White Chocolate Snack Mix

4.7
214 Ratings
  • 5 174
  • 4 35
  • 3 5
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

Here is a sweet snack mix that is delicious and colorful. Saltiness and sweetness is the best combination! Don't be afraid of trying other cereals, candy or nuts. Salted almonds, granola, or, butterscotch chips would be fine substitutes or additions.

Recipe by Sue

Recipe Summary

Servings:
40
Yield:
5 quarts
Ingredients

40
Original recipe yields 40 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Line 3 baking sheets with waxed paper or parchment. Set aside.

  • In a large bowl, combine mini pretzels, toasted oat cereal, crispy corn cereal squares, salted peanuts, and candy-coated chocolate pieces. Set aside.

  • In a microwave-safe bowl, heat chips and oil on medium-high for 2 minutes, stirring once. Microwave on high for 10 seconds; stir until smooth. Pour over cereal mixture and mix well.

  • Spread onto prepared baking sheets. Cool; break apart. Store in an airtight container.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
240 calories; protein 4.5g; carbohydrates 28.3g; fat 12.7g; cholesterol 4.7mg; sodium 262.3mg. Full Nutrition
