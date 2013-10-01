Peanut Butter Marshmallow Squares
I have been making these for years, and they are always a hit!
this is the kind of sweet treat that dreams are made of!!! I have made these for many years and they disappear off the plate almost instantly. heaven!! the only thing I do differently is no nuts or coconut. mmmm! ( I have to add a note to this review after reading the review of this recipe by a MIRABLUE!! bakers, do not be put off by her review. this is one of the five top square recipes ever! delicious and always a huge, huge hit!! the melding of the peanut butter and butterscotch is just so intensely wonderful. try it and you will not be sorry!I can not say enough about the excellence of this square! PERFECT, PERFECT, PERFECT!)Read More
I hate to be the first to give bad reviews but I really have to on this one! I made the recipe as is and it's just terrible. I guess I'm an old fashioned cook but I like my flavors to compliment eachother and this "snack" was the exact opposite from what I desire. My husband put it perfectly when he said that you could take a spoonful of each ingredient, eat them simultaneously and that would be your outcome. I thought it was disgustingly sweet and I honestly had to brush my teeth after eating them! I do not recommend this one, sorry.Read More
Love this recipe! Except,I use Rice Crispies instead of coconut and it makes for great texture and flavor!!
Loved the recipy! I remember eating these squares as a kid at my family reunion! I just never had a recipy for them! This recipy was very easy to follow. JUST DONT ADD THE COCONUT OR WALNUTS! They are not suppose to be made with coconut and walnuts!
these turned out really well. i followed the directions exactly but it would have been better to pour the peanut butter mixture over the marshmallows. other than that they were delicious!!
The overall taste was good. I personally thought there were too many flavours in an old favourite of mine. I think I will leave out the walnuts when I make it again.
I can't stop eating these! I made these for a party that I am bringing a sweets tray to, and I thought I would sample one first to "make sure they were ok." I have eaten about 4 already! I also omitted the coconut and walnuts, but added rice krispie cereal instead. It added a great crunch and that mixed with the creamy fudge and the soft marshmallows is wonderful.
this was a good idea. i changed a few things... i left out the coconut and instead of walnuts i used peanuts. i doubled the ingredients and poured a layer of the peanut butter mixture (that i didnt not add the actual peanuts to) on the bottom of the pan, followed by a thin layer of marshmellow cream topped with a layer of peanuts, then i poured the rest of the peanut butter mixture over that, plus any remaing peanuts i had and i added the marshmellows to the top after it had cooled off a bit to avoid them melting completely. they turned out good.
I grew up with this recipe......So easy and so good. I havent found a child or adult that hasnt loved them.
My mom used to make these when we were kids, but without the coconut and walnuts. You don't need them. They are really good without them.
This is a childhood favourite of mine and it is ALWAYS a hit when I serve it. (I don't do the coconut or other nuts though)
This was soooo good! I omitted the walnuts and used crunchy peanut butter. Also, I skipped the double boiler and used the microwave. Way less mess!
I have been looking for a recipe like this, as these are one of my favorite squares! I often used to buy them at bakesales, and bakeries, but now I can make them at home. I made these the other day, omitting the nuts and coconut, as I have never had either in these squares when I've purchased them, and my daughter and LOVED them. They were just right. And since I omitted the nuts and coconut, I added another cup of marshmallows instead. It was great! Thank you!
This is a really simple and yummy recipe! I left out the nuts and coconut and instead of mixing the marshmallows in with the melted mixture, I put the marshmallows in the pan and poured the mixture over..much easier this way!
Amazing! Instead of the nuts I use dried cranberries which are a great addition at Christmas time.
These are good, but leave out the coconut and walnuts. They are too much!
I love this recipe. I love making them in cupcake wrappers rather than in a pan. I find they are smaller for the kids and keep the kids clean cause their hands arent all sticky. Also then i can put them in a container and put them in the fridge to keep them cool. My girls love these. I have never tried them with the coconut or walnuts. Lol i have to make them the way that my grandma used too.
Husband loved them. Gone in 60 seconds. Thanks!
These are yummy. My husband made them without using a double boiler. YUM YUM!
I tried it as written, and apparently my family likes them old school w/o nuts or coconut. :(
My grandmother made these bars when I was young, but when my mother remembered to ask for the recipe, Grandma gave her a different one. We never got the right recipe. Now I've got it and am so happy. These bars are SO GOOD!
Did not add the coconut or nuts.
BEST EVER. instead of walnuts & coconut, i use special k flakes, which make it CRUNCH and a little lighter -- SO AMAZING. i'm eating one as i type this. i can't even believe how awesome it is. and i will probably follow it up with another. mmmm
We added 1 cup rice krispies instead of walnuts, mmm mmm good!
Another recipe that my Mom used to make for me when I was little!I used just the fruity colored miniature marshmallows(much more of them) and omitted the walnuts and coconut.My kids love these!!!Thx!
These are heavenly. We did not have butterscotch chips in the pantry and took chocolate chips instead. this was amazing. We added rice crispies and omitted the walnuts and coconut flakes. I would even add a second cup of rice crispies next time I make them. Definitely a new family favorite that we have to keep in the freezer so that it slows consumption.
This is one of the most requested recipes I've ever made. I swap the nuts for an equal amount of rice krispies. It makes the recipe go farther and "feel" lighter (even though it is truly sinful)
I love this classic bake sale square! I'm not a fan of coconut, tho, so I did as another commenter suggested and added a cup of rice krispies to the mix with the marshmallows.
It was an alright kinda thing. Very sweet, almost too much for me and I'm a total sweet tooth!! Next time I make this I might add a little salt, 1/2 tsp. maybe?? If you are like me and like your bars full of ingredients, add more coconut and maybe marshmallows. Otherwise it's too much creaminess! It's almost like having brownies with no extras. I did the same as the others and poured the mix on top of the marshmallows and mixed it up.
Yummy! I replaced the butterscoth chips with white chocolate chips...sooo amazing!
It would have helped if the recipe specified what size pan to use, as I initially used a 13x9 pyrex dish only to find that it was far too large. I then moved the ingredients to a 9x9 pan which fit everything much more nicely, and didn't spread anything too thin. Also when making these types of no-bake recipes, it's really much easier to throw all of the ingredients in the microwave using a pyrex mixing bowl for a little over a minute, then stir all of the ingredients together until it's all melted. I promise you that everything will turn out exactly the same, and that it will be done much more quickly with fewer dishes to clean up.
Drop the nuts and coconut and add a bunch of puffed wheat. The puffed wheat adds crazy good texture to an already awesome recipe. These squares smell and taste good enough to make a grown man cry (or do whatever his wife wants him too so that she will make them ? Word.
Yes I agree with some other posters that the nuts do not belong. Also, instead of saying remove from heat and add marshmallows, there really should some cooling off period as my marshmallows melted. The result was still yummy! However I should state I also used natural peanut butter which takes a little longer to melt down... Thanks for the old school recipient tho, glad i could still make me like mom - sort of!
Not a lover of coconut,I omit it.Also,multi-colored marshmellows make the squares more festive looking.Children of all ages enjoy these.A quick easy recipe.
Would be a 5 without the coconut and walnuts - perfect without them, if you need a 'crunch' use crunchy PB or add rice krispies :)
The only thing bad about these are they are too good! We did not have walnuts so we used peanuts. We did not have a double boiler so we used the Microwave. We do not recommend that you use no name brand marshmallows as we did and they got really mushy really fast so we had to put white mini marshmallows on top to make them look better, we also added green and red sprinkles to decorate them up for Christmas
This is so good. We leave out the nuts and flakes and use the colored mini marshmallows. Then we call it "Toxic Waste"! It's fun and easy.
My entire family loved this recipe! I added 1/2 cup more coconut and used pecans instead of walnuts. I took the advice of another reviewer and spooned the mix over the marshmallows and mixed slightly. I used an entire bag of mini marshmallows, which was a bit too much. I also drizzled approx 1/2 cup melted chocolate chips over the top. Very tasty! Next time, I am going to try increasing the peanut butter, using peanuts instead of pecans/walnuts, decreasing the marshmallows and tossing in a few cups of Cheerios cereal. Thanks for an excellent recipe!
My mom always made these growing up at christmas time. This brings back so many of those memorys. I love them. :)
I used white chocolate chips, replaced the walnuts with honey roasted peanuts and skipped on the cocount. Everyone loved them. Next time I would use colored marshmallows to make them more pretty.
These yummy sweet squares are loved by most. My mom has made these for us all our lives and everyone loved them. We use only the little white marshmallows 250 g bag...the whole bag and that gets rid of a lot of what I refer to as strange sweetness of the colored marshmallows and bring out the taste of chocolate and peanut butter, we don't put nuts in either. We use milk chocolate chips or butterscotch depending on what flavor we we feel like at the time. Try these both ways folks but please get rid of the colored marshmallows and try the white. Coconut is delicious in these.
Perfect!! I had a hard time finding this recipe, but after finding this one I have used it so many times... I did omit the nuts though.
These are the best!! I have been eating these since I was a kid, some 30 yrs ago!! I do not add the coconut as not everyone likes it, but I do use crunchy peanut butter, but a good kind, like Jif or Kraft. These are a big hit whenever I make them...even my 5 yr old who doesn't honestly like sweet things, eats them. Yes, you could take a spoonful of each, but it wouldn't be the right consistency...These are soo good!!!
I haven't made these, but am planning to. Has anyone tried this recipe using chocolate chips instead of butterscotch? I'm wondering how that would turn out. I don't see why not.
I don't usually like marshmallow squares, but these are excellent!! My husband ate these up in 2 days. I did however leave out the nuts & coconut. Will definately make again.
I love these! My Gram always makes them. I'm surprised it doesn't specify that you need to use the coloured mini marshmallows, because that is a HUGE contributor to the yumminess. Also I've never had them with nuts, so I left them out. I like the coconut sprinkled over top. We like these right out of the fridge so they are good and chewy! I don't use a double boiler, just melted chips, butter and pb in the microwave until melted, but not too hot and mixed in the marshmallows. Yum yum YUM!
These are really sweet but always a hit... I put the butter, butterscotch chips and peanut butter in a microwaveable bowl and microwaved the 3 together for 1 minute on high. When I took it out and stirred it, it all melted nicely together. My family prefers nothing but the marshmallows, so I add those and then pour them into my parchment paper lined pan and off to the fridge they go! Not something I make often, but for special holidays or treats! They're a hit with kids and adults alike!
Flavour is perfect. I recommend letting the melted mixture cool before you add the marshmallows amd nuts. That way you get a more uniform consistency and the marhmallows don't rise to the top.
I made these following the recipe but omitted the coconut and walnuts, (I intended to throw in some salted peanuts but forgot to get them at the store!) So easy, and after chilling for 1 hour, I cut some pieces for my hubby to taste-test with me. Yummo! Neither of us have ever had anything like this, and we both liked it. We will try it again with the peanuts for more texture. I usually hate to see when people modify a recipe the first time they make it but I'm taking these to a party and I know at least one person is not into coconut...so I'm guilty of modifying too! I don't see how you can go wrong with this one. Its great!
We did not add nuts or coconut as I made it before with coconut and I didn't like it very much. This time I used chocolate chips and it was very good!
perfect, always a hit
I hate it when people completely change a recipe and review it based on their changes, but my mom used to make these for me as a kid and she never used coconut or walnuts, so I omitted them. I read a few reviews suggesting Rice Crispies; I tried it and it was great! Thanks for sharing.
I have always avoided these types of bars, because I don't have a double boiler. I tried this year by simply melting the butterscotch chips and butter in the microwave for about a minute, and stir to blend. Then added the peanut butter and stirred until blended. Add the marshmallows, cocoanut and nuts, stir and pour into buttered pan. 10 minutes, no mess, no fuss.
You can't really go wrong with Peanut Butter Marshmallow Squares, Great recipe! It's a keeper : )
Although I'm not a personal fan of this square. It is a very good recipe. My husband loves it. I just prefer the chocolate version better. This is great for baby/wedding showers.
Awesome. The after taste and before taste were mouth watering. I make this dessert without the nuts or coconut and it makes it taste more like a fudge. Everytime I make it, people gobble it up - yes, like a turkey!
Excellent treat for peanut butter lovers, though I prefer them without nuts or coconut. I dream about these.....
Makes very good squares! I used only 3 cups of marshmallows, and will probably use 2 1/2 cups the next time. I also added about 1/2 cup of peanut butter over what the recipe called for.
These are really delicious and very easy! I kept going back for more! I made a few changes. Instead of walnuts, I used chopped peanuts. I also toasted the coconut for added flavor (spread coconut on baking sheet and toast in 375 degree oven for 5-7 minutes, stirring every few minutes, watch carefully)
a classic. as previously mentioned, should be no nuts, no coconut - thats just wrong! my preference is... use half butterscotch chips and half chocolate chips. gives it an awesome flavor. these are definitely the hit of my christmas baking with both the kids and the adults.
I thought this was fantastic totally brought me back to my childhood......to the disgustingly sweet coment(they are supposed to be) My only changes is i added the mixture to the marshmallows and i added a touch more peanut butter as i prefer them a little nuttier :)
I've made this recipe many times - and it is always a hit with my peanut butter loving family. I've made the squares with and without the nuts and coconut. When I omit these ingredients, I add another cup of marshmallows. I am going to try the suggestions made by Karen S. and see how that version is.
I made these recently for my dad who LOVES these squares! They turned out perfect, and extremely easy! If you love pb, you will love this recipe. They also freeze very well!
To keep the marshmallows from melting: run a small amount of cold water into sink, when mixture is melted, place the pot into water and stir until cools slightly, then pour the mixture over the marshmallows which you have ready in another bowl. To keep the goodies from sticking in the pan, I butter pan then place wax paper which I lightly butter. After cooling can be easily lifted out of pan. This is one of our most favorite treats.*********
Yummy but super sweet. I used white chips instead of butterscotch and it taste like peanut butter fudge with coconut and marshmellows.
Easy, delicious and fun.
These are so good and so easy! Reminds me of when I was a child. The only difference is that there was enough melted sauce, so I used an entire bag of marshmallows and did not put in the nuts.
i like parts of this recipe i omitted the nuts and coconut and substituted unsweetened chocolate chips for the butterscotch to cut back on the sweetness.
I have been craving these forever! I'm happy I found this recipe. I made them today and they are perfect. I didn't add the walnuts and I wasn't sure of the equivelent of 3.5oz so I added the whole bag of coloured marshmallows. I will definately make these again!
Such a yummy treat - not the healthiest however. Instead of butter, I used natural unsweetened peanut butter and it worked really well.
This recipe is fantastic! I loved it! I left out the walnuts and coconut though, I think that they add a strange flavor to it.
love them love them love them what more can I say....I used crunchy peanut butter for some extra crunch!
I made this for my fiance tonight (he is a complete peanut butter & chocolate fanatic). I used 1/2 pack of butterscotch chips and 1/2 pack chocolate chips. Also added a cup of chocolate rice crispies instead of coconut and walnuts. Chunky peanut butter also gave it an extra crunch. Super good and will definately be making it again!
Awesome recipe! I'll definitely be making these again.
This is a very sweet bar that is not for the faint of heart! They are VERY rich, but delicious. I took them to a party and they were a hit! I omitted the nuts because I didn't have any on hand...but I'm glad I did, b/c I'm not sure walnuts would have made them any better, although it may have negated some of the sweetness.
This recipe was great except instead of the coconut and walnuts i added corn flakes. just delightful!
I find the nuts out of character for this recipe. For a chunkier texture, you can try chunky peanut butter instead. You can also substitute chocolate chips for the butterscotch. With the absence of the nuts, I find you need at least 4 cups of the marshmallows. The other thing I found frustrating was that the mixture was so hot that it melted the marshmallows. If you like them to stay together, put the marshmallows in the pan first and pour the mixture over top.
I loved this recipe! I am glad I found it is so easy!!! I made a variation added chopped peanuts instead walnuts and used chunky peanut butter too! Now everyone at hubbys work calls me the candy lady! It really is a hit no matter how you make it.
I made these just as the recipe said, and they are super tasty! Creamy, sugary, and nutty. I think the flavors go well together, surprisingly so. I think I would like to try making again with peanuts instead of walnuts, and maybe toasting the coconut, and another batch without nuts and coconut. Just to get a good feel for it all! Yummy!
My family and I ate all of these bars in 2 days...could not keep my fingers out of the bowl, and had to lick the spoon! Left out nuts and coconut. Stored them in the fridge. Will definitely make again just not too soon as they are quite rich.
Tastes awesome without the nuts or coconut and has a better texture that way too. Always a crowd pleaser.
I love peanut butter, but am not crazy about butterscotch chips. I wasnt sure if Id like these, but i loved them as did my coworkers and my daughter.
I make this every year at Christmas time....they vanish quickly
Omg I love this recipe.. My mom has been making it every year.. and its the best!
I made these but different. I used Necoa margarine for the butter, almond butter instead of peanut butter. I used organic semi sweet chocolate chips for the butterscotch and in place of walnuts I used a cup of dried cranberrys. They turned out just great. Will make this again. The reason for the changes is food allergys. Dairy and peanut allergys.
make it regularly.
Just what I was after! Substituted the rice krispies for nuts, but have made with nuts and enjoyed that, too. No coconut, but only because it was for a gift and I know many people do not like the taste. Suggestion: Not mixing the marshmallows was a helpful tip. I used a 9x13 pan lined with parchment, which was too big as the bar was a bit on the thin side. An improvement would be to use a 9x11 and spread some of the melted mixture onto the bottom of the pan, then layer the marshmallows, spread the rest of the melted mixture and sprinkle some reserved marshmallows over top.
I love these, but I hate walnuts - I find them much creamier without the nuts anyways! Great recipe.
Didn't have nuts or coconut so I added Rice Krispies instead! Kids loved it.
Yes, I tried this recipe and it tasted OK however, I had a lot of trouble keeping the marshmallows from melting into the peanut butter mixture, Can you tell me how to stop the marshmallows from melting as I stir them in???
Tried it with coconut and nuts I didn't care for the crunch...I have known this treat to be used with rainbow marshmallows and called butterscotch confetti...All in all a good recipe and everyone can tweak it to personal preference, have a batch in the fridge using wow butter (soy based peanut butter alternative)
Very good. Sweet and creamy. Don't add the coconut or walnuts! It would ruin them.
This is a favorite when I make it. I don't always use walnuts as they are not always in my pantry. But with or without they always all get eaten. Update... So I experimented with this, I used key lime flavoured candy melts instead of butterscotch chips, I also used pistachio butter instead of peanut butter. It was well received.
These are so good! I remember having these when I was little. Next time I think I might try doubling everything except the marshmallows. For some reason I remember them being thicker, or I'll use a smaller pan.
My Mom's version of this recipe doesn't call for butter. Instead, it has 1 1/2 cup peanut butter, 1/2 cup of walnuts (instead of 1 cup) and 1/2 cup of flaked coconuts (instead of 1 cup). I find it's perfect the way Mom used to do it as the walnuts and coconut do not overpower the recipe. This was an all-time favorite when I was growing up and thirty something years later, still is !!!
This is a definite favourite in my family but original recipe I have used did not have coconut or walnuts. It is a matter of personal preference!
I omitted coconut and walnuts and it was very tasty!
These have been a favorite of my family for YEARS ! Yes, I put in nuts and coconut...again, just a personal preference. :-) And I definitely will try the rice krispie idea sometime soon. Also, I never use a double boiler, just a dutch oven pan on medium and keep stirring as the butter, peanut butter and butterscotch chips melt. I do have 1 tip...I let the melted mixture cool for a few minutes, then add the colored marshmallows and spread in a 9 X 13 pan and put it in the fridge immediately, otherwise the marshmallows melt too much...again, a personal preference. TOTALLY YUMMY !!!! :-)
Made this recipe today and I must say it's excellent. One thing that is missing in the instructions is to cool the peanut butter mixture before adding to marshmallows. Hadn't made this in awhile and had somewhat forgotten exactly what to do. Looks nicer when you pour cooled peanut butter mixture over the marshmallows. Awesome taste.
