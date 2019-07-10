1 of 46

Rating: 4 stars A very good sauce. I added about 1/4 cup of mayo to the recipe because I found the consistency to be rather gritty. I wanted a creamier sauce and the addition of the mayo was just what I needed. I received raves from my guests that ate this sauce along with roast beef... a perfect compliment! I also made this with an addition of a teaspoon or so of tabasco - a wonderful zing! Try it! Helpful (24)

Rating: 4 stars A very good sauce. If I were using this for roast beef I would probably leave it the way it is but tonight I need something to top off grilled burgers so as another reviewer suggested I bumped up the horseradish and added some mayo. That did the trick! Helpful (13)

Rating: 5 stars Very easy and yummy. Exactly what I was looking for to serve with roast beef. Helpful (12)

Rating: 5 stars We really liked this recipe. I didn't have dried onion so I minced about a tablespoon of fresh onion and it turned out great! Helpful (9)

Rating: 5 stars great sauce make it as hot as you want by adding more horseradish. Tasted great on LTH's meatballs and as a dip for green peppers Helpful (9)

Rating: 4 stars This was just what I was looking for to dip "Deep Fried Dill Pickles " recipe also from this site. It's a little light on the horseradish for our tastes so I added more ending up with nearly double the amount called for. I liked the addition of the lemon juice just to brighten the mellowness of the sour cream but I didn't bother with the tiny bit of dried minced onion called for. Mmmmm fried dill pickles with horseradish dipping sauce - not as a good as our favorite restaurant in Memphis but this was a fine substitute until we get back. Helpful (8)

Rating: 5 stars Delicious! I have served this with everything you can think of and everyone has raved each time. Thanks. Helpful (6)

Rating: 5 stars Served this with Salmon Patties Delicious!! Would be really good with roast beef also. Helpful (5)

Rating: 5 stars Delicious! I didn't change a thing. Thanks connie! Helpful (4)