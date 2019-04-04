Pumpkin, Butter Bean, and Spinach Curry
Mild, creamy vegetarian curry that the whole family will love! And so EASY to make!
I wanted a recipe for fresh pumpkin that was savory rather than sweet, and this seemed to fit the bill. So glad I tried it! Very easy and very delicious. After making it with fresh pumpkin, I can see how it would be very easy to use a can of solid pack pumpkin in place of the cubed pumpkin. I served this with jasmine rice. My substitutions/modifications: -instead of curry paste I used 2 tbsp curry powder and 2 tsp ground cumin, which is what I use every time I make curry -substitued chick peas for the lima beans (glad I did, because the cooked pumpkin cubes are the exact texture of cooked lima beans...chick peas are firmer and added nice texture) -used lite coconut milk -chicken broth instead of water -added 2 chopped garlic cloves -added about 2 tbsp chopped candied ginger While these changes seem excessive, they were based on my experience as a cook, what made sense to me, and what I had on hand. (Everyone is always giving me candied ginger as a gift...so I have figured out creative ways to use it up!) All in all, a fantastic recipe...very quick, healthy, and delicious!
This was flavorless, heat without flavor. Too much spinach. I don't know how I could fix this, but I think it has potential.
Delicious just as it is! We used a mild curry paste and it was just perfect for us.
Love this meal. It’s a family favorite!
Great recipe. I used a jarred simmer sauce - about 3/4 of the jar - because I couldn't find curry paste. Added some golden raisins and used calabaza instead of pumpkin. Served this over couscous and it was wonderful and filling. Easy, delicious recipe.
Wonderful!...Simple and quick....I used Bitter squash,Chick peas,lite coconut milk....Added to my repeat recipes!
used butternut squash instead of pumpkin. Diced and boiled for a bit. Then added to onion and Trader Joes Tikka Masala sauce.
This is a wonderful vegan dish! We prepared exactly as the recipe says and served over white rice. The only thing I'm changing next time is to not stir in the cilantro because it lost its flavor. I'm going to sprinkle it on top of each plate as I dish it out. Also, you could add in a red bell pepper if you want more oomph for taste and presentation.
