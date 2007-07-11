The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
Directions
Editor's Note
We have determined the nutritional value of oil for frying based on a retention value of 10% after cooking. The exact amount may vary depending on cook time and temperature, ingredient density, and the specific type of oil used.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
1489 calories; protein 63.5g; carbohydrates 108.4g; fat 87.6g; cholesterol 503.2mg; sodium 4278.2mg. Full Nutrition
The first time I tried these was at a Renaissance Faire. This is a very tasty recipe although not one I can eat on a regular basis (grin). I would like to mention that the cooler the meat & eggs are when you begin molding, the easier they are to make. I also like to dip my hands in very cold water before molding each one as my hands are always very warm and the fat in the sausage has a tendency liquify quickly. Definitely dust the eggs with flour before appling the sausage!
I make these all the time. Personally, I get 8 Scotch eggs from 2 pounds of pork sausage. I usually use Panko breadcrumbs as they get so crunchy and delish. You don't need 4 beaten eggs to coat them - 2 is ample. I spray a skillet with Pam and brown them on all sides before baking them in the oven for about 30 mins. I love them with Branston pickle, Husband has his with spicy mustard.
These were very good. I baked mine instead of frying. I had to modify this a little as I'm not a huge fan of pork or sausage for that matter. But I love scotch eggs, go figure. Grinding your own meat and spicing it works great. Also I was lacking bread and crumbs at the moment so I substituted with a mixture of Scottish oatmeal, oat bran, and white corn meal with some Italian seasoning and granulated garlic. Worked wonderfully. The one thing that kept this form being a five star rating is the wastefulness. The first time I made these, even though I used less than the recipe called for, I still had so much egg, flour, and meal left over that I added a little milk and baking soda and made drop biscuits. The second time I got along fine with 1/4 cup of flour and 3/4 to 1 cup for the meal/bread crumbs and 2 eggs or 1/4 cup of egg beaters. Remember you can always add more but once the ingredients have come in contact with raw meat and eggs it must be either cooked into something or tossed.
Thank you for this recipe. My husband talked about these being served at a restaurant he used to frequent. He's Irish, I'm Scottish - never heard of them. Go figure. I followed the recipe for the most part but gleaned tips from some of the reviews: I used Jimmy Dean's sausage, increased to 6 eggs for 2 lbs sausage, used Panko bread crumbs and 2 eggs for dipping was fine. I placed them all in a large oven safe skillet, browned stove top, then put the skillet in the oven for 40 minutes. I served sliced in half on large lettuce "cups" with 1/2 cup mayo and 3 Tablespoons Frenches Honey Mustard blended on the side. SO cute! I will use this instead of my breakfast casserole occasionally for company. Also, the night before, I have cooked eggs, encased with sausage and refrigerated. In the morning, dip in egg, bread, brown and bake in the morning. SOOO good with cinnamon rolls and fresh fruit! Different, easy and nice presentation! Sorry for long review and changes but thought it was worth sharing.
A change for the better. I have made these for years and even had them featured on a cooking segment on TV. Switch out the pork for Jimmy Dean Sausage. It makes for such a better dish. And you can get it in mild, medium or Hot.
Tip: Don't use Jumbo eggs! They come out softball size!! lol I added black pepper, onion & garlic powders, dried parsley and oregano, and ground red pepper to the breakfast sausage. I used half Panko, half Progresso seasoned bread crumbs. I pan seared and baked them instead of deep frying. Turned out beautifully. (350 for 45 minutes). I agree that for up to 6 eggs, you only need two beaten eggs for dipping, and 2C. total of panko/crumbs. I skipped the flour altogether. Very tasty!! Will do this again!!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 1 stars
11/14/2002
I did not like this recipe at all.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
01/06/2002
Very, very delicious! You must try this recipe! If you like eggs, you'll love these!
I've been making Scotch Eggs for decades but have never coated them. I thought I would try it for a change and as it's been a while since I've made them I came online to double check the recipe and noticed that the recipe called for coating them so I decided to coat mine this time. Normally I add a few spices to my Scotch Eggs such as black pepper, onion powder, a touch of garlic powder, parsley and my secret ingredient ... oregano. In my search for this recipe I noticed that Emeril uses his secret spice mixture which includes oregano and it was the oregano that I was confused about, I couldn't remember if it was oregano or poultry seasoning. LOL. Try adding oregano it gives such a nice addition to the sausage taste. I covered the hard boiled eggs with my seasoned sausage meat, then dipped them in flour, then egg then in Panko bread crumbs. Also I baked mine on a baking sheet covered with Release foil to prevent sticking) for 40 minutes at 350 degrees F. they turned out totally awesome, my husband liked them coated. Thanks for helping me with this recipe
These were very tasty but as several others have noted the measurements in this recipe are off. I used 2 lbs of spicy deer/pork sausage. I went ahead and hard boiled 5 eggs and definitely could have used 6 or 7. It only needs two beaten eggs to coat. Four cups of dried bread crumbs was not necessary. I used Progresso Parmesan bread crumbs which are very good. I wasted time pan frying then baking and should have just put them in the oven to bake. The result was very tasty albeit quite fattening. They were easy to make and I will make them again but probably only for special occasions.
mine didn't come out any where near as pretty as theones in the picture...but daaaaaaaang these are friggen good!!!!i found them to be kind of a hassle to make but definetly worth it!!reminded me of a sausage mcmuffin w/ egg on steroids...lol
I tried a batch of these out for some friends and family. They were a hit and were true to the Scotch Egg style. However, had to over fry them to make sure that the sausage got fully cooked. This led to an overly brown (almost burnt) outer shell and a very dry egg yoke. I would suggest the following to improve the recipe: (1) the egg should be soft boiled prior to wraping with sausage and coating it, (2) the scotch egg should be browned to a golden brown color in a fry pan, and (3) the browned egg should then be baked in a 350 degree oven for 15 minutes.
My family loves these. Although we call them buried eggs and I do change some things. First I mix half sausage and half turkey along with spices together so it's not so greasy. Then after covering the egg I roll them in crushed pecans and bake them on 325 for 40-45 min. yummy!
I used 2 packs of Jimmy Dean Hot Sauasage and added about a 1/2 lb of ground turkey (to make myself feel better about the fat content). Added a little ginger, garlic, and salt to the meat. Baked. Did not fry. Left unbreaded since I'm doing the Atkins thing. Got 8 scotch eggs from the meat mixture.
First off, this is Mr. Shockley! I made these last night and my wife and I both loved tnem. The only deviation I did was baking them in a cast iron skillet in the oven instead of deep frying them. I will be making more this week to take to snack day at work and I will be browning them before baking this time. I used light flour on the sausage to keep it from sticking to the cutting board and my hand as much. Be sparing with this!!! I discovered that this also makes it difficult for the sausage to stick to itself so some of them spit open at the seam. Someone else had commented on this recipe being wasteful and they were correct. I got 5 large eggs out of 1lb of sausage (might have been able to get one or two more) and used only a half a cup of flour, one cup of Panko bread crumbs, and just a layer of egg beaters in a bowl and still had leftovers. Thanks to whoever suggested flouring the eggs! A light dusting makes them much easier to work with!!
Taste just like Scotch Eggs we had at a restaurant. Very good recipe. I used 1/2 regular breadcrumbs & 1/2 panko which turned out really well. Also, to coat the eggs in sausage, I found it easier to flour my hands, then form the patty in my palm, then put the egg in my hand & close it. That seals the meat around it really well. Thanks for the recipe!!
They were really good (just wished I had some real English sausage to use instead!) I did learn that if after you put the sausage around the egg, leave it in the fridge for 15 minutes so it is not so sloppy and it is so much easier to coat with the egg and flour and bread crumbs. (I used seasoned panko bread crumbs). Also, turn the pan to medium heat to fry in veg. oil, but watch and turn very closely so it stays light brown. I also had to bake in the oven for 20 minutes to get the sausage cooked, not 10....
My husband went to the UK and had these, so I looked them up here and tried them for the first time. We don't eat pork, so we got chicken/basil sausage. it was easier than i thought, and i served with a nice big salad loaded with veggies. We perfect complement! Anything heavier would be too much.
I make these for the guys i work with and make a few changes. I bake them in the oven at 350. Then once cool I wrap in crescent rolls and bake again. It's the perfect breakfast on the go. Sometimes pair it with a mustard sauce.
these are great. I took other's advice and baked these instead of frying. I made a point of making the sausage layer thin enough that it would cook through fairly quickly. I baked these at 425 for 30 minutes and they were nice and brown. Very tasty!
Very good, But way to much sausage for 4 eggs. And it made it thick to the point of having the sausage not fully cooked towards the center. I remember when I had these at a bar and the sausage was not so thick. So next time I will double the eggs giving it a thinner layer of sausage. I used jimmy dean breakfast sausage. Next time ill try the spicy jimmy dean. I used my deep fryer for the frying. Will definitely make again!
Great basic recipe, made a few changes/additions on how we make them (this is for 8 eggs)...dust the eggs with flour to help sausage adhere better...used J.D. Sage Sausage...try mixing 1 egg beaten with 2 tsp dijon mustard and 1 tbls water, coat sausage covered eggs in this then roll in bread crumbs or panko crumbs...you can also add 1/8 tsp of mace or nutmeg to the sausage. To cut down the fat place the coated eggs on a greased rack in a large rimmed baking dish or sheet. Bake at 425 for 25mins, turning once, until golden brown.
my mom makes these every now and then, they are delicious, and much healthier. she wraps turkey sausage around the egg & either browns it on the stove top (NO oil, just a little cooking spray to avoid sticking) or bakes it in the oven until cooked through. and she omits the flour, bread crumbs and beaten eggs altogether. they are great dipped in syrup for breakfast.
Scotch eggs are an often requested snack at our house but I make mine with graham cracker crumbs instead of bread crumbs. As well, I find that adding a bit of crumbs to the sausage helps it stay together better when you fry it.
Very good and fun to make. 2 lbs of sausage made 6 eggs for us. We also baked them for about 30 minutes on 350, sliced in half, sprinkled each half with Cheddar cheese and baked for another 5 minutes. Even my 6 year old loved these and enjoyed making them with me!
These were wonderful and fun. The only reason they don't get five stars is that the recipe amounts are off a little bit. I used ONE pound of sausage and had plenty of coating for six eggs. Other than that, it was spot on. I served it with the mustard sauce found on this website with another scotch egg recipe. Take the other reviewer's advice and lightly flour the eggs before covering them with sausage.
Great recipe. Easy to follow. For 4 scotch eggs, I can usually use only one pound of sausage and one beaten egg. Also, I bake mine now because I was out of oil one day. They are crispy and delicious baked too. Hope this helps anyone who is low on certain ingredients.
This is the second time we made these eggs, and both times we used about 2 inches of oil in a frying pan to get the deep fried effect without all the oil. This time we modified these for St. Patrick's day by adding mashed potatoes to the sausage mix (about 2 parts sausage to 1 part mashed potatoes). We called them "Irish Eggs" and they were a hit! The potatoes took some of the edge of the sausage so you could taste the egg a bit more.
This was great. However, I made a few tasty adjustments for more flavor and crunch. I added two tablespoons of Worcestershire sauce to the ground sausage and I mixed some panko bread crumbs in with the regular bread crumbs for coating. These were delicious cut in half served over Gouda cheese grits with a sprinkle of dried parsley for color. Everyone had seconds. I will definitely make this again soon.
I've been eating these since I was a little girl and them are wonderful, though incredibly bad for you if fried. I've been looking for a great baked recipe and here it is. I added a little pepper to the pork which gave it an added kick. Great recipe, thanks!
My husband has always wanted me to make these for him so today I did. I used breakfast sausage and only made two eggs so I needed just one egg for coating. I was out of breadcrumbs so I ground saltine crackers and added seasoning. Huge mistake. This made the coating way too hard. Next time, panko crumbs and bread crumbs mixed. I also used a half pound of sausage for two eggs. My sausage layer was a bit thinner than the recipe called for, however, I deep fried these and wanted to be sure the sausage was cooked. They came out just like the picture only darker because I used crackers. I will make these again.
These were pretty time consuming for something I didn't find to be all the appetizing. They weren't bad, just kind of odd, but we decided to give them a try. Not sure I'd make these again, not the recipe's fault, just a personal preference
I make these every once and a while for my husband and I. It's time consuming, but oh, so good. I usually serve this with a spicy mustard and a dark beer. Double the recipe. If you're making them, you might as well make a few more.
Everyone loved these served on lettuce and fresh tomato. I even caught my hubby and 2 kids eating the leftover scotch eggs cold the next morning. Followed other reviews and baked instead of fried. I did use more boiled eggs than it called for, but other than those two changes I kept the recipe the same.
My husband is from Britain, and really wanted me to make these for him. The recipe was easy to follow, and they turned out great, he said they tasted just like the scotch eggs he remembers from when he lived in Britain.
They were okay. I used half turkey and half sausage to cut down on the grease. My kids LOVED them. I think they have a lot of potential, but unsure as of yet, what to do with it. If only there were a way to keep the yolks a little runny...
We decided to have these instead of deviled eggs for Thanksgiving. They were wonderful. My three-year-old even gave her approval (although she doesn't like hard cooked eggs, and gave that part to her dad). Loved the crispy outside and sausage and egg all together.
Personally? I loved them and my husband seemed to enjoy them, but my kids (picky eaters, to be sure) didnt like them too much. (I dont like boiled eggs, I dont like hollendaise sauce, etc...) I'm still giving this recipe a 5 star rating because DH and I truly enjoyed them!
to get that grey ring around the egg you have to put the eggs under running cold water for 5 min when they are cooked then continue process and hopefully you will not have that grey ring around the egg jus plain white looks much better.
These were so delicious, but so massive that we couldn't eat much of them. But, I don't believe that has anything to do with the recipe so much as how much of the sausage mixture we decided to use on each egg. Either way, we'll be making them again, without a doubt.
I love these... I add diced onion and cook them in muffin tins in the oven for an hour on 350 degrees remembering to turn them after 30 mins. Cooking them in a muffin tin eliminates deep frying ...less calories
my boyfriend is from scotland and i am practicing making a few different things from his homeland. it was a little hard to get the sausage wrapped around the egg(they're slippery little suckers)but i figured it out. i used a package hollandaise sauce and added a tbls of dijon mustard to it. i suppose any mustard you like would do. the sauce was delicious and so was the egg. i'm trying to figure out a away to keep the egg soft bolied though. i think it would be much tastier that way.
I made these today for Christmas, they took a little longer to prepare, if you don't like getting messy this recipe is not for you. But so worth getting messy for they are delicious served hot at a main course on cold cut into 1/4's as I used large eggs they were huge ha ha!! maybe small eggs would be the better option, browned on the stove top in a shallow skillet (frying pan) then cooked in the oven for 35-40 minutes this recipe is a keeper
In Belgium, this recipe is called "Bird's nest". It is served with mashed potatoes and covered in tomato sauce. Very yummie. I bake them completely in the oven, without frying them first. As delicious and less greasy
Made these as a treat a while back. Didn't have breadcrumbs on hand so used some flavoured croutons put through a blender. These were delicious and very filling, only needed to eat half a one for breakfast. I put the eggs under some cold water before de-shelling them, it helped immensely, hardly any tears. Would make again for a special occaision.
Great and easy recipe! I've been a fan of Scotch eggs since I tried them at a Renaissance faire as well. Like other reviewers said, 2 beaten eggs were enough for 4 Scotch eggs and I agree using cold boiled eggs and sausage made the process go smoother. I browned the Scotch eggs in a pan with oil then baked them at 350 F for 20 min. I used original Jimmy Dean flavored pork sausage and panko for coating. I plan to try out a variety of sausage flavors with this!
Love this recipe though I definitely don't use as much flour/breadcrumbs/sausage as the recipe calls for. I can make six eggs using one pound of sausage. I also usually forgo the egg wash as well just to save a few calories. This is on my favorites!
Tasty enough using Jimmy Dean sausage, but it will take practice to get an even layer of sausage on the eggs. I made two hard-boiled and two soft-boiled eggs for this and it was tricky to say the least. The sausage did not cook evenly at all because of my mistakes wrapping it on. I will probably forego deep-frying the next time around and simply bake until the sausage is cooked. On the plus side, the whole family like them including my 17yr old who normally refuses anything I fix just on general principle. :)
I used turkey breakfast sausage and tried to brown them in the oven. There is not enough fat in the turkey sausage to allow for browning. I had to fry them in oil to get them to crisp. The amount of ingredients needed is way off. For 4 hard boiled eggs I used 1 lb of sausage, 2 beaten eggs 1/2 cup of flour and 2 cups of bread crumbs. For the outside dipping process I rolled in flour, then egg wash then breadcrumbs.
No no no! Frying at 375 gives you eggs very brown in 2 1/2 minutes but the sausage is raw inside. Lower that temperature to cook them through without burning the outer sausage. Try 275 degree. I just made them following the original directions and I am trying to rescue them by baking the rawness away.
Once you get past the fact that these are not low fat or low cholesterol, these are decadent and so pretty! My picky kids even tried them - loved to dip into ketchup or mustard. I will make them again for special occasions.
5 star taste, but 4 stars as measurements are WAY off. I did prep the night before, including steaming the eggs. I find that method never leaves a gray ring and the yolk is predictably done. For 4 cooked eggs, I used half of everything else, and even half the crumbs was way to much. I used seasoned panko crumbs as I love the light weight crunchiness. Next time even 1 1/4 cup will likely be more than enough. I made these up in the morning and put them in the frig until closer to dinner time. I rarely fry so I baked 40 min at 350F, in my convection toaster oven, turning the balls about every 10 min. Served with a salad, plus our favorite horseradish’s mustard and dill pickles. These were a real hit!
I made this for St. Patty's Day. The only changes I made, was that I seasoned the sausage with garlic, seasoned bread crumbs, grated cheese and some garlic salt. I also baked it in the oven for one hour at 350 degrees instead of frying it first. I thought it came very good and my husband enjoyed it as well!
We got 8 Scotch eggs out of this amount of meat. This was my first time ever having them and I thought they were very good, if a bit heavy. My husband went crazy for them and definitely wants to have them again!
These look delicious. I saw them made on Today show and thought they wouldnt be so easy to make but, everyone says, it works..I want to use corned beef hash instead of sausage. Does anyone know if it would work the same?
easy and a great breakfast for the kids. I used turkey sausage. I have three kids each did something different. One put salsa on it one put on sour cream and the youngest dipped it in syrup. My son calls it egg and sausage biscuit balls!
Advice from an Irish dude to improve the Scottish eggs..hehe! I agree with Caroline C. You can use less than half a pound of sausage on each egg. Quarter or third pound should be fine. Use a rolling pin to roll ot out. Start with 2 eggs for the egg wash and maybe 2 or 3 cups of bread crumbs. You may need a little more deep fry oil depending on the diameter of your pot. I fried two at a time in a 2 quart pot using about a quart and a half of oil. Pro tip - get an IR thermometer to gauge the temp of the frying oil.
I completely forgot the egg so it wasn't as cohesive as it could have been but it worked. I substituted turkey sausage as well. Next time I'll use less! If you use too much sausage it will be really moist and almost doughy on the inside. Otherwise a ton of fun to make.
Omg! I had never heard of them before and twice in one week they were mentioned in two different shows. I had to try so i googled and used this recipe. I did cheat a little and used Jimmy Deans original because it was already seasoned and not in casings. It was so easy and Delicious! The egg was perfect and with the sausage and breading it was just over the top! My very picky husband loved it! I'll be making them again. Tip: Go the extra mile and make a mustard sauce. Not really needed but its so darn tasty 😋
