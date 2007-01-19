Banana Nut Bread III
This banana bread is wonderful warm with butter. It is a lovely gift in small loaf pans. If pecans aren't your forte, substitute walnuts.
This banana nut bread was moist and delicious. I increased the amount of banana to 1 3/4 cup(about 5 sm/med bananas)and added 1/2 tsp.cinnamon, and 1/4 tsp.nutmeg and used one loaf pan. I tented with foil after loaf had lightly browned and baked a total of 60 min. Thanks for the great recipe!Read More
I think this recipe is a good place to start. I used 1/2 white sugar and 1/2 brown sugar, because I like that molasses flavor. I decided to add 2 teaspoons of cinnamon, because the batter seemed a little bland without it. I also added the batter to a regular loaf pan. The bread was very brown on top for the minimum time (and my oven runs cool) so be careful with that.Read More
My family just loved this bread and I thought it was very easy to make. I did use only one loaf pan however. The cooking time was a lot longer than the recipe states. Once the outside of the bread browned the way we like it, I covered the top with foil and continued baking until a knife inserted in the center came out clean. The texture is very moist and the bread is extremely flavorful. This is a new family favorite at our house!
this was very delicious. Added a little more bannas also covered with foil the last 20 minutes of cooking. I will definitely use this one again.
This is a eazy and quick recipe _ i made muffind instead of bread ( just cooked it less time about 15 -18 minutes for muffins ). They taste great. This recipe is a keeper THANKS Leslie !!
Very moist and great flavor. I made a few modifications. I doubled the nuts, vanilla and added about 1/2 cup more bananas. I followed the advice of previous reviews and made (1) 9x5 loaf. It turned out great!!! Thanks for sharing.
Awesome!!! I have been using a similar Banana Nut Bread recipe but thought I would give a new one a try and this one is fantastic. I did add a little more bananas to the recipe. This one is definitely a keeper. I will use this everytime.
I made this recipe with my oldest son so he did most of the cooking on his own. We made one half recipe--which came down to 10 servings. We made a few small changes--we cut the sugar back to just over a half cup and we used melted butter instead of vegetable oil AND we cut the amount in half and used homemade organic applesauce in place the missing butter/fat. Because I always do this with muffins, I used a teaspoon each of both baking soda and baking powder. It's just something I've done for a while now and I just don't mess with success. We chose to make muffins out of this recipe. We got 12 large muffins (two more servings than what the calculator had listed--no big for us, it'll get eaten) out of a halved recipe. Mine were done at exactly 20 minutes. I have to say this was one of the most pretty banana nut bread recipes I've ever made. The muffins are just gorgeous. They look like bakery muffins. My son and I shared one muffin (taste testing the end product......very important) and the flavor is wonderful. Everything seems to be portioned just right and it dosen't seem to be missing anything. He went to bed tonight quite proud of himself and we're ahead of the game for breakfast tomorrow. I'll make this one again.
Perfect!!! USed this recipe because the others all called for sour cream and I didnt have any at the time. This was delicious. Of course I had to make some modifications with what I had so I'll list them here, but they were minor. I used 1 1/2 cups of bananas instead of 1 cup, and added some cinnamon ( 1 1/2 tsp) and along with the vanilla extract, 1 tsp of rum extract. I baked it in two 8 x 4 loaf pans as directed. Perfect, perfect, perfect. Thanks Leslie!
This recipe would have been enough for one of my glass loaf pans. I still split the recipe in half and made two really nice loaves of banana nut bread. The bread was moist and very good. I had to leave it in just a bit longer (about 10 minutes) on the loaf with more batter, but it was still very good.
This recipe was great!! I did make a few changes, omit the salt (I never put extra salt in food that I cook.), added extra vanilla, exhanged the bananas for zucchani. I will use this recipe for all "fruit breads" I make.
my whole family loved it. I will be making this over and over again.
Warm with butter, it reminds of the Banana Nut Bread my Great Grandmother made, yum.
Love this recipe!! Easy, quick, and has oil instead of shortening. I also added some dried cranberries & blueberries to one loaf. Lush!
Excellent Banana Bread....but you should only use one loaf pan. There simply is not enough batter for two. This is my permanent banana bread recipe. The whole family loves it.
Very moist and incredibly easy. But. . .too, too sweet - I didn't read all the reviews but the most recent didn't seem to mention that 1 cup of sugar is too much. I will definitely be cutting it back to 1/2 cup next batch. I made three mini loaves - they came out beautifully, but the cooking time is much less than 45 minutes. I kept an eye on them and it was approximately 30 / 35 minutes.
Wow great bread my 7 year old 5year old and my 2 year old ate the whole losf for snack!!!! I think I'll make several of these and slice them up for quick breakfasts!!!!
WOW! Such a great recipe. The bread was so good the first time I used this recipe that my husband asked me for make some more to give to his family. I simply added an extra half cup of mashed bananas and doubled the amount of nuts (I used walnuts) and I guarantee that from now on this is my favorite banana nut bread recipe...
I made this bread w/ my 8 year old. It was easy and very tasty. I did add more bananas, we like bananas. Thanks for the recipe Leslie.
loved this recipe. I always had a problem with middle not being done. This recipe is a keeper.
Terrific bread! Like other reviews for this bread, I found that the recipe as listed is really too small for two loaves (they came out too thin for my taste). I would use one 9x5 pan for the recipe as listed as opposed to two 8x4 pans.
My family loves this bread! I did add raisins. Otherwise it's perfect and very easy to make!
Recipe was easy to make and the bread was so moist. My second batch I did add 1/4 tsp nutmeg and 1/2 tsp cinnamon which being a cinnamon lover added just the right touch for me.
Simple and easy is what I say about this recipe. I baked it in one loaf pan, not two, and it came out perfectly. Will be using this recipe from now on, only might add some cinnamon next time.
I followed the recipe exactly. My only problem was it didn't yield (2) 8x4 loafs. Next time I will use (1) 9x5 loaf pan. Otherwise it was delicious and moist!
Based on the other reviews I had higher expectations of this recipe. I thought it turned out OK, but only just OK. I used 1 cup mashed banana per the directions, and thought that the bread was a bit bland, it could use a stronger banana taste. My recommendation is to increase the amount of mashed banana.
I followed the recommendations of others & used one 9x5 pan which was just right. I used half white sugar & half brown as I think brown sugar gives it a bit more depth; one extra banana in very thin slices - the bigger pieces are really yummy! Increased baking time to 70 min(due to bigger pan and extra banana), last 15 min with tented foil on top. It is moist & delicious and my husband loves it. Thank you!
Not a baker at all! Got imspired by the other teachers at school. Nice simple receipe that turned out GREAT. I added cranberries and raisins. Everyone loved it, even from a nonbaker! Happy Holidays!
Don't need to add any liquids although it might seem like it. To maintain the thick texture after it's baked, leave the recipe as is! Tasty and wonderful...mmmmm! Extra flair: add walnut AND pecans chopped finely--excellent! If you have a DollarStore close by, you can buy loaf pans for a $1 -- bake and then give them as gifts!
Love the ease of this recipe and the simple pantry ingredients. Would've given it 5 stars cause tastes divine, however, it didn't fill 2 loaf pans nicely. So my 2nd batch a put it in a bundt pan. Gonna take it to work and fish for comments.
After stopping at a farmer's market recently and buying a loaf of homemade banana nut bread, I really wanted to bake some to have around. I wasn't sure which recipe to choose but decided to use this one...I'm so glad I did. I do suggest that you use more bananas to enhance the flavor of the bread. I doubled the given ingredient measurements and made used four rectangular loaf pans. If you're a fan of walnuts, they work great here!..more may even work out. Although some covered the bread towards the end of baking, I found no need to. They baked completely evenly. This recipe I plan on using again!
i used a little more banana in it the second time and it was great
My Husband really like this bread. I am not a big fan of Banana nut Bread but I made it for him. The only thing that I changed was: I used Egg Beaters instead of real eggs. I was a little worried about the extra liquid but I just baked the bread for the full amount of time and it turned out GREAT.
Very good pumpkin bread -- I made it with whole wheat flour and brown sugar.
Awesome! Absolutely delicious! Easy to make, very simple.
I have tried so many recipes for banana bread. I haven't found one that was easy to put together, smell good, and taste delicious like this one. It has just the right amount of sweetness, and moisture. I also appreciate the fact that an amount of mashed banana was used instead of just number of bananas, which can really vary. I didn't change a thing. They baked for just 45 minutes....one was half devoured before it had time to cool!
I made this recipe twice, once as stated the 2nd with a few adjustments. As stated, it wasn't bad whatsoever but kind of dry. Per what other uses said, I increased the banana to about 3 large bananas (almost 2 cups) and added a little cinnamon to it 1/4 tsp. This time it came out WONDERFUL. Also, per another user, I did cover the bread about 20 minutes before it was done.
I really liked this recipe. I can only give 4 stars though because the recipe is a little off. This all fits in one loaf pan very well. In my glass loaf pan, I had to bake it for about 60 minutes. Also, I added an extra tsp of vanilla, 1 tsp of cinnamon and 1/2 tsp of nutmeg, I used 3 old bananas, about 1 1/2c mashed banana's, and I increased the pecans to 3/4 a cup. I just used non-stick spray instead of flouring the pan and it was fine. With those small changes, this is my very favorite banana bread recipe ever, and the only one I will ever make again. Thanks for sharing! Oh, and there was No mess to clean up besides a bowl and a measuring cup, so that's a big plus.
I made two loafs out of this and added some but never browned really well.
This is a WONDERFUL recipe! I was looking for a simple quick recipe for banana nut bread and found this one. It turned out moist and was a hit with my three young children. I did add an extra banana and cinnamon plus nutmeg as suggested by another reviewer. Oh and I used a 5.5 x 9.5 bread pan to bake. Try this one and you won't be disappointed.
I made this just as directed, & I added some crushed up candied pecans to the top...It was delicious!
They were great I made them into little muffins for breakfast for my kids:) definitly recomend!!
Excellent banana bread, received allot of compliments on the texture and great taste of this bread. I baked for exactly 1 hr and it came out perfect.
I had three overripe bananas and this recipe looked easy enough. I wasn't sure if I was supposed to mix the eggs, oil etc. together first and then combine with the dry ingredients but since that's what I usually do, I mixed it that way, used the three bananas and added nuts last. Then, I poured batter into a 9x13 pan. It was wonderful!! Thanks for the recipe.
Excellent. I did swirl the pecans in a processor for those household members that have trouble with eating chunks of nuts. The bread is wonderful.
My family loves when I make this bread. They always ask for their own loaf. You should definitely try this recipe!
Wonderful recipe. I also added 1/2 t cinnamon per the other reviews. The batter was looking a little dry, so I added another egg too. Baked it for 60 minutes exactly and it's perfect. I used two 8 in. loaf pans.
very good although i used 1 1/2 cup of bananas b/c i love bananas
This was my first time making banana bread and it was awesome! The recipe literally took me 5 mins to throw together and pop in the oven. I added a bit more vanilla and walnuts than it called for, but those were the only changes I made. I put it in a 9x9 pan, not a loaf pan, and it took 27 minutes to cook (at 350F). The top is golden brown and the inside is yellow, just like its supposed to be :) I definitely recommend this recipe! I have also made muffins and mini-muffins out of this recipe, and the muffins take 18-20mins to cook, the minis take about 10 minutes.
This recipe was way too bland! I do not eat Banana nut bread but I made it for my husband and he was disappointed, the cooking time was much longer than stated, I had to cover it with aluminum foil to prevent burning, and it was not moist.I will keep looking.
I used 1 cup chopped walnut, 5 medium bananas, and 2 teaspoons vanilla. I baked it in 5 (very) mini loaf pans and it turned out FANTASTIC!!
This banana nut bread was fantastic! My husband and I both went back for seconds! I did make some modifications to make it healthier, since I am diabetic: 1 cup all purpose flour and 3/4 cup whole wheat flour & 1/2 cup sugar and 4 teaspoons Sweet and Low. We couldn't even taste the missing sugar!
I needed to add some liguid to the recipe because it wasn't thin enough to pour into the pans, but otherwise, a great recipe!!! Thank you!!!
this is a good recipe to me it taste like baked banana pudding i added just a little bit more sugar and some milk to make it moist but overrall it is a great recipe and i will share it with all my friends
What to do when your bananas are getting extra ripe. The kid's will thank you for it.
I thought this would make 2 regular sized loaves,when it makes 2 small loaves. but it was still good.
Love it! Just the way I like it. Have made it twice. With nuts and without. Used one 9 X 5 loaf pan the first time. I doubled the recipe the second time and used two 4 X 8 and one mini loaf. I will making this again soon for Christmas gifts for the neighbors. Thanks for sharing the recipe.
Excellent recipe however, it seems I can only get one loaf instead of two.
Recipe was awesome. I only added more banana. I added 1 3/4 cup instead of 1 cup. Tasty and sweet. Thanks so much!!!! Added a pic of my bread....
The best ever. I make it all the time. I add a little more vanilla to the bananas while i mash them, and i use probably 1/2 cup more bananas so its not so dry.
the best bread ever amazing 5 stars
Added 1 tsp. cinnamon. Great!
Good banana flavor, but recipe is too small for two loaves! Loaves came out too thin and dry. Would use this recipe in one 9 X 5 pan next time.
I am not a baker, I made this recipe three times now and it always turns up great! I give it 5 stars because no matter what you do with it, it works. I too added more bananas and nutmeg. I tried with cranberries once and with raisins the second time and it tasted awesome both times, I can't wait to try it with orange juice the next time! Thanks for sharing.
Great! Easy to make. Simple recipe. Cut the sugar in half. I sprinkled brown sugar & cinnamon on the top & put it in oven to bake. Added 1 extra banana
The recipe calls for two loaf pans. I found the loaves were too flat. Next time, I will use only one loaf pan and make the necessary changes to the time and temperature.
This was wonderful! I have a family of 9, I have been looking for the perfect recipe for this. I FINALLY found one! I pulled it out of the oven 20 minutes ago and of course it's almost gone. Nothing speaks louder =) thank you for posting this recipe.
This recipe was good. I took it to a Christmas Pot-Luck at my company, and it was quickly devoured. However, I doubled this recipe and it still only made three thin 9 inch loaves.
Very easy.
I'm not much of a cook/baker and this recipe is so easy and quick. I made 2 batches - made mini loaves and shared them in the office. Everyone raved about how good they were.
Very, very good. The bottom crust got a little brown for my taste but the rest of it was delicious.
Very moist! I took one reviewers suggestion and used 5 medium bananas. Great flavor but next time I'll add a little cinnamon.
This tasted amazing. I opted not to use the nuts as my husband doesn't like them in the bread. I know it took longer than 45-60 minutes, but I didn't keep track after that. Sadly, because of that, I burned the outside a bit, but other than that it was delicious. Good way to use up bananas that don't make it into smoothies. :)
I used walnut halves, 5 ripe bananas, 1/2 white sugar & 1/2 brown sugar, 1/4 tsp "quatre epices" (I'm in France), and brown sugar and cinnamon on top. One hour in my 170C oven in a single loaf pan instead of two, and I laid some foil over it during the last 20 min. Next time, I'll try reserving some of the sugar from the ingredients and use it for the topping. The slightly crunchy top is great. All in all, a success!
I definitely suggest to add more bananas to add to the banana flavor, but serving warm with butter is heavenly!
This is my go to recipe. Super easy and almost gone before it cools.
Made this for my Dad and he just loved it!!! Have to make him another loaf before I go back to MI so he can freeze it!!!!
Great bread! I used only 1 loaf pan, but had to bake it for @95 mins. I used walnuts instead of pecans and 1.5 cups of banana, which is @ 3. I also used 2 tsp of cinnamon. The bread was so moist and filling. Very easy and very tasty.
Very simple recipe. Could have been a bit more moist.
Terrific bread, easy to make, great taste.
I made muffins out of this and they were great. drizzle a little butter icing on top.
Found larger loaf a bit dry, but baking this recipe in smaller loaf pans worked very well.
this recipe is great my son and husband loved it and it didn't take to long to put together.
very good, although, i am wheat free and used a cup of spelt flour, a half cup of tapioca flour and half cup of rice flour as a substitute for all purpose flour and the middle caved in a little bit but not in any way to affect how yummy it is... will make again and cont' to experiment with flours...
I have tried a zillion banana bread recipes and this one is perfect. I only came across it because it was one of the few banana bread recipes that didn't call for sour cream or buttermilk. I only had 2 small bananas, so I halved the recipe. Because I only made half the recipe, of the 1/2 cup sugar I used 1/4 cup white and 1/4 brown sugars. (Also, I didn't have pecans so I used walnuts). I can't wait to get my hands on some over ripe bananas to make a full recipe.
I made this recipe but increased the amount of pecans. Very moist. I loved it!
I doubled this recipe in my first attempt to make it...ummmm-mmmm good! I made 6 small loaves in a mini-bundt pan for my husband to take on a fishing trip, wrapped them in cellophane, and they were even better the next day! Best recipe I have ever used to make banana bread.
WOW..INCREDIBLE...The first time making banana nut bread and its only been an hour and its half gone..One minor adjustment on the sugar did half a cup and the bananas it was more i mashed 4 bananas that I had on hand ..
Another great banana bread recipe! I make several different banana bread recipes so I'm not always baking the same old recipes, and this will be one to add to the collection (I did substitute the pecans for walnuts).
absolutly beautiful, if you love nuts and you love bananas. my familyeven loved it and very cheap to make.
Very easy recipe. The family lives this.
Awesome bread! I added a few more walnuts than it called for, and sifted a bit of cinammon on top. It turned out moist and delicious! I'll definately make it again. (:
Good recipe, but didn't make 2 full loaves. I'll make it again, but double the ingredients to make two full size loaves.
I just made this recipe and my kitchen smells wonderful! I could hardly wait for the bread to cool so I could try a bite and was not disappointed! I followed the recipe exactly (with a dash of cinnamon) and the bread came out delicious. I will definately make this again and again!
This recipe turned out perfect. The bread was moist, firm and delicious. There was a perfect balance of everything, with just the right amount of banana flavor. I did add 2 teaspoon of cinnamon to the mix. Overall I think this is the best I've had.
Very easy. Mine turned out a little dry but it was because of my oven temp. Lesson learned, know how hot your oven bakes!
my 2 year old son loved this so much that he bit my finger while I was giving him a bite!
I used a little more banana, substituted the oil for I Can't Believe It's Not Butter, and substituted pecans for almonds.
This recipe is very easy to make and very yummy :) - I did replace the 1/2 cup chopped pecans for 1/2 cup of chopped walnuts -
