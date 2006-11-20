Spiced Tea Mix

42 Ratings
  • 5 31
  • 4 6
  • 3 0
  • 2 1
  • 1 4

This delicious dry spiced tea mix can be packed in jars and given as gifts. It can also be prepared sugar-free using a sugar-free, orange-flavored drink mix and sugar-free iced tea mix.

By Allrecipes Member

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
total:
5 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
32 1 1/2-teaspoon servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Combine iced tea mix, orange-flavored drink mix, cinnamon, and ground cloves. Store in an airtight container.

    Advertisement

  • To serve, stir 1 1/2 teaspoons mix into 1 cup hot water.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
116 calories; protein 1.1g; carbohydrates 29.2g; fat 0.2g; sodium 10.9mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 06/18/2022