Irish Cream Truffle Fudge
This is 'wicked good' stuff! This creamy sweet confection will disappear as fast as a wink.
This is 'wicked good' stuff! This creamy sweet confection will disappear as fast as a wink.
Oh this is the best. I read the previous reviews about how this was too strong, so I started out with 3/4 of a cup. The only problem I ran into with this reduced amounnt of liquid was the inability to stir the fudge at all! So I added the remaining 1/4 of a cup. I didn't find this too strong.. guess it is personal preference. I am sure this will go over well at tomorrow's St. Patrick's Day party at work. Yes it does make more than an 8X8 pan. I also filled a loaf pan with the fudge. I lined both pans with foil and when the fudge was set, it was easy to cut.. just remove from pan lifting the foil.. and slice. Easier than trying to cut in the pan. Update - this time I melted the chocolate in the microwave. MUCH easier and you don't have the worry of the chocolate seizing up on you as has happened to me before with a double boiler. Just dump the chocoalate and butter in microwave safe bowl, micro on high for like 45 seconds each time, give it a stir and then pop back in until it is almost completley melted. Stirring the chocoalte will get the last few bits to melt jsut fine.Read More
Perhaps I'm spoiled by more traditional fudge recipes but, like other reviewers, I was less than pleased with the consistency of this. Just not as creamy as it should be. I, too, threw it out. While this is easy to make, I guess you get out of something what you're willing to put into it. True fudge takes a bit more effort, but yields far better results.Read More
Oh this is the best. I read the previous reviews about how this was too strong, so I started out with 3/4 of a cup. The only problem I ran into with this reduced amounnt of liquid was the inability to stir the fudge at all! So I added the remaining 1/4 of a cup. I didn't find this too strong.. guess it is personal preference. I am sure this will go over well at tomorrow's St. Patrick's Day party at work. Yes it does make more than an 8X8 pan. I also filled a loaf pan with the fudge. I lined both pans with foil and when the fudge was set, it was easy to cut.. just remove from pan lifting the foil.. and slice. Easier than trying to cut in the pan. Update - this time I melted the chocolate in the microwave. MUCH easier and you don't have the worry of the chocolate seizing up on you as has happened to me before with a double boiler. Just dump the chocoalate and butter in microwave safe bowl, micro on high for like 45 seconds each time, give it a stir and then pop back in until it is almost completley melted. Stirring the chocoalte will get the last few bits to melt jsut fine.
Perhaps I'm spoiled by more traditional fudge recipes but, like other reviewers, I was less than pleased with the consistency of this. Just not as creamy as it should be. I, too, threw it out. While this is easy to make, I guess you get out of something what you're willing to put into it. True fudge takes a bit more effort, but yields far better results.
YUM! This is really very easy, and the results are super impressive! Instead of all semi-sweet, I used half-and-half milk chocolate and semi-sweet. It was still very rich, but that just made you happy with a smaller piece! (But that doesn't mean you can resist going back for another piece in a few minutes...). **One note: This was very boozy (but good!) the first day, but I think the flavor mellowed a little as it sat; try to make it a day ahead (if you can resist).
Fantastic! My modifications: I used 3/4 cup Bailey's and 1/4 cup heavy cream, and I and subsituted 2 tbspsoons butterscotch schnapps for half of the Irish cream in the topping. I also changed the ratios of the topping...I did 1 cup white chocolate chips and 1/2 cup semi-sweet, which made it stand out more without going all-white. It set in the freezer in less than an hour and the people at the dinner party I attended devoured it. It was easy to make, easy to transport, and required no serving dishes, but still impressed people--what could be better?
Very tasty... However I would make some changes next time I make it. First, I would use a 9x12 as opposed 8x8 - these were way too tall to cut through w/o the top layer breaking off. Secondly, I would definitely line my pan with foil instead of buttering it - so, so, so much easier to get out of pan (and a cxlean pan to boot.
When I was ready to start the fudge, I realized that I didn't have any white chocolate chips, so for the base layer, I used 1/2 semi-sweet, and 1/2 milk chocolate chips. I used all milk chocolate for the top. I used a few reviewers suggestion not use the full cup of Irish Cream (because they said all Irish Cream made it taste too strong). I used 3/4 cup Irish Cream, and 1/4 cup of half and half, and found this made the Irish Cream flavor rather mild (even after a day or two). Also, since previous reviewers said that it made such a thick fudge, I used two(2) 8x8" pans. It made a fudge that was just shy of 1" thick, which was the perfect thickness. It was good; I would try this again, but I think I will use the full 1 cup of Irish Cream next time, and make sure I have white chocolate chips next time. :)
This is absolutely wonderful, but I must agree with other reviewers-if you don't like Irish Cream why would you even try this recipe at all(?!) never mind reviewing it. Iused a larger pan which kept the fudge from being so thick. I reviewed this once before a few years ago and every time since then when I make it at least 5 people ask for the recipe! It mellows and tastes even better with time, however that's only if it sticks around long enough!
This is the best chocolate fudge I've ever had. I will definately be making this again and again. Everyone I fed it to loved it as well. The only problem is that the recipe called for an 8x8 pan when I think it should have been a 9x13 pan. The fudge was so full in the pan that is was really really hard to cut and get out. Next time, I will try it in the larger pan.
Yum! Yum! This recipe makes plenty for an 11x17 pan. Use a bigger pan, cut it into more pieces; maybe it will last longer!
Delicious! Made this for the holidays and it disappeared fast....people just kept eating and eating! The only problem I had was using the 8X8 dish, which resulted in a very thick fudge. I had problems with it breaking and ending up wasting a lot when cutting it. Next time, I'll try a 9X9 dish. Great recipe, very addictive!
I love this fudge! It's isn't like a sickeningly sweet frosting (thank goodness) Mine turned out with the bottom being melt in your mouth delicious, smooth but not what I would call creamy and definitely not crumbly with a very small hint of the Bailey's (left out the nuts) and the other layer turned out a bit semi-hard because I added in extra butter when I saw my mixture not melting the way I expected. So instead of a ganache type topping I got a thin layer of a semi-hard topping with a strong kick of Bailey's! I found I loved the difference in the texture of the layers and the taste of the Bailey's is not overpowering at all. I left my fudge to sit for 2 days in an airtight container in the fridge before eating so I think it got enough time to mellow out the alcohol taste and marry all the different ingredients together. On that note, this fudge does have a bit of a sweet after-kick to it but nothing too extreme. It just keeps calling me back for more. It is wonderful! Thanks for sharing your recipe.
DELISH! Have made several times and it always sets up perfectly. I usually make the bottom layer with semi/milk choc and the top all white choc so I can tint it green for fun.
HUGE hit at Book Club last night. Did not add the nuts since I wanted it to be really smooth like a truffle and it was perfect!
Delicious! I didn't think this was too boozy, as some others had thought. I made it in a 9x13 pan and cut it into probably between 80 - 100 small pieces which were just as satisfying since it's so sweet. I will say that it was difficult to cut though.
All I can say is it has a wonderful flavor. I didn't find it overpowering at all. I made 3 batches; one as written, one with caramel Baileys, and one with Mint Baileys. They all went over well.
Everyone raved about this fudge, but I did make some alterations to the recipes. I decided to keep the white chips separate (to make the fudge look nicer) so I used 4 cups chocolate chips for the base layer and 2 cups white chips for the topping. I also didn't add nuts at all. It does make more than a 8x8" pan...I used a 9x11" and it was a good inch thick still. Nice holiday treat.
EXCELLENT recipe!! Definitely "cook" this in the microwave--extremely easy and fast and no worries of burning chocolate. The Irish Cream flavor does in fact weaken over time. Absolutely use an 9x13 pan lined with waxed/parchment paper or foil for easy removal.
This is wicked good as the description says! I have finally found a fudge that me and my family can eat. Most fudge is so sweet that I don't like it. This is sweet but not overly so. Tastes wonderful and is very easy to make. This is the fudge to make if you are looking for a great recipe.
I used a 9x13 pan, no way this would have fit in my 8x8, and the fudge was thick enough! As for the taste...... Y U M! This is right up there with my Jack Daniel Brownies! I will definitely make this fudge again. Love the irish creme flavor! I think the fresher the fudge is, the stronger the taste, let it breathe a little, maybe to some the taste won't be so strong, which I didn't think it was myself, but if your a non drinker it might be. Great recipe! Thanks Ruth!
This fudge is awesome. The top truffle layer is the best. I'm almost tempted to make just that. my kids weren't wild about this fudge but anyone that likes baileys will love it.
This was easy and really awesome fudge. The baileys was not overwhelming - it's just right. I don't have a double boiler so I just melted the chips in the microwave, at half power a couple minutes at a time. The fudge was perfect!!!
Came out a little crumbly, but got rave reviews! Too rich for most people to finish one piece. Thumbs up!
Boy this was awesome! I made it to give as gifts, and everyone loved it. Next time I might switch to a 9x9 pan to make it not as thick. It filled my 8x8 pan to the brim. Delicious!
If you are in a hurry, this is even great without the top layer. THE TRICK TO MAKING IT CREAMY use an immersion blender when it is almost melted. Mine was as perfect as any time consuming fussy fudge.
Made this recipe as is for my fiance's parents' annual St. Patty's Day Party. This recipe made a TON of fudge and it was wonderful - creamy and smooth, but did it ever pack a punch with all the liqueur! You took your first bite and when you inhaled you could feel the fumes! Most of the people at the party (grown-ups) liked it, but several people couldn't eat a whole piece because it was too strong, and it is DEFINITELY not for sharing with the little ones. Next time, I will try using maybe 1/2 cup of Irish cream and 1/2 cup of regular cream to make the flavor a little more gentle. I don't want to mess with the consistency, because that was just perfect, but it may need to be toned down just a little...
This makes a VERY dense fudge. It filled my 8X8 pan to the top. Next time, I will put in a 9x13 pan. It was difficult to cut such a thick fudge, but once out of the fridge for 4 hours, I managed to cut through. I don't like nuts in my fudge, so I made both the top and bottom in one and that worked just fine. DEFINITELY use a mixer to mix this together. I also don't own a double boiler and it did fine as long as I kept my eye on it all. The amount of Irish Cream really strikes everyone differently ... I brought it to a holiday party for work and some said it was quite strong, others thought it was perfect. (Contrary to what others said, I think the flavor gets a little stronger after 3 days.) Really a good fudge and quite easy to make. (WITH A MIXER) Thanks!
Yummy!! I only did the first layer and it was just as great. Not too strong of a flavor for us either!
Awesome recipe! Followed recipe for bottom layer but for top layer used 1/2 cup each semisweet, milk, and white chocolate. Used whole amount of Irish Cream stated in recipe. It does taste a little strong at first but mellows out by next day. I also used my hand mixer on the bottom layer when adding powdered sugar and vanilla and beat until very creamy. this was much quicker and easier than stirring and also made the fudge much creamier. I used the hand mixer on top layer also and used a rubber spatula to smooth top layer on and it turned out beautiful. Put in refrig for 10 minutes then sliced into bite sized pieces and returned pan to refrig for another couple hours. If you do this you should not have trouble cutting the fudge when hard. I also used a 9 x 9 pan which worked perfectly.
Oh my goodness is this delicious and easy! My lady friends all took some home and asked for the recipe. I used all white chocolate for the top layer, just for looks (I can never leave a recipe alone). I thought that this might be good with Kahula instead of the Irish Cream - just for fun -next time.
This was very rich, but very good! It definitely made enough for my 11 x 17 pan. I am somewhere between a 4 & 5 only because I would like to figure out a way to make it less rich. Anyway, it was good enough to make again!
Not good at all! I made this for a St. Patty's Day party and it was barely touched. The 8x8 pan is way too small. Also, the "layers" are not necessary. All they did was make it crumble when I tried to dig it out of the pan. The consistency was not fudgy either. Definitely a waste of some good Irish Cream.
Fabulous and easy! I used 4 cups of semi-sweet chocolate for the bottom layer and 1 ½ cups of white chocolate for the top layer. Tint the top layer green for St. Patty’s Day! Everybody just loves this fudge- great recipe.
Sorry, this needs another name. It is not at all creamy like one would expect fudge to be. The flavor is fine, but it is not the expected consistency. It is dry, and very rich, almost like eating a chocolate bar, but sweeter. 4.5 stars is generous for this recipe.
They were incredibly grainy and sugary
I made this for a daytime quilt group I belong to. The ladies loved it and everybody asked for the recipe.
The Irish Cream Fudge was a huge hit on all of my Christmas visits this year. Great recipe.
I have made this recipe every christmas for the last 3 years. While I love the taste of it I find it very difficult to stir. When I put the semi-sweet morsels,white morsels and the butter together it gets like a brick. I need to have my husband stir it. The first time I made it I threw it out because I thought it had seized up on the double boiler from some water getting in it. I redid the recipe and it did the same thing so I just had my husband stir it and we continued on. I have tried with the double boiler and with melting them in the microwave and it doesn't matter it still is hard. I've read this sites comments but I don't see anyone else complaining about this. Does anyone have any idea of why this is happening or does this happen to everyone? Any Ideals to help this problem? I also just finished making it for this year and I had difficulty incorporating the butter in the top layer it had a lot of melted butter that I had to soak up- it seemed to separate. Any ideals on why this happened? Thanks for your help in advance. I do like this for the holidays and would like for this to be easier. Everyone have a Happy and safe holiday!
Very good and very rich. I followed the recipe and then used a 9X13 and the fudge was still more than an inch thick. One problem encountered was that the recipe for the second layer was not enough for the surface area and I couldn't spread it out to cover all of it. Perhaps 1.5 the top layer ingredients and you'll be fine.
I say three stars because the flavor was great...the liquor REALLY came thru, yay!...but the texture didn't seem quite right to me. I think I prefer my fudge to be a little more, what...crumbly? sandy? I don't know exactly. This recipe really just came out like a re-hardened pan of melted chocolate, and I totally accept the blame if it lies with my method. Follow everyone's advice and line your pan with foil, and use an 11x7 inch pan, or your fudge (aka: dense brick of chocolate with booze) will be two inches tall.
If you love Bailey’s, you’ll love this creamy and delicious fudge. The Bailey’s doesn’t get lost in the chocolate flavor, but doesn’t overwhelm it either. I lined the pan with parchment paper instead of buttering the pan. Instead of a double boiler, I used the microwave which made it quick and easy. This is a keeper.
This recipe was really easy to make! I would probably decrease the amount of alcohol to at least 3/4 of a cup. I thought was quite strong. My mom however loved it. I thinks she just got buzzed. LOL I would make again with less alcohol. Enjoy!!!
This was a big hit at Christmas. I left off the topping as it seemed to be overkill and it was still wonderful.
Very good. Everyone loved it. I thought the Irish cream was very easy to detect. Other people asked, "does this have bailey's in it?" so it seemed to be a good balance of the flavor. The texture was great, too. I just melted the stuff for the last layer in the microwave all together rather than on the double boiler and it turned out fine. I put it on for a minute, stired and then I think for another minute or so.
I personally didn't enjoy this fudge very much. The alcohol was way too overpowering and just too sweet. My mother-in-law made her yearly batch of Christmas fudge (made with marshmallows) which was just sooooo much better. I will try to get a hold of her recipe and post it. I'm sorry, I wish I could give this a better review, I just think it needs some work.
I made this last Christmas and now in October, the requests for more have been pouring in! Every person that tried it loved it!
Wow! This was a big hit at a holiday party we attended this weekend. I followed directions but altered a couple of things. For the bottom layer, I substituted 2 cups of Girardelli milk chocolate chips for the semi-sweet, and then added 1 cup Girardelli (when the main focus of a dessert is chocolate, I prefer to use a higher quality) semi-sweet and then the white chocolate as directed. For the top, I used only (girardelli) dark chocolate chips to give the layers a distinct color difference. Lastly, I used Kahlua in the top layer rather than the Irish cream, just do to the fact I think they are good flavors together in drinks. :) You could definitely taste the Irish cream, but if you couldn't, why choose this specific recipe for fudge? Oh, and I used the 9x13 pan, but I did increase the top dark chocolate layer a bit so the fudge was still thick as I agree it should be. The end result was a wonderful creamy fudge that people raved about. It's going to the next holiday party this coming weekend! Thanks for the recipe!
This was another recipe for which I'm glad I waited to rate. I would've originally given it 4 stars. I'm partial to the Million Dollar Fudge recipe - also on this site. The Irish Creme didn't seem strong at all like some others had mentioned. In fact, it seemed too weak in my opinion. However, after having some the next day I totally changed my mind. It was perfect! The flavor was perfect and the texture was just as good as the other recipe I mentioned. Definitely make this recipe ahead of time to give the flavors a chance to blend for perfect, rich, melt-in-your-mouth goodness.
This fudge is FABULOUS! It does take a lot of work to make it, it is but well worth it. It is very dense, the truffle part is light and smooth and the fudge part is rich and VERY CHOCOLATEY! And you can really taste the Bailey's! All I can say is WOW! I could not believe I made this, and that it was SOO GOOD! I am posting it on my Facebook and emailing it to all my friends. A MUST TRY!
I started making this fudge about 3 years ago and it is AWESOME!!! I usually spread it out into a large baking sheet because it is ALOT and it is very rich! I also omit the nuts and add a little extra booze for good measure! Like I said it is really rich so a small piece is really all you need, but then a minute later you'll find yourself wondering back over for another...
Wow! A little time consuming, but worth it!!!
A great recipe that is great with any liquer (I used Godiva White Chocolate Liquer). Per other suggestions, I made this in a 9x13 pan and made the "base" with all dark chips and then layered the top with all white. Delish and a great presentation for gifts!
Fantastic. Followed the directions exactly except left out the nuts. Makes a TON of very thick fudge. When I make it again, I'll either half the basic recipe (and leave the topping the same), or use a bigger pan.
I made this as a trial to add to my Christmas treat trays and I was disappointed. I too make the homemade Irish Cream from this site and while that stuff is absolutely heavenly - its flavor is lost in this recipe. I found you couldn't taste it and the overall fudge was exceedingly rich. I think if I tried this again I would use milk chocolate instead of semi-sweet. It was easy though and I put mine in mini-muffin tins instead of a pan and that worked out quite well.
THis was made by a friend of mune for an IRish themed party...sooooo decadent! This is the type of fudge that is soo smooth and the warmth from the IRish Cream was great! Not for kids!!!! We excluded the nuts to appeal to everyone.
I love irish cream but I did not care for this recipe. If I try it again I will cut back on the liquor.
Very rich and delicious!
Made this w/o nuts, served as dessert at a party. EVERYONE of the 20 people commented how good it was and teased me for not bringing more!
Needs adjusting the liquer - way too strong, even for some of my friends who are fans of Irish Creme liquer.
amazing recipe
Tried this fudge for the first time to take to a St. Patrick's Day party. Came home with an empty plate and lots of requests for the recipe. Everyone who tries it wants to know how to make it. Terrific
All I have to say is YUMMY! Just thinking about the fudge makes me want a piece. I made this treat for the girls at work and I brought not one piece home with me. Note: I made the fudge 2 days in advance and the strong irish cream taste seemed to lessen by the time I took it to work.
Excellent and potent! I spent hours preparing goodies for gift baskets, but this particular fudge kept disappearing before it made it into any basket. It seems that both my mother and my husband were snatching a few pieces every time I turned my back. I would have to say this fudge has been quite a success.
This is a great and easy fudge recipe! Made fudge the first time using this and one other recipe and it turned out great! I did not have a double boiler so I just used a pan on the stove over medium heat. Also did half semi-sweet and half milk chocolate as someone else wrote...since I don't love dark chocolate taste! Great one to make for adults!
My family and friends wouldn't stop eating this wonderful fudge long enough for it to get into the holiday gift baskets I was trying to prepare. A sure winner by the rave reviews I kept getting-even by supposed non-fudge eaters! YUM! YUM!
This is absolutely fantastic - It was really easy to make and the fudge tastes superb - and I don't normally like fudge. I will make it again without hesitation.
Yummmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmy. Sped it up a bit by putting it in the freezer, it was ready to go in about an hour.
I have had nothing but rave reviews on this fudge since I delivered it to my co-workers this Christmas! Yikes! So many tongues have the taste for the Irish Creme! I used one stick of butter instead of the 1/4 cup called for and it made this fudge creamy and melt-away! Yummy!
Makes a very firm but delicious fudge with a strong Irish cream taste. My mother loved it and so did all her workmates.
This turned out sooo tasty! I took the advice of others and lined the pan so that I could remove the fudge to cut it. It crumbled a wee bit when I cut it so perhaps I didn't pack it down as well as I should have. I will take a bit more care pressing it into the pan next time I make it (and there will be a next time in the near future) ... hopefully that resolves the crumbling issue! Makes me wonder what other liqueurs I could try in this recipe.
This stuff is awesome. You can really taste the Irish Cream like others have said- which I think is the point of making it. Great recipe!!
This fudge is great! The texture comes out perfect too- It won't stay around for too long it's so good! Good flavor and easy to make too!
This is by far the BEST fudge recipe! Since finding it it has become a family favorite and all other fudge recipes have been forgotten from our cookbooks. Family and friends ask about it every Christmas season and when giving it out the recipe is always requested.
EXCELLENT. Very smooth & creamy. May try next time using all white chocolate chips, or using 3c white chocolate to 1c semisweet chocolate for truffle. Would still keep topping as recipe calls for.
I absolutely love this recipe! It is pretty easy to make and everyone loves it! I have made it for the last two years at Christmas and get requests for it all the time. The Irish Cream gives it a kick, but is not overwhelming. My nephews and nieces eat it up:)
Wow.. I just made these and they're great! I was thinking they wouldn't taste enough like the irish cream, but alas, I was wrong. Although, I don't really understand all this "double boiler" business in this recipe (as well as others on this site that use melted chocolate) - you can EASILY microwave chocolate. For semi-sweet chocolate chips microwave on high, in one minute intervals, stirring after each minute (the amount in this recipe took my powerful microwave two minutes). White chocolate seems to melt slightly quicker, I suggest 30 second intervals to be safe. In this recipe, I mixed the white and the semi-sweet and micro'd it in the usual one minute intervals, adding the butter for the last 30 seconds. Gawgeous!
This tasted OK, but the second layer is not necessary, since it didn't really stand out. Also, the use of white chocolate is what caught my attention, but it you can't taste it in the end.
Don't bother making anything else. This is the only one I make now. I don't bother with the topping step. This fudge should be illegal. Not for kids-or people you don't like..
Wow! It's one of these recipes when you are absolutely sure everyone will love it. Very easy, I just microwaved the chocolate which made it fuss free and I also used only white choc for the top layer and added a bit of Coffee liqueur. Thank you, it looks and tastes amazing!
This is terrific recipe. Those that say it is too strong liquer wise obviously are "BORN AGAIN" non drinkers. I could not taste anything but the Irish Creme flavor. I also favor the 8X8 dish, as I think fudge should be thick. Chuck
This was delicious, although I made some modifications. I took everyone's advice and made the fudge in a 9x13 pan; omitted the nuts; melted the chips over low heat in a pan rather than the double boiler and I whipped up a buttercream frosting with lots of Irish cream in it and spread that over the top. Yummy!
This one gets raves in my house!! I'm not a fudge fan but I do enjoy a taste or two of this recipe. My husband is the fudge expert and says "it's the best". I give it as gifts and people will comment on how creamy this fudge is. We could experience a nice Irish Cream flavor. For those who do not like such a strong flavor I recommend making your own Irish Cr. with less whiskey than called for as I have learned to do. (There are some great recipes on this site for Irish Cr.)
I took most of the other reviewers advice and used a 13 X 9 inch pan. The thickness was perfect. Geez, I can't imagine all of that fudge in an 8 X 8 - that must be very tall. Anyways, I thought the recipe was ok. Not bad but not terrific. The texture was not gritty but it was not extremely creamy either. You really can't differentiate between the fudge layer and the topping layer - it looks the same and tastes the same to me. After sitting for a day, the alcohol flavor definitely intensified. I put out the whole platter of fudge at my office and maybe 2 out of 15 people raved about it. I make fudge often and I have some fine fudge recipe but I don't think I'd bother to make this again - mostly because Irish Cream is so expensive. Well, I bought the Bailey's brand - maybe another brand would be less expensive. I guess if you are crazy about Irish Cream - then this would be a rockin good choice for you!
Absolutely, positively FANTASTIC fudge recipe. I did only semisweet chips for the bottom layer and white chocolate chips for the top layer. Covered the whole thing with red, white and green sprinkles for Christmas. Will definitely be adding this to my Christmas repertoire!
To die for!!! If you don't like alcohol though, don't try this recipe, because the alcohol taste does come through a bit. But to me and everyone else at my house, this was fabulous! I didn't make the topping because it looked basically like the same as the bottom layer, and I also used a mix of dark chocolate and semisweet chocolate instead of white. This was soooo easy, took 5 mins, and I will definately make this again!
Will never make another fudge recipe again. I also added a stick of butter (instead of the 1/4 cup) to the initial batch of chocolate chips which makes it creamy (not crumbly at all) and since I was making it for the kids, omitted the baileys and just used milk. Am glad I used parchment paper to line the 8x8 so it was super simple to pull out of the pan and cut. Thank you so much for the great recipe!
Texture and taste was wonderful.
This stuff is amazing! EVERYONE wanted the recipe. I didn't change a thing. It will definitely show up at my house every Christmas.
Fantastic! This fudge was a big hit for the holidays around my house. Everyone was pleased that the Irish Cream didn't cook out :-D.
OH yes...This is very good! I did the half butter shots half Irish cream version. I also put crushed nuts on the top instead of the topping. Be sure you press the nuts down with the plastic wrap, though.
Excellent. I would bet that "GEORGEWASHINGTON" used granulated sugar, not powdered sugar, and if you use the right sugar, it is very smooth.
my hubby and brother inlaw who are both huge Bailey's fans absolutely loved it!!!
It was okay. It set up like a nice fudge, but the taste wasn't 5 star. Better than typical "easy" fudge.
Very easy, and yummy! Makes a HUGE pan. I used half baileys and half buttershots and it was wonderful.
I was hesitant to make this recipe after reading some of the reviews. I'm glad I went ahead and made it. Its very rich and taste like baileys, which I'm ok with. I followed some recommendations, and used the microwave instead of the double boiler. I heated in small increments, and added about 1/3 of baileys towards the last heating, then the rest once warmed/melted through. I also warmed the baileys slightly (like 10-15 seconds) before adding it to the chocolate. I did not use foil, I buttered an 11x13 pan. I let it set for about 30 mins, brought it out to cut, left it in the pan and let set for another couple of hours in fridge. I did not cover with plastic to get it smooth, I used a plastic scraper instead and it worked well, and made it shiny. It is not your typical fudge process/recipe, hence the truffle in the name. It tastes and has a smooth texture like I would expect in a truffle. No one has tried it yet, but if I get some bad feedback from my taste testers, I will update...
good flavour, texture was a bit crumbly. I cut into squares first, then dipped each in chocolate. Had problems with other fudge recipe that the top chocolate layer shatters when cut.
All I have to say to all those who have dissed this recipe-boo hoo, I have made several times and one of the times didn't turn out very good but it was MY FAULT! It's all about trial and error in cooking and knowing when its the recipe or the chef. I love this recipe it sets up well and my guests love it too. Thanks
Great recipe. I first made this 3 years ago and it has become a must-have at Christmas. It is a bit boozy for the first couple of days but the flavor mellows after a couple of days. This recipe freezes well also. I cleaned out the deep-freeze and found some from the first batch I made in 2006 and it tasted great - not burned or dried out.
This recipe turned out awesome. I grew up with Mackinac Island fudge from Northern Michigan and I think this stuff is every bit as good, maybe better. It comes out thick, but smooth and creamy. Warning, it can be very difficult to cut into squares. I don't use the term thick lightly! Your pan will be heavy!
The recipe is perfect "as is". Best fudge I've ever had!
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections