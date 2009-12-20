Chocolate Pecan Chess Pie

This recipe is soooo good I made it for Thanksgiving and my brother said it was an exact replica of my grandmothers homemade chocolate chess pie and he wanted to know if it was her recipe I told him I will never tell but coming from him that is saying a lot. I enjoyed this so much thank you, thank you, thank you this is what I am making myself for my birthday because these are my favorite and it really is so simple. I really simplified it even more by just melting the better and adding in the cocoa and letting that mixture cool and then just putting all the rest of the stuff together and mixing it in a bowl and then pouring after it cooled a bit more into the pis shell and baking it and it turned out perfect. one the warm melted butter and the cocoa combined then it cooled down it was perfect to mix with the other ingredients and I just used a hand mixer and blended well until the sugar had dissolved good. I turned out great and I have one in the oven now baking and soon as it is done will post up a picture with another review because this is the best version I have tried to make and I have tried all but this one on this website until thanksgiving and this one is definitely a handed down grandmother recipe because my grandmother would have been proud to taste this one I made and am making again already. It is as close to hers as I have ever done and really this is pretty much full proof.