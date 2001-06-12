Never Fail Fruit Cake

My Mother made this cake for years and I've been searching for it as I could not find her recipe when she passed. The only fruit cake I ever liked because the only flour is to coat the fruits, and it was like the Christmas "friendship" cake at her church. Stores forever (months) well wrapped in plastic and aluminum foil in the fridge and can be frozen. Seems like longer it is stored, better it gets. She made in 8" loaf pans and fully lined pans that were well greased. Cut very thin using a SHARP knife heated under HOT water. She gave them as Christmas gifts and everyone loved them. The fruits seem a little off but she did use something I didn't particularly care for (I think candied lemon rind) and used red and green cherries. I think even I can fluff my way through this one. Once I make I'll know how to adjust to get 2 loaf pans worth of mix (which is what she made at one time). Thank you, thank you, thank you. I now have something I can hand down to my Granddaughters.