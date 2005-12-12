Stained Glass Candy I

60 Ratings
  • 5 33
  • 4 16
  • 3 2
  • 2 4
  • 1 5

This candy is good any time of the year but it's especially festive at Christmas! Vanilla, lemon or walnut extract can be easily substituted for almond to add a little variety to your candies.

By Lisa

Gallery
3 more images

Recipe Summary

Servings:
32
Yield:
2 pounds
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

32
Original recipe yields 32 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Lightly grease one 12x18 inch or larger baking sheet.

    Advertisement

  • In a large heavy saucepan, combine the water, sugar and corn syrup. Heat over high, stirring constantly with a heat resistant spoon, until all sugar is dissolved. Stop stirring and bring to a boil. Boil until a candy thermometer reads 310 degrees F (154 degrees C). Remove from heat.

  • When bubbling has ceased, stir in the flavoring and a food coloring. Spread into the prepared pan so that the candy is no more than 1/4 inch thick. Cool for 45 minutes in the refrigerator. Remove from refrigerator, crack into pieces and enjoy!

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
129 calories; carbohydrates 33.7g; sodium 9.6mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022