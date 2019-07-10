Horseradish Dipping Sauce

Rating: 4.2 stars
46 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 20
  • 4 star values: 19
  • 3 star values: 4
  • 2 star values: 2
  • 1 star values: 1

This spicy dip recipe is great for dipping almost any thing worth dipping.

By Connie Wilcoxson Shinpaugh

prep:
5 mins
total:
5 mins
Servings:
16
Yield:
16 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

16
Original recipe yields 16 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a medium bowl, stir together the sour cream, horseradish and lemon juice. Season with salt, paprika, garlic salt and minced onion. Mix and then chill for about 20 minutes to let the flavors blend before you start dipping.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
64 calories; protein 1g; carbohydrates 1.7g; fat 6.1g; cholesterol 12.6mg; sodium 47.5mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (46)

Helpful
Salami Mommy
Rating: 4 stars
01/19/2009
A very good sauce. I added about 1/4 cup of mayo to the recipe because I found the consistency to be rather gritty. I wanted a creamier sauce and the addition of the mayo was just what I needed. I received raves from my guests that ate this sauce along with roast beef... a perfect compliment! I also made this with an addition of a teaspoon or so of tabasco - a wonderful zing! Try it! Read More
Helpful
(24)
Jillian
Rating: 4 stars
02/18/2009
A very good sauce. If I were using this for roast beef I would probably leave it the way it is but tonight I need something to top off grilled burgers so as another reviewer suggested I bumped up the horseradish and added some mayo. That did the trick! Read More
Helpful
(13)
PSALM27
Rating: 5 stars
12/26/2005
Very easy and yummy. Exactly what I was looking for to serve with roast beef. Read More
Helpful
(12)
Wilemon
Rating: 5 stars
12/19/2006
We really liked this recipe. I didn't have dried onion so I minced about a tablespoon of fresh onion and it turned out great! Read More
Helpful
(9)
recipes need gluten
Rating: 5 stars
11/22/2010
great sauce make it as hot as you want by adding more horseradish. Tasted great on LTH's meatballs and as a dip for green peppers Read More
Helpful
(9)
naples34102
Rating: 4 stars
06/23/2011
This was just what I was looking for to dip "Deep Fried Dill Pickles " recipe also from this site. It's a little light on the horseradish for our tastes so I added more ending up with nearly double the amount called for. I liked the addition of the lemon juice just to brighten the mellowness of the sour cream but I didn't bother with the tiny bit of dried minced onion called for. Mmmmm fried dill pickles with horseradish dipping sauce - not as a good as our favorite restaurant in Memphis but this was a fine substitute until we get back. Read More
Helpful
(8)
Rhonda Brock Fuller
Rating: 5 stars
12/25/2006
Delicious! I have served this with everything you can think of and everyone has raved each time. Thanks. Read More
Helpful
(6)
Tracee Workman
Rating: 5 stars
03/25/2009
Served this with Salmon Patties Delicious!! Would be really good with roast beef also. Read More
Helpful
(5)
Caroline C
Rating: 5 stars
04/15/2006
Delicious! I didn't change a thing. Thanks connie! Read More
Helpful
(4)
LouisvilleHugger
Rating: 3 stars
10/14/2010
It is what it is. I don't recommend using this for an entree but for an appetizer instead. Fried green tomatoes or possibly sweet potato fries as another reviewer mentioned. I tried a dab on a bite of steak and it killed the flavor of the steak definitely took a wrong turn there lol. This is perfect if you want to mask something. Read More
Helpful
(3)
