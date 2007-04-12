Peanut Butter Cup Cookies

Yummy! This was my first attempt at these cookies and they turned out perfectly! The only changes I made were the 2 tsp. vanilla as recommended by other reviewers, as well as extra flour (It was not quite 2 and 3/4 cups). I used two different colored mini muffin pans (light and dark coated) and both cooked equally well. 8 minutes exactly is what I did. I also did freeze the pb cups first and took them out and unwrapped them just prior to the cookies coming out. As far as waiting for the cookies to sink a bit before putting the pb cups in, I did both. I found that there was less cracking the sooner I put them in. But they do start to sink pretty quickly anyway, so I'm not sure that matters too much. And ABSOLUTELY put the whole pan in the freezer as soon as you put the cups in the cookies. This helps keep the chocolate from melting too much at the bottom of the pb cup, as well as makes it easier to get them out of the pan. You still have to be careful. The cookie may crumble a tiny bit around the edges, so use a very small thin knife or a spoon (just the edge to coax them out). They all came out beautifully. Balls were 3/4 to 1 inch in diameter. Very easy and delicious! **UPDATE as of 2016** I have made these many times in the last 2 years. What I now know is that the amount of flour called for is fine (1 and 3/4c.). I do use 2 tsp of vanilla, and I do put the pb cups in the freezer prior to putting them in the cookies when they come out of the oven.