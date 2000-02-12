Best Ever Fudge
This fudge is easy and delicious! Making this is our Christmas tradition. Also, you can make it ahead and freeze it for up to 3 months!
Very good and creamy fudge. I would suggest lining the pan with parchment or waxed paper before poring in the fudge so you can just lift it out for ease in cutting. Great recipe, thanks!
I've been testing fudge recipes lately, so I've had the opportunity to compare. Most other recipes topped this one; this one is too much trouble for what is really a marshmallow-type fudge, and it's a little icky (over-sweet, over-rich, over-soft).
This is a great recipe for fudge. Very smooth and creamy. I think the people that have reviewed this recipe by saying it was grainy, did something wrong. My guess is they used mini-marshmallows instead of the large ones. That would definately make them grainy.
I make this a lot! I get requests for this fudge every Christmas from family, friends and co-workers!
I was not pleased with this fudge. For me, it was grainy and did not set well (way too soft). I make fudge a lot, so I am pretty sure I did it correctly. Also, it was almost too rich tasting.
Excellent fudge. This was the first fudge recipe I tried to make and it turned out great. It's a little rich for me but my husband and our son just love it.
I made this fudge for Christmas, it was simple and easy to make, but best of all it was delicious
Thank you, I havn't made fudge in years. This is better than my old recipe. Very creamy and smooth!
I make this recipe every Christmas and always have too much leftover and would love to freeze it. I have already cut it into squares.
this fudge was very good, but was a bit grainy. it's good for people who like very rich and sweet things.
In making this fudge,it was fine tasting, but to gooey. I had to work with it a bit and add 21/2 cups of powdered sugar after I brought it up to a soft ball stage on the stove. After letting it cool for another 24 hours, it was fine and had the texture that fudge should have. I believe the original recipe had a bit to much butter in it, and a bit to much granular sugar.
Sorry, I had high hopes for this but fudge it ain't. Tastes exactly like what it is - melted chocolate chips. If you've never actually tasted real homemade fudge you likely won't know the difference, but if you have, skip this recipe and stick with cocoa and a candy thermometer - more work, but the result is worth it.
This is delicious! It was the result of an evening family craving so I didn't have quite all the ingredients on hand and had to make a couple substitutions. Instead of the marshmellows, I used 1.5 cups of marshmellow creme. Plus since I only had semi-sweet chocolate chips, I just used a 12 oz bag of those and skipped the milk chocolate chips. Really enjoyed it!
This was an ok fudge. It had an off-taste. Don't know if I would try it again.
Peanut butter is my favorite - chocolate is good
very good! the kids loved it!
Ok. I made this recipe twice, first time I made it I forgot to put the butter in it. It turned out great. Second time I made it I put the butter in and it was way too soft. Just forget the butter altogether. *update* only used semi-sweet chocolate chips, if you want a darker tasting fudge, that's the way to go.
Good fudge, huge hit at Christmas dinner. It makes a lot of fudge and it's very sweet.
This was a very simple and doable recipe, but a little soft for fudge. Perhaps more powdered sugar in the final mixing would help. But very tasty anyway, what's not to like about fudge? I made a second batch using dark chocolate cocoa powder and it was fabulous.
If this turned out grainy for you, not dissolving the sugar in the milk is what did it. Not using mini marshmallows as someone else posted. All fudge is slightly grainy, it isn't supposed to be the texture of brownies. This recipe was very good, the only change I made was leaving out the nuts. Fudge is supposed to be overly-sweet and very rich. that's why they are cut into tiny pieces.
Have made this recipe many times. Do have to agree that if you do not like rich food, you shouldn't make this. The people who achieve grainy results have definitely done something wrong. Came out Grainy for me when i used 2% milk instead of whole milk.
This fudge is probably the best I ever had! It came out very creamy and perfect consistency. I did substitute the semi-sweet and milk chocolate chips for dark chocolate in one batch and white chocolate chips in the other. It was very quick and easy, I can't wait to make it again next year! Thanks!
This was the best and easiest chocolate fudge I have ever made. My whole family loves it. It's perfect. I did however use coco powder instead of the unsweetened chocolate because that was all I had on hand and I followed the advice of a previous reviewer to line my pan with wax paper for easier cutting and clean up. Wonderful!
Really good fudge and it's easy! My husband said it was perfect -- the fudge melts when it hits your mouth. Very nice -- thank you!
Kind of time consuming, but it turned out great, made a lot, and is smooth and creamy. Plan to use it on Christmas cookie platters.
I liked this recipe because it doesn't have the grainy sugar texture some others do, it is nice and creamy.
I followed the recipe exactly and it was wonderful. Very creamy and good. My husband loves it!
I had to halve the recipe because of limited marshmallows. I didn't have milk chocolate chips or unsweetened chocolate squares, so I subbed in 1 cup semi-sweet chocolate chips, 3 tbsp of cocoa, an extra 1 tbsp of butter, and added some confectioner's sugar to make up for it. Because I made a smaller batch, I used an 8" x 8" pan. Turned out great!! Super chocolatey and smooth! Definitely a keeper.
This was EXACTLY the recipe that I was looking for: I'd lost it to someone I lent it to. Cool that someone else recognised its wonderful flavor and ease to make!
A couple tips: Let the sugar mixture boil for more than two minutes. Take it to about 5 minutes; let it get the color of a light caramel. Also, stir, stir and stir some more. You want to stir this until it looks shiny and glossy like it's very, very wet. This will take away the grainy texture and allow for a smooth, hard product once it sets. Also, go very light on the vanilla. About a drop, just to scent the fudge mixture, is more than enough. With the amount called for here, it ends up tasting like chocolate from cookies or a cake and not that rich, deep chocolate you'd expect with fudge.
Thank you for this recipe, it was easy and tasty.
