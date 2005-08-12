Sweet Potatoes
This should be a dessert. It is so good! The crunchiness of walnuts and the fruity taste of raisins complement this traditional holiday dish.
Excellent! The first time I made it I had no apricots so I left them out, and it was still wonderful. The next time, I used canned peaches, dribbling the syrup over the dish, and it was really special. Thanks!Read More
Pros: 1) This recipe is nutritious and good for you health. 2) If you have a lot of sweet potatoes, it's a good recipe for it. 3) It's also very simple to make. Cons: The taste is decent but not great. It tastes like mashed yam with patches of cooked and toasted dry fruits mixed in. Canned apricots don't taste as good after baked in the oven.Read More
This is delicious! I also use this recipe without adding the canned apricots. I also cube the sweet potatoes and add a pinch of cinamon. A family favorite!
This dish was fabulous. I was unsure how to cut the potatoes. I peeled them and then quartered into long flat pieces.
Very tasty. Nice change from the traditional sweet potatoe recipes. I peeled & cubed my sweet potatoes. The directions didn't specify.
What a wonderful, healthy dish and so easy to make. We've had it twice for Thanksgiving now and everyone raves about it. I would definitely recommend doubling the walnuts, brown sugar and raisins. It makes for a delectable, well-versified dish. I think it's going to becoming a tradition for our family!
I loved this recipe. I made this for thanksgiving it went over very well. It makes a fantastic dessert. Heat it in mike then cover with vanilla ice cream. It is unbelievable!!!
Great Thanksgiving recipe! I omited the raisins and did 4 sweet potatoes and 2 yams! It was a huge hit, a favorite request every year!
I mashed the potatoes. Very good alternative to marshmallow goo and love handles.
This is delicious and the fruit adds a very nice addition in terms of flavor and textures. First time I made it I used canned sweet potatos because it was all I had but second time, I used fresh sweet potatos that were peeled and cubed, then covered the casserole dish with foil. The texture of the potatos was firmer and the flavor overall was better. Definitely give this a try!
This came out so savory! My friends tasted it first and loved it. I didn't use apricots, apples, or raisins. Instead, I went for cranberries, pomegranates, cinnamon sticks, and more butter (Earth Balance with olive oil). See above photo.
Delicious. Partnered this up with some nice Rib Eye for valentines day. Switched out the apricot with peaches. A glorious meal. Thanks for the recipe.
I didn't peel the apples. I also simmered on the range top for 15 minutes, as opposed to baking. This turned out excellent. As a festive holiday idea, serve over sliced ham. It is wonderful!
This was delicious. I used 3 large sweet potatoes and 2 large honey crisp apples and it filled a 9x13. Left skin on apples and it didn’t seem to matter. Apricots added a nice tart taste to counter the sweet potatoes and apples. Like apple crisp but healthier. Easy and delicious! Next time I’ll add cinnamon to the brown sugar mix.
Husband and guests really liked it - I mixed all the ingredients together (but used less sugar) then put the nuts on top and sprinkled with honey as more of a crust.
Wonderful recipe. Everybody who tried it loved it. Brovo!
All 8 people who ate them gave them high marks!
I really did not like it. I used canned sweet potatoes instead of fresh, which might have been why they were so terrible to me.
Yummy!
Sooo tasty! I tried with apricots but I like using OJ instead. Both ways are delicious though! Will try with cranberry next time.
I didn’t make with apricots but this was great! I might try to add a marshmallow topping in the future. A great blend of the two textures of the sweet potato and the apples.
Yummy ingredients but next time I am going to bake the potatoes, apples and walnuts in the brown sugar. Then add raisins and nectarines for the last 5 minutes of baking. The canned fruit and golden raisins are already sweet and don't need the extra sugar.
delicious and easy. heart healthy too.
Great recipe! It's not too sweet that it isn't a good side dish. My husband loved it and I will make it again. It went great with pork chops!
This recipe was unique, however not as good as I thought it would be. It was a good break from sweet potato casserole, but I think everyone would have preferred the casserole.
Followed the recipe step by step and turned out to be delicious. Everybody in my family loved it, including my great great children!
This is delicious and a great change from the mashed and sugary sweet potatoes. I left off the apricots but added a 1/4 cup of water to replace the syrup from those. Also added a sprinkle of cinnamon and covered with foil to bake. Put it all together the night before and refrigerated until time to bake. A real hit at a neighborhood Thanksgiving potluck!
My family loves sweet potatoes and I thought this recipe would be the best but it was a dud. Perhaps I left the sweet potatoes too large but the entire dish was bland. I won't be making this again.
It will be a new family Christmas dish. Easy and so good even my kids liked it.
I love this recipe and it was very simple. I used the peaches as others had and it was delicious. The only changes I will make is that the walnuts need to be roasted before they are added and I will double the raisins!
Mine was a little different I mashed the potatoes and apples together. I'll have to give it another shot.
No recipe changes were made. Very good result. The directions for controlling the amount of liquid in the dish were a bit unclear. Overall, though, a winner.
My nephew LOVED IT!
Everyone loved it, going back for seconds. I used peach chunks, as could not find the apricots. I will definitely make it again
