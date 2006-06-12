Heather's Gingerbread Cookies

I love this recipe even more so because it has NO diary--they just don't spoil and they last forever. If you don't like to eat gingerbread, decorate with them (they smell terrific) you can hang on your tree and when your hungry pick one and eat it. I got this recipe from my mother-in-law about 23 years ago. Been making it ever sice(except I don't use chocolate frosting nor any frosting). I give them as gifts and people LOVE them. The house smells incredible while I'm baking them. My kids and husband LOVE them!!! You can make them so many different ways, if you want a crunchy cookie make sure you roll the dough about an 1/8th of an inch (I prefer them that way--YUMMY!)--if you want a puffy soft cookie (like my son)roll dough 1/4 of an inch. These are the BEST gingerbread cookies. Don't know what that other person was talking about it being the worse gingerbread cookie--they are VERY wrong!!! TIP: use exactly 7 cups of flour and 2/3rds of water--no more--when rolling out dough make sure you flour your hands and dough a bit--it works PERFECT. Don't use water on your hands or on the dough-- when you bake then--ROCK hard cookies. Yikes! Follow the directions exactly--and you will be fine.

