Heather's Gingerbread Cookies

This is a very tasty Christmas dessert. This recipe is very nice for Christmas parties as it makes 2 1/2 dozen 2 1/2 inch cookies.

Recipe by Heather

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Lightly grease one cookie sheet.

  • Mix together the molasses, brown sugar, water and shortening.

  • Sift together the flour, baking soda, salt, allspice, ginger, cloves and cinnamon. Add to sugar mixture and mix well. Cover and refrigerate for 2 hours.

  • Roll dough 1/4 inch thick on floured board. Cut with floured gingerbread cutter. Place about 2 inches apart on cookie sheet. Bake for 10-12 minutes. Cool and decorate with frosting.

264 calories; protein 3.2g; carbohydrates 51.7g; fat 5.3g; sodium 198.7mg. Full Nutrition
