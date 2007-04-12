Peanut Butter Cup Cookies
These super cute peanut butter cookies are baked in mini muffin pans and have a chocolate peanut butter cup center.
Recipe Summary
This top-rated peanut butter cookie recipe is decadence incarnate. Mini peanut butter cups are pressed into freshly baked homemade peanut butter cookies, resulting in an indulgent dessert that nobody will be able to resist.
How to Make Peanut Butter Cup Cookies
You'll be shocked how easy it is to make these peanut butter cookies. The full, step-by-step recipe is below — but here's a quick overview of what you can expect:
Prepare the cookie dough by sifting together the dry ingredients, mixing the wet ingredients, and combining all the ingredients in a large bowl. Roll the dough into balls and place each ball into individual wells in a mini muffin tin. Bake the cookies. Immediately upon taking the cookies out of the oven, press a mini peanut butter cup into each cookie. Allow to cool and carefully remove from the tin to serve.
How to Store Peanut Butter Cup Cookies
Store these peanut butter cup cookies in an airtight container at room temperature for up to four days (if they last that long!).
Can You Freeze Peanut Butter Cookie Dough?
Yes! You can absolutely freeze peanut butter cookie dough.
Simply follow the recipe instructions until it's time to bake. Instead of baking, cover the muffin tin and place in the freezer for at least three hours or up to overnight. Transfer the now-frozen cookie dough to a zip-top freezer bag or freezer-safe storage container. Freeze for up to three months.
You can thaw the dough in the fridge overnight or bake from frozen — just add a few minutes to the bake time (press the peanut butter cup into the cookie immediately after baking).
Allrecipes Community Tips and Praise
"We LOVED these," says mrsparker. "They are simply delectable! A couple tips: Freeze the mini peanut butter cups before using them so they don't fall apart. Also, let these cool long enough before taking them out of the pan. If you're in a hurry, put them in the garage or freezer to cool faster."
"Excellent cookies," raves one Allrecipes community member. "I substituted shortening in place of the butter and because I do not have a mini muffin tin, I used a regular baking sheet. This worked very well and the cookies turned out soft and delicious."
"Didn't change anything in this recipe, except to make a thumbprint in the center of each ball before baking so the cookie didn't crack so much when I pushed the peanut butter cup into it," according to lgt240. "These were awesome! I can't wait to try them with the brownie mix that I read about in one of the reviews."
Editorial contributions by Corey Williams