Best Ever Fudge

4.1
40 Ratings
  • 5 23
  • 4 9
  • 3 4
  • 2 0
  • 1 4

This fudge is easy and delicious! Making this is our Christmas tradition. Also, you can make it ahead and freeze it for up to 3 months!

Recipe by Lori

Recipe Summary

Servings:
24
Yield:
1 - 11x16 inch jelly roll pan
Ingredients

Directions

  • Grease 1 - 11x16 inch jelly roll pan. Set aside.

  • Combine sugar, milk, vanilla and butter in large, heavy saucepan. Bring to a boil, stirring occasionally. Boil for 2 minutes.

  • Remove from heat and add marshmallows, semi-sweet chocolate chips, milk chocolate chips and unsweetened chocolate. Stir until melted and smooth. Stir in nuts. Mix well.

  • Pour into prepared pans. Let fudge sit at least 24 hours before cutting into squares. Refrigerate for easier cutting.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
346 calories; protein 3.3g; carbohydrates 42.8g; fat 20.5g; cholesterol 24.2mg; sodium 65.2mg. Full Nutrition
