Roasted Chestnuts

These can be served as a dessert with eggnog or vanilla ice cream or just served salted as a snack.

By Jackie

Servings:
6
Yield:
1 pound
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
Directions

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C).

  • Cut a 1/2 inch crisscross on the flat side of each nut. Be sure to cut through the shell to prevent the nut from exploding.

  • Place the nuts in a shallow baking pan and bake for 25 to 30 minutes.

  • Allow to cool and peel off the shell.

  • Place nuts in a skillet with butter and saute over high heat until the butter is melted and the chestnuts are well coated. Place skillet in oven and roast until they are golden on top. Sprinkle with salt and cinnamon.

Per Serving:
217 calories; protein 1.3g; carbohydrates 33.6g; fat 8.6g; cholesterol 20.3mg; sodium 56mg. Full Nutrition
