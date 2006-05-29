Wine Jelly

This jelly is a lovely accompaniment to crackers and cream cheese. You can use any kind of wine, red or white.

Recipe by Juanita

Ingredients

Directions

  • Combine wine, lemon juice, and pectin in a large saucepot. Bring to a boil, stirring frequently. Add sugar, stirring until dissolved. Return to a rolling boil. Boil hard 1 minute, stirring constantly. Remove from heat. Skim foam off top, if necessary.

  • Ladle hot jelly into hot, sterilized jars, leaving 1/2 inch headspace. Tighten 2 piece lids. Process for 5 minutes in boiling water bath.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
106 calories; carbohydrates 23.4g; sodium 1.1mg. Full Nutrition
