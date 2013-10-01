Vanilla and Chocolate Delight

This is very similar to the recipe my mom used and was asked to bring to every family get together, church potluck, etc. For those of you who are afraid of the chocolate/vanilla combination, the vanilla only makes it more like milk chocolate instead of dark chocolate. I think it's much better with both! I also like it with a only a cup of whipped topping with the cream cheese so you don't lose the cream cheese flavor. Also, this can be made and divided between 2 graham cracker crusts (it is fabulous with the Oreo ones), and you can substitute the pudding layer with almost anything. My favorite is with a can of Comstock Cherry Pie filling. The options are limitless! If you use the store bought graham cracker crusts, you can whip them up in no time, especially if you use fruit fillings!