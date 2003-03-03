Caramel Corn IV

This recipe is super simple to make, yet will make all the nibblers think that you spent long hours slaving over it.

Recipe by cottage country mommy

prep:

20 mins
cook:
25 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
8
8
8 cups
8 cups
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 300 degrees F(150 degrees C).

  • In a large pot, heat oil over high heat. Add the unpopped popcorn. Moving the pan constantly, pop the corn. Remove from heat, place in a large baking pan, and keep warm in the preheated oven. Discard unpopped kernels.

  • Mix sugar, butter, corn syrup, and salt into a large saucepan. Cook over medium heat, stirring until mixture starts to boil. Continue cooking for 5 minutes without stirring.

  • Remove from heat. Stir in baking soda and vanilla. Pour over the popped popcorn. Stir popcorn until evenly coated. Bake for 25 to 30 minutes in the preheated oven, stirring every 10 minutes. Remove from pan and put into a large bowl to cool.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
300 calories; protein 3.2g; carbohydrates 44.6g; fat 13.3g; cholesterol 22.9mg; sodium 184.7mg. Full Nutrition
