Pumpkin, Butter Bean, and Spinach Curry

13 Ratings
  • 5 7
  • 4 3
  • 3 1
  • 2 0
  • 1 2

Mild, creamy vegetarian curry that the whole family will love! And so EASY to make!

By royalewcheese

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
35 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 Servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Heat the oil in a large saucepan over medium heat, and stir in the onion. Cook and stir until the onion is soft and beginning to brown, about 8 minutes. Stir in the curry paste, cook for 2 minutes longer, then add the coconut milk water, and pumpkin. Bring to a boil over high heat, then reduce heat to medium-low, cover, and simmer until the pumpkin is nearly tender, about 10 minutes.

    Advertisement

  • Stir in the butter beans, and continue simmering until the pumpkin is tender, about 5 minutes. Season to taste with salt and pepper, then stir in the spinach and cilantro. Simmer a few more minutes to reheat, and serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
445 calories; protein 11g; carbohydrates 33.4g; fat 35.1g; sodium 656.8mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/07/2022