Savannah Seafood Stuffing

89 Ratings
  • 5 78
  • 4 7
  • 3 3
  • 2 1
  • 1 0

This is a seafood stuffing that has been in my family for a while. We have never actually stuffed the bird with this to avoid the turkey having a 'fishy' taste. We tend to like our dressing very moist, but if you prefer a drier stuffing, only use half of the broth.

By TIANA1T

Gallery

Credit: Willis Hall III
25 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Melt the margarine in a large skillet over medium heat. Add the bell pepper, onion, celery crabmeat and shrimp; cook and stir for about 5 minutes. Set aside. In a large bowl, stir together the stuffing, bread crumbs and 1 tablespoon of sugar. Mix in the vegetables and seafood from the skillet. Stir in the cream of mushroom soup and as much of the chicken broth as you like. Spoon into a 9x13 inch baking dish.

    Advertisement

  • Bake for 30 minutes in the preheated oven, or until lightly toasted on top.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
345 calories; protein 22g; carbohydrates 28.4g; fat 15.7g; cholesterol 93.9mg; sodium 1140.7mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 06/20/2022