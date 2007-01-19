Banana Nut Bread III

I made this recipe with my oldest son so he did most of the cooking on his own. We made one half recipe--which came down to 10 servings. We made a few small changes--we cut the sugar back to just over a half cup and we used melted butter instead of vegetable oil AND we cut the amount in half and used homemade organic applesauce in place the missing butter/fat. Because I always do this with muffins, I used a teaspoon each of both baking soda and baking powder. It's just something I've done for a while now and I just don't mess with success. We chose to make muffins out of this recipe. We got 12 large muffins (two more servings than what the calculator had listed--no big for us, it'll get eaten) out of a halved recipe. Mine were done at exactly 20 minutes. I have to say this was one of the most pretty banana nut bread recipes I've ever made. The muffins are just gorgeous. They look like bakery muffins. My son and I shared one muffin (taste testing the end product......very important) and the flavor is wonderful. Everything seems to be portioned just right and it dosen't seem to be missing anything. He went to bed tonight quite proud of himself and we're ahead of the game for breakfast tomorrow. I'll make this one again.