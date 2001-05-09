Best Hot Fudge Sauce
A friend of my mother-in-law shared this easy recipe with me years and years ago.
A friend of my mother-in-law shared this easy recipe with me years and years ago.
This tastes just like the hot fudge sauce I loved as a kid, but it wasn't as thick. To thicken it up, cut way back on the evaporated milk...I used two-thirds of a cup for half of this recipe and it became much thicker. You can even go with less if you like it the consistency of real fudge!Read More
Chocolate is chocolate, right? Hence the 3 stars. But like another reviewer stated, this tasted more like eating melted semi sweet chocolate chips. I think I'll keep looking.Read More
This tastes just like the hot fudge sauce I loved as a kid, but it wasn't as thick. To thicken it up, cut way back on the evaporated milk...I used two-thirds of a cup for half of this recipe and it became much thicker. You can even go with less if you like it the consistency of real fudge!
I thought this was good, not the best I've had. (I thought it tasted a bit too much like the semi-sweet chips that are used to make it.) My husaband thought it tasted like "really good hot fudge" which is a huge compliment coming from him, he's a chocolate lover, so he knows. I just don't know what it needed, maybe a dash more salt?? oh, and I used a little less than 1/2 the called for evaporated milk, I made a full batch, and about 1 cup of milk was PLENTY, it would have been too thin if I would have used more.
Great chocolate taste, although I did substitute the semisweet chips with Ghiradelli double chocolate chips which gave it a deep chocolate flavor. I also cut back the milt to 2 cups for a full batch, and next time I may even do less...I like hot fudge pretty thick, although the 2 cups did not make it really thin.
This was very good AND easy to make. I also halved the recipe and only used 2/3 of a cup of evap. milk. Be careful that you bring the sauce to a boil over a med-low heat...it is very easy to burn the chocolate and it gives it a burnt flavour that is NOT good. It takes a long time to get it to boil at this temp, but it is worth it!
Absolutely divine! I halved the recipe, then cut the milk down to a little less than a cup to make it a little more "fudgy" than runny. We drizzled it over ice cream cake, but my husband kept sneaking spoonfuls to eat by itself. So good!
Ok so I took this recipe as a starting point. I fourthed it. used 2Tb semi sweet and 6Tb Milk chocolate chips to equal 1/2 cup. 1/4C marg. 1C conf Sugar. 1/3C milk 1/8ts vanilla and a pinch of salt First off it is a good fudge but i cooked it a little too long at 5 min. next time I'll go only 31/2 min I used what I had on hand available (broke man used substitutions)
This is the best fudge sauce. It is definitely delicious, perfect consistency, heaven on ice cream. I think I added a little less evaporated milk. I made half of the suggested recipe and only put in a cup of evaporated milk. So delicious! Easy to make. You will not be disappointed.
Chocolate is chocolate, right? Hence the 3 stars. But like another reviewer stated, this tasted more like eating melted semi sweet chocolate chips. I think I'll keep looking.
Great taste, and easy to make.
This made a very good chocolate sauce, but I didn't think it tasted very "fudgy" and the texture is a bit off. It's a good alternative to store-bought sauce, but I might try some of the other recipes on this site looking for the perfect sauce.
Heavy Cream works better. Evaporated milk doesn't taste good. But you need to cut the butter back 1/4 because of the fat in the cream.
I took the advice of another reviewer and used just one 12 oz can of evaporated milk. The consistency was just right.
This was a great easy and quick hot fudge sauce. It turned out so yummy. I only added 1 can of evaporated milk and it seemed to come out to the right smooth consistency of sauce. I also used a whisk to get all the powdered sugar mixed in. It has a nice velvety texture! Will definately make again!
This fudge sauce waqs yummy! I did have to add more milk when reheating and it was a bit grainy but I will definitely try again with some alterations.
YUMMY! I added a little half and half to thin it out a bit but it was delicious as written! So easy and good.
So good! I used 5 oz of evaporated milk (all I had on hand), 1/2 c chocolate chips, 1 c confectioner's sugar, 1/4 c butter, 1/4 t vanilla and a few shakes of salt. My husband thought it was amazing!
This was as delicious as it was easy to make. It kept in my fridge (glass jar) for weeks. Reheated portions as necessary, and it tasted fresh until it was all gone.
I made this exactly as written except I used 2/3 cup of regular milk. Even with the reduced milk, I was worried it would turn out too runny, but it thickened up beautifully after it cooled. Absolutely delicious, fudgy and not too sweet.
This is a really good hot fudge sauce. The consistency is thinner than a typical hot fudge sauce. And no nuts of any kind were added but for some reason it had a nutty taste to it. Whatever. It was very good! Thanks for sharing!
It tastes a bit like powdered sugar frosting made into a sauce, but cooking it softens that taste a bit. A quick sauce if you like powdered sugar frosting.
It is not strong fudge flavour because only about half the chocolate chips needed. You can taste the icing sugar quite strongly. Only so-so good.
Awesome! I made some modifications after reading others' reviews, used 2/3 cup milk and less sugar (about a cup less). I prefer a darker chocolate taste. Turned out creamy and delicious.
Oh so good! Used 2 12oz cans of milk, and turned out fantastic. Served for sundaes. Brought home leftovers, and my husband ate 1/2 cup by itself! Super easy, super delish.
This recipe was very yummy! but very thin next time I make this I think I will use less evaporated milk.but other than that it was good! :-)
I halved recipe and used 1 cup milk. Consistency was good. Next time I'll use a better quality chocolate.
I thought this was a very good fudge sauce. I made this for my daughter's birthday, and everyone loved it. I did not have any trouble with the consistency. In fact, I used 3 cups of evaporated milk, just to avoid wasting the last 1/3 cup, and it still thickened nicely. In fact, after it cooled, if you scooped out a spoonful, it would hold that shape for quite a while. I think that boiling for the full 8 minutes while stirring is very important. I also used half semi-sweet chips, and half Ghirardelli double chocolate chips. Much better and easier than my previous recipe for fudge sauce.
excellent sauce! for myself, i used one 12 oz. can of evaporated milk and this recipe turned out absolutely perfect. it is essential to boil it for the full 8 minutes. you won't be disappointed!
The best ever. My husband and kids say good bye store bought.
Lost my stand by hot fudge recipe and love this one! When you put it in the fridge it thickens. I halved the recipe exactly and it came out great.
My kids absolutely raved about this recipe--"This is even better than Grandma's!" I consider that the highest compliment. It is wonderful & can be made in all kinds of varying amounts on this website.
This recipe had good taste and we enjoyed it. Next time I will not use semisweet chocolate, but will go with bitter chocolate. It was too sweet with the chips and all the sugar. I will also add 2 t. of vanilla. I will keep this recipe, it was very easy.
Made for PTP party and it was the most popular. Saved well in the ref. for months
to me this tasted like a thick fudgy pudding...
Incredible. Probably the best hot fudge recipe I've tried, and I've tried quite a few.
If you let the sauce sit for a minute, it thickens and is delightful.
Great! I made this as an ice cream topping when we fed 50 people at our house. There were many compliments. I had no need to thicken it since it was for pouring over ice cream.
I used this recipe for Wedding Reception desserts and everyone wanted a copy. I over estimated how much we would need but it was eaten in no time at all!! It Tastes just like fudge.
Wow, this is awesome! I'm a milk chocolate fan, so I used half semisweet and half milk chocolate chips (Guittard brand). I cooked it exactly as the recipe said besides that change. It is the perfect consistency and has a great taste! Thank you!
This tastes sooooooo good. It is eatable off a spoon. Make sure to use high quality chocolate chips because they do affect the taste of the end product.
Yummy! I was craving a hot fudge sundae and this is the recipe I chose because I had all the ingredients in my pantry. Sooo glad I did! It's excellent. The only thing I changed was I used 1/2 semi sweet chips and 1/2 milk chocolate chips, only because I didn't have a full cup of semi sweet. Next time I will use all seni sweet chips.I love the thickness of it when it cools down. Perfect. Thanks for this delicious recipe!
Easy , tasty, and made with ingredients most have in their pantry. I cut the recipe in half and made more than enough for our guests. I used Bittersweet chips. Yummy! Try this recipe.
This was so easy and wonderful. I made it for my Mothers birthday and even my brother loved it and he doesn't usually eat sweets. It tasted like my Grandmother's hot fudge.
This is a really good hot fudge sauce. The consistency is thinner than a typical hot fudge sauce. And no nuts of any kind were added but for some reason it had a nutty taste to it. Whatever. It was very good! Thanks for sharing!
I agree it wasn't as thick as I liked.
This is so good!!! And, so easy. I took others reviews and decreased the milk. I used 1 - 12oz can of evaporated milk, 1 - box powdered sugar, and 1 - bag chocolate chips. The rest I went right by the recipe. It is perfect. Thanks
It's all in the cooking to give it that home made fudge flavor. I cut the recipe in 1/2 . Like many others mentioned, I cut the evaporated milk to ~2/3 C & also reduced sugar to 1 1/2 C. Delicious??
Honestly, I was a bit disappointed with this recipe. I am not sure if it was the 4 cups of confectionary sugar or not but my sauce came out grainy. The taste was good but when I heated it up and put it on ice cream it became like taffy and was way to chewy for my taste.
If you want A-MAZING sauce.....use Ghirardelli 60% cacoa baking chips instead of regular semi sweet!! But does anyone know how many servings this makes?
Made this twice, first time was great!!! Used a little too much heavy cream this time :( does anyone know if/ how I could thicken the sauce up a little? Love the creaminess of this sauce!!!
Very simple. I used semi-sweet and 70.1% dark chocolate at a 1:1 ratio. It came out very deep and rich. It thickens up nicely.
This wasn’t as thick as I had hoped, so I wound up adding cocoa powder to the prepared sauce, and then heating that up. That did the trick. I also added a splash of Kahlua for a little more depth of flavor.
Very rich and absolutely delicious!! I found that it doesn't thicken enough to my liking after 8 minute's. I almost doubled the time. I suggest cutting this recipe in half unless you want enough sauce for a large crowd. After cutting in half, I still ended up with about 3 cups. Thank you very much for the recipe!!
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections