1 of 932

Rating: 3 stars This is an ok recipe for pecan pie. It is one of the better ones actually, but the very best pecan pie is the one my mother has made for years. I am going to submitt the recipe today. It is for those of you that like a LESS SWEET version. This version is REALLY SIMPLE, and every time I make it, everyone says it is the very best that they have ever eaten. Pecan Pies today seem to be all corn surypy, so all you can taste is sweet. My recipe is sweet, but buttery, almost caremelly. Here's the basic ingredients list. 1 stick melted butter 1 c. sugar 1 c. butter flavored pancake syrup 1/4 tsp of salt 1 tsp vanilla extract 3 eggs 1 prepared pie crust(deep dish style crust or you might have a little too much filling.) 1 c. Pecans or Enough Pecans to cover the bottom of your pie shell. You beat the 3 eggs well in a medium/large bowl, mix in the salt, sugar, and pancake syrup. Mix well, then slowly add the melted butter a little at a time to the egg mixture. Finally add the vanilla. Arrange the pecans in the bottom of your pie shell and then pour the syrup misture over the top of it. Put it into the preheated oven and bake like other recipes say. I promise this is the best pecan pie you'll ever eat!! Helpful (1084)

Rating: 5 stars Pecan Pie is always a favorite with my family and this one is dynamite! One thing that should be in the instructions is that the water and corn starch are mixed together before adding to the sugar mixture. I sometimes forget and add the water before I remember to mix it with the starch. The result is either a watery base and end up cooking the sugar mixture longer. Helpful (715)

Rating: 5 stars I made this recipe as directed and it didn't turnout as well as I had hoped. I didn't want to give up on this recipe, so I made it again and tweaked the recipe using brown sugar and light corn syrup. This made a big difference and is the pecan pie I was looking for. I won't go back to my old recipe again. Helpful (320)

Rating: 5 stars I have made this pie a number of times and the taste is always outstanding. I have learned a few tricks of the trade, though. 1) Don't over beat your eggs, or it will have something of a merengue effect (and be puffy when you take it out of the oven). Do what the recipe said - just until frothy. 2) Go for two cups of pecans, and I personally add a mix of whole and half nuts. 3) In attempt to reduce sugar/calories (even if only slightly), replace the corn syrup with a sugar-free / regular maple syrup mix. 4) A tablespoon of cinnamon goes a long way. :) Helpful (194)

Rating: 5 stars Oh my, this pecan pie was outstanding! I am not too big on pecan pie, but my husband and my mother are. I mostly made it for my husband to accompany a very southern meal. He was in love with it! I too didn't have dark corn syrup on hand so I used light corn syrup and also I used 1/4 of a cup less sugar than it calls for because personally I am not too into very sweet Pecan Pie and it turned out VERY delicious. Try it! Helpful (116)

Rating: 5 stars I searched all over for a good pecan pie to purchase, and for recipes. I had all but given up until I came across this recipe. This is the one it's easy and exactly what a pecan pie should be. The only thing I added was to top the pie off with pecans halved. Helpful (61)

Rating: 5 stars This is the first time I've made pecan pie and I, along with my husband, loved it!!!! I only used 1 1/4 cup of sugar and instead of corn syrup I used maple syrup, which I think made it even better. And yes, you definitely have to wait till it cools in the fridge so it sets just right, or else it's pretty liquidy. Helpful (54)

Rating: 5 stars 5 stars. I don't even LIKE pecan pie but am now a fan after eating this pie. Our older son (38) was in for a visit, so I took a chance on this pie just for him since he loves pecan pie. After his first bite he said "I could eat that entire pie!" He loved it. My two concerns are that it is messy to make, and it took me longer than 10 minutes to prepare it--not complaining but mentioning that for planning purposes. When I was bringing the ingredients to a boil while stirring constantly, the sugar started sticking to the side of the pot, and I thought I was going to have a hot mess, but I persevered and I'm glad I did. Today I used a different recipe as a test (comparison recipe uses white sugar and pancake syrup) and, while it was quick and easy, it was a totally different pie--no comparison. The test pie tasted more like an old-fashioned chess pie with pecans added. I will definitely throw out any other pecan pie recipes and replace with this one. This pecan pie recipe will be the one that becomes a family tradition. Thanks for sharing this recipe, Linda! Helpful (53)