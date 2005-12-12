Stained Glass Candy I

I found this recipe after eating some of this great candy at work over the holidays. I tried it and thought, "I can make that!" So I looked it up here and have been making it ever since. I tried to half the recipe for one flavor i wasn't too keen on, but it burned really fast. So I've been making full batches ever since. I also added 1 1/2 Tbl to 2 Tbl of flavor extract to each batch. A candy thermometer is an absolute MUST for this type of candy. My thermometers "hard crack" stage is at 300, not 310 and it works beautifully. Lisa states in her description: "Vanilla, lemon or walnut extract can be easily substituted for almond to add a little variety to your candies" NOTHING should restrict you from making whatever flavor you want. So far I've made lemon, orange, vanilla, strawberry, raspberry, root beer and black licorice (anise). As soon as I find some wintergreen extract and peach extract, I'll be making those too. For those of you who said this candy didn't harden for you, you either didn't cook it to a high enough temperature or you didn't have the right ratio of corn syrup to sugar needed. After the candy hardens and you break it up (I used a wooden spoon), it really helps to coat the pieces in powdered sugar to keep them from sticking together.