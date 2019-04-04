Pumpkin, Butter Bean, and Spinach Curry

I wanted a recipe for fresh pumpkin that was savory rather than sweet, and this seemed to fit the bill. So glad I tried it! Very easy and very delicious. After making it with fresh pumpkin, I can see how it would be very easy to use a can of solid pack pumpkin in place of the cubed pumpkin. I served this with jasmine rice. My substitutions/modifications: -instead of curry paste I used 2 tbsp curry powder and 2 tsp ground cumin, which is what I use every time I make curry -substitued chick peas for the lima beans (glad I did, because the cooked pumpkin cubes are the exact texture of cooked lima beans...chick peas are firmer and added nice texture) -used lite coconut milk -chicken broth instead of water -added 2 chopped garlic cloves -added about 2 tbsp chopped candied ginger While these changes seem excessive, they were based on my experience as a cook, what made sense to me, and what I had on hand. (Everyone is always giving me candied ginger as a gift...so I have figured out creative ways to use it up!) All in all, a fantastic recipe...very quick, healthy, and delicious!

