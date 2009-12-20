Chocolate Pecan Chess Pie
A southern recipe for a rich chocolate pie with pecans. Passed down from my Mother and Grandmother.
The flavor is wonderful, however I think the lower reviews could be because some cooks are unaware of proper custard/homemade pudding-type pie preparation. The ingredients should include instructions for tempering the eggs. To those who had trouble with the ingredients separating: mix together all of the ingredients except for the eggs and pecans over medium heat until sugar is melted and cocoa is incorporate. Beat the eggs in a separate bowl and while STILL beating, add about 1/2 cup slowly to the eggs to gradually increase the temperature. Then add the egg mixture back to the saucepan still stirring. Your mixture will thicken almost instantly, then you can add the pecans and pour the mixture into the pie shell. It only takes an extra minute to do this, but the results are perfect every time!Read More
The texture was WAY to gelatinous for me and I couldn't get past the second bite. Don't get me wrong, the taste was there but the texture threw me off completely. Since this recipe I have made other chess pies and discovered "flour" is the key! If you want a more cake like texture, I suggest adding a few tablespoons of flour.Read More
This turned out perfectly for me! Thanks for the great recipe.
Chocolately, gooey goodness! This is a very rich pie. I was doubling the recipe and mistakenly did not double the butter. It was fine without the extra butter. I also had to bake the pie an extra 10 minutes and it turned out wonderfully. I will definitely make this again!
If you can imagine a brownie as pie, then this is it. Tastes just like a brownie only better! Absolutely fantastic. My new favorite pie! I didn't even have evaporated milk and used the sweetened (thick) condensed milk instead, kept my fingers crossed the substitution would be okay, and this turned out the creamiest, richest chocolatiest pie ever. I didn't use an electric mixer, just a wooden spoon. I paired this with french pastry pie crust and it is fabulous. 5 plus stars!!!!!
This is so good it deserves a homemade pie crust. I used the one submitted by Leah Lyons in her "Sweet Pie" recipe. I also recommend serving the chess pie with cream or ice cream to balance the rich, dark chocolate.
It is not the mixing. It is the baking. For those who have had trouble...bake at 350 for 40-50 min. The hot temp decreasing to a lesser temp is what is making the problems for some. I have had this same recipe for years and have never had any trouble. When I baked it according to these directions it did not turn out as moist and good.
I chose this recpie over the other chocolate chess pies because it called for the most cocoa. The only way I deviated from the instructions was that I left out the nuts. I followed everything else to a T, and the ingredients separated--not sure if while cooking or cooling, because I didn't notice until we cut into it. The sugar and chocolate were on top, and the eggs and evaporated milk were a translucent layer at the bottom. Was looking forward to a great reminder of my southern childhood, but I did not care for this. On Valentine's Day.
It tasted great but was very rich!!! There was a little too much filling for the pie crust (made an awful mess inthe oven.)
I made this pie for Christmas and everyone said this was what I was bringing next year as well! So easy but I did make a few changes...I made two 9" deep dish pies by multiplying the recipe by 1.5; the computer will do this for you by changing the number of servings. Not everyone in my family likes pecans so I dumped about 3/4 of a cup of pecans in the bottom of one of the pie shells before dumping the filling in. I also dumped 1/3 cup of semisweet and 1/3 cup of milk chocolate morsels in each of the pie shells before I added the filling. This pie is smooth and creamy and extremely rich. Perfect for the chocolate lover!
Really easy and really yummy!
This was the first Chocolate Chess Pie I had ever tried making! I live in the south and I was entertaining my "southern" husband and his family ( all women ) I was so nervous to try a new recipe let alone serve it to southern women. It was so easy to make, came out perfect and everyone raved about it. One of the compliments was, "This is the best chess pie I have ever eaten!"
This pie was awesome! Made it exactly as stated, and it turned out great. Had to cook it a little longer than stated, but when it was done, it was just like pecan pie, only chocolate flavored. Served it with a scoop of ice cream, and my whole family loved it!
DEE-lish!!! I added a 1/2 cup of shredded coconut to mine - was wonderful!!!!!
This pie is awesome! It is very close to one that my Grandmother use to make
Delicious...absolutely delicious!
Perfect, only difference was special dark cocoa used. Recieved rave reviews.
I needed to use a pie crust, and was in the mood for chocolate and this recipe really fit the bill! I carefully melted the butter--twice because it accidentally boiled in the microwave the first time and I had to start over-- (I also used 1/4 cup instead of 1/2 of butter). I followed the baking directions exactly, including the cooking times and it turned out great! It tasted like a chocolate lava cake (because I couldn't wait for it to cool and cut it while it was hot). It was everything I hoped it would be. The texture of my pie looks nothing like the one shown in the picture, but I wasn't really looking too hard at it as I scarfed it down. What a really superb pie, thanks!!
This is a great recipe, tastes just like my mom used to make. It's my fiance's favorite! For even more decadence, use sweetened condensed milk instead of evaporated milk. Sweetened condensed milk gives the pie a super rich texture and flavor, evaporated milk makes it lighter. I alternate between the two depending on how I'm feeling that day.
THIS RECIPE WAS SO EASY TO MAKE AND EVERYONE RAVED ABOUT IT. THE ONLY THING WAS, MOST CHESS PIES HAVE CORNMEAL IN THEM THAT GIVES THE GRITTY TEXTURE. THIS DID NOT CALL FOR ANY SO IT MADE UP MORE LIKE A CHOCOLATE PECAN PIE. NO WORRIES THOUGH BECAUSE IT WAS STILL DELICIOUS
This was the best pie I have ever made or eaten. I have made it 3 times since I found the recipe. It is also easy to cook! I've even made it without the pecans because my daughter doesn't like them and it is just as good.
I followed this recipe exactly. After baking the pie an extra 20 minutes beyond the original time at 325 degrees it was like soup in the center. Don't get me wrong, it had a wonderful taste, but the baking time and temp. do not work for this pie. I hope it turns out better for you!
Very good dessert. Going to back off the sugar to 1 cup. It is a very rich tasting pie.
I have made this recipe twice, the first time following exactly as directed and it turned out a bit eggy. I then follow the advice from another reviewer about melting all the ingredients but the egg, then tempering the egg into the mixture and then baked at 350 for 45 mins and allowed to cool for atleast an hour and it turned out perfectly. Eggy texture was gone and it was smooth and set perfectly. I also increased the cocoa to 5Tbsp just as a personal preference. This resulted in an amazing recipe
This recipe is soooo good I made it for Thanksgiving and my brother said it was an exact replica of my grandmothers homemade chocolate chess pie and he wanted to know if it was her recipe I told him I will never tell but coming from him that is saying a lot. I enjoyed this so much thank you, thank you, thank you this is what I am making myself for my birthday because these are my favorite and it really is so simple. I really simplified it even more by just melting the better and adding in the cocoa and letting that mixture cool and then just putting all the rest of the stuff together and mixing it in a bowl and then pouring after it cooled a bit more into the pis shell and baking it and it turned out perfect. one the warm melted butter and the cocoa combined then it cooled down it was perfect to mix with the other ingredients and I just used a hand mixer and blended well until the sugar had dissolved good. I turned out great and I have one in the oven now baking and soon as it is done will post up a picture with another review because this is the best version I have tried to make and I have tried all but this one on this website until thanksgiving and this one is definitely a handed down grandmother recipe because my grandmother would have been proud to taste this one I made and am making again already. It is as close to hers as I have ever done and really this is pretty much full proof.
This one was perfect. I did the 10 minutes at 400 then I finished it at 350 instead of 325(by accident). I gave it 7 extra minutes and it came out good. It wasn't runny and the texture was perfect. Next time, I'll use a deep dish crust. I skipped the pecans.
Fantastic as written! Served warm with vanilla ice cream and fully enjoyed :)
I made this pie for Thanksgiving and the entire family loved it. All of the women asked for the recipe. I will certainly make it again, not only for special occasions though.
This is the second time I have attempted this recipe and it has not turned out at all! Each time I have made it it will not bake in the 30 minute time frame. I have had to leave it in the oven an additional 25 - 30 minutes and the top ends up a lot dryer than the rest of the pie.
Flavor is good, but consistently is too gooey, even with 10 extra minutes in the oven. I grew up in the South, and it's not supposed to be like that.
I did like one reviewer said and cooked everything but the eggs and pecans in a saucepan. Then incorporated it slowly into the beaten eggs in a stand mixer. Then back on the stove till it thickened up a little. I also added 1 Tbs of flour. My entire family loved it. It cooked in the amount of time when I followed the directions. I will definitely be making this again
I didn't like it. This pie had a strange chocolate flavor.
Was a big hit at Thanksgiving. Very very easy to make. Thank you
I made this pie for our son on his Pi Day birthday as requested. We all loved it. I did add the 1 Tablespoon of flour and incorporated the egg mixture. It was wonderful.
I wish I'd read all the reviews and not depended on the firsts three, which rated this recipe very highly. This turned out terrible. I had the same problem another reviewer had where the egg/milk mixture seperated from the chocolate. The consistency was like soup, even after baking for 20 extra minutes.
I made this pie and it was amazing. I cooked it for 55 min and it set nicely.
I did modify this slightly. I added about 2.5 tbs. of flour to the mixture. Additionally, I added the warm mixture slowly to the eggs then the combined mixture back into the pot slowly and brought it all to a boil. It thickened quickly. Then I poured it in my pie plate and baked it accordingly. It was a hit. A homerun actually!
I followed the exact directions except cooked it 5 minutes longer until there was no jiggle. As it cooled, it began to sink in the middle. When I cut the pie, it obviously had not cooked all the way through the center. It tasted good, but its presentation was terrible! I looked up MY grandmother’s chocolate chess pie only to discover it is the same, except it calls for 1/4 cup of butter and cooking it 40 minutes at 350°.
No changes. Yes I'll make it again
I tied this recipe 3 TIMES!!! Still can't get it to work. The first time, I followed the recipe exactly - even after adding an additional 30 minutes cook time, still soupy in middle. 2nd time, I used the suggestion of adding a bit of flour and bake on 325 degrees for an hour- nope.. This last time I reduced the evaporated milk to 4 oz and baked at 325 for 1 1/2 hrs - still no luck.
I did not care for this recipe. I went dirrectly as the recipe called for and cooked it as directed. It didn't cook all the way , it cooked around the edges but the middle was very runny.
I followed receipe to the letter and it turned out awful, just like another reviewer stated. It did not cook and stuck to the plate which made throwing it away difficult! Don't waste the ingredients needed to bake this pie!!!
This recipe without a doubt is the best chocolate pie I've ever eaten!!! Easy to make, too. I found I needed to cook it 5-8 min longer. It is best after it's completely cooled or even refrigerated. I forgot I had posted this review so many years ago (2008). I'm adding this new information since I cooked it again. Don't be impatient and cut this while still warm. (Yes, I know it's hard). I still cooked it longer and it will be loose but firms up once refrigerated.
Definitely will make again. I didn’t have pecans so I left them out. I have friends that have nut allergies so it’s good to know it works without it. Delicious.
Great turn out!!
Chocolate-y goodness!! Great recipe!
