Sauerkraut Salad

Great-Grandma Maida Dixon made this salad for family gatherings. I think of her every time I make. It's sooo good. It needs to be placed in the refrigerator to allow the flavors to meld. It really is worth the wait.

By Joan Long Dixon

Ingredients

Directions

  • In a large bowl, mix together sauerkraut, onion, celery, green bell pepper, carrot, pimientos, and mustard seed. Set aside this mixture.

  • In a small saucepan, mix together sugar, oil, and vinegar. Bring to a boil. Remove from heat.

  • Pour sugar mixture over salad, cover, and leave it in the refregerator for 2 days before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
577 calories; protein 2.4g; carbohydrates 62.2g; fat 37.2g; sodium 1057.3mg. Full Nutrition
