Savannah Seafood Stuffing

This is a seafood stuffing that has been in my family for a while. We have never actually stuffed the bird with this to avoid the turkey having a 'fishy' taste. We tend to like our dressing very moist, but if you prefer a drier stuffing, only use half of the broth.
It appears the directions are missing 1 TB sugar as specified in the ingredients list, as well as the temperature of the oven. I'd love to give this recipe a try, but I'm not advanced enough as a cook to be able to guess at either one and expect the stuffing to turn out all right.
I made this dish for family on Thanksgiving. It was a hot. I did not know what temp to bake the stuffing, so I chose 350 degrees for 35 minutes. The only thing I did different was add Old Bay to taste. You cannot cook crab and shrimp dishes in Maryland without Old Bay.
I was worried about the green pepper being to overpowering for seafood, so I sub'd a clove of garlic and a tiny bit of basil. I halved the broth and sub'd the cream of mushroom for crm of chicken, only using half. This was as close to perfect as I have tasted. Thanks for a great recipe!
I made this one Thanksgiving and it has now become a family favorite. It is very good. I do a few things differently. I use red and yellow peppers instead of green. I like the taste of them better. I also mix regular bread crubs with cornbread crumbs. This is also very good. A great dish.
My god, how moist can a stuffing be? I only added half a can of the condensed mushroom soup and left out the chicken broth entirely, and the stuffing was already decently moist. Not to mention that this turned out to be much more of a casserole than a stuffing. This recipe was pretty good, but not outstanding. Next time I make this I think I'll boil some cubed potatoes then add them as well.
Great with a few modifications. I subbed c/o/m for Cream of celery. Instead of using canned chicken broth I used the broth from boiled chicken. Since the stuffing mix consists of dried bread crumbs I used about a 1/2 pan of corn bread to make the consistency less "gummy"
I can not wait to try this for our first family thanksgiving!! I plan on going on all out and getting king crab and shredding it and also adding eiher oytsters or scallops I haven't decided yet. This will be like a side dish, we are super excited, Stay Tuned!!
I made this two years ago for Thanksgiving. I was suppose to take it to a relatives house for Thanksgiving Potluck but after my family sampled it at the house it was almost gone and they wouldn't let me take what was left. Just delicious. I followed the recipe and adjusted liquid to the consistency I like. I used the temperature on the stuffing mix bag to cook. Thank You for sharing this recipe. I am going to cook it again and serve it with halibut/haddock or salmon at Thanksgiving this year.
Baked @ 350 for 30 min. Only change I made was to use red bell pepper - milder taste. Beyond Awesome. My husband loves this SO MUCH. He talks about it with reverence. :) Guests have begged for our leftovers. This is a hidden gem, sure to become a family favorite, especially if you have seafood lovers in the house. If so, up the amount of seafood just a bit. They'll go bonkers.
I made thing recipe tonight. I'm a cook so I knew how to put it together with a little more and a little less here and there. The key is to make the stuffing to your liking, as you would normally be it wet or dry. I like mine a little more wet. Thanks, I love it!!!!!
I followed the recipe but I added ol bay and cream of chicken with a little sage and poultry season because it didnt have any flavor but after I added those spices it was a party in our mouths will be living by this seafood recipe
This recipe is great. We have seafood night every few months. I am always trying to add new textures and dishes to my recipe box. I did not use the shrimp, but my family still loved it and had seconds. My children, especially my 2 year old loved it.
I made this...tasty will make again! Looked over some reviews..I did add old bay...since I reside in the DMV..I added herb stuffing from the store..no cornbread! Red and yellow peppers and I added a jalopena pepper....very tasty!!!
This was delicious. Everyone loved it. Next time I make it, I will double the recipe. I can't wait to make it again (Christmas).
I made this dressing last year and it was a hit. Everyone enjoyed it and I had a request to make it again this year. I also added imitation crab meat to the recipe and made actually corn bread into the mix as well.
This is excellent, everyone loves it, we make it every year for Thanksgiving. In the trinity we use both red and green peppers (it adds a nice pop of color), for seafood we use 1/2 lb of each, large shrimp, king crab, and large sea scallops, cut into bite sized pieces, no sugar, no chicken broth, 3/4 can of cream of mushroom soup, and 2 tsp old bay seasoning, for the stuffing we use the stove top cornbread box and 1/2 cup homemade bread crumbs from taste of homes seasoned breadcrumb recipe
This recipe is definitely an instant favorite! I had been looking for an easy as 1-2-3 seafood stuffing for some time. I did make some changes, but only to tailor to my family's personal flavor preferences. Here's what I did differently.... 1. I used butter instead of margarine 2. I used cream of chicken instead of cream of mushroom (I love mushrooms, but am not a fan of the soup) 3. I omitted the sugar completely. Thank you so much for sharing this recipe!
It was Yummy. I substituted the cream of mushroom soup with cream of chicken and added a box of jiffy cornbread. I cut them into squares and since my husband doesn't eat dressing, I was able to freeze portion sizes and will have it as a side dish for my fish and whatever this week. Thanks for the deliciousness !!!!
This was Awesome!!! My kids loved it!! My son said it was like eating a Huge crabcake with shrimp!! I added 1/2pkg of savory flavor stuffing and 1pkg cornbread stuffing and only used 1/2 the broth. New family favorite! Next time I am going to add oysters too. ?? Thanks
This is fourth Thanksgiving I'll be making this recipe. I use langostinos (Trader Joes has them frozen) instead of shrimp and crab. We have some gluten free people at holidays. I make a GF corn bread, cut in cubes, toast to crisp and then season for the stuffing portion. Amy's brand canned Mushroom Bisque soup is GF (not the version that says cream of mushroom) and works well or you can find recipes for GF cream of anything soup and make your own. I add Old Bay Seasoning. Not a bell pepper fan so I reduce those. I've added some sauteed mushrooms some years. Wonderful recipe and treat to look forward to at holidays. Both regular and GF guests are happy! Bake 350 - probably half hour covered and a few minutes uncovered - but it,s one of those recipes where you can mess around with temp and time based on what else you have in the oven and just go by looks and is it hot.
Great and on point recipe, 2nd time making it I made it for Thanksgiving and my family loved it, so since we are on Stay at Home with the COVID-19 I was looking for different recipes so we won't get bored eating at home, and ran across this, and decided how great it would be again with some turkey, yams and green beans...yummy
I made this for the first time for my family for Thanksgiving and it has been requested that I make it every year going forward. I did make a few changes to my test. I used red and yellow bell peppers instead of the green bell peppers. As a few other suggested I used Old Bey and garlic salt while cooking the veggies and seafood. Everything was the same. I will definitely try this again but thinking about trying it with smoked oysters instead of lump crab.
I found this recipe last year and it is amazing! I substituted the crab with crawfish tails (the frozen bag from Walmart) and it is amazing! This seafood stuffing has been a must at the last 2 Thanksgiving dinners and it's definitely staying!
This was an excellent recipe for Thanksgiving! I baked it at 350 degrees for 35 minutes. I also added about 1/4 cup dry sherry, and Old Bay seasoning (to taste) and used maybe a little over a cup and a half of the chicken broth. Yum!
I took someones recommendation and added some old bay seasoning... i mixed the crabmeat and shrimp by themselves in bowl with a little bit of olive oil and some Old Bay, Cajun Seasoning, and some seafood seasoning then i continued with the recipie as listed. AWESOME resuts ... my wife said it tasted like her sisters stuffed bell peppers...minus the green shell ... i'll be making this again for christmas after i go back to Nawlins and get me a few pounds of shrimp
I made this last year and it was too mushy for me. This year I made the follow adjustments based on the reviews and it was delicious. No Sugar Used only 1/2 of the broth in recipe Used butter instead of margarine Added ole bay seasoning Garlic Thyme Slap your mama seasoning Instead of plain cream mushroom soup, I used cream mushroom & chicken soup
I made this dish with Thanksgiving (2015) dinner for the first time and it was a success and i prepared a small dish because i wasn't sure of myself how it was going to turn out but the family loved it. I'm making it again with Christmas dinner. i cooked mine on 350 degrees
This recipe was really yummy. I seasoned my shrimp w garlic powder and Tony's Chachere's. I also made the dressing w Jiffy corn mix because I did that, I added a bit of thyme and also a bit of smoked paprika , salt and pepper to give it a more savory taste. I did not add sugar as the Jiffy mix is already sweet. Last I added just a bit of shrimp boil. Will make this again
I did not include the sugar and I used 1lb. of shrimp. Because I like my stuffing firm and crispy on the top and around the edges, I baked it for 45min. to 1 hour on 350 degrees and broiled it for 5 minutes. My family really enjoyed this recipe and I will definitely add this to my favorites!
Pretty disappointed with this. The flavor was good, but the texture was mushy (and I didn't even add the full amount of broth). Served this for dinner last night and people joked about ordering take-out. Followed the recipe to a T and followed one reviewer's advice to cook at 350 for 35 minutes. Wouldn't waste ingredients on this one again.
