Holly Christmas Cookies
We've been making these cookies for years. They are colorful, festive, and delicious.
These cookies are really cute and festive, but there are some things you should know if you are going to make them. First of all - use a 10 oz package of marshmallows - NOT 16 oz (the first time I made them I had goopy marshmallow everywhere - 10 oz was perfect.) AND - DON"T use wax paper to put them on while they set up - very difficult to remove. Instead, use a regular cookie sheet sprayed with pam or greased with shortening. Good luck!Read More
We have been making these "cookies" since I was a kid. It's really a matter of trial and error. If you can't make them the right way the first time - try adjusting the ingredients a bit. If they are too sloppy - try cutting down on the butter. (Or add more Marshmallows) use BUTTER - NOT MARGARINE if you want them to come out the right way. If they come out too hard, add more butter or don't cook as long. (They almost come out "candied" if you cook too long.) We don't "drop" these cookies - I use WELL buttered fingers to shape them quickly into Wreaths. you decorate with the Red hots to decorate the Wreath. I put them in all my gift baskets for the Holidays and I actually get requests now for them. Another note to remember - Do NOT put the red hots on with buttery fingers. They will fall off the Wreaths. But you have to get them on before the cookie cools, or they will fall off as well. Having a 2nd pair of hands is Great for this. Also, be careful - this stuff is VERY HOT when working with it. Don't Burn yourself.
These cookies always make a holiday cookie plate look festive. I make mine into wreaths by putting a tablespoon of the mixture on waxed paper sprayed with Pam. Then I wet my hands to form the wreaths. I find that works better than putting butter on my hands.
These cookies, were delicious and easy to make. I followed some of the comments and changed a few things and they turned out delicious and beautiful. First off I only used about 45 marshmellows. I heated the butter, marshmellows and Vanilla at low heat, I removed pot from heat and then added the food coloring and cornflakes. I used a metal spoon and prayed Pam on it for ease of stirring and shaping. I sprayed a cookie sheet with Pam and dropped spoonfuls of the mixture and then quickly added the cinnamon candies. I let them cool off and then put the baking sheet in the refrigerator for about an hour or two. Note: Though to store, store individually in plastic wrap so that they won't stick together. They were so beautiful I am making more for my friends as treats. Good luck!!!!
Using the Reynolds non stick foil works well. Nothing seems to stick to that.
I've made this for years, but not as "cookies." I make large wreaths, and cut them (just as you would with traditional rice krispie treats). I usually decorate with a bow as an extra touch. Don't cut the wreath until it's completely cool. The shape stays (until the first piece gets taken, of course.) It's a big hit at office parties.
I've been making these for over 20 years (minus the vanilla), and I think I've made them every Christmas. I love them, my daughter loves them and so do my co-workers. :-) I put them on wax paper that is sprayed with cooking spray, that always seems to work best to avoid a mess. I use a whole bag of miniature marshmallows and just add corn flakes until the mixture is coated and there is a good ratio of flakes to the goo.
My family loves these cookies, and the recipe has been in the family for a long time. I only use 1/2 tsp. of green food color, though. And this year, I discovered forming the wreathes on parchmant paper! What a huge help! Much better than wax paper!
These were really easy to make. My 2 girls helped me by decorating with red cinnamon candies. Only change I will make next time is to use red M&M's, my oldest daughter says that the cinnamon candies are too hot. The cookies tasted really good. We will look forward to making these each Christmas.
Very easy and feastive cookie...BUT wasxed paper is not the way to go. We tried aluminum foil sprayed with cooking spray. It mande ALL the difference!!!!!
My family calls these "Green Things" :) My Grandma passed this recipe onto us from a party that she visited in the 50's, and its been a must have Christmas cookie for us always! One thing that I've learned is to spray EVERYTHING with Pam. The pan, the bowl, the spoon, your hands, and have foil laid out and sprayed as well before you start to make the marshmallow mixture. You have to work fast with these
These taste and look really wonderful. It's basically a rice crispy treat only using cornflakes and shaped into a wreath. I would give this 5 stars except even when cooled my "cookies" stayed super sticky and didn't hold their shape well. Don't expect these to dry and act like cookies. I had planned to take them to a cookie exchange but there's no way I could have packaged these and put them together without having them be major green messes by the time they got into work. Instead I separated them on a tray, put in my fridge, and will serve them to people locally all laying flat on a plate. Just know what to expect when you make these is all!
If you're having trouble forming these, you may have over- or under-cooked the marshmallow mix. After it gets smooth and melted, I cook it about another minute before adding the corn flakes. Any longer and it's too hot to touch and they get hard too fast. Any shorter and they stay too gooey -- won't set except in the fridge.
I LOVE these cookies - to eat. They are a pain to make, but every year they make it to my cookie tray! Here are my hints: I make holly leaf clumps (still beautiful!). GET A HELPER to apply the red hots as you turn out the cookies. I use a 10.5 oz bag of mini marshmallows. I let the melted mixture bubble for a few seconds to ensure the cookies set up properly. I use a greased rubber spatula to scrape them from the pan onto parchment paper. I keep the pan over very low heat as I scoop out the cookies. I grease my fingers. (If you don't have a helper, don't grease the hand that applies the red hots, or the don't stick). ARE THESE WORTH IT? ABSOLUTELY! :)
There cookies turned out cute but i found it really tedious to make the wreath holes. So what i did was, dolloped them and let them set a bit then i tried the tin foil thing it didn't work. So i just put butter on my fingers and formed the holes so the marshmallow wouldn't stick and it worked out awesome!! hope this helps!! :)
These were very good. I've made similar cookies and the problem is the same with all - they are sticky and won't come off the waxed paper (taste good though).
try leaving out the vanilla and adding 1/4-1/3 c. of creamy peanut butter!! i used mini red m&m's for the berries. i also rubbed lots of butter flavored crisco on my fingers to create the wreaths.
Growing up, we used this recipe to make holly leaves w/berries instead of wreaths. They made great garnish for decorating other Christmas goodies!
Super recipe - especially for kids! They love to help decorate with the red hots - and when they eat lots of cookies their mouths turn green! Also, they look very festive on a holiday dessert platter - lots of color!
these cookies are great. but instead of vanilla i use mint extract
This recipe is great...My family loves 'em. And you can make them any color you want...My children didn't like the idea of the hot cinnamon candy so we sprinkled them M&M's chocalate baking bits. They were even better than I thought they'd be.
We made these with 10 oz. of marshmellows instead of 16 as previosly stated. We also coated cookie sheets in pam for the cookies to set up. Turned out great!!! I'm making them again tomorrow and passing out for little gifts!!
This was really easy. Tastes really good, but uses alot of marshmalows. Really yummy, but NOT good for people who watch their weight!
I absolutely love this recipe! My kids go crazy for it!!!! I agree with alot of the other reviews......do NOT use a whole bag of marshmallows unless you want a big goo pile ): I used 3/4 a bag (the 16oz. bag). Works out great!! I let them cool on parchment paper, they don't stick at all! I ran out of green food coloring so I used yellow and blue. This is a staple "cookie" at Christmas for me (:
I remember making these in grade school! I'm glad I found the recipe again, these are delicious and super cute.
I love these "cookies." I've been making them with my mom since I was little. One tip for molding them, if you don't want to get your hands all buttery and green: put plastic baggies on your hands like gloves and rub butter on the baggies.
I wouldn't make these again using corn flakes. Even with the 10 oz. of marshmallows that another user suggested, these came out gooey and tasteless IMO. I would maybe try Fruity Pebbles instead.
These are just like the cookies I have eaten through the years. Definitely take the advice of others and use the 10oz bag of marshmallows. Patience is what is needed for these cookies and low heat. I didn't have any problems making them when i followed the directions and didn't get excited when they were cooling. I didnt do wreaths i just did drops and they look just as good. thanks
These are great, but super simple way to make them is to spray a round jello mold or form into a large wreath, decorate with red candies (large M&M's) and cut before serving!
I love these for our cookie trays. It helps to sparingly butter your hands when forming them.
While I've not yet used this recipe, I have made similar cookies in the past with one big difference... I made them into holly leaves with berries instead of wreaths. Just take the mixture and drop by teaspoon onto wax paper and add the red hots or M & M's and you have yummy, great looking cookies with a lot less work. These will be gracing our cookie tray this Christmas!
Important: DO NOT use wax paper. Use parchment paper. Wax paper is not quite capable of handling the sticky, delicious cookies.
a favorite of my family & friends!
Takes patience and Pam the wax paper. I used miniature red M & M's Kid like those better.
Maybe I messed up, but, I think these were extremely bland and when they cool, they were SOOO chewey. We ended up trashing them. I'm not the best baker, so, like I said, I may have messed up. But, I'm not that bad and these cookies were bad.
They are easy to make, but they are sticky and gooey. Maybe that is great for some, but I find them rather unappetizing. Couldn't find the old fashioned kind of liquid food coloring and could not get the wreaths a dark enough green. I used an entire tube of the new gel food coloring and they ended up a dark pastel green.
I couldn't find my holly cookie recipe and needed to check online for the marshmallow/butter ratio. We always use mint extract though instead of vanilla. I've tried many times to make them into actual wreaths but always end up making holly "clumps"! I use red hot sometimes and red mini M&Ms sometimes. Put them on tinfoil that has been sprayed or buttered. Pop them into the freezer for a while before removing. I store them in the freezer to. That way there are some left! My daughter loves to be involved and put the candies on. It makes it easier having extra hands. Thanks for submitting the recipe.
These are quite messy to work with and difficult to shape into wreaths. If you are going to make them, make sure to refridgerate them for a couple of hours before serving them. They are quite gooey and need to set before they can be eaten. They taste good and kids think they are fun to make.
Easy to make
It isn't Christmas in our house until we have had our green wreath cookies!
My sister-in-law and I make these cookies every year. We save this cookie for last, because your gonna have to sit down and get messy. Using butter on your hands helps form the wreaths, and letting the mixture cool after adding the corn flakes hleps as well. A lot of fun and will be a tradion in our family for a long time to come.
I always had these cookies at Christmas growing up. They never last long. They are delicious and very easy to make. Just make sure you put ALOT of butter on your hands when shaping them because they are very sticky! I put them on non-stick foil.
These cookies have been part of our family holiday tradition for almost 40 years. The only difference is that I use Special K cereal rather than cornflakes. The flavor is delicious and the flakes are stronger, plus healthy. I drop heaping teaspoon fulls onto wax paper or foil sprayed with cooking spray, then drop red hots all over the top of cookies. I don't go to the trouble of shaping each cooking into a wreath, if I want that shape, I just arrange the cookies into a large round form on the plate. I have found it is much more decorative to place the cookies mixed with a variety of other cookies and homemade candies(divinity looks beautiful with these) onto plate...very FESTIVE! I have also used a fraction of almond extract to give a delicious flavor if you like almond.
I make these with my daughter every year, and we LOVE them. We do need to use a LOT more food coloring and probably 2 cups more cereal. Dropping the mix into cupcake cups set into cupcake pans keeps everything clean and easy. Also helps retain the shape of the cookie. Enjoy!
no one really liked the taste, not even the kids. i had never heard of this recipe before and thought it would be a nice addition to my cookie collection but, as another rater said, they were too gooey to pack and the only way to serve them would be to place them on plates in one layer so they don't stick.
This is a great resipe. I loed it when I tried it.I say that the creater of this resipe is a great cook.
While these do taste pretty good, I didn't see anyway to make a wreath. We ended up just making a circle (or as close as possible) and added red m&ms. I will make some more, but won't bother trying to do a wreath.
Made these for a cookie swap at work and they turned out great! Used less marshmallows, and just dropped them on wax paper instead of forming into wreath. Still looked and tasted amazing! Easy and quick to make - but looks so cute and festive! Will definitely be making more of these!
These are awesome-I have loved these for many years! I don't put the vanilla in when I make these. The marshmallow mixture is very sticky, so it's important to spray your spoon and hands with non-stick cooking spray when handling these.
We make these every year! They are wonderful and add great color to the table! YUMMY!
Thank you for reminding me of one of my favorite holiday treats. I was so excited to be able to share this recipe with my 6-year old daughter this Christmas. I added a splash of almond extract and the vanilla extract called for in the recipe. I lined my baking sheets with wax paper and sprayed them with cooking spray and had no issues with them sticking. I used the 16oz bag of large marshmallows that the recipe called for and found that I did have to add about an extra cup of cornflakes to reach the correct texture. I handled the hot mixture and my daughter went behind me and added red M&M's instead of red hots - she doesn't like the red hots. We both loved them and look forward to making them again next year.
the premise of these is very good but they don't set up properly ...of course the KIDS like them to eat but...get a spoon--they've STUCK to the waxed paper....
terribly hard to make, don't dare double the recipe! it is very tasty but mine ended up a ball of goop. not presentable at all.
I made this using the 16 oz. bag of marshmallows, but kept adding corn flakes until it was the right consistency. I dropped them onto the greased aluminum foil and poked my finger in the middle and formed the wreath. The cookies got lots of attention, but not many takers. If you like rice krispie treats, they're fine.
Looks like holly! fun recipe the kids enjoyed it!
Made this for a cookie party, and they were the first cookies gone!
this taste delicious. not too sweet, but why isn't it crunchy? did i add the cereal in too quickly? am i supposed to wait until the marshmallow mixture cools a bit? (my niece made this and it stayed crisp for hours)
I will never make these again. Messy, sticky, and dyed everything green, including our hands. Never did completely set up, either... so round wreaths lost their shapes easily.
I tried the with the intent to hand them out for Christmas goodie plates... however, after one batch I decided they were a pain in you-know-where and didn't want to hassle with them again. They were hard to shape into rounds and even with spraying my hands with Pam or using butter, they still stuck to me. They don't even really taste that good, either. My husband ate them all, but no more for me... I'll stick to the Christmas staples in our family.
This is the first time I've made these, and I intend on making more in the future. Also, I used frosted flakes instead of regular corn flakes and they turned out quite good.
These are great cookies, and were a big hit at Christmas. So easy to make, too, my son loved helping!
This is the exact recipe that my mother and i made when i was growing up. We used almond extract instead of vanilla but otherwise its exact. Awesome awesome recipe one of my favorite treats.
Mine messed up--I misread the recipe and added way too much butter--but I'm still giving this 5 stars because had I not made that mistake these would be perfect. They still taste great--just a little bit more rich than other cornflake wreathes I've had. I didn't make wreathes, just dropped then by spoonfuls onto Pam-sprayed wax paper, so mine look like clumps of holly with big berries (hubby hates cinnamon so I used red M&Ms and I couldn't find mini M&Ms. I also used Frosted Flakes instead of regular corn flakes and that gave the cookies/candy a nice taste. Maybe next Christmas they will turn out prettier!
These tasted VERY good, but kind of a pain to make.
These are really good!! My sister made them for school and they were so good. It was unbelievable
My family has been making these since I was a little girl, and they are always everyone's favorite. We don't shape them into wreaths, we just make them into drop cookies because the marshmallow is too hot. And we put 3 red hots on every cookie so it looks like holly berries. Also, you can make them for other holidays if you change the color of food coloring, and use M&M's. We like to make them for easter too :-)
I guess I haven't found the magic touch for these. I love these when others make then but for some reason mine don't work out. My first batch didn't turn out, they were too hot to handle so I waited for them to cool, but then they became too stiff to mold. My second batch I let them cool a little, not completely, but then they wouldn't stay together when I molded them they just fell apart. Anybody have any tips for me? What's the secret to making these great christmas cookie wreaths?
This is from a cookbook from the 1960's at the very least. I have it sitting in my kitchen. Yep, we've been making these cookies for years too. Very good.
Grew up on these. I find shaping the wreathes to be a pain in the you-know-what! I use a teaspoon to make a "drop cookie" and press the candies into that. Good enough for our family!
I've been making these for years and they always disappear in a flash! Having a helper to press the red hots on while you work on the next wreath is very very very recommended. You gotta work fast with this! Lost my original recipe, happy to find this one. Thanks!
This is very simple to make. My only recommendation is to spray the spoons with Pam. They tend to really stick!
My favorite Christmas recipe!!! I've made these for years and sometimes during the year too- excellent!
Just made these for Christmas, and am still waiting for them to chill in the fridge. I used a 10.5 oz bag of the mini mallows. So I cut the butter down to 1/3 cup instead of 1/2cup. I also cut the food coloring and vanilla down to 1 tsp, instead of 1 1/2 tsp. I used parchment paper and some cooking spray and so far they seem okay on the stickiness. I did not form wreaths, but went with the holly leaves idea that others have posted. They still look very festive!
Worked out perfect. I used parchment paper instead of wax paper, and cut back on my butter a bit. I also used a 10 ounce package of marshmallows. They came out awesome. I tried making these last year and they were a disaster (different recipe) but wanted to give it one more try, and these came out perfect.
Very good....a wonderful treat for the family
This recipe is awesome! We make these every Christmas. Instead of using M&M's, we use red hots. Very yummy!
A good recipie and much like rice crispy treats if you like them. I may cut back on the marshmallows (or add more corn flakes) as this recipie was very sticky and hard to "shape". I used mint flavored m&m's which worked well and had an interesting flavor.
I found these goopy and hard to shape. They didn't set up well, either. I've made rice crispy type cookies tons of times and they always turned out - not really sure what the problem was with this recipe.
My Gram used to make these every year. Now I'm in charge of them. Use 3 cups mini marshmallows. i like to melt the butter first then add them but dont cook too long or it will be like eating glass. I line a cookie sheet with wax paper then sprinkle sugar on it before i drop the clusters. its like a little touch of snow on your holly and they dont stick.
Great taste, but the dough was challenging to work with.
I am so thrilled to find this recipe. My mother always made these each Christmas for my children (who are now grown). We did not get the "recipe" from Granny before she passed, so I am going to make this for them this Christmas!! Thanks!!!
Very impossible to shape, but they tasted really good so it was worth it
I only used 10 oz of marshmallows and 1 tbs of vanilla and these turned out just fine. Not anymore sticky than regular rice krispy treats I thought. They were a little hard to form into wreaths though so I just made balls. I'll keep trying though. Will make again!
My "thirtysomething" kids are thrilled that I was able to find the recipe for the cookies their Granny used to make them! Thanks for all the good prep. tips, fellow bakers!
Really gooey but tasty! Doubled the recipe and only got about 40 of them. Also I did not shape into wreaths I just left them in a blob, still looked very nice!
I used to help grandmother make these cookies. You MUST USE FRESH MARSHMALLOWS. Try using craft sticks to help with shaping the wreaths.
I used a candy cane cookie cutter, greased. Placed on wax paper. Put in freezer to set...but don't do that for too long or the wax paper will stick to the cookies. :) They turned out so cute. Only made about 15? though. That was disappointing. I prefer the texture of this cookie to rice crispies myself.
I'm not sure what we did wrong with this recipe, but I will not be using it again. I added about 3 extra cups of cornflakes and still couldn't shape them into wreaths. We ended up with blobs of green cornflakes. At least they taste ok, but I can't use them in my cookie exchanges.
Not only do these make the cookie tray look beautiful but they are delicious! I substituted Special K cereal for a taste that comes closer to the good ol' Rice Krispie Treats. Instead of red hots, I use Teaberry candies. They're smaller size is more attractive and they add a subtle touch of a very unique flavor, bit of a surprise actually! I purchase my teaberry candies at a local Amish Bulk store. Not everyone likes red hots and so far everyone enjoys the teaberry twist.
This was a perfect recipe. Very easy to make and my family loved them. Thanks for helping me to renew an old family traditional favorite!
These tasted just okay and were too soft. Thanks anyway.
This is an old family tradition at my house for christmas. They look great on a tray of holiday cookies. Every batch turns out different as far as too gooey, perfect, dry.....follow others suggestions listed in reviews. I make them every year and have it down to an art.
Made these for the Holidays and gave as gifts on the cookie plates. The taste is great. They are oh so pretty. I used hospital type rubber gloves and it made shaping them so easy.
The kids and I had a great time preparing this classic and we all enjoyed. Get ready to move quickly before the heated flakes begin to set-up.
I like how these turn out. The only problem that I had was that if I made them more than a day before they were going to be eaten....they did get a little soggy. They look great....thanks for the post.
These were sooo annoying to make! The only thing my 4 yr old ended up being able to do was put the red m&m's on! They were soooooo sticky and hard to form! They look very cute, but they didn't taste that good! Would NOT make again!
