Caramel Corn IV
This recipe is super simple to make, yet will make all the nibblers think that you spent long hours slaving over it.
This recipe is very easy to make but also easy to mess up (in more ways than one). It takes 3 very large pans,(I used a 5qt. dutch oven, a large saucepan, and a roasting pan), a measuring cup,measuring spoon, a couple of spoons/spatulas to stir, and a very large container with lid to store it in. I had to use a steel wool pad to clean up my saucepan from the caramel sauce. So, be aware, there is quite a bit of clean up. Also, follow the recipe EXACTLY. I was distracted and messed up two batches. pretty badly. One -I let the popcorn sit out too long and it wasn't warm when "I tried to mix in the caramel sauce. Did not mix up at all. It just clumped up in wads of hard caramel;not coating the corn at all. Totally my fault, but it was not forgiving at all. Once I got it right, it was very good but I think I would've preferred a little MORE caramel coating. But, it is pretty cool to make fresh homemade caramel corn, so I will use this recipe again, I am sure. Maybe, for Christmas gifts next Christmas.Read More
One of the problems with the allrecipes culture is that individuals rate recipes with alterations. This recipe is often given 5 stars IF you double the sauce, bake it at a lower temperature, use less corn, use airpopped corn etc. If you follow the recipe, which is poorly written in many respects, the rating is more accurately 1 star. The one large flaw in the recipe is the direction to "boil" the sugar sauce for 5 minutes. Any butter/sugar sauced boiled for that long will scorch; as mine did. The sauce should be brought to a boil then reduced to a simmer for 5 minutes. Also, the recipe says to pour the sauce over the popcorn and then bake. Nowhere does it say to stir THEN bake. This is, of course, obvious to someone who has made carmel corn before, but the lack of precision in the recipe demonstrates, once again, how this recipe, as it stands, is NOT deserving of 5 stars.Read More
perfection! I doubled the sauce, turned the temp down to 275, and used airpoped corn. All in my nonstick turkey roasting pan- Voila! Perfection!My husband has been asking to find a recipe like this for years. His only request was to add peanuts to it. Yum! Will make this to add to my Christmas baskets this year!
I'm glad I read the reveiws before I made this: my first 2 batches tasted a little burned even though I stirred more often than the recipe suggests. Finally, on the 3rd batch, I turned the oven down to 275 or so and stirred the corn every 5 minutes; in addition, I only left the corn in the oven for a total of 15 minutes. It turned out perfectly! Now that I've had home-made caramel corn I can't stand the store bought stuff! ps: I have an electric oven (ugh!)- it might work differently in a gas one.
This was an awesome recipe. It tastes just like the Cracker Jacks I used to have as a child. I varied the recipe by adding Cashews. Just a note the amount of popping corn called for was REALLY unrealistic. I Used 2 Cups of Popping corn and that worked out really well. Using 4 cups produced WAY to much Popped corn. (After all how would anyone in a common home (and I have 7 in my family) have a baking dish large enough to accomodate THAT much pop corn.?) The recipe itself was amazingly easy and I found it to be consumed in a matter of minutes. We will be making this on many cold winter Alaskan nights. (served while still really warm was an added treat)
Very tasty and easy recipe. I used microwave popcorn...one bag seemed to be enough.
This turned out really good. I doubled the amount of sauce as suggested and it was just right. I used a large roasting pan and a cake pan. Next time, I will use a stock pot. I think it will be easier to stir in a high-sided pan. I stirred every 5 minutes for about 15 minutes. I used Teflon coated bake ware and utensils and had no problems with sticking.
Extremely tasty treat! I used 1 bag of microwave popcorn and the amount of popcorn was perfect. I couldn't see using anymore because it wouldn't get coated. I added peanuts to the caramel before pouring it on the popcorn and it was just fabulous. We couldn't keep our hands out of it!
OMG This is the best popcorn ever!! I am 11 and I can make this so easely. Instead of frying the pop corn I used a microve and I only baked it for 19 minutes. :)
this was a great recipe. Very easy. I made it today for a church halloween party tonight. Doubled the sauce and used 2 bags of microwave popcorn. Just the right amount of sauce of the popcorn. I baked it in my small roasting pan. After it cools will put it in indivdual celophane treat bags. Will make again and again. Good recipe to make with kids.
sorry but have to say it - the most popular reviewer is probably scaring people off. this was easy, and i used only one saucepan. poured the bag of microwave popcorn onto a pam sprayed parchment paper lined cookie sheet, poured the caramel mixture over the top, added some sliced almonds and sea salt, baked 25 min at 275 and stirred every 5 minutes. it's awesome. my dad just said its the best he's ever had. will def make again!
Wish I would have read the reviews before I had a burnt mess on my hands! I used a cake pan and a cookie sheet. The popcorn on the cookie sheet was black and crispy, but only some of the stuff in the cake pan was burnt. I thought the part that wasn't tasted pretty good, but not quite enough caramel to popcorn. With a few modifications, this could be a good recipe, though.
I thought that this recipe was very good, I doubled the sauce, and used a bag and a half of microwave popcorn, I also added some walnuts to it. The only thing that i would change is not to put it in a bowl to cool, all of my caramel corn stuck together in one big clump and I had to break it apart. I would probably spread it out on wax paper to cool instead.
SO good! I would use about two times of the caramel sauce though....
Excellent recipe. Easy to make and delicious result. Just one recommendation: Do NOT use microwave popcorn. People, you seriously do not want those cancer causing ingredients in your family's systems. Truly, the less processed food your children get the better off they'll be. Pull out a pan, some corn and oil and make yourself some good old fashion popcorn!
Easy, quick and delicious. Double the sauce, cook for 5 mins on low/simmer. Heat popcorn in roaster and add sauce once finished. Cool on cookie sheet. No mess. Easy cleanup. This is a fave recipe of mine. Family and coworkers love it!
This was the second or third recipe I tried, and was I surprised...the finished product really is just like Cracker Jack! Tips from others helped a lot, plus I have a few of my own: 1), I pre-heated the oven to 275° F/135° C; 2), I made the caramel sauce first, cooking it over medium heat, then keeping it over low heat while making the popcorn; 3), I found 1/2 cup of unpopped popcorn to be a better proportion for the amount of caramel sauce given; 4), I used an air-popper, which meant no oil, so the caramel coating stuck better; 5), after removing all the unpopped kernels, I put the popped corn on the largest baking sheet I have to distribute it as flat(ly) as possible over as large an area as possible before pouring the sauce over it and combining the popcorn and sauce as thoroughly as possible; 6), I baked the mixture for 15 minutes, stirring it every 5 minutes; 7), after placing the finished caramel corn in a large bowl, I let it cool for 5-10 minutes, then used my hands to break the mixture into smaller pieces...after a few more minutes, I did it again; 8), as for clean-up, I used plain water on the baking sheet (my sauce pan was non-stick) and left it alone to soak for about a half hour--most of the caramel came right off...for the little bit that remained, I used more water and let the baking sheet soak some more, and with patience and minimal elbow grease, the clean-up was really easy.
Turned oven temp down to 275 , as mine runs hot , and used one bag of micro corn . Skipped mixing in the bowl , and poured the popped corn into a turkey roaster. ( catch the " duds " , of course. ) Threw some dry , roasted , salted peanuts into the sauce , before coating the corn. Baked , and stirred , as directed . Cooled on waxed paper . Very easy , and good.
My favorite caramel corn recipe. Brought this into work for an office potluck, and didn't have anything left to bring home!
This recipe is awesome. I used 4 quarts of popped popcorn, followed recipe to the letter, turned every 10 minutes for 25 minutes in oven. Voila! It tastes just like Cracker Jack!!
I've done this a few times and it gets more delicious every time I make it. I always think I've made way too much and then bam! all the caramel corn is eaten up. I don't really use measurements after the first time and have only messed it up once out of maybe 7x. I use yellow air-popped corn and maple syrup instead of corn syrup, the difference in the taste is well worth it. I increase the amount of caramel sauce in the recipe to give a little more coverage on the corn and suggest keeping the popcorn and the caramel sauce warm until you are ready to pour. I suggest putting the sauce on a low burner while you stir. With these adjustments this recipe went from tasty to scrumptious in no time. Oh, clean up actually pretty easy. A non-stick pan helps, but I soak the sauce pan, spatula, and big mixing bowl in water for a while (no detergent needed) and the sticky mixture rinses right out. A little swish and all clean. Enjoy!
I really love this recipe--easy, makes a LOT of caramel corn. I did change a couple of things--I used half white sugar and half brown sugar to give a lighter taste my family preferred. I used air popped popcorn. And, as others have noted, doubling the topping makes it even better.
Doubled the caramel recipe, used 1 bag of microwave corn, baked at 275 and stirred every 5 minutes for 20 total, and it was total perfection!
I loved this caramel corn! The only thing I'll do differently next time is use less popcorn; only about 1/4 of the pieces were coated, and another 1/2 had only a little coating on them, so there was lot of popcorn that didn't get any caramel on it. My family has a huge sweet tooth, so we like every piece to be caramelly. Otherwise, a great recipe!
Love this recipe.... here's an extra hint to make it even better. When making the caramel, add paste food colouring to it to change the colour! For example, Red or green at Christmas, Purple for Easter, Green for St. Patrick's Day.
I think I'm grateful I read reviews before making as I adjusted temp down to 275 and cooking time down to 15 min with stirs at 5 and 10 mins and it came out PERFECT!! Everyone is devouring it. Follow the recipe otherwise and it comes out great. I put the warm popcorn in a big bowl before dumping the goo over it so I could mix it better before returning to the 9x13 pan (a little bigger would have been helpful for the every 5 min mixes)
This is a great recipe! I've made it several times and I haven't had any issues. We like our corn with a lot of caramel so I double that and use 1/2 - 3/4 cup of popcorn instead of a whole cup. I did turn the oven temp down to 275 like other reviewers recommended. I like to add slivered almonds to it also. To keep a good consistency, I start popping my corn a minute or two before the caramel sauce starts to boil. They both get done about the same time (I've let the caramel go another couple minutes without issue) and then I dump the caramel right into the popcorn pot and mix it while it's still on a warm burner. I haven't had any issues at all with clumping. Also, I soaked the pans with water for a bit and had no problem cleaning them out. :)
I gave this four stars instead of five only because a lot of adjustments were needed. I think after adjustments, its totally a five star! For starters, I doubled the caramel sauce, as suggested by others. In addition I added approximately 1/2 tbs of honey and 1/2 tbs of Maple syrup. I added this with the corn syrup. I also added approximately 1 tsp cinnamon when I added the baking soda. Also, I did not add salt to the sauce mixture, instead, I added salt on top of the normalized corn as I was mixing it. This may be overkill, but after reading all the comments about burning popcorn, I turned my oven down to 200 and cooked for about 40 minutes, stirring every 5. I think it tastes just like Jack in the box, and is delish! I will continue to make this recipe!
I've made this several times, and it is sooo good. I've perfected my technique--this may help you: 3 bags of microwave popcorn. I used Orville Light Butter. A big turkey roasting pan. Pour one bag of popped corn at a time into the pan, then pour a third of the caramel in. Mix with a spatula in each hand. Repeat for the other 2 bags of popcorn, bake at 250 for 25 min stirring twice or 3 times. YUM
Yum! I have done this twice and it has turned out great :) I used 1 bag of microwave popcorn and half the caramel sauce and it was great - it seemed like not enough caramel at ffirst but with a lot of stirring it worked :)
I found that you have to double the brown sugar mixture and cut the oven temp to 200 degrees.
Man this stuff is good (and addictive!) I agree that you should double the sauce. I didn't have any problem at all with it sticking. I sprayed the pan in which I cooked the caramel, used a rubber spoonula/spatula thing, and used a glass Pyrex to bake the corn. The only thing I sprayed with non-stick spray was the baking dish. Delicious and easy! Thank you!
amazing!!!!
I haven't tried this particular recipe, but for those who've burnt this, I'd suggest setting the oven to 250 and stirring every 15 min or so. That's what my recipe (that's very similar to this) calls for, and I've never had a problem with it burning. Also, use a large turkey roasting pan .If you don't have one, you can buy a disposable aluminum one at the grocery store for about $3 or so. That's what I use. :)
Thanks to Dany Riopelle my carmel corn turned out GREAT! I wondered if nuts would be good in it. Will try that next time
I loved it.!! Read the reviews first. Changed the temp* to 275*. Also, kept stiring every 5 or 6, total time about 20. Added some peanuts. Family Loved it! Hint sprayed the pan with baking oil/flour pam. worked awesome!
We loved this! Very easy to make and tasted wonderful!
This is a great recipe. I did double the sauce since we really like the caramel in my house. I also added some peanuts and mixed nuts for some "surprises" as you eat.
OMG!!!!!! This stuff is so wonderful! I also changed it a bit. I used a TBLS of oil and 1/2 cup of pop corn. I also used dark corn syrup because it was all I had. My Husband who doesn't like stuff like this ate a ton of it and my 3 teenagers ate so much I didn't hardly get but a couple of handfuls! I am actually making more as I type this~ I tripled it though so maybe I will get some this time! LOL!
I double the caramel and LOVE this recipe!
This was a really delicious recipe! I turned the heat on the oven down a little. doubled the sauce and stirred the popcorn every 5 minutes instead of 10. Will be making this recipe again for sure!
This is an awesome recipe! Glad I read the reviews - doubled the carmel recipe and turned the oven down to 275. I did replace 1 TBSP of corn syrup w/ maple syrup and it def made a wonderful difference in the taste :D Took this to a Halloween party and gave some to friends - everyone thought I purchased it and wanted to know where :) Def a keeper!
Double the caramel sauce! Other than that, amazing stuff! I think that the flavor will depend a lot on the type of corn syrup you use. If you use dark you'll get more of a cracker Jack type caramel. I like to use half light and half dark (discovered that by accident one day when I ran out of light) but either way it's really wonderful.
I've been making this for years and everyone always loves it. I use one bag of microwave popcorn instead of popping my own. I also bake it for 15 minutes, stir it really well and then put it back in the oven for 5 minutes. Delish!
What a disaster!! Maybe it's because I halved the recipe. A good tip is to spray EVERYTHING including utensils with cooking spray. The caramel sticks to everything like glue. Also, stir more often than 10 min., mine burned in 6 or 7 minutes.
I made too much regular popcorn for the game this last Sunday so I went to this site and looked up caramel corn and found this recipe. Started making it and WHILE i was making it, I decided to read the reviews. I thought ", sounds like I should've read the reviews" - but I made it as is except I stirred the caramel during the 5 min nonstir time and I only baked 10 minutes @ 275 degrees ( I like my caramel corn chewy). It came out great! I won't eat store bought caramel corn again, and will always use this receipe.
ANOTHER HIT!!!!!! Made this in a double batch & Glad I did...Will definately make this More often...Thank You
This recipe IS super simple to make. I made the caramel as per the recipe (using air popped corn instead of stove top in oil) for my first batch, and there was not near enough caramel to cover the corn, it looked as though the edges had just been brushed with caramel, not coated like the majority of us picture traditional caramel corn. I doubled the caramel recipe for the remaining batches and they all turned out fabulously! I used a metal turkey roasting pan to mix the caramel corn in and it worked perfectly. A few variations that I tried with following batches... 1) Add 1/2-1tsp cinnamon to caramel before it boils. 2) Add 1-2 cups mixed nuts (salted or unsalted) to popcorn before adding caramel 3) During your final 'stir', mix in 1/2-1 cup chocolate chips. Will not coat popcorn but will 'streak' chocolate throughout.
this was a great and easy recipe, definately can use an extra set of hands when you go to pour caramel over popcorn.
I just made this after a disastrous attempt at pink popcorn. I adjusted the temp of the oven and time as suggested by numerous people and the recipe turned out perfect. The instructions were clear and easy to follow. My youngest even said it was better than Kernels! Thanks for the great recipe!
Great recipe! I made it exactly as written, except popped the popcorn in my air popper. I didn't think there was nearly enough caramel for all of it...so I ended up only putting it on about half of the popcorn. Everyone really liked the finished product. I'll definitely be making this again...but I'll double the amount of caramel. Thanks for sharing the recipe...it's delicious!!!!
Doubled the sauce, but was short 1/2 c of brown sugar so I substituted that with 1/2 c white sugar and it turned out fab! 275 degrees for 20 min!
Good flavor, but I burnt the first batch. I agree the comment about lowering the baking temp.
Very easy and super tasty!!! Took it to work for a fund raiser and it sold out very fast. They all requested more!
I have made this at Christmas a few times now, the taste is great, but recipe needs some changes... cut popcorn to 1/2 cup unpopped. increase brown sugar to 1 cup, increase butter to 8 tablespoons (1 stick) increase light corn syrup to 4 tablespoons. increase salt, baking soda and vanilla by a dash each. A 2 qt pan worked great for making the caramel. A very large disposable aluminum roasting pan will handle the oven duties. you will get much better caramel coverage, and it is a lot easier to work with by making these changes
turned out perfect! added cashews to the caramel and drizzled chocolate over it when I took it out of the oven. 30 mintues was enough time, this caramel corn is awesome!!
Very good recipe, but should be stirred more frequently than every ten minutes in the oven. More like after 10 minutes, then after five, then after five. At that point it should be good, but you can probably put it in for another five. For easier cleanup, allow the pans to soak in plain water...all or most of the caramel will dissolve away.
this popcorn is wonderful light crispy and sweet I used 1/2 cup air pop corn,cut the butter down to 3 tbs,and baked it at 275 stiring every 3-6 min this was even better than my favorite popcorn shop's caramel corn
Besides the stirring every 10 min. this is very easy to make. Similar to Cracker Jacks.
Amazing and so easy to make!!
This is a very good recipe for those who have a sweet tooth.
I made this as a late night snack for the kids and I. Of course I upped the servings and had to adjust the ingredients accordingly. I did not add the vanilla because I was out. I had a really hard time getting this off of my cookie sheet, despite the ton of cooking spray I used. But, nevertheless, we enjoyed this snack and have a lot leftover for the next several days. Thanks for sharing.
Yummy, yummy, yummy!!! This was so easy and good. I will definitely make this again and again. I doubled the recipe and baked it in a roasting pan lined with foil (sprayed with cooking spray). I also placed a large cookie sheet under the roasting pan to ensure that it wouldn't burn. I removed it from the oven and mixed it up every 10 minutes. It did take a total of 30 minutes to bake. It turned out perfectly.
We too doubled the sauce. It was so easy! We put the oven on 275 and stirred every 5 minutes for a total of 15, and it was perfect for our Halloween party!
I love this recipe, and so does my family. It reminds me of what my mom used to make when I was a kid. I did do a couple of things differently, per other reviews. I used the 1 cup of popcorn kernels called for, but doubled the caramel part. I also baked at 250 for 1 hour, stirring every 15 minutes. After the caramel corn cooled a bit, I broke it into bite-size chunks. One other thing that was helpful was using a disposable roasting pan (25-lb). There was plenty of room for all the popcorn and caramel sauce and it didn't spill all over the place when I had to stir it.
good...but don't put it in a bowl!!! sticks really bad in a large ball!!!
First of all, I really don't bake so I was nervous about trying this. The flavor was really good, but I had to make extra caramel as what I had was not nearly enough for all the popcorn. I also added honey roasted peanuts which was very yummy.
This recipe did not work for me. The caramel was not enough and when I baked it, the caramel burnt almost right away even after I stirred it every 10 min. as suggested. I will not make this again.
This was so Delicious! I meant to take a photo and post it but I ate the entire bowl within an hour! I made some changes, I wanted to make this with whole foods plus whatever i found in my cabinet so this is what I did: 1) Used organic maple syrup instead of corn syrup 2) Used raw brown sugar for the brown sugar 3) used sea salt instead of regular salt 4) Used Extra Virgin Olive oil instead of butter 5) Used an air popper for the popcorn, this is quicker and the popcorn was able to pop easily. 6) I had kept it in the oven for only 20 minutes. It smelled so good I had to attack it! Unfortunately I had to use imitation vanilla extract but i used a lot of it, Like i wasnt even measuring it! With the cooking I used a teflon covered stainless steel pan so there was no mess by the time I was finished. I also saw some complaints about the mess in the pan so I used a disposable aluminum pan. While boiling the mixture I did not measure well and i added a lot of maple syrup. I got nervous because I thought it was burning so I added water to the sugar mixture. It came out pretty grainy and a bit watery but I added vanilla and baking soda and it tasted wonderful. I poured it over the popcorn and kept stirring it every five to ten minutes in the oven. It smelled so good! You have to let it sit though when its finish so that it could get nice and crispy. I intend to make this into a Christmas gift it was that good, and usually I am very shy about sharing my cooking.
This recipe is the best tasting and easiest for caramel corn that I've ever tried. I used microwave popcorn (sifted the kernels out first) and it made it even easier. I make this every Christmas and give in cute gift bags as treats!
When I made this recipe I doubled all the caramel ingredients, added nuts, lowered baking temp (to 250)and reduced baking time (to about 15 minutes). So...I guess I made quite a bit of changes. But I am still extremely grateful for this recipe! I'm going to make it tonight for the third time in about a month, because my hubby keeps begging for it. MMmmmm.It is SO addictive--don't stay home alone with a bowl of this stuff!
never made caramel corn before. Followed recipe exactly and it turned out great. It did not stick and the kids loved it. Made for the school Halloween party. It was just enough caramel and a trick to clean the pot is to boil water and place all utensils in the water for a few minutes. Makes clean up alot easier Definatley a keeper!!
I love this recipe!! I have made it many times and it always comes out perfect. I do cheat and use a bag of microwave popcorn though!
wonderful! i doubled the recipe after realizing the caramel wouldn't cover all the popcorn. i should have read the reviews first! i did add peanuts, but i'm not sure if it added anything since the popcorn was incredible.
Excellent! Upon some reviews that the corn came out a little burned, I, too, adjusted the temp to 250 rather than 300. The only negative - I think there is too much popcorn to caramel ratio! I made this again and used 1/2 C unpopped popcorn rather than 1 Cup. This allows the use of only one roasting pan to mix the popcorn, and gets more caramel on each kernel.... I have all non-stick cookware and had no problems with clean up.
This is yummy! The caramel is excellent-I tasted it before baking. I used 1 bag mic. popcorn and the amount of caramel was perfect. I think baking time is far too much though-I cooked for fifteen minutes stirring after 8, and it still was a little burnt. I think I will just bake for 5-8 minutes next time! Very good!
This recipe is SO GOOD! Only complaint is that the portion size is HUGE. Way larger than I expected. Next time I'll make half a batch.
This was very easy to make. I sprayed the roasting pan and the bowl that the caramel corn cooled off in after cooking with non-stick cooking spray, which helped tremendously with clean-up. I also doubled the caramel sauce recipe to make sure that all the popcorn was coated, but I may cut it down to 1 1/2 times the caramel for next time. Yummy!
I read the reviews and took some advice from a couple of the other reviews. First off, this is a yummy recipe and very easy to make. It does not have a "burned" flavor, but a rich dark caramel flavor (very similar to the original Cracker Jacks). Do not cook the caramel 1 second over the 5 minute mark from when it starts to boil. I set the oven at 275 degrees and stirred it every 5 minutes for 20 minutes. It came out perfect! It would be fabulous with nuts added or drizzled with melted chocolate. I will be keeping this recipe and making it into Christmas gifts!
The caramel never reached the hard crack state in the oven but instead it crystalized. This also takes too long to make if you are trying to turn out several batches as gifts.
I love this one! This is the perfect amount of caramel for 1 bag of microwave popcorn. I did not have a bowl big enough to stir this in so I sprayed my punch bowl with butter flovored non-stick spray, and lined a roaster pan with parchment paper for cooking. Every thing turned out perfect and clean up was extra easy. The butter spray gave only the tiniest hint of buttery flavor.
This was my first attempt at making caramel corn, and I must admit I was more than a bit daunted. Joyfully, there was no reason for me to fear! I doubled the sauce and used 2 bags of microwave popcorn and it turned out perfectly :) I also stirred the popcorn every 5 minutes (as opposed to 10) and had no problem with burning or difficulty breaking the stuff apart after it cooled. Thank you SO much for this recipe!
This is a very good & easy. Everyone loves it. The only thing I do different is add peanuts!
Just made this, it taste Fantastic. I will be making it again. Many thanks
This makes the best caramel corn! Super crunchy, but not too hard to chew. It makes a huge batch and last forever in an airtight container.
I really enjoyed making this. i made it when i went out with frinds and they all loved it.-kitty
This is our favorite movie treat and I make it often when we are going to someone else's house for a casual evening. Only changes I make is I bake it only for about 10-15 minutes, stirring often. Also keep a close eye on the boiling mixture to prevent burning. So good, thank you!!!
This recipe is SO GOOD! It turned out to be exactly what I was craving: sticky, crunchy, and caramely. I also used 1 bag of Light microwave popcorn, so I omitted the salt from the sauce. I also substituted orange blossom honey for the corn syrup, which gave it a nice subtle spicyness. And best of all, it is SO EASY to make! I will definitely make this recipe again.
II love the reviews on this site! I always read quite a few before I try a new recipie. A Lot.of people doubled or tripled the sauce, I went the other way and reduced the amount of popcorn! I only used 1/4 cup of unpoped kernels and air poped them. This was the perfect amount of Carmel sauce the recipie provided. The next modification I followed was to lower oven temp to 275 degrees and stir every five minutes, it was perfectly done in ten minutes. I also buttered the bottom of my roasting pan and preheated it before I put the poped corn in, this prevented a sticky mess of a clean up, Sew Crazy
Very yummy but easy to mess it up too. I had one batch that tasted burned even though it did not look burnt and another batch that did not cover all the popped corn. I doubled the sauce recipe and then added the sauce a little at a time until all was covered. I did not use all the extra sauce. I was very good especially with peanuts added.
Great tasting caramel corn....BUT...do not put it in the oven at the end. Very unnecessary step which causes quick burning. I also added 1 Tbs of molasses to the butter/sugar/salt mixture.
Delish recipe, but i used 1/2 cup popcorn instead of 1 cup, and i used air popper to pop it.
I've tried several caramel corn recipes and this one is the best and easiest one. It's great! One bag of microwave popcorn was the perfect amount. It was a big hit at my house.
Nice flavor, but even though I doubled the amount for the caramel coating, it wasn't enough to coat the one cup of popcorn completely. Maybe I just like mine with a good coating. But it was good enough. I added almonds and peanuts and it came out like Cracker Jacks.
After our Halloween party, everybody wanted a snack. I tried this b/c this is what we had in the house. Incredible!! Best and Easiest carmel corn ever!
Nice flavor. Like others I reduced heat and time cooking. I also only used 1/2 popcorn so there'd be enough caramel. The air popped corn was great for this. Instead of vanilla, I used butter flavoring--made for a great taste. I was also able to put this in a jelly roll pan since I 1/2ed the popcorn. will make again!
I made this again for a friend's engagement party this weekend and it was a big hit with the crowd! It disappeared quickly. I used 2 bags of light butter microwave popcorn. I was able to whip it together about two hours before the party and it was perfect. Be sure to stir every 10 minutes as recommended so the sugar coating doesn't burn on top. I stirred the first time at 15 minutes, which was ok, but when I checked again after another 10 min it was ready to be turned. I baked it for a total of 30 minutes and stirred it at 15, 10 and 5 min. I would definitely recommend this recipe and will make it again for sure.
I used two small bags (individual size) of microwave popcorn, omitted the salt from the recipe and cut all the other ingredients by 1/3 (made a 2/3 recipe). When I was finished I separated out 1/2 the corn and covered it with about 1 cup of Ghiradelli 60% cacao dark chocolate chips melted in the microwave. Cooled the chocolate corn in the fridge and tossed it while it cooled, then remixed both corn batches. Makes a sort of Larry and David "Moose Mix" imitation.
Very easy and tastes great
