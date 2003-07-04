Anytime Punch

4.2
14 Ratings
  • 5 8
  • 4 3
  • 3 2
  • 2 1
  • 1 0

This bubbly punch will be a hit at any party. Feel free to use any flavored sherbet available.

Recipe by Rosemary

Gallery

Recipe Summary

Servings:
6
Yield:
12 + servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Pour ginger ale in large punch bowl; add champagne and lime sherbet. Stir to dissolve and serve cold.

    Advertisement

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
399 calories; protein 1.5g; carbohydrates 71.4g; fat 2.6g; cholesterol 7.8mg; sodium 106.1mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022