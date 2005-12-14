Hard Rock Candy

Worked perfectly! Thanks for the great recipe. The last recipe I had tried used 4 cups of sugar and it was too sweet! I made cinnamon since I wasted my orange on the last failed recipe. I cant wait to try other flavors now. This was my second time making this type of candy but this was my first success. I bought a candy thermometer and it helped keep the guessing work and mistakes away :) My kids love it as well but asked if I could not make it spicy next time LOL so for those that want a lil spice but not hot maybe go to 1 1/2 tsp cinnamon. My husband and I think this is just right though. I will try the 1 1/2 tsp for the kids next time. I did not use confectioners sugar to dust with. I also would definitely follow the recipe exactly and take the advice of others who said DO NOT STIR DURING BOILING. Thanks to those that mentioned it.