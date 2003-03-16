Irish Cream Truffle Fudge

I have made this recipe every christmas for the last 3 years. While I love the taste of it I find it very difficult to stir. When I put the semi-sweet morsels,white morsels and the butter together it gets like a brick. I need to have my husband stir it. The first time I made it I threw it out because I thought it had seized up on the double boiler from some water getting in it. I redid the recipe and it did the same thing so I just had my husband stir it and we continued on. I have tried with the double boiler and with melting them in the microwave and it doesn't matter it still is hard. I've read this sites comments but I don't see anyone else complaining about this. Does anyone have any idea of why this is happening or does this happen to everyone? Any Ideals to help this problem? I also just finished making it for this year and I had difficulty incorporating the butter in the top layer it had a lot of melted butter that I had to soak up- it seemed to separate. Any ideals on why this happened? Thanks for your help in advance. I do like this for the holidays and would like for this to be easier. Everyone have a Happy and safe holiday!