Banana Nut Bread III

This banana bread is wonderful warm with butter. It is a lovely gift in small loaf pans. If pecans aren't your forte, substitute walnuts.

Recipe by Leslie

Recipe Summary

Servings:
16
Yield:
2 8x4-inch loaf pans
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

16
Original recipe yields 16 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease and flour two 8x4 inch loaf pans. Set aside.

  • Sift together flour, baking powder, baking soda, salt, and sugar. Stir in nuts, eggs, bananas, oil, and vanilla extract.

  • Pour into prepared pans. Bake for 45 to 60 minutes. Cool on wire rack for 10 minutes before removing from pans.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
205 calories; protein 2.7g; carbohydrates 26.9g; fat 10.1g; cholesterol 23.3mg; sodium 162.5mg. Full Nutrition
