Vanilla and Chocolate Delight
A layer of pecans, topped with cream cheese and whipped topping, is topped with vanilla-chocolate pudding to make this chocolate delight dessert!
A layer of pecans, topped with cream cheese and whipped topping, is topped with vanilla-chocolate pudding to make this chocolate delight dessert!
Thank you for this EXCELLENT recipe! :-) Every Thanksgiving, we have various pies and cakes, so this year, I wanted to try something a little different. This was the perfect addition to our holiday feast. Everyone loved it!!! I've already been "ordered" to make it for Christmas, LOL! I made some minor changes: I used walnuts instead of pecans and I added a tablespoon of sugar to the crust, which I baked for only 18 minutes. Also, instead of mixing the vanilla and chocolate pudding together, I made them separately, using half the milk for each. Then I spooned dollops of pudding into the pan, alternating chocolate and vanilla. Finally I took a knife and gently swirled them together, creating a marble effect. :-)Read More
I am sorry this was not one of the best recipies I have found. The teenagers were not even impressed. I ended up throwing it away.Read More
Thank you for this EXCELLENT recipe! :-) Every Thanksgiving, we have various pies and cakes, so this year, I wanted to try something a little different. This was the perfect addition to our holiday feast. Everyone loved it!!! I've already been "ordered" to make it for Christmas, LOL! I made some minor changes: I used walnuts instead of pecans and I added a tablespoon of sugar to the crust, which I baked for only 18 minutes. Also, instead of mixing the vanilla and chocolate pudding together, I made them separately, using half the milk for each. Then I spooned dollops of pudding into the pan, alternating chocolate and vanilla. Finally I took a knife and gently swirled them together, creating a marble effect. :-)
We love this recipe...I do make mine with a couple of changes. I use 1 & 1/2 cups of flour, only 1/2 cup pecans (otherwise taste is too strong), and 1 stick of butter for the crust...People RAVE about my crust!! Also, be sure to use either Regular or Fat-Free Cool Whip; Don't use the light version as it doesn't remain as fluffy. Go ahead and try this. You'll probably love it!
This recipe now goes with me to every get together/potluck that I go to..LOL.. We love this!!.. I do a graham cracker crust instead though because thats how we like it best.. 1/2 cup of butter melted and 2 cups of graham cracker crumbs mixed in... Then pressed into a 9x13 pan.. I have even tried different kind of chocolate puddings like Chocolate Marshmallow and every time it comes out great!!! Kiki (Brampton,Ont,Canada)
We like this recipe. I use Pecan Sandie cookies or Sandie Shortbread cookies for the crust.
This is my standby quick and easy dessert. I have even started making it with Splenda rather than powdered sugar, SF puddings and lite whipped topping since my brother-in-law is diabetic and I figured the rest of us could probably stand to miss out on a bit of sugar. I've kept the changes a secret though and my family gobbles it up as usual with nothing but praise!
25 minutes is too long to bake the crust. After i burned it the first time, i tried again and baked it for about 10-15 minutes. Aside from that, it was awesome!!
Fabulous! Took another reviewer's advice and used 1/2 cup pecans and 1-1/2 cups flour for the crust. I also add a tablespoon of sugar. The crust is my favorite part of the dessert! Hubby loves it too; definitely a summer time favorite.
I used this recipe to make 2 pies instead of a 9x13 dessert and they came out beautiful!! I made them for Thanksgiving dessert and got rave reviews especially from the children! This recipe is VERY easy and definitely a keeper! I will make the PIES again for Christmas but top with mini red & green M&M's instead of the crushed chocolate crunch bar. PS: TIP on the crunch bar; put in a bag and smash on the cutting board with a mallet.
Everybody liked this at the Fourth of July party I went to. It is really rich and filling. I grated a chocolate bar over the top instead of the crumbled candy.
I am sorry this was not one of the best recipies I have found. The teenagers were not even impressed. I ended up throwing it away.
This is very similar to the recipe my mom used and was asked to bring to every family get together, church potluck, etc. For those of you who are afraid of the chocolate/vanilla combination, the vanilla only makes it more like milk chocolate instead of dark chocolate. I think it's much better with both! I also like it with a only a cup of whipped topping with the cream cheese so you don't lose the cream cheese flavor. Also, this can be made and divided between 2 graham cracker crusts (it is fabulous with the Oreo ones), and you can substitute the pudding layer with almost anything. My favorite is with a can of Comstock Cherry Pie filling. The options are limitless! If you use the store bought graham cracker crusts, you can whip them up in no time, especially if you use fruit fillings!
I have made a very similar recipe for years for Thanksgiving under the name of Chocolate Divine. My recipe has one major difference which may explain why some people have a problem with the crust burning. My recipe calls for a full stick of butter which is not melted but rather "cut" into the flour mixture and then the nuts added. This gives the crust a wonderful pecan sandie type crust. Also I top mine with toasted finely chopped pecans instead of candy which gives it a more "gourmet" look and taste. When people ask for the recipe they are amazed that it is made with such non gourmet ingredients.
love this dessert. i make the crust with smashed pecan sandies cookies and butter. it's sooo good. i also use two chocolate pudding boxes instead of one chocolate, one vanilla. and lastly i make my own whip cream by whipping together powdered sugar and heavy whipping cream - way better the store bought stuff. top it off with crushed pecans and one more smashed cookie and you're done! my husband and i agree that this dessert is even better the next day. easy to put together and you can make it ahead of time! five stars!
Pretty good recipe. Reminds me of a similar recipe my mother had, but lost. A good substitution.
Excellent. I layered the chocolate and vanilla pudding istead of combining them.
My crust never felt, looked, or tasted 'baked', even though I left it in longer than the 25 minutes. Plus, I've had a similar dessert and it tasted so much better with ONLY chocolate pudding. (What is the point of mixing vanilla with chocolate pudding? The end result is neither chocolate or vanilla!)
I have made this twice and both times it has been a hit with my family. I failed at making the crust so I just used a pre-made crust from the store. By doing this I could only use about three-quarters of the pudding...so I ate the other quarter :) Also, I substituted the pecans with chocolate chips.
I thought this was a great easy dessert - perfect when you need something for kids and adults. It's nice and light. Like others, I had a problem with the crust burning at 400 for 25 minutes so I lower it to 350. Thanks for the recipe.
Very good and easy recipe. I did as another reviewer suggested, based on the fact that I'm not a huge nut-lover, and used 1/2 C pecans, 1 1/2 C flour and 1 T. sugar mixed with the 1/2 C butter for the crust. I also only baked it for about 10 minutes, and it turned out perfectly. Great dessert. The kids really loved it, and the crust stayed crisp even after storing in the refrigerator for a few days.
I used walnuts instead of pecan (only because it is what I had), and I took another reviewers suggestion and added the puddings separately in dollops and swirled creating a marble effect. I didn't much care for the dual taste that sometimes occurred. I will make this again for a large get together, however I will mix the puddings together like the recipe instructs. Thanks for the tasty and easy recipe.
This was a great dessert. I made it for Christmas dinner and it was thoroughly enjoyed. The only problem I had was that I accidentally burnt the crust. Although it did give it a coffe-like flavor!
This has always been a family favorite...Try 2 boxes ofpistaschio pudding instead.Its our favorite.I even used 2 different flavors..ex. Make up 1 box lemon and 1 coconut..Put one on one side and the other flavor in the other side. Mark one side with a toothpick so you remember which is which.
I've been making this for a while and it really is yummy.
LOVE IT! I first had this when my sister-in-law that I rarely get to see made some during a visit in 04. This ended up being one of those two gals sitting at the kitchen table with the casserole dish and two spoons chatting away. I have made it several times in the five years since. Every time to rave reviews. I do check the crust at 5-10 minute intervals due to burning it on a couple of occasions. Also I leave out the crumbled topping, it is so rich without it. But still extremely yummy, truly a delight to the tounge!
I took this to a potluck at church and came home with an empty pan. From what I could tell from licking the remaining pudding off the side of the pan, it was pretty good. I used a mixture of cheesecake and chocolate fudge puddings, and used mini chocolate chips for the top. I'm excited to try it again with the crushed candy bars - that sounds really tasty! And next time maybe I'll get to eat some!
My Mom made this while I was growing up, and it is our absolute favorite dessert. My Sis actually still has her make it for her birthday cake!! We have always used just chocolate pudding and top it with pecans. I make this every holiday I can cause everyone requests it now. YUMMY! We always called it Gloria's Delight (don't know why because we don't know any Gloria's, LOL).
Excellent way for bonding and making new friends!
I had two already made pie crusts graham cracker and chocolate. I added an extra box of chocolate pudding and the mix filled the pie crusts perfectly. This was a great recipe for our 4th of July celebration that my friends loved.
use 1 cup dry chocolate cake mix instead of flour for the crust, then make as directed!
This was a great dessert. I just loved the taste of the pecan crust. One warning: I cooked the crust for 25 minutes and it tasted burnt. After I remade it I cooked it for about 15 minutes and it was much better.
This was sooooo good! We had this for Christmas eve with other appetizers. It doesn't make a lot, but it was very good. I will definitely make again.
I made this recipe for a Christmas party at my husband's work and won 1st prize for best dessert.
This is an excellent dessert! I have used walnuts for the crust as well as white sugar and topped with chocolate chips, which works well too.
I've been making this for years a little differently. First the cream cheese layer is put on before AND after the pudding layer, so those ingredients would be doubled. Also, I only use chocolate pudding, 3 small boxes of instant chocolate pudding with the 3 cups of milk. So it's the crust, cream cheese layer, pudding, cream cheese layer and then topped with cool whip.
I took this to a luncheon, and everyone loved it! I used only chocolate pudding, and I topped this dessert with peacan pieces. Will make again!
I made this in a 9" pie plate, kept the amount of cream cheese and sugar the same but cut the pudding down to one box of chocolate, using only 1-1/2 cup of milk so the pudding would be nice and thick. It was very good, looked very pretty and my husband absolutely loved it. thanks for sharing your recipe
Not the easiest dessert to make but when you finish and eat the taste is fantastic. My hubbys favorite dessert.
Excellent. I have made this twice. Using the graham cracker crumbs makes a much more tasty crust. I only used the chocolate pudding and I used a large box. The cream cheese layer, still makes it chocolate and vanilla dessert.
A big hit! I made a couple of slight alterations: I only had the large (5.75 oz.) pudding mix so I used 5 c. milk instead of 3 c. as for small boxes. Using MORE pudding in the recipe seemed to work fine in my 9x13 pan. Also, I baked my pecan/flour crust for only 15 min. and it was perfect. I substituted pieces of Snickers bars for the candy topping. A friend suggested for next time I could put the candy on top of the cream cheese mixture before layering on the pudding. Yummm!
Make often, it is my Ds's favorite dessert, he asks for it all the time. always a hit a the BBQ!
This is easy and tasty. Not overly impressive as a gourmet dessert, but definately an easy crowd pleaser. I will use it again if I need a quick dessert to take somewhere. My family likes it more when we use pistacio pudding instead of chocolate.
I have a recipe that is almost exactly the same as this one that's called "Democrat-Republican Dessert" - I don't know why, maybe because no matter what your political affiliation you're guaranteed to love it? Anyway, it is delicious. The only difference between my recipe and this one is that instead of the crispy rice chocolate bars, mine calls for either shreds of chocolate or coconut over the top. It's a great dessert no matter what you call it. Thanks for sharing Brenda!
This cake is absolutely wonderful. It is easy to make. The crust is slightly salty tasting which goes great with the sweetness of the puddings and cream cheese. This just make for an excellent sweet tooth satisfier.
MMMM...perfect all around...looked great too!
Delicious! And, ok, this isn't a new dessert, but it did bring back some lovely memories for me. I make it considerably lighter calorie-wise by using Splenda, low fat (NOT fat free) cream cheese, and sugar free pudding without sacrificing a bit of deliciousness. You can customize this dessert so easily by choosing different flavor puddings and crusts! But I do have to say that baking the crust for 25 minutes at 400 is most likely going to burn your crust. I bake mine at 350 for about 15 minutes and it's perfect.
We always called this Lemon Lush because the original recipe called for only lemon pudding. I've only made it with just one pudding flavor at a time, either lemon, chocolate, butterscotch, or pistachio (great for St. Patrick's Day celebrations) but never made it with the chocolate and vanilla combined, sounds yummy! Whatever flavor I've used, it's always been a huge hit, either none left or people wanting to take an extra piece home. Can't wait to try the vanilla-chocolate combo!
the whole cake got kind of runny after a while- make sure you wait for it to firm up. VERY rich! Chocolate lovers beware! You'll get hooked on this!!
This is a family favorite, also know as Husband's Delight, Chocolate Delight and 4-Layer Dessert. This recipe had the crust a little thicker than I am used to, but my pan may have been slanted.
I've been making a version of this recipe for years. It is VERY delicious and versatile. I usually use walnuts, but hazelnuts would be great as well. I always use butter and not margarine. I have used low calorie whipped topping and low calorie puddings along with low calorie cream cheese. Still tastes great. I always add about 1 teaspoon of vanilla extract to the cream cheese mixture for an added umph. I also have always used all chocolate pudding, but will definitely try it with the vanilla/chocolate mix. Great recipe to do with kids as they each can mix up a layer. A winner for sure!
This is very good just as written. I have also made this with banana and french vanilla pudding and it was awesome. Sweet but not too rich like alot of desserts.
I made this dessert for our thanksgiving dinner and everyone just loved it. I had expected it to be much sweeter than what it turned out to be - and I am glad for that. I don't like my desserts too sweet. This was perfect. However, next time I will bake the crust for less time. At the suggested temp and time, it starts to burn at the edges a bit. Also, I had some trouble crumbling the hard choc bar - i used an electric chopper with good results.
Love this recipe. I like to add a little bit of sugar to the crust.
I made this one for a dinner party without trying it out first( yikes) You can imagine my relief when it was such a hit that within 15 mins the entire dish was empty. It was simply DELICIOUS!
Delightful!
Delicious!! There were several desserts to choose from but this one went really fast!
Try using 2 boxes of lemon instant pudding instead. Even better!! I've been making it this way for years and it's a "must" that I always bring it to all family gatherings. They never get tired of it!!
This is a family favorite. This is our favorite take a long to family dinners. I had this with vanilla only topped with whipped topping and then with toasted coconut. This is a quick easy and delicious dessert. Thanks for sharing an old favorite.
Yum! Instead of milk choc/crispy rice bar I used chopped Andes Mint candies.
400 degrees and 25 minutes for the crust is too hot and too long ! 325 degrees would work better.
Very nice. I've made it twice now with two different substitutions for the crust. Like another reviewer I tried a chocolate crust which was excellent. I also used a graham cracker crust since a lot of my family members are allergic to nuts. This will be added to my favorite recipes and will definitely be made again very soon.
Love this recipe. We know it as Sex-in-a-Pan!
My family loved this! I did use Pecan Sandies as the bottom crust, I think that made it much better. I like the fact that it was not just chocolate.
This is a winner, my husband and grandchildren gave me thumbs up. Easy fix and the crust is very yummy.
I make this using two boxes of lemon instant pudding inplace of the chocolate and vanilla pudding and omitting the chocolate shavings. It is cool and refreshing.
This is a great dessert. I loved making it. I used all chocolate pudding and now every time we have a get-together everyone wants me to bring this dessert.
The recipe was quick and easy. I prepared it the day BEFORE serving just to ensure the pudding was firm. I substituted lemon pudding for the chocolate and vanilla. Tasted great!
This is an enjoyable pudding dish if you're not in the mood for something too sweet. I have tasted some like this in the past, mostly at large gatherings. The only change made was omitting the pecans as there were none in the pantry. The crust turned out like a delicate shortbread cookie. I can see why it's a potluck favorite.
I loved this recipe. I divided the cheese, pudding and whipped cream up in two ready to use store bought 8 inch graham cracker crust. It was so quick and easy. My family loved it and was able to send extra pie home with my guest. I would use this over and over again..
I absolutely LOVE this recipe, no matter what time of year. When you are stuck for a dessert to bring to a potluck or gathering, try this one--it gets eaten and gets rave reviews. Thanks!
Love this dessert! The only negative is that 25 minutes was too long to bake the crust in my oven. But otherwise, it's really good.
I love this! It is a regular at any of my family functions!
I made the chocolate pudding from scratch using nestle's recipe. I also used fat-free vanilla pudding. Turned out great, and everyone loved it.
very good dessert.
My mom used to make this with a variation with different nuts like walnuts and pecans. She also used pistachio pudding instead of vanilla , in separate layers to chocolate. Delightful!
I made this recipe with all chocolate pudding and I used a graham cracker crust instead; everyone LOVED it and I have received many requests for the recipe! Thanks!
Heavenly!
Everyone loved this at our covered-dish supper. I substituted cream cheese-flavored pudding instead of vanilla, and used "extra creamy" whipped topping. Thumbs up!
This recipe is great using cookie crumbs for the crust. Always layer the pudding!
Oh my word, this rivals the Chocolate Eclaire dessert my hubby is so fond of. This stuff is AMAZING. I followed the recipe to a T exept that I used 1 tbls of sugar in the pecan crust and cooked the crust for 20 mins instead of 25. WOW, WOW, WOW! Nothing else to say...
This is an awesome recipe! Great for potlucks and allways gets rave reviews. I made a few modifications that i think make this even better: For the crust - instead of using pecans use sliced almonds - gives the crust a great texture and flavor! Also, make the vanilla pudding and chocolate pudding seperately and layer. Finally, instead of using chopped chocolate on top use chocolate chip mini morsels.
Perfection! The entire dish was devoured in one sitting.
I've been making this recipe for several years now and had forgotten to rate it. It is so easy, delicious and always a hit. I took it to a family reunion yesterday and took home an empty pan. I do double the crust because I like a lot of crust but that's me. Everything else I leave the same, sometimes I put chopped candy bars on top, sometimes not. Either way it's a great recipe that can be jazzed up and changed with different flavored pudding mixes.
Great recipe! I make this often for a quick dessert, it is always well liked and requested.
Very good recipe. I've made this for several years. It is very good with butterscotch pudding too!!
very nice and lightweight dessert! was a hit with the family!
While this recipe is delicious, the temperature and time for baking the crust is completely off. The first time I made this recipe, the crust burned. I adjusted the temp. to 350 degrees and baked the crust for 15 min. It came out perfectly.
I made this for many years for my daughters b'day. We loved it! I like the addition of the crunch bars...will surely try that!
i loved it just like it was....my whole family did too!!
Absolutely delicious! I use double chocolate pudding instead of 1 vanilla and 1 chocolate, and a few more pecans than called for. I've also tried it with walnuts and both are just as delicious. Definitely a holiday must. It's been nicknamed "S*x in a Pan" by my grandma because of how good it is. Go figure!
All the teenagers at my church are constantly asking me to make this dessert at potlucks and their club socials. They love it. Even the adults ask me to make it. As a matter of fact, the kids renamed it to "A Little Bit of Heaven." Great recipe. -MissSue
An oldie but goodie (of MANY years!) which can be made as is, or with other flavor options. One favorite is with pistachio pudding, and a few chopped pecans on top. Or, with butterscotch pudding, also with pecans chopped on top. Also good is lemon. You just can't go wrong with this recipe!
These are yummy and if you want to make them more diabetic friendly, substitute sugar free pudding mix and use almond flour instead of regular. Cuts the carbs, but none of the taste! My uncle used to make this and I lost the recipe, thanks for sharing!
Good recipe! I used 3/4 cup almonds and 1 1/4 c flour and a teaspoon of stevia. Great crust. I used cheesecake pudding for bottom layer and omitted the sugar but added the cream cheese. A very tasty no bake pie!
This is very similar to a dish I have been making for years, except that it is called Chocolate Lush and calls for walnuts instead of pecans. It can also be made with lemon pudding instead and topped with nuts. I recently made it with peanuts in the crust instead of pecans and topped it with chopped peanut butter cups. Yummy!
This has been a big hit every time I have made it. It is soooo good! And once you have made it one or two times, it is super easy to make (I am no chef by any means). I have made this with the big pack of Oreo pudding and then sprinkled crumbled Oreo on top. I’m sure whatever flavor you prefer could be used and it still be wonderful.
I love this recipe and so do all of my family and friends! I don't use the vanilla - just the chocolate! Great recipe - thanks for sharing!
I have made this dessert for many years, I use butterscotch pudding, with a shortbread cookie crust. With a family of just about all men, there's never any leftovers.
Made this for Thanksgiving and got great compliments. I had to cook the crust for less time than directed; corners started to burn. Otherwise, wonderful dessert!!!
I have made this recipe, minus the chocolate bars on the top, for many years. I have made it with only one pudding mix, not two. You can use any instant pudding to make any flavor you like. Chocolate, Lemon or Vanilla puddings. You can also use Cherry Pie Filling for a great dessert too. I use chopped walnuts instead of pecans in the crust and on the top. Very good dessert.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections