Roasted Chestnuts

Ok, here it goes. Chestnuts are still a staple in some parts of the world, and one of my favorite memories from home when I was growing up. First, when you buy them, pick chestnuts that large, hard and heavy. Those are less likely to be moldy. Also make sure there are no tiny holes in them. Don't let them sit around for days before using them, but if you must, store them at room temperature, in a paper bag. If they are too hard for you roasted, try them boiled, 30 min in medium low heat should do it, but if roasting, they have to roast for the time specified (I prefer 450 degree oven for 30 min), any less and they will be raw!!! Boiled chestnuts work better in stuffings and other dishes. Rasted chestnuts can be too hard. Like others said, the chestnuts have to be peeled when they are still hot. Keep them wrapped in a towel and peel them one at the time. Chestnuts that peel well when cold are stale/old, and therefore not at the peak of their flavor. To peel boiled chestnuts easily, make sure to work in sections and quickly so that the inner skin does not dry up. Still, sometimes it can be a pain, but I love the taste and it is well worth it for me. This recipe is interesting, but I really prefer them plain. They have their own unique taste, why mess with a good thing? If you never had chestnuts before try them plain first. Hope this enhances your enjoyment of chestnuts :)

