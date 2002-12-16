Holly Christmas Cookies

We have been making these "cookies" since I was a kid. It's really a matter of trial and error. If you can't make them the right way the first time - try adjusting the ingredients a bit. If they are too sloppy - try cutting down on the butter. (Or add more Marshmallows) use BUTTER - NOT MARGARINE if you want them to come out the right way. If they come out too hard, add more butter or don't cook as long. (They almost come out "candied" if you cook too long.) We don't "drop" these cookies - I use WELL buttered fingers to shape them quickly into Wreaths. you decorate with the Red hots to decorate the Wreath. I put them in all my gift baskets for the Holidays and I actually get requests now for them. Another note to remember - Do NOT put the red hots on with buttery fingers. They will fall off the Wreaths. But you have to get them on before the cookie cools, or they will fall off as well. Having a 2nd pair of hands is Great for this. Also, be careful - this stuff is VERY HOT when working with it. Don't Burn yourself.