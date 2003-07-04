Anytime Punch
This bubbly punch will be a hit at any party. Feel free to use any flavored sherbet available.
This bubbly punch will be a hit at any party. Feel free to use any flavored sherbet available.
I made this for my sisters shower and everyone enjoyed it. I used rainbow sherbet. Next time I will use only raspberry and throw in some frozen raspberries to make it a little more elegant. You can't get muche easier.Read More
I was disappointed with this punch. The taste was so-so, but I would NOT reccommend using lime sherbert because it gives the punch a murky green color when mixed with the other ingredients. I used ginger ale but would probably go with Sprite next time. I'll try it again with raspberry sherbet.Read More
I was disappointed with this punch. The taste was so-so, but I would NOT reccommend using lime sherbert because it gives the punch a murky green color when mixed with the other ingredients. I used ginger ale but would probably go with Sprite next time. I'll try it again with raspberry sherbet.
I made this for my sisters shower and everyone enjoyed it. I used rainbow sherbet. Next time I will use only raspberry and throw in some frozen raspberries to make it a little more elegant. You can't get muche easier.
very good, nice fizzy taste!
I made this for our poker night and this did not go over as well as I would have liked. In fact, I was slightly embarrassed by some of the jokes that were made about its taste. I'm giving it 3 stars because I think it has hope...I'll use a better champagne next time and also, instead of ginger ale, I'll try Sprite. ALSO, I'll try another kind of sherbert...orange or raspberry? I'll change my rating if the second go-around works much better.
I tried this recipe for a party, all my guest enjoyed it. The recipe was easy and it was really good.
to get more of a kick to it only use only a one to one ratio of the ingredients
I used the Sprite, champagne & raspberry sherbet and it was great. Very nice how it bubbles as you add the champagne. None was left at the end of the party. Will definitely make again.
I made this for our poker night and this did not go over as well as I would have liked. In fact, I was slightly embarrassed by some of the jokes that were made about its taste. I'm giving it 3 stars because I think it has hope...I'll use a better champagne next time and also, instead of ginger ale, I'll try Sprite. ALSO, I'll try another kind of sherbert...orange or raspberry? I'll change my rating if the second go-around works much better.
Try with sprite and raspberry garnished with raspberries for a more elegant look!
I made this for a cookie exchange with 14 people. It was almost completely gone by the end of the night, and a couple people mentioned how much they liked it. I made the recipe exactly as is: Ginger Ale and a bottle of Andre, except I used raspberry sherbet. I wish I would have done the lime sherbet instead. The raspberry didn't give it the "kick" it needed. I ended up adding about a 1/4 of a 2 liter bottle of Sierra Mist. It tasted much better after that. I think the citrus taste is much needed with this punch. I also threw in some frozen strawberries for garnish and to help keep it cold.
I have made this for several parties, and it's always is a hit. It'll go faster than you think, so bring more supplies to replenish during the event! I used raspberry sherbet, left out the champagne (let people add their own booze), and tossed in some frozen raspberries to pretty it up. I also made an ice ring with some raspberries in it to keep it cool throughout the party.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections