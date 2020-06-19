Savannah Seafood Stuffing

This is fourth Thanksgiving I'll be making this recipe. I use langostinos (Trader Joes has them frozen) instead of shrimp and crab. We have some gluten free people at holidays. I make a GF corn bread, cut in cubes, toast to crisp and then season for the stuffing portion. Amy's brand canned Mushroom Bisque soup is GF (not the version that says cream of mushroom) and works well or you can find recipes for GF cream of anything soup and make your own. I add Old Bay Seasoning. Not a bell pepper fan so I reduce those. I've added some sauteed mushrooms some years. Wonderful recipe and treat to look forward to at holidays. Both regular and GF guests are happy! Bake 350 - probably half hour covered and a few minutes uncovered - but it,s one of those recipes where you can mess around with temp and time based on what else you have in the oven and just go by looks and is it hot.