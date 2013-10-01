Peanut Butter Marshmallow Squares

I made these following the recipe but omitted the coconut and walnuts, (I intended to throw in some salted peanuts but forgot to get them at the store!) So easy, and after chilling for 1 hour, I cut some pieces for my hubby to taste-test with me. Yummo! Neither of us have ever had anything like this, and we both liked it. We will try it again with the peanuts for more texture. I usually hate to see when people modify a recipe the first time they make it but I'm taking these to a party and I know at least one person is not into coconut...so I'm guilty of modifying too! I don't see how you can go wrong with this one. Its great!