Sweeper Steak

Rating: 4 stars This was very good! I made it as a joke for my husband since he developed a facination with Curling during the Olympics but it turned out to be an easy yet flavorful recipe. I cooked it in the Crockpot and added some mushrooms but otherwise followed the recipe exactly. Thanks for sharing! Helpful (18)

Rating: 3 stars I really wish that I could give this recipe a rating of 3.5 stars. I don't often leave reviews of recipes but I just felt that I had to comment on this one. I followed the recipe just as it was but added 1/2 cup of diced green peppers and a 4 oz drained can of mushrooms to the dish. I will say that the flavor of the dish was wonderful but the meat was tough. I had to remove the food from the oven transfer it into a pan and simmer it for another hour before I was satisfied with the tenderness of the meat. I highly recommend that this recipe be prepared in a crock pot. As a crock pot recipe the few ingredients that it calls for the ease of preparation the flavor of the sauce and the tenderness of the meat would have earned it a 5 star rating from me. Helpful (16)

Rating: 5 stars I cooked this in the crockpot for dinner last weekend and we ate it on fettucine. It was wonderful. Helpful (12)

Rating: 5 stars I really doctored this up. I placed my beef in the bottom of my dish and seasoned it really well with pepper parsley and garlic. I used 1 can of cream of mushroom soup and 1 can of golden mushroom soup. I added a little milk to ease in stirring and added more pepper and garlic. I added half of a package of onion soup mix and sprinkled the chopped onion as well as some chopped fresh mushrooms over the beef before pouring the soup mix over it. I baked for 90 minutes and had to add more milk milk to keep it from becoming goopy. Next time I add about 1/2 can of milk right off the get go. My kids asked for thirds and LOVED it over mashed potatoes. This will definitely be a keeper in our house! Helpful (10)

Rating: 4 stars The taste of this dish was delicious I would recommend putting it in the crock pot because the cooking time in the oven did not leave the meat tender it was still tough. Other than that it was wonderful! Helpful (10)

Rating: 5 stars Very comforting meal. I added two small cans of drained mushroom pieces and used a whole onion. I also added pepper and stirred in a little worchestershire sauce and sour cream before I served it. I cooked this in my crockpot all day the stew meat turned out tender and wonderful. I served it over rice for my boys and over potatoes for my husband and I. We all loved it. NOTE: This was extremely cost-effective for me to make. The stew meat I bought marked down and the remaining ingredients I bought cheaply at the Grocery Outlet for half what I would have spent at the corner store. Cooking it in my crockpot cut down on energy costs. Rice and potatoes are always cheap or on sale. All around I'm quite pleased with this meal. Helpful (7)

Rating: 4 stars This recipe is good with fettucine or rice. Very easy to make just mix all the ingredients and bake in the oven. Also be careful with the dry onion mix as it has a tendency to give this dish a salty flavor. Helpful (6)

Rating: 5 stars This recipe is wonderful. I too made a few subsitutions. First I used a 3lb. pork roast chopped into bite size pieces. I fried that in 1/2 cup oil. While the meat was frying I chopped 1 cup onion and 1 cup green pepper. After the meat was browned I removed them from the oil and sauted my onion and green pepper. Drain the oil off and add 3 cans cream of mushroom soup 1 package onion soup mix 1 4oz can drained mushrooms. I also added 3 Tablespoons of the sesame oil. It was kinda clumpy so I added milk until it was smooth and creamy. Then added the meat back in and simmered for 30 minutes to blend the flavors. It was wonderful. I am thinking to make this with chicken breast too. Thanks for the recipe. It is always fun to add your own ideas and be creative with someone elses recipe. Helpful (6)