Wine Jelly

I'm rating this recipe on the ease of making this. I was so confused on a couple of things so I hope this helps the next virgin jelly maker. I have never made jelly before so I had no "canning tools" I did have a big pot and I set the jars on my steamer and it worked fine. So I couldn't find a 2oz package of pectin. My market only had 1.75oz. One of the other folks on the site said her market carried it in the 2oz size. Ours carried the Sure Jell and the house brand only. The jelly had turned to pure liquid after the 5 minute processing time. This had me concerned because it looked like the jelly was more set prior to the processing. Also, when I took the jars out I heard the lids "pop" which I think is normal. It is also normal to see air bubbles coming from the jars (I thought water may have gotten into mine and that was why they were runny) Also, the bands on the lids had loosened- this is normal too. You just leave them and then tighten them after they sit for 12-24 hours. My jelly did not start to set until several hours after they were made. The ball site said some jelly's take longer than others to set. By some of the reviews I thought they would set up right away. Finally, I think this jelly is supposed to be a little soft so it can be used on top of cream cheese or as a glaze. If you put to much pectin in it you will get a stiff jelly- more like for a sandwich. All in all a good experience and I will try again. By the way, I used a Cabernet Sauvign