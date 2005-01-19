White Chocolate Snack Mix

Here is a sweet snack mix that is delicious and colorful. Saltiness and sweetness is the best combination! Don't be afraid of trying other cereals, candy or nuts. Salted almonds, granola, or, butterscotch chips would be fine substitutes or additions.
I've been making this for years, but I use only one Tbsp of oil. This helps the white chocolate to retain a bit more of a "chocolate" consistency. I also substitute Peanut candy-coated chocolate pieces because my family just can't get enough of the nuts. You can substitute Valentines, Easter, 4th of July and Fall colored candy pieces to adapt this to any holiday or season. Great alternative to traditional snack mixes.
3.5/5 stars. I was so excited to find this recipe because a woman at my church always made a similar mix when I was a kid and I absolutely loved it. I was somewhat disappointed with this recipe because there is simply not enough chocolate to coat all the ingredients--and I used two FOURTEEN oz. bags of choc. chips plus the listed 3 tbsp of oil! I'm going to try adding at least another half bag and see if it's better.
This was the best Christmas snack I've ever made! Following someone else's suggestion, I reduced the amount of oil just a bit. I used holiday-shaped pretzels with the green and red M&Ms. I also used golden grahams cereal to add a little extra sweetness to go with the salty of the peanuts and pretzels. I couldn't put it down.
I make this recipe with Christmas tree shaped pretzels, and red and green M & M's. When tied into a cellophane bag and inserted into a festive container, this makes a tasty, inexpensive and personal gift! I also print the recipe on a recipe card and slip it into the container, since everyone always asks for the recipe.
I have given this snack mix as Christmas gifts two years in a row now. I always get people raving about it. I absolutely love it too and have difficulty stopping myself from eating all of it when I'm making it! I usually add about 1/2 package more of the white chocolate chips just to cut down on the oil and cover everything better. I also spread my whole kitchen table with waxed paper (I tape it to the table with tape) and just dump this stuff out on it to cool. Then, just throw away the paper when you're done! Makes clean-up easier, I think! This is good stuff -- you can't go wrong with it!
I found the chocolate coating to be kind of wet or greasy even after letting it set up. I ended up putting the mix back into the bowl and tossing it all with a little powdered sugar. It fixed the greasy problem and still tasted good. I loved the sweet and salty combination, but next time I won't add 3T of oil to the chocoalate chips.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 4 stars
05/13/2006
I love this mis and make it all the time. Since my time is limited, I have adapted it to my "busy mom" schedule. I buy the foil snack bags of Traditional Chex Mix and add in extras like M&M's, peanuts, crusehd up candy bar. The bag already has the pretzels and the seasoning is wonderful. If I can find the white bark I use that, if not, then white chocolate chips work great.
This is the one I have been looking for! It is utterly addictive. Makes a ton of snack mix. I used christmas mix m&m's and square pretzels. Filled disposable decorating bags with it and tied at the base with red and green ribbons to give as office gifts. Resembles snow covered Christmas trees.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
09/13/2003
Delicious recipe Sue. Everyone loved the sweet and salty mix. However I expected the chocolate to cover the ingredients completely. Next time I will double the chocolate, the pretzels, and peanuts because those were everyon's favorite part. I will definately make again and plan to add them to my Christmas gift baskets.
This was excellent! I had a little extra of the cereal, pretzels, etc so I used them up - but after reading the reviews I decided to also melt a package of "swirled" peanut butter/chocolate chips. Mixed them in first, then did the white chocolate as directed. Used giant m & m's because i had them on hand. It was simple, easy enough clean up and really tasty - the sweet/salty thing is addictive.
Excellent recipe for White Trash! The only adjustment I made was to cut back on the oil. I only used 1 Tbsp instead of 3. Also, I found that if I divide the ingredients into 2 bowls and add a little bit of the white chocolate at a time it is easier to cover it all. So pour a little on, stir, pour on more white choc, stir, etc. until covered.
I made this for my son's birthday party and it was a huge hit!! Everyone loved it. It's hard to stop eating! This is a HUGE recipe though. It filled 3 cookie sheets. So you may want to cut the recipe down if you don't need that much. I will definitely make this again.
I used all of the oil and followed the directions exactly well except my m&m package i bought was shy a ounce or so. I had absolutely no problems with the white chocolate mixture not covering all of the cereal. Perhaps people are having issues because they are cutting the oil in the chocolate mixture but just a guess I haven't tried it with the reduced oil. This makes a ton of it. Next time I might make a half batch if its just for the family. We are including little baggies of it on our Christmas cookie platters. Delicious and addictive thanks!!!
I brought this for Thanksgiving and it was a BIG hit! I had to microwave the chocolate a bit longer, and I added more M&M's and pretzels than called for. This was so good, I think I've started a new tradition.
Everyone has their additions, but here's an EASY and EXCELLENT one: I use pretzel sticks, because they are easier to eat in the same bite with something sweet. AND EVERYONE HAS TO TRY ADDING SOME CARAMEL! When I was getting the white chocolate chips, I found some little caramel pieces in the same section. Added a little less MnMs with over half a bag of caramel, and a LITTLE bit extra pretzel sticks and salted peanuts to complement the extra sweetness.
Absolutely Amazing! I made about 8 different holiday treats--some extremely time consuming--and this was the recipe that everyone asked for! I too cut the oil down to 1 tbsp and added honey nut cheerios as well. This made a lot which was great since it was so popular.
I made this for Christmas last year for my brother who was stationed in Iraq with the Army. It shipped well in gallon ziplock bags and the guys loved it. I added corn chips as we like sweet and salty! Making it again this year. :) Christmas Crack for sure! Can't stop eating it!!
This is such a great recipe, my 9 year old son was eating this and held up a piece of the mix and said "This is amazing." I think that sums it up right there! This is a receipe that I will keep always. Right after I shared it with my friends they were asking for the recipe. The variety of items to use in it are just wonderful and so easy to make. I recommend this recipe to everyong!
This was good. BUT....our family still prefers the sweet snack mix. It is the same base ingredients, but instead of white chocolate coating, it is a caramel mixture. (3 c brown sugar, 1.5 c butter, 1/2 c corn suyrp boiled together for 3 min)
Awesome recipe and so easy! In an effort to save dishwashing, I guesstimate the proportions and just dump all the ingredients in a paper grocery bag and stir/shake it up with the white chocolate. The only dish you have to wash is the small bowl & spoon that you heat the white chocolate in!
Yummy! My kids just love this fast and sweet treat!!
smroof
Rating: 4 stars
01/02/2012
This was easy and pretty good. Looked pretty for Christmas using red & green M&M's. Would use white chocolate candy coating instead of the white chips and oil as this mixture made the coating to "wet" and the mix didn't dry. I had to add powdered sugar to dry it out some.
Love the salty/sweet combo. Can be made gluten free with changes in cereal; used rice and corn chex, with a few GF pretzel sticks. Also substituted a deluxe nut mix for the peanuts as I gave bags in a Christmas assortment. Well liked, easy to make.
Three packets of white chocolate chips should be used; two packets coats everything OK, but not great. And use a shallow and big bowl; deep bowl makes it hard to coat melted chocolate into items on very bottom. And it took four 10 second microwave heatings to melt the chocolate into a smooth mixture.
Very good! Very easy to make also. I melted my white chocolate chips in a double boiler and followed the suggestion of some others in using only 1 Tbsp. oil and cutting the cereal down to 3 cups of each. Coated all ingredients very nicely! Thanks, Sue!
OMG! This recipe is to die for! Easy, Fast, Excellent. Don't have corn chex? add rice chex, no plain cheerioes? use multi-grain cheerios...just add 3c each of cereal not 5, then the 2 pkgs of white choc chips is plenty adequate. You've got to make this recipe! This is 5 stars all the way!!
Love this recipe. My family calls it Reindeer Chow. It's a great holiday snack to have around the house or to bring to school/office parties as it makes a massive amount. It's easy to half if you're feeding a smaller crowd. Thanks!
I love this recipe. I made it many times last year and gave it out as gifts to everyone. I also love the salt/sugar mix. I like it better with only 3 cups each of the cereals and extra nuts. There is enough white chocolate then to coat the ingredients. I used Christmas shaped pretzels and holiday M&Ms.
This is ADDICTIVE!! One of my FAVORITES!! A friend made this and I wanted to ask her for the recipe, but didn't because I know I can't keep myself away from it. I came across it on here though and made it with peanut M&Ms - DELICIOUS!!
Just made this for a holiday party - YUM, YUM! Instead of toasted O's I used 2 types of Chex mix and instead of white chocolate chips I used almond bark - so much easier! Great for any party where there'll be kids!
Delicious! I've made this for the last 2 Christmases and everyone goes crazy for it! I omit the pretzels since everyone always picks around them anyways! This is the perfect balance of salty and sweet!
I love this! I've been making a similar recipe for a few years, but mine uses more cereal & 2 bags of white chips. Makes a gigantic amount--almost 2 gallon ziploc bagfuls. Once you start munching, you'll have to have someone pull you away. Very, very addicting stuff.
I've been making this for several years during the holidays and now people expect it every year and look forward to it. I've never used the oil...seems to mix just fine without it. Great and fun recipe for you to do with the kids!
This is really good! Made some for two family get together and they were a big hit every time. If you make it for others bring printed recipes because they will ask for it. Next time I make it I will use a little less oil as some of the reviews suggested. BTW, this is a very big recipe....it makes lots!
I had this at a Christmas party and wanted to make it myself, so I was pleased to find the recipe here. You can't go wrong with this, everyone loves it. I was making mine for a crowd that included a couple of kids allergic to peanuts, so I left those out. I don't care for peanuts myself, so next time I'll try pecan pieces. Oh, and I forgot to use green and red M&Ms (for Christmas), but I'm not sure anyone noticed. Also, a couple of people commented that they used less vegetable oil in the chocolate. I wouldn't advise that, because even with what's called for it's tricky getting it to spread all over the pieces really well...and the consistency and taste were perfect, so I'm not sure why anyone would want to change that. Try it, it's guaranteed to be a big hit!
My husband and I love this stuff. Instead of using white chocolate chips, we use bars of white chocolate (can be found at Aldi) and omit the vegetable oil. Good white chocolate melts a lot more smoothly than the chips.
My mom makes this and I love it- I could eat the whole thing!! But some changes Use almond bark for the coating-way easier!! And peanut butter m&m's and chocolate chex!!! Also, only one cup of each ingredient...
WONDERFUL!!! I made this to give as christmas gifts and everyone just loved it. I will probally make this every year from now on. Its a little expensive but it makes a lot so its worth the money! Thanks for such a great recipe thats easy to make.
This turned out great, though it does make a TON. I doubled the peanuts and I could have tripled them. These are also great with Reese's Pieces instead of M & Ms. I also followed the tips and used Golden Grahams instead of the corn squares. Everyone loved it!
I add Cheetos Butter Puffcorn (1 bag) to the mix and use peanut butter M&M's for the candy. I also substitute the corn chex with Chocalate Chex Cereal. Also, cashews taste better to my family than the peanuts. I love that it makes a HUGE amount...just perfect for keeping AND giving! FYI: Use the largest bowl you have to mix it in.
This stuff is hands-down addictive. I made 4 batches and packaged in bags as Christmas presents. 3 of the people literally finished off the bag while I was still at their house. I followed some other suggestions and reduced white chocolate to 1 & 1/2 bags, rather than 2 full. I also used a mix of peanut and regular M&Ms. It helps if you have someone to help stir while you pour the white chocolate over the other ingredients. Also, do NOT use regular chocolate instead!! I tried this on the last batch, because I ran out of white chocolate. It does not taste as good, and it never hardens correctly so your hands get all gooey when you try to eat it. Try this snack mix - but only if you really want something you can't stay away from!
I found this a little challenging to mix up and pour out. I used a few cookies sheets. It did not look pretty when all was said and done but it made a ton and people seemed to really enjoy it. I don't think I will make this again though..
Really good recipe - I used white chocolate wafers instead of the white chocolate chips and melted them using a double boiler (or bowl on top of a pan with boiling water). I find the microwave doesn't work well for melting white chocolate chips. I also only used 1 tbsp oil, that's all you need. AND I used cornflakes and shredddies for the cereals instead. Very good!
Can't stop eating this and I get the best reviews everytime I give this to someone. Followed the recipe exactly. I lined the dining table with wax paper and spread out to cool. I will make this again and again!
This is DELICIOUS!Our children love it! It will be a new Christmas tradition. I didn't have any toasted oat cereal, so I left it out and just used 5 cups corn chex. I took the advice of others and used 1 TBSP of oil and spread on the counter to cool.I sprinkled lots of red and green sprinkles to make it more festive.Thank you!
This recipe is wonderful!! It is now an established favorite holiday snack among the family and will be repeated every year. We didn't make any changes although the recipe does lend itself creativity! Thanks for the lovely recipe!
this was amazing, well everyone said it was. my cousin wants me to make some more. and my health nut family likes it too. it makes a big batch though so i suggest cutting it in half if you're just trying it out. thanks for the recipe
I followed the recipe as is except for 1 addition: Mix and melt 2 bags of white chocolate chips with Andes peppermint (or creme de menthe) baking chips. It will change the color, but it adds a nice flavor! YUM! Disappears quickly during football games!
This is delicious! I made the recipe exactly as given, with the single change of using the double-boiler method for melting the white chocolate and reducing the oil to 1 tablespoon. A perfect recipe for giving at Christmastime! Thanks!
This was a great new addition to my Christmas gift baskets! A little something different than the usual baked goods, VERY easy to put together, & I already have 2 people requesting the recipe. Thanks a lot for this one, definetly a keeper!!
I gave this 5 stars because it does taste great. I however had a hard time melting the white chocolate. I finally had to add more oil to get it to smooth out and pour. I'm not sure what went wrong for me, but when I finally got it mixed up, it was delicious.
MONAPOE
Rating: 5 stars
12/31/2005
Made this for 2 of my Christmas parties this year and displayed in a tin with shiny tissue paper. Was a hit and so easy that I made some to give out as gifts. So, SO simple and fast! But do be sure and let it air out on the wax paper before you package it up or it will stick together. Even now, on New Year's Eve, I find myself "craving" it and wondering should I make more...
I've been making this stuff for years! It's even easier and faster when you use almond bark or white bark instead of chocolate chips & oil. I also use raisins in it and save your baking sheets, just spread a long piece of wax paper on the counter and spread it out to dry. Make the layer thin and it will dry faster if you're in a hurry! It's just as good with chocolate if you don't care for white chocolate.
Excellent! As recommended by others, I cut down on the oil to 1 1/2 Tbsp. Perfect! My 11 y.o. daughter made this by herself and we bagged it up and added to our Christmas baskets. Very pretty and festive, especially since she added tons more holiday M&Ms!!
This tastes great! The only reason it has 4 stars instead of 5 is because there are too many pretzels and not enough chocolate to cover the ingredients. It also made way more than what I was expecting. Will try making again, but will adjust the amount of ingredients.
Yummy, yummy! When I brought these to a Holiday party last weekend, they were gone in a heartbeat! Everybody raved about them....I'm already gearing up to make more for teachers, relatives and friends holiday gifts. Thanks Sue!!
