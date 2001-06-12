Never Fail Fruit Cake
'Tis the season for fruitcake! This one is more candy than cake and oh so delicious. Keep it in the refrigerator indefinitely. Really.
My mom died 9 years ago, and I didn't write down her Fruit Cake Recipe... Cathy Thank you, this was the one. It is the only Fruit Cake I eat and it is so easy that my 10 year old loves to make it. I just couldn't remember the amounts. Thank you for submitting it. Robin PerezRead More
This fruitcake is easy to make, but we probably will not give this one a go again. Coconut content very high, seems to attempt to replace some of the flour in this recipe, not necessarily for the better.Read More
Was VERY rich. Not sure if I will make this again but I sliced it very thin (had to use a wet hot knife to get through it neatly) and spread it out among the gift goodie plates we give for Christmas. When I served some at a Christmas party it was eaten with the candy/Christmas goodies and seemed to be enjoyed - I got several positive comments. The flavor was very sweet - almost a candy cake rather than a fruit cake. Make sure you LOVE coconut before making this as it is a main contributor to the taste and texture.
THANKS A MILLION FOR THIS RECIPE...I JUST MADE IT YESTERDAY AND IT'S THE BEST..EASY TO MAKE,TASTE GREAT..IF YOU READ THIS, PLEASE TRY THIS ONE....I WILL ALWAYS MAKE THIS FOR THE HOLIDAYS... THANKS AGAIN, SANDY
This is the BEST, try making it in Cupcake pans, its just perfect... Robin Perez gave me that suggestion and it turns out perfect each time... and to think her mom, Maudeen started it over 65 years ago, it is still the best fruit cake ever Thank You Cathy for printing it.
Wow! How easy is this!! I only had 1/2 the coconut, but it was more than enough. I made a 1/2 recipe and it made 22 cupcakes. Baked till brown on top, about 40 minutes and they are delicious! Great recipe!!
This is fantastic! It is very rich, so I tried to cut mine in as small of pieces as I could. I actually used a teflon coated roast pan and it worked out great. I highly recommend this recipe. I believe that people who don't like regular fruit cake will like this because it has the candied fruit in it, not the bitter tasting citron. This is a keeper for sure. Thanks for the great recipe.
Super easy, turned even the fruit cake doubter into a believer. And makes the cook look GREAT!
This is absolutely great! I made a third of the recipe, in a square pan, then cut it into pieces, so I had delicious bars!! love them!
Not sure what happened..this did not work for me. I think because I used sweetened coconut flakes--and probably shouldn't have. It fell apart--but I made into little cookies and put back in oven for a bit. Came out ok. tasted good--VERY sweet.
really like this recipe. Left out the coconut altogether though and it was fine without it. So it can be done however you like it. Yes it is rich, so a very small slice will do you. Thanks for this.
I loved it! I actually needed 2 large mixing bowls to get all the ingredients mixed together! While I was making it I had decided that if no one ate it, I wasn't going through the trouble of making it again as it was kind of a pain to mix together. I had to fight to keep a couple of slices for myself! lol. I guess I'll be making this next year too! =) Also, I used dried fruit instead of candied fruit because I hate those candied pineapples that are dyed green! yuck!
hi.. i like this recipe very much but confuse on usage of the tube pan. why does the pan need to be grease when parchment paper is used and also i don´t think its possible to use parchment paper on tube pan. hope to hear from you about this as i really wanna make this cake as x´mas give away. thank you.
I'll have to change the name of this recipe to "Has Failed at Least Once Fruitcake"! For me, it was an expensive disaster that went straight into the trash.
yumm I loved this fruit cake more than my own child. Although it was scrumptious, it did look a little unappetizing. Dont be fooled by the look though, the taste is TOTALLY AWESOME! that's why I give this NEVER FAIL fruit cake 5 golden stars, well earned fruit cake! :)
Thankyou his the exact recipe that I was looking for , I appreciat the time you took to get it to me again my thanks
this reminded EVERYONE of rice crispie treats, and not in a good way
Epic Fail. I thought for sure this would turn out good but it definitely didn't. My husband loves coconut and thought this would be right up his ally. The cake did nothing but fall apart and doesn't even taste like fruit cake, just coconut. It was a little hard to mix so in a bowl so I had to use a roasting pan. I'm so sad this didn't turn out and I am too embarrassed to send it with my husband to work. Sorry but I won't be making this again.
absolutely awesome
I made this as written. but halved the recipe and everyone loved it. I didn't put it into a tube pan though. I pressed the entire recipe into a cookie sheet and baked it in the 300 degree oven for 30 minutes. I let it cool slightly and cut it into 2 inch bars with my pizza cutter. The second time I made it I changed it up a bit. Instead of sweetened flaked coconut I used unsweetened and changed out the flour for confectioners sugar since I am trying to cut as much wheat out of my diet as possible. I used Sunsweet Berry Blend in place of the pitted dates so I had dried plums, dried cranberries, dried cherries and dried blueberries in it instead. Once again I pressed it into the cookie pan instead of a tube pan. Everyone raved for it this way. It is very sweet and this way you don't have to feel guilty about eating it. You have portion control and antioxidants with the dried fruit!
My Mother made this cake for years and I've been searching for it as I could not find her recipe when she passed. The only fruit cake I ever liked because the only flour is to coat the fruits, and it was like the Christmas "friendship" cake at her church. Stores forever (months) well wrapped in plastic and aluminum foil in the fridge and can be frozen. Seems like longer it is stored, better it gets. She made in 8" loaf pans and fully lined pans that were well greased. Cut very thin using a SHARP knife heated under HOT water. She gave them as Christmas gifts and everyone loved them. The fruits seem a little off but she did use something I didn't particularly care for (I think candied lemon rind) and used red and green cherries. I think even I can fluff my way through this one. Once I make I'll know how to adjust to get 2 loaf pans worth of mix (which is what she made at one time). Thank you, thank you, thank you. I now have something I can hand down to my Granddaughters.
