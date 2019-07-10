A very good sauce. I added about 1/4 cup of mayo to the recipe because I found the consistency to be rather gritty. I wanted a creamier sauce and the addition of the mayo was just what I needed. I received raves from my guests that ate this sauce along with roast beef... a perfect compliment! I also made this with an addition of a teaspoon or so of tabasco - a wonderful zing! Try it!
A very good sauce. If I were using this for roast beef I would probably leave it the way it is but tonight I need something to top off grilled burgers so as another reviewer suggested I bumped up the horseradish and added some mayo. That did the trick!
Very easy and yummy. Exactly what I was looking for to serve with roast beef.
We really liked this recipe. I didn't have dried onion so I minced about a tablespoon of fresh onion and it turned out great!
great sauce make it as hot as you want by adding more horseradish. Tasted great on LTH's meatballs and as a dip for green peppers
This was just what I was looking for to dip "Deep Fried Dill Pickles " recipe also from this site. It's a little light on the horseradish for our tastes so I added more ending up with nearly double the amount called for. I liked the addition of the lemon juice just to brighten the mellowness of the sour cream but I didn't bother with the tiny bit of dried minced onion called for. Mmmmm fried dill pickles with horseradish dipping sauce - not as a good as our favorite restaurant in Memphis but this was a fine substitute until we get back.
Delicious! I have served this with everything you can think of and everyone has raved each time. Thanks.
Served this with Salmon Patties Delicious!! Would be really good with roast beef also.
Delicious! I didn't change a thing. Thanks connie!
It is what it is. I don't recommend using this for an entree but for an appetizer instead. Fried green tomatoes or possibly sweet potato fries as another reviewer mentioned. I tried a dab on a bite of steak and it killed the flavor of the steak definitely took a wrong turn there lol. This is perfect if you want to mask something.