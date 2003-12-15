Mock Eggnog
You will enjoy this Christmas beverage because you can change the flavor of ice cream to what ever you like or leave out the peppermint candies without any adverse results. Peppermint ice cream can be substituted for vanilla.
I needed a quick recipe for a "progressive" dinner, and although I wasn't sure about this recipe, I decided to give it a shot. Not liking mints, I omitted those altogether. I sprinkled some cinnamon on top of the punch, and with the dollops of whipped cream, it made a pretty presentation. The punch was a huge hit, and the punchbowl was drained twice! The carbonated beverage gives the punch a very light flavor. Even people who don't like eggnog will like this drink. If you like a little pizzazz, add a touch of brandy.Read More
