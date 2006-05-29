Wine Jelly
This jelly is a lovely accompaniment to crackers and cream cheese. You can use any kind of wine, red or white.
My son-in-law, bless his heart, bought me a huge bottle of cheap chardonnay. I am not usually a wine snob but I could hardly make it through one glass. I froze some in ice cubes to use, in case of an emergency, in dishes when I am out of the good stuff but still had a lot left over. This recipe took a cheap, undrinkable wine & turned it into one of the best jellies I've had! I haven't tried it w/ cream cheese yet (not sure I will...I really like sweet pepper jelly for that) but it was wonderful on a buttered biscuit. There is a winish aroma to it but not in the flavor...not even a piquant aftertaste. LOL It really tastes like a gourmet white grape jelly...very good! I did not use a water bath on mine...I used the inversion method & every jar sealed. Oh, & I used a 3 oz. liquid pack of pectin instead of 2 oz. of dry...no problems w/ it setting up.Read More
The flavor of this recipe is great but the consistency is not right for a jelly. It is more like a sauce. Taking warning from the other posters, I used 3 oz of liquid pectin and it is still not jelly consistency. I think I would use about 6 oz to get it to gel correctly. The flavor is very tasty though. I the leftovers of 3 bottles of wine I had around. Since I made 7 (8 oz) jars intended for gifts, I am going to market it as "wine sauce" to be used as topping for cheesecake, ice cream or chocolate cake. Or as a dipping sauce or marinade for chicken or shrimp. If you want to make this as a jelly, I would use 6 oz of liquid pectin.Read More
Wonderful!!... I pour the jelly in wine glasses and seal it with parrifin wax to give as gifts. The presentation is lovely.
This is a great recipe, as written. I had no problem with the jelly setting up with the powder pectin. I used a Cabernet Sauvignon first, then a White Zinfandel. Between the two, I actually preferred the Cabernet. There is a very pleasant, soft, light wine flavor. One reviewer gave hers as gifts but they didn't seem received well... What I did was invite people over for an open house, and actually served the White Zin over cream cheese with crackers, and the Cab was included in 2 desserts, one a pear tart with the Cab glaze, and the other I took a pound cake, cut in half, poked holes, heated jelly til it was pourable, poured it on the 2 sides of the pound cake, let it soak in... then I put whipped cream on the top of the bottom layer, replaced the top layer, then piped rosettes on top. It presented beautifully, and it gave my guests an opportunity to try what they were getting. This opened their minds to how good it really was. I also told them it was yummy on ice cream, too. A lot of people can't picture how things can be used, until you show them.
I have made this with Burgandy and Chardonnay. It is so odd - with the burgandy you think you are eating grape jelly (because of the colour) - and then you get this wine after-kick. It is really very good and very easy - they are very pretty made up, also!
Wine jelly is delicious whatever wine you use. I prefer white to eat on toast or fruit. Wine jellys are great for begginers to start with. They can be finished under an hour and there is no fruit preparation which can take hours to make. We happen to make our own wine so it's fairly cheap too. When making white wine jelly, I reduce my wine in half by boiling it on the stove to increase the flavor. You can add herbs of choice savoury or perfumed, or citrus rinds when reducing to flavour your jelly. Strain before adding sugar and pectin. This recipe is a larger size than most wine jellys, for those that use liquid certo pectin packets I recomend two. I made two batches with one each but the jelly was on the soft side.
Wonderful! I made two batches following the recipe exactly, one Merlot and one Chardonnay. Really tasty with cream cheese and crackers as the recipe author states. Also will be good as a glaze on roasts I think. I added a sprig of rosemary and some peppercorns to my Merlot jars and added some chopped candied ginger and sage to my Chardonnay jars. I used powdered pectin as listed and had no problem with it setting to a jelly consistency.
I was looking forward to this one so much. It had great reviews as well. I made it the first time, it didn't set up. I made it a second time it didn't set up. I have made jelly before and this one just will not work for me. But I took the unset jelly and used it for pancake syrup. So it is not totally wasted. It was very good. But I sure would like to be able to make this. I am an experienced cook too. Have no idea what is wrong. Any suggestions?
i followed directions exactly, except that i blended three kinds of red wine. jelly set up exactly as it should in rapid time. tastes exquisite. going try putting some up in short stemmed wine glasses and seal w parafin along w crackers and brie as xmas gifts for friends and neighbors,
I made my first batch last night and I'm getting ready to make a second batch today. The final product was much sweeter than I expected but still tasty. I tried infusing the wine with pink peppercorns and dried tart cherries before making the jelly, and I can taste the cherries in the final jelly but definitely need more peppercorns. Mine set up perfectly with no problems. For those who had problems with the jelly setting, I would say #1 don't increase the proportions, if you want more jelly make separate batches, as proportion of ingredients is crucial. #2 don't try switching liquid for dry pectin, #3 make adjustments for altitude as necessary, and #4 don't start timing until the jelly reaches a HARD rolling boil - this is crucial - once the jelly is boiling hard and continues to boil with constant stirring, THEN start timing your one minute. This will allow the pectin to properly activate.
I love this recipe. So easy and evryone I serve it to just raves about it! We serve it with cream cheese and crackers.
I used a cheap blackberry wine jelly that I had picked up yesterday, and the flavor is sooo good! This was my first time EVER canning jelly, so I was a little nervous at first, especially with the descrepencies about how much pectin to use. I used TWO 1.75 ounce boxes, and the consistency is really nice. It isn't hard, but it isn't soft either. I had some this morning on a biscuit with cream cheese, and I was quite impressed with myself :) Easy recipe, inexpensive to make, and great for a beginner canner. Just remember to double up on the pectin! Also- a little trick I learned from my Nana- If you don't have a canning rack, just fold a towel and place it at the bottom of the pot before filling with water. The towel will keep the jars off the bottom of the pot, and will help them not to rattle around too much :)
I'm rating this recipe on the ease of making this. I was so confused on a couple of things so I hope this helps the next virgin jelly maker. I have never made jelly before so I had no "canning tools" I did have a big pot and I set the jars on my steamer and it worked fine. So I couldn't find a 2oz package of pectin. My market only had 1.75oz. One of the other folks on the site said her market carried it in the 2oz size. Ours carried the Sure Jell and the house brand only. The jelly had turned to pure liquid after the 5 minute processing time. This had me concerned because it looked like the jelly was more set prior to the processing. Also, when I took the jars out I heard the lids "pop" which I think is normal. It is also normal to see air bubbles coming from the jars (I thought water may have gotten into mine and that was why they were runny) Also, the bands on the lids had loosened- this is normal too. You just leave them and then tighten them after they sit for 12-24 hours. My jelly did not start to set until several hours after they were made. The ball site said some jelly's take longer than others to set. By some of the reviews I thought they would set up right away. Finally, I think this jelly is supposed to be a little soft so it can be used on top of cream cheese or as a glaze. If you put to much pectin in it you will get a stiff jelly- more like for a sandwich. All in all a good experience and I will try again. By the way, I used a Cabernet Sauvign
THIS WAS AWESOME! I made it with my daughter and she had a blast! I made 2 modifications: First, I used bottled lemon juice because the USDA told me so. Second, I used 3.5 oz of dry pectin because other reviewers stated the jelly was a bit runny. Also, I used the cheapest bottle of White Zinfandel I could find at Wally World for $3.00. All in all, the recipe was great! The color was a beautiful pink/blush and the taste was pretty much grape jelly with a White Zinfandel after taste. Awesomeness is a better description for the taste so I'll leave it at that. With the original recipe, I made 6 jelly jars.
Amazing jelly. For those of you that got a wine sauce, I suggest that you check the proof of the wine you are using. The higher the proof, the harder it will be for the jelly to set. Alcohol doesn't exactly "set", so the higher the alcohol content, the increased likeliness of a wine "sauce."
This tasted really good! Friends were impressed. I used a cheap Cabernet and the jelly came out with a subtle wine flavor and aroma. Very neat idea. My only issue was that I had never canned anything before and I had too look up what the recipe meant by process for 5 min in a boiling water bath... Didn't know it the water should cover the canning jars completely,etc. So I had to do my research elsewhere. I boiled them under water and they all sealed up nicely. Also didn't know how to tell if it was sealed properly..(push down on the center on the lid and make sure it doesn't bounce up and down) ~~a few tips for my fellow beginner jelly makers!!?
This turned out really well for my first time. I used one bottle of a $3 wine from Wal-mart for each batch. I used white zin and a cab sauv. There seemed to be some problems with the pectin for other people, but it worked well for me. I used a 1.75 box, but put it in with the wine and sugar while I washed the jars. For the initial bring to boil, I set it on medium and let it slowly come to a boil rather than quick boiling. Make sure too it boils hard for a minute. This may have something to do with how it sets...The jelly does take a few hours to cool and set once all is done. I experimented a bit and put one in the refrigerator once it had cooled a little while and it really congealed quickly. The flavor was great! I was going to bring them to Thanksgiving as a little something for everyone. I made a little label on a word document and underneath the name put all the ways you could use it. I gave these away and everyone loved them. I'm now making more for coworkers...
I used very cheap Lambrusco wine and it was excellent. Tastes like tart concord jelly grape wine.
This is a terrific recipe for gift-giving. I made it with apple cider (bought in the grocery store) then made a second batch and added a little cinnamon & nutmeg and called it "apple pie" jelly. I also made it with a berry flavored wine and a French Beaujolais red wine that I had in the fridge for months because I didn't like it. All turned out great, but the red wines made the prettiest package for gifts. The "Beaujolais red" had the most aroma when it was opened. The appple cider jelly tastes great on cinnamon toast. It's also good used as a sauce on pork or chicken.
I used this Jelly to make a Jelly Roll!!! Unique, easy and tastes really good. Not just a hint of wine, it really tastes like wine. After reading other peoples tips I added extra pectin (one and a half 1.75oz pkgs.) , but it made mine too firm, even hard to spread. I used Two Buck Chuck (Charles Shaw- its a $2.99 bottle of wine at Trader Joes) and tried several flavors. The Merlot is nice. I've never made jelly before and this was great even for the beginner. Hint: I didn't have a canner so I used a big pot with a lid and I put a round wire cake cooling rake in the bottom of the pot. Worked!
I have made jelly before and there are some things that can alter the set-up of the jelly. I am wondering if it makes a difference in the type of wine- maybe due to sugar content?? This recipe sounds really good. **I just made this recipe today and used white merlot. I also used the boxed, powder pectin (1.75 oz). The jelly set up nicely- right away and was tasty (pretty sweet, but a nice wine flavor- good with cream cheese). It is very pretty and will make a great tasting, nice looking,and unique gift! Thank you!
I enjoy wine and this jelly, but the lemon juice flavor is a bit overpowering. I notice that one review stated that their jelly didn't set. You need to be careful that you have a good "hard" boil, and then time for EXACTLY 1 minute, not a gentle rolling boil. Try again and use this batch for marinade on chicken,
This recipe is amazing...Sooo easy, and super delicious. I used (1) packet of liquid pectin, and it turned out perfect! I am really excited to try making this with white wine, and even perhaps champagne. I made it with a Raspberry wine that I didn't care for, and it was just fantastic. What a perfect way to use of wine that you don't really care to drink.
I would give this five stars for taste, but I ran into something that was a real pain. I used white port wine to make the jelly and it ended up having black flecks in it. We read that this may have been pectin that overheated when it hit the bottom of the pan. It seems that if you heat the wine and lemon juice first and then gradually sprinkle in the pectin, it will dissolve before it hits the bottom of the pan, eliminating the black flecks. Next time though, I'm going to use red wine! That said, it tasted marvelous and was very easy to make.
The best way of using up unwanted, cheap wine that I've found! Delicious, and I made this for Christmas gifts, one batch with Merlot and one with Chardonnay. Very easy, even for an extremely novice jellymaker like me. :-)
Fabulous recipe!!! I used White Zinfandel and the 1.75 oz. dry pectin. The jelly worked perfectly and the flavor is outstanding. The recipe yielded me 6 half-pint jars, which I waterbathed for 5 minutes.
Great recipe. I made one batch with cabsav and one with white zin. I'll be giving this as solstice presents!
I followed this recipe exactly and it did not set up...I'm confused and disappointed...the remainder in the bottom of the pot set up fine, but not the jars...
Overall, very easy to make and lovely taste. I used a merlot. However, they did not gel up as much as I would have liked and that may be b/c I did not use standard canning jars but the type of jars w/the silver locking tab on them. I figured it would make for a prettier gift jar. My friends enjoyed the jelly on crackers w/cream cheese and remarked it was 'very refreshing'. I will definitely make it again, with the correct jars this time. Thank you!
What a fantastic idea! I have friends who enjoy wine and they really loved this as a gift this year. I used a white merlot which was beautiful in appearance and retains its flavor perfectly. I serve it with crackers and cream cheese. I can't wait to try different wines! Thanks for sharing this one.
I revised my review. I made the jelly yesterday morning. It did not jell. But this morning I woke up and tried it. It had jellled. So delicious. I made it with Brotherhood Christmas spiced wine. Wow! These are really nice Christmas gifts. Conclusion -- Wine jelly takes at least 24 hours to jell. I did alot more reading about making jelly. It seems as long as you boil - rolling explosive boil-- for the one timed minute after adding the sugar to get the temperature up, it should not fail to jell.
For those reviewers having trouble with jelly not setting, it is not a good idea to doublew or tripe the recipe, that usually results in problems making jams and jellies. Also, the ratio of acid, sugar, and pectin is very important, so that could have been an issue as well.
From reading other reviews, I believe people think mine is reviewing the initial poster's rather than two of the other reviews. So I'm going to edit mine to reflect that. A wine jelly won't have a hard set the way commercial grape jelly does. It'll seem more like slightly-wet curds, or a soft set. It's actually more elegant than a commercial jelly. Don't switch liquid for dry or vice versa for the pectin type when using any recipe. I much prefer liquid pectin in jellies; YMMV. Make sure you bring the syrup to a hard boil; that is, the whole thing is boiling, not just the edges. Boil the full minute, but no longer. Use a timer! I'll repeat what I said in the original - there's no reason to pressure-can this recipe, because the pH is low enough to be safe using a water bath canning process. If you have a large pot, you don't need one that's specific for canning, just as long as everything fits with an inch between each jar. Your jars might not be sealing if you don't wipe the top of the jar before placing the lid on it, a common beginner's mistake. Don't tighten down the band more than "finger tight." That means using the tips of your fingers to screw the band on instead of your whole hand. Scraping off the foam makes for a much prettier jelly. Never invert the jars. It doesn't help the jars to seal properly, and might let some of the jar's contents seep out. Do NOT use a paraffin seal. That can encourage mold as well as greatly shorten the keeping time for your jelly. U
Oh my gosh! I used a wild plum wine to make this jelly and it is amazing! It is absolutely the best jelly I have ever made. It's a beautiful clear rose color and now I'm off to buy more wine. I want to give this as Christmas presents.
Very good jelly made with a not so great Zin. No problems setting up but I did use the full 2 oz. of dry pectin. (the box was only 1.75 oz. so I added a little.) Great on crackers with a spread of cream cheese.
Made 3 batches....blueberry wine, muscadine wine, & Asti Blanco. All 3 were awful to drink but made great jellies! Followed the recipe as directed and each batch turned out perfectly!! Great over cream cheese served on crackers.
Looked lovely and tastes delcious with cream or brie cheese. Gave them out as Christmas Gifts. One friend commented that her mother stole the gift and shared it reminds her of the old days. Will make again and hand out as Christmas gifts next year.
this was great over cream cheese with crackers. my first batch I didn't read the instructions clearly and did not set. 2nd batch I made sure to read carefully, and it turned out great. Fyi, a 750ml bottle of wine is just under 3.5 cups, so no need to measure out the bottle. I tried it with a cabernet, I think I will try next a merlot and riesling.
This was a great recipe! I used a cheap merlot...flavor was great! I tripled the recipe and had no problems. I used 1.75 oz. packages of powdered fruit pectin. No problems setting up. It was definetely a jelly consistency. I think next time I will try it with the low sugar pectin!
I just made a batch of this and it is in the water canner. I used homemade blueberry wine. The color is gorgeous and the tatse devine! Since my powdered pectin was only 1.75 ounces, it set beautifully. Next batch will be with homemade blackberry wine!
Well, I figured there were more good than bad reviews, so I thought I'd give the recipe a try. I mean, I've made homemade applebutter, homemade preserves... how hard could this recipe be? Answer: None of the jars set. I'm going to have to go the "wine sauce" route some other folks have mentioned. There is something inherently wrong in this recipe. Wish I could tell you what.
I read where other reviewers had trouble with the consistency of this recipe so the first time used the liquid pectin and doubled it. Boy, it set right up! It didn't seem to affect the taste as far as I can tell. The second batch, I only used one envelope of the liquid. It had set up by the next morning. In both cases I used a Chablis. The jelly tastes just like white grapes. It's very pretty and quite tasty. I'll be making some more to give in gift baskets. This time I'm going to use a Rose`. I really like this recipe. I'm new to jelly making. This recipe gives a lot of room to experiment. Thank you for posting it.
I used half cheap merolot and half cheap lambrusco and had fabulous results! I used the powder pectin as stated in the recipe and my jelly was perfect. I have no idea what happened with other reviewers... the only thing I did differently was that i put mine in plastic containers and placed it in the fridge because I don't know how to can.
Finished making this about 1 1/2 hours ago and it's setting wonderfully. I used a bottle of La Crema Pinot Noir, 1 box plus 1 1/2 t of Sure Jell pectin and fresh (picked today off a friend's tree) lemon juice. One reviewer mentioned making sure the temp reaches 220. I made it to 210 but couldn't get it higher. When I hit 210, I let it boil for another minute. It was so good I was licking the pan and the utensils I used. For those who didn't like the flavor, as with anything else you cook with wine, don't use a bottle you wouldn't normally drink.
This is the coolest recipe! I used a really yucky generic red wine my husband got by mistake and it completely changes character and is totally delicious as a jelly. You definitely need the 6 oz. of pectin though. Doesn't need to be an appetizer jelly...really good on toast. The wine flavor comes in late and is not overpowering at all. Also, it is very beautiful in the jars. Will make great gifts!
This is quick, easy and really good. I used bottled lemon juice because I am lazy and it was just fine. I used riesling and added birds eye chili to some jars, and dried lavender to others, and both additions were awesome!!! Just remember to turn the jars as the jelly sets if you add stuff so it's evenly suspended.
I made this with a cheap cabernet sauvignon. I doubted myself when it came to the jelly setting, so I opened all my jars and re-boiled everything. I wish I hadn't, the only part that didn't set was a little bit on top; everything else was fine. I ate it on regular toast with butter. I can't wait to try it with cream cheese and crackers!
LOVE THIS!!!! It's soooo easy to make we used 1 plus a little more bottle of concord grape wine it made 12 - 4 oz jars very pretty in the jar & VERY YUMMMMY! We too plan to make christmas baskets with jelly, crackers etc. Thank you
This was good, but I was a bit disappointed, I don't know what was expecting, just wasn't WOWED like I thought I would be from the reviews. I used Cab/Merlot blend. Made as gifts, I will see how the reviews come back. Will definately try again with a different wine.
Everyone in my family loved this jelly so much! Will definitely be making more!
Really good! I used a white zinfandel I had and it had a great flavor and came out a very pretty pink! I am giving these as gifts to my dad, sister and brother who are all wine lovers, for christmas along with some other jellies and things I made. I made up my own labels on the computer and put them on the different jellies. Great gift idea!
This was very good, I gave some away as gifts and people loved it! I did serve it with cream cheese and crackers which works well. I will be giving more for Christmas. Thanks!
I've made this recipe several times with tremendous success! I give this as a gift with cream cheese and crackers, and everyone raves about how good it is. I agree...just delicious and so creative.
Yummy! Mine came out perfect. The thing I noticed is the recipe calls for a 2 oz packet of pectin, the packets I have are 1.75 oz, so I added a little extra and the consistency is wonderful. I used my favorite (inexpensive) brand of Shiraz. I can't wait to try it with a white wine!
I used two 3 oz pectin packs instead of one 2 oz powder pectin pack, and my jelly set up beautifully. The jelly has a definite wine aroma, and as a nondrinker I still thought it had a wine taste to it, although the alcoholic aftertaste was gone. This will get mixed reviews, even from wine lovers. One wine lover in my household adored it and thought it was a novel concept, and the other thought it was weird, even when it was served with cream cheese and crackers as recommended. I think including a mini recipe booklet of recipes to use this with would be helpful, especially including things like cakes drenched in melted wine jelly, or using it as the base of a sauce.
Very yummy and makes an excellent gift. Wonderful with cream cheese.
Was not very happy when it was ready to be but in the jars. Smelled Boooooozy and did not seem to have a lot of flavor. But I already had everything ready to go so I went forward. After it set however was a different story, loved it and the flavor even with my very cheap white wine was great. I did use the 2 packs of liquid pectin and it set up very quickly! My sugar did clump and had clumps even after cooking but I just strained through a tea strainer and everything seemed fine. Can't wait to do this again!
This was very easy recipe and quick to make, because there is no prepping the fruit....just pour it out of the bottle. I used a 1.75 oz plus 1/4 of another box of pectin and it set up fine. Like some of the other commenters, I believe the trick is to wait until you have a full rolling boil that can't be stirred down and then count your minute. I used a cheap 8.00 bottle of sweet red wine and was able to make two separate batches of six half pints each. It turned out a deep red and is sweet and tart. I recommend!!
Incredibly easy and a great way to use undrinkable or left-over wine. I had a bottle of Merlot that I couldn't drink and it made some wonderful jelly. I only used a 1.75oz packet of the powder pectin, and it set just fine, but for the second boil I made sure it got up to 219 or 220 degrees to make sure the pectin activated.
Wow! I had wine that I thought was only good for....well...good for nothing! The only thing I did different was after a minute of hard boil, I took the pot off the heat and I added one package of liquid pectin (Certo). I had perfectly set, really good wine jelly which will be ging to various freinds this Christmas with crackers and brie.
Wonderful! Made it as directed using Cabernet Sauvignon. Recipe made 6 + half pint jars.
This is a great recipe, but the amounts need to be adjusted. First, use a 750mL bottle of wine, which equals one bottle. Second, dry pectin only comes in 1-3/4 oz packages, so don't put in more than one package of pectin. Keep lemon juice and sugar as is, along with directions. I made this an it congealed perfectly. Also, I ended up with six 1/2 pint jars with some left over, not 5 jars, so be prepared to have extra jars if needed. Overall, great recipe and all my co-workers loved it!
This was not only my first time canning but I also halved the recipe (which I've read is a big no-no) and it came out perfect! I used an Okanagan Shiraz and followed the directions to a T... it gelled and sealed! What a great introduction to jelly-making--thanks Juanita!
Awesome recipe! I made it on the weekend using fruit wines: Raspberry, Cherry and Rhubarb-Apple from a local winery. They turned out great! Thanks for the recipe!
This was very good, and I have been able to do a variety of flavors.
I made this recipe exactly as written and it turned out beautifully. I used some fairly inexpensive Zinfandel wine and the flavor was just lovely. I gave these as gifts with labels that told users to serve it over pork or cream cheese. Many of the recipients told me how much they enjoyed the jelly and I agree that it was tasty served over a pork tenderloin. Great, easy, inexpensive gift!
I made the jelly. smelled good. Looked good. How long do you have to wait before they gel-up? One week? One year? Just curious to know if I succeeded or not.
Love it! Used 1 box pectin (1.75 oz.) and my bottle of wine was just a hair short of 3.5 cups. Set up perfectly! I'm not a wine drinker and have several bottles that I have received as gifts. I've kept them temperature controlled so they would stay nice, for when I have 'wine' guests. This is an awesome way to use that wine! I'm going to use it all on jam! Well, most of it ;-)
This recipe is so easy and best of all it tastes outstanding. I mixed two leftover bottles of white zinfandel and red wine and the color was lovely. The taste of wine but not the alcohol comes through very nicely and makes this wonderful for gift giving of a very special food item. Thanks for the recipe!
this is awesome. I used Merlot and substituted liquid realemon for the fresh lemons. I had no problem getting it to set. I'm a white wine drinker and now I know what to do with all those left over bottles of red wine when my company leaves.
An excellent recipe I come back to again and again!
Outstanding recipe. The jelly turned out perfectly. I saw that the recipe called for two ounces of pectin but most packages come in 1.75 ounce packages. Be sure to add enough to make it precisely 2.0 ounces. One addition to my batch, I steeped some Rosemary sprigs and discarded before boiling the mixture. I added a bit of Rosemary to each jar before filling. After processing for 10 minutes I inverted the jars for cooling. Once looking like they were beginning to set well, I flipped the jars over to keep the Rosemary on the bottom. Definitely worth making again.
I put it on salami as an appetizer and its in most excellent!
I too read the reviews seeing that A LOT of people had issues. I added an extra teaspon of pectin to the 1.75 oz box. I found my red wine jellies did not set. I pretty much had to remake all of my jellies following the directions for normal jelly not setting. After doing so my white zin turned out perfectly, my mascoto was good from the start. I also used Shiraz-had to remake and still extremely soft, and port-although good flavor-is going to be a sauce. It still did not set AT ALL. I keep torturing myself be trying to make different kinds. I think IF I do this next year I will try 3 cups of wine(1 bottle) and 1 and 1/2 box pectin to see how that turns out. It does look pretty in the wine glasses with wax. I am giving it 3 stars because flavor is good on all. Whit zin is definately a keeper(and I usually don't like white zin).
This was a hit! I used cheap Cabernet and packaged it in small souffle cups for a food swap I attended. I served it with crackers to rave reviews. Tip: Use the cheap stuff! It turns out brilliantly.
Tough to get it to firm up. Dang it. Still tasted good.
Great! I have recently learned to can so am on the hunt for simple recipes, and this is the king! Turned out very nice in mixing a merlot and shiraz for the wines, I love the color and the easy set of this jelly. Thank you very much!
This is a perfect jelly! You can also use this to baste poultry before baking--gives it a great tangy taste. I also tried it with CHAMPAGNE and it gives off a wonderful "apple" taste--the color is absolutely fabulous with the champagne. Thanks!
Great recipe! The jelly tastes exactly like the wine you use. I thought that the sugar would take away from the flavor of my favorite wine....was happily surprised when the jelly turned out to taste the same!!! This will be a wonderful gift to give to my wine lover friend - decorate the jar & add the recipe and a bottle of wine! I followed the recipe exactly as it was written and had no issue - I checked a jar a few hours after and it set up beautiful.
We used white zinfandel and merlot wines and gave them away for Christmas presents. Everyone loved them!!
This was a great recipe. I didn't change the recipe at all and made 1 batch of cabernet sauvignon and 1 batch of white zinfandel (which came out a beautiful pink). I gave them as Christmas presents to my co-workers and they loved them. A lady in my office even used it as part of her glaze for meatballs. Thanks for a wonderful and elegant recipe!
This is a quick and easy recipe that is good to use up wine with. However, I tamed the sharpness with a little tiny bit of freshly grated nutmeg. A pinch. It came out much better. Also keep to the recipe, as I went over with a batch by 1/2 cup of liquid and it didn't set as well. Otherwise - great easy recipe! I gave it a 4 only because I could make it a bit better.
I love this recipe. The absolute easiest jelly recipe ever. I've used red zinfindal and chardonnay and people love it.
This is a great recipe for first time jelly makers like me. I was so afraid I was going to screw this up somehow, but the end result was just as I hoped. I used a combination of white zin and another white wine that I wasn't fond of and it came out great - there's just a touch of wine taste - not overpowering at all; very pleasant. Thank you for posting!
Super good. I made the recipe exactly as it said and it turned out perfectly. I think this is going to become an everyday staple.
I love the flavor, it´s delicious. Can you give me an advice so I can have a marmalade or jam texture. For me it turn out too solid or hard. Thank you Hope you understand my english!! I am form Ecuador
This is by far the very best jelly I have ever had or made!
Excellent idea for wine we don't like to drink..easy too!
The only change I made was to substitute liquid pectin, and add it after the sugar is completely dissolved. I made sure the boiling water bath was rolling, before I put them in. The first batch I used Blackberry Merlot! Yummy! The second one I used a Riesling I had, and added a sprig of Rosemary. Once it cools and starts to set I will invert the jars so the rosemary ends up on the bottom. The red wines def. look nicer in the bottles. By the way, put the leftover in a glas jar in your fridge, it will set quickly and you can serve it yourself that same day!
Awesome!! This was fantastic. Like a lot of people, I used 1.75 oz pectin to 1 bottle of wine, and they set up just fine (except one batch, but I suspect it might be because it was boiling over so I took it off the heat early). We made 2 batches of pinot grigio, 1 batch of malbec, and 1 batch of white zinfandel. Each batch made 6 half pint jars + 1 or 2 4 oz. jars. The half pints are going to all our friends for Christmas presents, but we're keeping the 4 oz jars for ourselves! They taste amazing. So great on bread with a bit of cheese. I can't wait to share them!
Wonderfully easy recipe. First batch made with White Zin. Turned out wonderfully and such a pretty pink. Next batch will be with a Cab.
I tried making wine jelly with a few different recipes but this one worked the best! Like a few other reviewers I also used 3 oz liquid pectin. I made this with Rose and, unlike many other recipes, I can still clearly taste the wine and not just the sugar. I will be making this again!
Although I have not made this yet but plan to I have read many reviews stating there was a problem with setting. Pectin will not set if it over heats, it breaks down. Might try adding the pectin after you remove the mixture from heat and allow to cool for about two minutes. I am going to attempt and will let you know if it helped. :) thanks so much for the recipe can't wait to try!
Wonderful recipe! We own a Vineyard and I have used several of our wines to make this jelly. It is a little thin, so I used extra pectin to thicken. We serve the wine jelly over blocks of cream cheese at our Tasting Bar. Visitors LOVE it!
Awesome recipe. I used leftover wine (I know--- leftover wine....how is this possible???). But anyway, I always put any leftover wine in ice cube trays and freeze until ready to use as boullion cubes or for whatever. This time I used my frozen red wine cubes to make this recipe and it came out great! Thanks for a great recipe.
i had no problem with it setting. i have followed the recipe exactly though, i would think with wine jelly there's no wiggle room. i have made it many times with all different kinds of wine and it's always perfect.
This is a wonderful recipe -- made it last week for Christmas gifts and I'm already making my second batch. Will use again and again, experimenting with different wines, of course!
loved this wine- made mine with a cabernet and it has a wonderful flavor. It is great on english muffins.
I used Sangria and it turned out wonderful. This is great with sharp cheese.
