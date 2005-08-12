Sweet Potatoes

4.5
44 Ratings
  • 5 32
  • 4 5
  • 3 5
  • 2 1
  • 1 1

This should be a dessert. It is so good! The crunchiness of walnuts and the fruity taste of raisins complement this traditional holiday dish.

Recipe by Shannon

Gallery
9 more images

Recipe Summary

Servings:
9
Yield:
8 to 10 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

9
Original recipe yields 9 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C)

    Advertisement

  • In a large soup pot, boil potatoes until soft. Add sliced apples just 5 minutes before potatoes are done. Remove from heat. Drain.

  • In a large casserole dish, mix potatoes and apples. Dot with butter. Sprinkle brown sugar, walnuts, and raisins on top of potato mixture. Pour apricots over top.

  • Bake uncovered for 30 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
467 calories; protein 6.4g; carbohydrates 98.6g; fat 7.1g; cholesterol 6.8mg; sodium 191.6mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022