Caramel Corn IV

This was so Delicious! I meant to take a photo and post it but I ate the entire bowl within an hour! I made some changes, I wanted to make this with whole foods plus whatever i found in my cabinet so this is what I did: 1) Used organic maple syrup instead of corn syrup 2) Used raw brown sugar for the brown sugar 3) used sea salt instead of regular salt 4) Used Extra Virgin Olive oil instead of butter 5) Used an air popper for the popcorn, this is quicker and the popcorn was able to pop easily. 6) I had kept it in the oven for only 20 minutes. It smelled so good I had to attack it! Unfortunately I had to use imitation vanilla extract but i used a lot of it, Like i wasnt even measuring it! With the cooking I used a teflon covered stainless steel pan so there was no mess by the time I was finished. I also saw some complaints about the mess in the pan so I used a disposable aluminum pan. While boiling the mixture I did not measure well and i added a lot of maple syrup. I got nervous because I thought it was burning so I added water to the sugar mixture. It came out pretty grainy and a bit watery but I added vanilla and baking soda and it tasted wonderful. I poured it over the popcorn and kept stirring it every five to ten minutes in the oven. It smelled so good! You have to let it sit though when its finish so that it could get nice and crispy. I intend to make this into a Christmas gift it was that good, and usually I am very shy about sharing my cooking.