Never Fail Fruit Cake

'Tis the season for fruitcake! This one is more candy than cake and oh so delicious. Keep it in the refrigerator indefinitely. Really.

Recipe by Cathy

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
1 hr 30 mins
total:
1 hr 50 mins
Servings:
30
Yield:
30 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

30
Original recipe yields 30 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 300 degrees F (150 degrees C). Lightly grease a 10 inch tube pan. Line bottom of pan with greased parchment paper. Set aside.

  • Chop fruit and nuts in a large mixing bowl. Add coconut and mix well with hands. Stir in flour, then sweetened condensed milk. Blend well.

  • Pack firmly in prepared tube pan. Bake for 1 1/2 hours. Remove from oven. Run knife around edge of cake and remove rim of pan. When barely warm, remove tube bottom and paper from cake.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
451 calories; protein 4.8g; carbohydrates 64.3g; fat 21.7g; cholesterol 8.9mg; sodium 139.3mg. Full Nutrition
