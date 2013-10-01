Peanut Butter Marshmallow Squares

I have been making these for years, and they are always a hit!

Recipe by Brenda Moore

Recipe Summary

Servings:
18
Yield:
1 9x13 inch pan
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • In the lower pot of a double boiler, add water halfway to top and bring to a boil. Reduce heat to a simmer. In the top of a double boiler, heat butter, butterscotch chips, and peanut butter until melted. Remove from heat.

  • Stir in coconut, walnuts, and marshmallows.

  • Pour mixture in buttered pan. Refrigerate and cut into squares. Store in the refrigerator.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
318 calories; protein 4.9g; carbohydrates 24.6g; fat 22.6g; cholesterol 13.6mg; sodium 139.8mg. Full Nutrition
