Hard Rock Candy

Spicy, cinnamon flavored hard candy. Wrap pieces of it in decorative bags for perfect stocking stuffers. You can vary the flavor by substituting lemon, orange, anise, or other oils. These flavored oils can be found in candy making supply stores and drugstores.
This is a great recipe! We made cinnamon, lemon, cherry and creme de mint. I did not use the powdered sugar and I let the candy cool just a little then ran a pizza cutter through the candy most of the way so we could break it apart in little rectangles and still be able to peel the aluminum foil off easily. It worked great!
This candy is very good. I am new at making candy, but having a lot of fun testing different ones. But this is easy and good. Best investment is a good candy thermometer. An accurate fast reading one. Important not to stir when boiling. I as many other people didnt, didnt dust with powdered sugar. It would be nice to roll in fine sugar or even coarse sugar instead. If you buy your oil at a craft store as i did, you get 2 small bottles and they are each ONE DRAM. If you half this recipe, you should use a whole dram for a great flavor. Your entire house will smell of cinnamon for a while...but its great. MUST USE OIL, and not extract. Oil is concentrated and tastes better. Cant wait to try other flavors. I have peppermint and want to try strawberry. Give this one a try, you'll love it!!! Also, use parchment paper, SOOOO MUCH easier than foil!!!!!!
This is so easy and good, Only when mine was cooling i lifted the edges and when it was cool just enough I took peices and rolled it like a "bread stick" and then I cut it into bite size peices in to iceing sugar, I made : wintergreen, champane, rasberry,cinnamon, and bubble gum..I used different colors for every flavour..awesome!!
Very good recipe. I used extracts you buy at the store and made a batch of banana, peppermint, orange, strawberry, vanilla nut, raspberry and butter rum. I don't have a candy thermometer so if you boil on medium heat until you can take a small spoon of the mixture and drop it into a bowl of cold water and it instantly hardens - that's a good temperature. Make sure you use a lot of powdered sugar on the foil so it doesn't stick. It takes about an hour or 2 to harden all the way, but you know you did it right if you can touch it and it's hard after a half hour or so. I made half recipes instead of what is above in case one of them didn't turn out, plus it made a lot.
I used EXTRACT instead of OIL. Oops! Turned out good anyway. A hint... I had my flavor and color in a custard cup ready and waiting. The color that you see is the color you get - helpful especially with yellow (my lemon candy is rather orange because I used a full tsp of color). Delicious stuff, brings back great memories!
What a wonderful recipe! I have never made hard candy before and this was a breeze! I started out making the cinnamon and also ended up making watermelon, bubble gum, and rootbeer. It was an instant hit!
was good but not nearly cinnamony enough, I spent 2 days driving about to find the oil (was a treasure hunt) but the result was good. kids love it. I would suggest adding a bit more cinnamon oil, and be sure you stir the oil in very very well, or else you will get pieces that have none and others that have too much.
If you modify this recipe to with citric acid for fruit flavors you will have better luck. I have been making this basic recipe for years. Letting the syrup cool to 260 degrees before adding your oils will prevent it from flashing over. Lorann oils in Mi. is one of the best sources for oils. One last thing for fun pour the mixture into hard candy molds for shapes or into two inch circles and stick in sucker sticks to make lollipops. For the real adventurist try gummi worms as it cools.
if you cant find cinnamon oil, regular flavoring works well also. I used strawberry for a batch and peppermint for another. I took them to work and it went over great...
This candy is always a hit at the office. With the high heat/boiling, it isn't kid friendly until ready to eat. I've tried cinnamon, lemon, orange and amaretto oils. Just be sure to open a window nearby when you add the oils as they are rather strong.
This is so like a recipe that my Mom and I made when I was very young. The only difference was, when you poured the hot candy out, you poured it into strips onto a buttered marble slab. We then took a butter knife and turned it a few times - till it cooled to the touch. Then picked up the strip, twisted it like you were wringing out a towel, cut it into 1 inch long pieces with sissors then coated it with the confectioner's sugar to keep it from sticking together. We put this into babyfood jars, with cloth coated lids and gave to teachers and friends every Christmas! Everyone loved it!
Wow, this recipe is a definite winner!!! You CANNOT fail with this recipe, unless of course you don't follow the directions. I bought Lorann Gourmet cinnamon oil at Culinary Corner (specialty kitchen store) and used 2 1/4 teaspoons and it is perfect, wonderful flavor and heat to it. DEFINITELY USE PARCHMENT PAPER...was a breeze to remove.
Worked perfectly! Thanks for the great recipe. The last recipe I had tried used 4 cups of sugar and it was too sweet! I made cinnamon since I wasted my orange on the last failed recipe. I cant wait to try other flavors now. This was my second time making this type of candy but this was my first success. I bought a candy thermometer and it helped keep the guessing work and mistakes away :) My kids love it as well but asked if I could not make it spicy next time LOL so for those that want a lil spice but not hot maybe go to 1 1/2 tsp cinnamon. My husband and I think this is just right though. I will try the 1 1/2 tsp for the kids next time. I did not use confectioners sugar to dust with. I also would definitely follow the recipe exactly and take the advice of others who said DO NOT STIR DURING BOILING. Thanks to those that mentioned it.
I love this recipe. I do somethings different instead of using the confections sugar I use cooking spray. You dont taste it or at least I have never been told that they do. anyway then I use cookie cutters, and mini tarts to shape them. they turned out wonderful. Thank you so much.
Very easy hard candy recipe! I made multiple batches in many different flavors over the holiday and they all turned out wonderful! The only tip I would give is to make sure to stir the flavoring in really well because I had some pieces that turned out much stronger than others.
This was my first time making any kind of candy, and it seems that this is a great place to start! The only thing that I'm not sure about is that my first batch came out yellow in color, with no flavors added. I thought it would be clear, so I don't know if that was me or just how it turns out! My second batch I used cherry extract and it turned out well. I can't wait to try different flavors and shapes! I didn't have any helpers to grab the pan from me and clean it right away so here is what I did: Fill the pan with water and bring to a boil, occasionally stirring and scraping the bottom. Pour into sink and your pan should be pretty clean! :)
This makes a lot!! I followed the instuctions exactly but did pour some into molds. Be sure to use metal or silicone, this is too hot for the cheapy plastic molds in the craft store for chocolates! I sprayed the molds with pam so there wouldn't be the white sugar all over them. Came out easily. If you want a lot of colors, I would do smaller batches. And be careful when you add the flavoring and coloring, it can spit a bit.
This was very easy to make and everyone certainly enjoyed it. The suggestion to clean the pan immediately after cooking was a good one! I used flavoring oils that I got at Michael's. I make cinnamon and peppermint. I didn't add as much flavoring as it called for, but I wish that I had. It smells strong, but it didn't taste as flavorful as I thought. I will make again!
This is extreme cinnamon! It is wonderfully delicious and I will make it often! It is easy to make but kids should not be in the room when you add the cinnamon and pour it onto the foil. The cinnamon oil was so strong that it was painful for me when the vapors hit me in the face. Next time I will wear a mask, but it will be well worth it:). My kids are crazy for it!
This was good. I'm not really a rock candy fan, but my family is. They have been requesting it for the last year now. :) I'm going to try suckers for the kid's Christmas presents as pictured. Thanks for the recipe!
I like a little more cinnamon flavor than what I got with this, it could be because I used cinnamon extract instead of oil, I honestly didnt know there was a difference. Other than that it came out perfectly and I dont even have a thermometer! I just used the instructions another reviewer gave, when you drop a little into cold water and it instantly hardens its ready. Makes a wonderful Christmas treat!
We have made this recipe every year since I was a little girl. Use Lorann oils and the flavor is wonderful! I have bought a lot of different flavors from sellers on EBAY. Great selection! My kids teachers look forward to this every year.
Easy! I have some star shaped silicone ice cube trays that I used as molds. They came out beautifully! I added just a little bit of pepermint flavoring instead of the cinnamon and did not add food coloring. I am giving them away with a tin full of homemade tea mix as "Tea Sweeteners."
This recipe turned out fine, it just wasn't cinnamony enough. I'm sure it's all in the cinnamon oil you buy. The first ingredient in my cinnamon oil was canola oil, then cinnamon oil. I'll try it again with another brand of cinnamon flavoring. Angela
After trying another recipe for cinnamon candy and not being too thrilled with it, I decided to try this one (which uses water; the other did not) and this one is the winner, for sure! If you haven't made cinnamon candy before, this is your warning....cinnamon oil is POTENT stuff. It will burn your eyes, nose and skin so use it with caution! The only thing I changed was adding a little more cinnamon (2.5 tsp) and it's just like my husband likes it. And don't stir when it's boiling! It's so hard not to but it turns out great!
The flavor is fantastic but I boiled it until it reached 310 and it still did not get hard enough to crack. I spent literally an hour to cut it up with a sharp knife and put it into a baggie with sugar to keep it from sticking when I put it in the air tight container. Like I said, the flavor was perfect and I halved the recipe. Used the 1 dram bottle of cinnamon oil I found at Hobby Lobby. I'd like to try some other flavors but will have to let boil to about 320 next time.
Thanks for passing this awesome recipe on. I halfed the recipe and made two different flavors with each batch. Although it took a little more time, I had a nice variety of colors and flavors !! (Cotton candy, cinnamon, wintergreen, orange, & pina colada.) This will definitely be a tradition each Christmas.
Fun! Instead of making a big piece and breaking it up, I filled small candy molds (now I have peppermint flavored hotdog candies, how weird) and tried putting dollops of the candy on a cookie sheet. The dollops didn't turn out pretty! I made one batch and divided it into three bowls after it was finished cooking. I used peppermint extract, vanilla extract and maple extract. I used about twice as much of the extracts as the recipe said, but next time I will definitely use more. Also, be warned: when you stir in the food coloring and flavoring, it will splatter! Thanks for the recipe, I will definitely use it again!
I was looking for a recipe for Rock Candy for my grandchildren to make with me. I was intrigued by confectioner's sugar, but finally realized your title should probably be Rock Hard Candy, rather than Hard "Rock Candy". I'll save this one for another time. Thanks
I made this for Christmas neighbor's gifts, and everyone is raving over it!! It's so simple and different. On one batch, I added an extra 1/2 teaspoon or so of cinnamon by accident, and we decided we liked it better. This made the candy into a "hot" cinnamon, but the sugar helps cool it down after the initial shock. Great Recipe!
Wow! This turned out VERY cinnamonny. I had a very hard time finding cinnamon oil and eventually found it at my local pharmacy. Becuase it is so powerful, they keep it behind the counter. I'm guessing that the type I used was very strong. I'll only use half the amount of oil next time. Very easy to make, however. We also rolled and cut some of our's once it was cool enough to handle and it looked very pretty.
This recipe makes great candy but it is not what I think of as rock candy; this is what I call stained glass candy. Rock Candy is traditionally crystallized on a string or wood skewer. This candy comes out smooth and clear as glass.
wow! this is really good candy! i used the peppermint oil with green coloring and everyone loved it! great alternative to the rich pies and cakes during this party season! thanks for this great recipe :-)
Awesome!! This was my first time making rock candy and it was easy!! I added an extra teaspoon of the oil (bought at the pharmacy). Hubby likes it hot, but it wasn't overly hot (he said next time to add even more...). The fumes will run you out of the house! Open a window!
This is great - I'm pretty new to the candy-making process so it took me a while to get the candy to the right temp. Because of that, I think my candy might have gotten a tad brown, but the coloring and flavoring completely covered it up. So all in all, it was a success! Word to the wise - if you're using cinnamon oil, have it under the fan and nowhere near your nose! I think I'll be smelling cinnamon for the next week. :)
This is a recipe that my Mother used to make for us when we were kids. She would flavor it with vanilla and put food coloring in it. And we would pour it onto buttered waxed paper and when it was cool we would break it into buttery vanilla pieces.. yummmmmm
I made half-batches of this and used 1 tbsp cinnamon extract per half-batch and the flavor was good, but not overly strong. It was very easy and came out perfectly each of three times and my young nieces loved that I brought purple cinnamon candy to Christmas!
Perfect. I will only use this recipe for Hard Rock Candy.
we made this with older family members , three batches three flavors, if you assign everyone a step it goes quickly, assign someone to clean the pan quickly to save a huge mess later. it was so fun and good everyone home took home a bag it will become a tradition.
Follow the directions and it comes out perfect! I used 1/2 tsp of food coloring and 1 tbsp of extract instead of oil. I made cherry and it was great! Then I made cinnamon and used it for CANDY APPLES! They came out perfect! With this recipe (with my revisions,although not necessary) I made 18 apples. Thanks for the great recipe! We LOVED it!
Thanks for the wonderful recipe. Our kids love making this candy. Their favorite task is breaking it apart and of course eating it as well. We have experimented with lots of flavored oils and colors too; When combined in a decorative container made an excellent, flavorful and colorful gift.
Fantastic! I am a cinnamon lover and this one really does it for me! The kids danced a little "jig" around the kitchen, fanning their tongues, when they took their first bite, but quickly asked for more. So easy! More batches on the way!
This is very yummy...Easy to make and great for Christmas gifts. I used a little more cinnamon oil and make sure you sitr it real good. Great recipe thanks for sharing..
This is the second Chistmas I have made this candy. I will continue to make it every year. I used cinnamon extract & not the oil & wish I had used just a tsp. more for more flavor. My family loves it! I alwasy make extra to give away.
Terrific - and very easy to make! I lined a jelly roll pan with aliminum foil, and didn't use the powdered sugar. The candy turned out so pretty! I made mine with orange extract, and the flavor was good but not strong enough; since there isn't much oil in an extract, will double the amount I add next time.
This recipe is awesome! My family loves it in different flavors that I got at a bakery supply store-and I made each flavor a different color. I didn't use the powdered sugar-it looks pretty without it. To make the candy even easier, I used molds that made the candies in little rectangles, sort of like the "Jolly Rancher" candies. This candy will definitely be added to my goody boxes that I give away for Christmas this year!
fantastic, I was looking for a recipe just like this in my recipe box and was unable to find it, this is much better, and easier!!!!!
This candy always turns out great. I make some every year at Christmas time.
This is the best recipe!! It is really easy took alittle longer than I thought but worth it. The heat makes it not child friendly but the end result is wonderful. I made the cinnamon and some strawberry which I colore purple (did not want to mix the flavors for my twins!!) They love it!! Thank you so much!!!!
I used 1tbsp lemon extract as it was what i had on hand when i found this recipe. Very mild lemon flavor but also addictive! Shopping for oils this weekend. I could swear i read where someone flavored with koolaid! Would love to know how many packets to use cuz im thinkin pink lemonade!
I love rock candy! I would eat it all the time if I could! I never see it in stores so I am glad that I have the recipe in my hands now!
Love this candy! Very easy to make with a candy thermometer. I've made cinnamon (using flavoured oil) and ginger (my own experiment, using fresh ginger slices simmered in water). My co-workers love it!
I had made this when I was a kid, but until a few days ago I hadn't even thought about it. I made peppermint flavor and coconut. Both turned out to be quite tasty. My kids both loved it as well as their teachers. When I made this when I was a kid my granny and I did it the old fashion way without a candy thermometer, but I find it much easier with the candy thermometer. Thanks for the recipe!!!
Wonderful candy! I halved the recipe so I could make more flavors with out having large batches of each. I made some using the candy oils just like the recipe says. Others I made using extracts or flavorings that you would get at any grocery store. ( Ex.. vanilla extract) When adding extracts or flavorings I just added 1 or 2 TABLESPOONS depending on how strong I wanted it. Parchment paper works great no powder sugar needed. So far I have maple made with flavoring. Pineapple made with candy oil and yellow food coloring. Strawberry-Banana made with strawberry extract and banana cream candy oil. Food coloring not needed as most oils and extracts or flavorings already have some color to them. Pineapple oil didn't so I added it in the others I left it out.
I made 2 kinds of this candy the first time I made it. I didn't have oil so I used extract, I just used 1 1/2 tablespoons and it came out great. I spooned some onto a cookie sheet and made small disks and poured some out to break up. The picture I posted shows both kinds
Love this recipe. Made it with cinnamon and probably could have eaten the whole batch myself! It reminds me of a candy my mom used to make. I'm going to try to put it into heart molds for Valentine's Day...
I have made this twice now and turned out great. Think my thermometer might me off cuz it started turning to from clear to light brown. Also had a tip: I used a pizza cutter to cut it and worked great.
