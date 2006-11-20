Spiced Tea Mix
This delicious dry spiced tea mix can be packed in jars and given as gifts. It can also be prepared sugar-free using a sugar-free, orange-flavored drink mix and sugar-free iced tea mix.
I made the sugar free version of this with crystal light orange breakfast drink mix and Publix brand instant sweet tea with lemon sweeted with nutrasweet. And, let me tell you, it was sooooooooo good. I looked for tons of recipes for this online so I could make the best one. The initial bad rating this recipe got kindof threw me off at first (but I couldn't find another sugar free version) so I tried it. And I also tried a decaffeinated version that wasn't sugar free from another recipe I had where I used Tang, and it paled in comparison. This recipe is the best! Now, I'm off to try the caffeine sugar version. I think it will come out marvelously.Read More
Me and my friend spent all the money to go buy these ingredients for our x mas baskets and let me tell you!! It was a waste of money this tea mix is HORRIBLE and now were left with nothing for our baskets.Read More
My mom always made this around the holidays growing up, and we loved it (she called it "Tang Tea"). You HAVE to use the lemon-flavored, sweetened iced tea mix! Or, if you use UNsweetened iced tea mix, you have to add sugar as well. Otherwise it's very bitter. I imagine this is the mistake that the people who gave the recipe a bad rating made.
Excellent Recipe!!! What a shame someone would give this recipe a bad review when the problem was probably in their own choice of ingredients or their lack of knowledge. I've made this tea mix for years and given it as gifts too. My family would be distraught without it.
My daughter made this for a 4-H demonstration at the county fair this summer. She served it cold/over ice--which people really seem to like! So cold or hot this is a hit!
Patsy, this is a lovely tea mix. I've had hot spiced tea in several restaurants, and this certainly competes with them all. It's easy to add new spices to the mix and create new "strains" of the tea, such as adding vanilla or crushed raspberry candies. As for the low rating, it might be a good idea to practice ahead of time if giving as a gift to be sure of it's success. Thanks for sharing the recipe.
This is a really good tea mix. It's too bad someone gave it a bad review because it really has a nice flavor. Especially if you like sweet and tangy. I agree with the previous reviewer about the orange flavor being dominant. I even added a box of orange or peach gelatin (I don't remember which). Will certainly be making this around the holidays. Thanks for sharing.
I'm a teacher and received a small bag of this. I ended up getting the recipe to make more. Easy and a great gift to give!
Thank You for posting this!! My mom made this tea mix wen I was growing up and I loved it. I had not made it in a very long time until I saw your recipe. It was wonderful!!!
Our Family LOVES this tea mix...I cant believe that it has gotten bad reviews. I thought this was a family recipe or that was what I was told unless your family and I dont know it. LOL GREAT TEA MIX
wonderful
Worked out great for my gift baskets! I ended up having to make so many batches that I just stopped measuring stuff and did it to taste. For my own use, I've found that making the tea in the Crockpot and then putting in a pitcher in the fridge is really easy! Just pour a mug full and microwave for about a minute and a half! Easier than measuring mix and boiling water every time you want a cup.
I made up a batch of this & used it for my boyfriend and I's Valentine picnic dinner! He LOVED it! It makes a lot, so you can enjoy it whenever your in the mood! This'll be a staple in my home from now on - and wouldn't it just make a great gift in a basket?!?!?!
WE LOVE THIS RECIPE! It doesn't take a rocket scientist to make this delicious tea! Children age 10 can create this wonderful tea... Thanks for sharing it for all to try!
This is so good! I received it as a gift and had to make some of my own. I keep a tin at work, and it's been wonderful to have a hot cup at my desk on those cold wintery days.
My mom use to make this when she was alive. But just the instand tea and tang. I loved it.
I agree with Josie. It's too bad that someone else didn't like this recipe. I don't think it's too expensive, and I love how I can have a jar of this sitting on my desk at work and not have to go through all the trouble of steeping a tea bag, then adding sweetner and cream to regular tea. All you have to do is add to hot water and stir. Wonderfuly simple! And it tastes great too! Thanks Patsy!
We have made this tea for years and enjoy it completely. Like any recipe of this nature, you can tweak it to your liking. A little more tea, little more Tang..add presweetened lemonade... Or, you can do what we do..I have extra tea and extra Tang available and you can add more of what you want..or not. One thing I like to do when I make a pot of this is to use whole cloves instead of ground cloves, and throw (well gently lay) a couple orange slices in. Makes a great holiday drink.
This is a wonderful mix! The only reason people are rating it bad is because there must be a typo in the serving directions. I think she meant 1 1/2 tablespoons mix into 1 cup hot water.
Just like my Mom used to make for me when I was little ! I always love to have of cup when I have a cold. I was very happy to find this today ! I mixed it with lemon theraflu! :O It was wonderful !
just ok...
I tried this and I love it!!!
After reviewing a similar mix, I found this one. I was looking for a simple version of the spiced tea my mother used to make. This is PERFECT! (and simple) Thanks!!
It is easy and good. The clover stands out a little too much. Next time I'll probably use a little less.
Great recipe!! I gave this as a gift in a mason jar. I did put red hots in the mix to add more color. Great when served with cinnamon sticks or candy canes! Thanks for sharing!
Wonderful flavor! I enjoyed this tea and gave it as a gift to friends and family members!!! Thanks!!!
This was not good. I was going to give it away for Christmas presents, but I wouldn't serve this to anyone. I ended up throwing it away instead.
I love this tea mix. It makes me think of a roaring fireplace and Christmas Eve.
My mom used to make this when I was a kid and I continue to make it as a mom and grandma. I use decaf Lipton instant tea, (3 oz size) Tang (20 oz size), and Countrytime lemonade mix (19oz size). The whole jar of tea, 2 1/2 c each Tang and lemonade. Add approx 5 TBSP cinnamon, depending on how cinnamony I want it, approx 3 TBSP cloves and approx 3 tsp nutmeg. Keep it in an airtight jar and use all year long!! It's especially good for sore throats and colds! And using the decaf tea, I can drink it up to bedtime, and kids can too without being awake all night!
I love this tea mix. The orange flavor in it is great.
Too sour.
Excellent recipe! My mother made this for us growing up!
A great way to brighten up your day! I love giving this paired with a simple homemade scone. What an easy way to make LOTS of new friends! Thanks for sharing!
We made some with sugar free lime and lemon drink mix one year and gave it as gifts. They went over VERY well.
I really should not rate this tea as I have never made it., but will be using this recipe as 1 of 2 beverages at a Mother's Day reception I am hosting. The other beverage is coffee. Based on the reviews I have read I expect people will like the tea and am considering packaging the mix and giving it as small gifts.
