Vanilla and Chocolate Delight

A layer of pecans, topped with cream cheese and whipped topping, is topped with vanilla-chocolate pudding to make this chocolate delight dessert!

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
25 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
18
Yield:
1 - 9x13 inch pudding pie
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

18
Original recipe yields 18 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C). In a medium mixing bowl, combine pecans, flour, and butter. Press into a 9x13-inch pan. Bake for 25 minutes. Allow to cool.

  • In a large bowl, beat together cream cheese and confectioners' sugar until smooth. Fold in 1/2 of the whipped topping. Spread on top of cooled crust.

  • In a large bowl, combine milk, chocolate pudding mix, and vanilla pudding mix. Beat until thick. Pour over cream cheese layer. Top with remaining whipped topping, and sprinkle with crushed chocolate bars.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
350 calories; protein 4.4g; carbohydrates 34g; fat 22.6g; cholesterol 31.6mg; sodium 263.5mg. Full Nutrition
