Holly Christmas Cookies

153 Ratings
  • 5 88
  • 4 36
  • 3 12
  • 2 8
  • 1 9

We've been making these cookies for years. They are colorful, festive, and delicious.

By Heather Dolan

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
10 mins
additional:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 25 mins
Servings:
18
Yield:
3 dozen
Ingredients

18
Original recipe yields 18 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a saucepan over low heat, melt together the marshmallows, butter, vanilla, and food coloring. Mix in the cornflakes cereal.

  • Drop by spoonfuls on wax paper, and decorate with red hots. Set aside, and allow to cool.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
165 calories; protein 1g; carbohydrates 29.8g; fat 5.2g; cholesterol 13.6mg; sodium 108.2mg. Full Nutrition
