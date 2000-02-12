Best Ever Fudge

A couple tips: Let the sugar mixture boil for more than two minutes. Take it to about 5 minutes; let it get the color of a light caramel. Also, stir, stir and stir some more. You want to stir this until it looks shiny and glossy like it's very, very wet. This will take away the grainy texture and allow for a smooth, hard product once it sets. Also, go very light on the vanilla. About a drop, just to scent the fudge mixture, is more than enough. With the amount called for here, it ends up tasting like chocolate from cookies or a cake and not that rich, deep chocolate you'd expect with fudge.