Irish Cream Truffle Fudge

4.5
285 Ratings
  • 5 204
  • 4 48
  • 3 19
  • 2 7
  • 1 7

This is 'wicked good' stuff! This creamy sweet confection will disappear as fast as a wink.

Recipe by Ruth Phillips

Recipe Summary

cook:
30 mins
additional:
1 hr 15 mins
total:
1 hr 45 mins
Servings:
24
Yield:
24 pieces
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

24
Original recipe yields 24 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Butter a 8x8 inch pan.

  • In the top half of a double boiler melt the 3 cups semisweet chocolate chips, 1 cup white chocolate chips and 1/4 cup butter until soft enough to stir.

  • Stir in the confectioner's sugar and Irish cream until mixture is smooth. Stir in nuts. Place mixture in the prepared pan and lay a sheet of plastic wrap over top; press and smooth top down.

  • In the top half of a double boiler melt remaining chocolates until soft. Remove from heat and with a fork beat in the butter and Irish cream until smooth. Spread topping over cooled fudge with a knife. If a smooth top is important place plastic wrap over the top. Refrigerate until firm, 1 to 2 hours at least. This fudge can be easily frozen.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
383 calories; protein 3.5g; carbohydrates 46.8g; fat 20.3g; cholesterol 10mg; sodium 37.4mg. Full Nutrition
