Coffee Liqueur I

4.7
29 Ratings
  • 5 24
  • 4 4
  • 3 1
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

Rich and yummy! This liqueur needs to be made 1 month ahead of giving or drinking! Makes great gifts when poured into separate smaller bottles and tied with ribbon!

Recipe by Lori

prep:
5 mins
cook:
10 mins
total:
15 mins
Servings:
16
Yield:
2 quarts
16
Original recipe yields 16 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

  • Mix coffee and sugar. Add boiling water and stir until dissolved. Cool.

  • Add Vodka and pour into two 26 ounce empty bottles. Split vanilla into 4 pieces and add to bottles.

  • Close bottles tightly and keep in a cool dark place for one month.

Per Serving:
246 calories; protein 0.4g; carbohydrates 45.2g; fat 0g; cholesterol 0mg; sodium 2.5mg. Full Nutrition
