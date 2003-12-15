Mock Eggnog

4.5
2 Ratings
  • 5 1
  • 4 1
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

You will enjoy this Christmas beverage because you can change the flavor of ice cream to what ever you like or leave out the peppermint candies without any adverse results. Peppermint ice cream can be substituted for vanilla.

Recipe by MARBALET

Recipe Summary

Servings:
48
Yield:
1.5 gallons
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

48
Original recipe yields 48 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a large punch bowl, combine the ice cream, eggnog, carbonated beverage, and finely crushed candy; mix well.

  • Place dollops of whipped cream on top of eggnog, and sprinkle with coarsely chopped peppermint candies for garnish.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
138 calories; protein 2.5g; carbohydrates 17.6g; fat 6.7g; cholesterol 38.1mg; sodium 46.3mg. Full Nutrition
