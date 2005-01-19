White Chocolate Snack Mix

I had this at a Christmas party and wanted to make it myself, so I was pleased to find the recipe here. You can't go wrong with this, everyone loves it. I was making mine for a crowd that included a couple of kids allergic to peanuts, so I left those out. I don't care for peanuts myself, so next time I'll try pecan pieces. Oh, and I forgot to use green and red M&Ms (for Christmas), but I'm not sure anyone noticed. Also, a couple of people commented that they used less vegetable oil in the chocolate. I wouldn't advise that, because even with what's called for it's tricky getting it to spread all over the pieces really well...and the consistency and taste were perfect, so I'm not sure why anyone would want to change that. Try it, it's guaranteed to be a big hit!