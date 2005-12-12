Stained Glass Candy I
This candy is good any time of the year but it's especially festive at Christmas! Vanilla, lemon or walnut extract can be easily substituted for almond to add a little variety to your candies.
This candy is good any time of the year but it's especially festive at Christmas! Vanilla, lemon or walnut extract can be easily substituted for almond to add a little variety to your candies.
Excellent! I followed the advice of another reviewer and used unsweetened drink mix for the color and flavor. I made a red batch (fruit punch flavor) and a green batch (can't remember the flavor), poured half of each into pans, and swirled them together to create a marbled effect. Very easy and it tastes great. If you use Koolaid for your color and flavor, use two packets; I made the first batch with one packet and the flavor wasn't strong enough. [Edit to add: If you're having difficulties with the candy (ie., won't set up, turned brown, became bitter): these are temperature issues, not recipe issues. Test your candy thermometer by filling a glass with crushed ice, then filling with water, then inserting your thermometer; it should read 32 degrees. If it doesn't, make a note of the difference and use that to calculate how long to cook your candy.]Read More
i made this for christmas last year and it did not work at all it never hardend so i had this sticky gooRead More
Excellent! I followed the advice of another reviewer and used unsweetened drink mix for the color and flavor. I made a red batch (fruit punch flavor) and a green batch (can't remember the flavor), poured half of each into pans, and swirled them together to create a marbled effect. Very easy and it tastes great. If you use Koolaid for your color and flavor, use two packets; I made the first batch with one packet and the flavor wasn't strong enough. [Edit to add: If you're having difficulties with the candy (ie., won't set up, turned brown, became bitter): these are temperature issues, not recipe issues. Test your candy thermometer by filling a glass with crushed ice, then filling with water, then inserting your thermometer; it should read 32 degrees. If it doesn't, make a note of the difference and use that to calculate how long to cook your candy.]
I LOVE HARD ROCK CANDY AND SO DO MY KIDS, I DIDN'T DO THIS RECIPE THE WAY IT SAYS BECAUSE I KNOW HOW TO MAKE THIS CANDY. I SPRAYED 2 COOKIE SHEETS, PUT IT IN THE FRIDGE THEN WHEN I WENT TO CRACK IT I USED A MEAT TENDERIZER WRAPPED IN A TOWEL TO MINIMIZE THE CANDY BEIING THROWN ALL OVER, THEN I ADDED 1/8 CUP POWDERED SUGER INTO 2 ONE GALLON ZIPLOC BAGS AND COATED THE PIECES. IT WAS VERY GOOD AND WE ALL ENJOYED IT.
This is a real winner! I make it every Christmas, and sometimes at other holidays or for parties - keep your eye out for new extract flavors, as I have yet to find one that's not good in this. Also, try scoring the still warm candy (let it set up a few minutes so it's soft but not liquid) with a sharp pizza cutter (I use a kitchenaid one that has a really heavy blade). Scoring it first makes it easy to break into 'sticks' later - much easier to eat, and safer for smaller folks to handle -- I make the sticks about 1/2 inch wide and 4-5" long.
This was my very first time making hard candy! I followed some of the advice here by omitting the coloring/flavoring and added instead 2 packs of unsweetened cherry Koolaid. Wow! The color is very bright, with lots of flavor, and turned out perfect! I didnt' have any trouble getting it out- I used a well-sprayed jelly roll pan and it broke into pieces easily. I wonder if those who had trouble did not get it to 310 degrees first... I know that took a long time, but I'm sure that if it's not hot enough, it becomes sticky and gooey and then will not break.
This recipe is the easiest one I have used so far! It has become a hit at my daughter's sleep overs. I found out that you can use 1 unsweetened packet of kool-aid in place of the extract and food coloring. It gives it alot more flavor and plenty of color too. It worked alot better when I lined the pan with parchment paper. Just pull it out, wrap it up and drop it on the table!
recipe was very easy to do and i used the koolaid packets but my flavor didn't turn out very well, i used two packets like suggested but it almost tastes bitter or something! help what did i do wrong??
This is a recipe you CANNOT walk away from. It heats up VERY quickly. Add a little extra flavoring...Don't stir the food coloring all the way in and you get a neat "tie dyed" effect. The broken pieces can be sharp for little ones.
Do not use with a rubber spatula....BAD MISTAKE!!!! Tastes very good. *Recommended* Also, it can be reheated after hardening to use again. My kids found that scooping it into spoons and letting it harden that way made lollipops, for an idea.
i made this for christmas last year and it did not work at all it never hardend so i had this sticky goo
This is a very easy recipe. If you are at high altitude, only cook to 290 degrees. I cooked it longer to turn the candy golden, instead of adding food coloring.
This is a great receipe. But instead of flavoring, use oil, ie peppermint, wintergreen, cinnamon. You can get these at the drug store. I have made this receipe for 36 years. It is great with the oil.
Terrible recipe. I cut recipe in half and almost burn the house down. If you’re an inexperience candy maker like I, beware of this recipe. It will ruin your life and any futher candy making experiences for you.....I can still smell the stench of burn sugar.....Negative 5 stars from me.
My son had been asking me to make glass candy so I was excited to find this recipe. The only thing I would change next time is to add a flavored extract as it really didn't have much taste.
This was my first experience with making hard candy..I made it for christmas last year. It turned out really well! I used mint extract. For the coloring I made a clear batch and dripped red and green food coloring on the liquid after I had poored it in to the pan. I swirled the colors using a toothpick. It turned out very pretty! It also lasts FOREVER.
Great recipe! This was my first time making this type of candy and will use it again as part of christmas gifts. I, however, used another person idea of using unsweetened kool-aid instead of flavoring and coloring and it turned out GREAT! It was full of color and flavor. Then dusted it with a light coating of sugar to give it that candy store look. Thanks Lisa.
So easy! I also tried making it with orange and lemon extract. I would recommend doubling the added flavoring to get a more distinct taste between the candies.
This was very easy and tasty. I made the mistake of using maple extract, it's brown, so we really couldn't color it at that point. Our other batch we used peppermint and it colored beautifully. My 13 year old son thought it was a lot of fun to make this, he doesn't usually get into any type of cooking or baking.
I used lemon extract and the flavor was good, but I thought this recipe was very messy and when I heated it on high heat it overflowed quickly. I would not try this recipe again unless I had some more people to help. I ended up just throwing out what did not overflow. Too messy for me!!
This classic recipe for stained glass candy is great, just like what your mom use to make. But instead of spraying the pan I have always just dusted powder sugar before pouring the mixture, and it gives it a nice sweet and glossy look.
This is the best candy recipe I have ever used. Its simple, easy to make and everyone loves it. We made this for my little girls class at school for her Christmas ( we made one batch red and one batch green) project and it was a hit!! Everyone who taste this candy wants the recipe!!
I made this recipe for my office party. Only I made it with liquor (spiced rum works best) Dont use too much, it gets everyone talking and in the mood for a party.
really liked this one, I used it to make stained glass butterflies from a silicon mold for center pieces and it really worked well for that, just sprinkle the mold with powder sugar first to make sure it will come out, at the end of the event each of the teachers (LPN school) got a bag of various size butterflies and they loved the taste and twist on the shape
I used the orange flavored kool-aid to make for Halloween. I thought this candy was just average, but I DID use only 1 packet. Flavor was very subtle, should have used 2. It does take a long time to reach the required temperature, so be patient the rest of you! LOL I had no problem removing from the pan, but I had sprayed the pan with Pam, then lined with waxed paper, then sprayed the waxed paper with Pam again. The candy slides right out.
Love, love the idea of using kool-aid! My kids are crazy about it. So colorful and flavorful. You really do need to use 2 packets of kool-aid. I spread mine on aluminum foil covered in powdered sugar. I found a jelly roll pan makes it too thick in places. I only wish Kool-aid came in cinnamon flavor!
pretty good, looked just like broken glass.
Ooooooooooooh! so, so good! I have some chilling in the fridge right now and I am just dying to take it out and scarf it down. So easy, too.
I am a first time candy maker - and am in love with this recipe. I didn't have enough light corn syrup so I used 3/4 cup dark and it worked out fine! I used Blueberry flavoring oil and tried to die it blue but since I used the dark corn syrup it ended up more of a green color. Still it is realllllly good! +5000 stars from me.
My 13 year old son made this at Christmas and I was amazed at how well he did! He used peppermint extract to flavor. The pieces can be very sharp, so be very carful when braking it apart. All the kids loved it!
This recipe didn't thrill me as much as I'd hoped. It came out very sticky and there had to be some more extract added for more flavor; without it, it just tasted like cooked sugar. I added another tbs-1/2 of extract.
All of my family and friends loved the sweet treat after dinner on Christmas.
Be sure to wait a long time before adding the flavoring. I added the almond extract after the syrup had finished bubbling, but the sudden change somehow made it bubble again and the flavor was burned out. Very pretty, though. Makes a wonderful garnish to a christmas candy plate.
Easy to make, and a real treat. I made mine with peppermint extract and they were a huge hit at the office party.
ok so i just made it and it was really easy, but i used the kool-aid like some had suggested, my only problem was the powder didnt want to dislove so i mixed it was just a drop or two of water the next round and it worked great!
This was beautiful to look at, but the end result was a dissapointment. I added a little extra lemon flavoring, but I could still only barely taste it! In addition it was difficult to remove from the pan- my only saving grace was that I had greased parchment paper instead of the pan. If I were to try this again I'd use a stronger extract such as peppermint.
I made this candy, but it was brown before it reached the proper temperature. Also when I added the vanilla extract, it bubbled and sizzled. Maybe I added it too soon but since it was brown my food coloring did not show up. It had almost a burnt vanilla taste. Gonna try again with peppermint or something clear and maybe not cook it to that temperature(maybe it will stay clear?)
I didn't work for me
Great recipe, easy to prepare. I first used lemon flavoring and plan to make more in different flavors.
It worked out perfectly! I've made hard candy before, and it worked out fine, but I added 2 packs of Kool Aid to this and it worked wonderfully. I want to make a note that the reason so many people are getting a burnt taste is because you are not allowing the candy to stop bubbling when you remove it from the heat source, before you are adding the Kool aid. Mixing in the citric acid before the boil stops causes a chemical reaction that leads to the sugar actually cooking during the reaction--thus, a burnt flavor despite "doing everything correct"! Wait for the final bubbles to stop, then add your Kool aid, stir and pour into your trays or molds--it's perfect.
I found this recipe after eating some of this great candy at work over the holidays. I tried it and thought, "I can make that!" So I looked it up here and have been making it ever since. I tried to half the recipe for one flavor i wasn't too keen on, but it burned really fast. So I've been making full batches ever since. I also added 1 1/2 Tbl to 2 Tbl of flavor extract to each batch. A candy thermometer is an absolute MUST for this type of candy. My thermometers "hard crack" stage is at 300, not 310 and it works beautifully. Lisa states in her description: "Vanilla, lemon or walnut extract can be easily substituted for almond to add a little variety to your candies" NOTHING should restrict you from making whatever flavor you want. So far I've made lemon, orange, vanilla, strawberry, raspberry, root beer and black licorice (anise). As soon as I find some wintergreen extract and peach extract, I'll be making those too. For those of you who said this candy didn't harden for you, you either didn't cook it to a high enough temperature or you didn't have the right ratio of corn syrup to sugar needed. After the candy hardens and you break it up (I used a wooden spoon), it really helps to coat the pieces in powdered sugar to keep them from sticking together.
Thank you so much! This recipe was a great help for glass props. Will make this with my kids 😇
I've just tried the recipe and me and my family(including my picky twin sister)loved this candy!I'd reccommend it to anyone who comes across this.
It makes a great holiday (or anytime) candy. I used powdered sugar to coat the pan instead of grease. Turns out great!!!
DID NOT WORK TURNED INTO A GOO
Totally loved this recipe. Totally!!! I followed to a T but used a mix of butter & rum extracts because I was using this recipe to simulate exploding bubbly out of a bottle and didn't add any food coloring because the color was just beautiful! I'm making this again!!! Word of advice, have an excellent candy thermometer!
Worked out perfectly.
Made as instructed -- and always a treat for us and our neighborhood! My only "change" is that if it's a little humid, I brush the pan with powdered sugar, and brush the tops before unmolding or breaking apart. It keeps it from becoming a blob all stuck together!!
I used a single cup of corn syrup. That made it work well
This is a basic large batch hard candy recipe. I strongly suggest using flavored oils instead of alcohol based flavorings. The alcohol based ones evaporate almost immediately when added to such high temperatures, that's why so many people complain the flavor isn't strong enough. But beware, start by using half the amount of flavored oil than the recipe calls for. I use about 3/4 and get rave reviews. I always calibrate my candy thermometer every year before making this candy. Instead of using ice and water as someone else suggested, I like to put the thermometer in boiling water to 212°. For those of you who have a hard time with this recipe just remember- temperature is of utmost importance. Just a few degrees before it reaches the desired temperature, remove the pot from the stove. It will continue to rise. If the temperature goes above hard crack stage it will burn, too low and you'll have goo. Good luck!
Absolutely delicious! My friend had made it for Christmas at school and after getting the recipe I made it and it tastes great. It just got stuck in the pan and had to cook the remainder out, but it's still a great recipe
Once you learn to make this, the variations are endless. USE A THERMOMETER! It's the only way to guarantee a hard crack success.
Im guessing the low ratings are from people that left the mixture on the stove unattended and or didnt use a thermometer to make sure the mixture was the right temp and possibly used an incorrect pot size. This recipe is great when used correctly, and has endless ways to make it your own with color and flavor.
Total fail! Everything went black as soot.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections