Hard Rock Candy

Spicy, cinnamon flavored hard candy. Wrap pieces of it in decorative bags for perfect stocking stuffers. You can vary the flavor by substituting lemon, orange, anise, or other oils. These flavored oils can be found in candy making supply stores and drugstores.

Recipe by MARCEA

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
45 mins
additional:
1 hr
total:
2 hrs
Servings:
48
Yield:
3 pounds
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

48
Original recipe yields 48 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Roll the edges of two 16 inch square pieces of heavy duty aluminum foil. Sprinkle the foil very generously with confectioners' sugar.

  • In a large heavy saucepan, combine the white sugar, corn syrup, and water. Heat over medium-high heat, stirring constantly until sugar dissolves. Stop stirring, and boil until a candy thermometer reads 300 to 310 degrees F (149 to 154 degrees C). Remove from heat.

  • Stir in the cinnamon oil and food coloring. Pour onto the prepared foil, and allow to cool and harden. Crack into pieces, and store in an airtight container.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
100 calories; carbohydrates 26.1g; sodium 6.4mg. Full Nutrition
