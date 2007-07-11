Scotch Eggs

First off, this is Mr. Shockley! I made these last night and my wife and I both loved tnem. The only deviation I did was baking them in a cast iron skillet in the oven instead of deep frying them. I will be making more this week to take to snack day at work and I will be browning them before baking this time. I used light flour on the sausage to keep it from sticking to the cutting board and my hand as much. Be sparing with this!!! I discovered that this also makes it difficult for the sausage to stick to itself so some of them spit open at the seam. Someone else had commented on this recipe being wasteful and they were correct. I got 5 large eggs out of 1lb of sausage (might have been able to get one or two more) and used only a half a cup of flour, one cup of Panko bread crumbs, and just a layer of egg beaters in a bowl and still had leftovers. Thanks to whoever suggested flouring the eggs! A light dusting makes them much easier to work with!!