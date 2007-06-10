Sauerkraut Salad
Great-Grandma Maida Dixon made this salad for family gatherings. I think of her every time I make. It's sooo good. It needs to be placed in the refrigerator to allow the flavors to meld. It really is worth the wait.
I couldn't find my my great-grandmothers recipe so I used this as a base and used 1/3 c brown sugar, 1/3 c. sugar, 1/3 cider vinegar, and 1/3 c. oil (so not as much oil/sugar). I also added celery seed. Thanks for sharing - I forgot how much I love it!Read More
Not worth the wait. I was disappointed with the recipe. Has a pretty weird taste, and I come close to really disliking it. Won't make it again.Read More
If you don't like strong vinegary tastes, you aren't going to like this. However, even if you don't like sauerkraut, don't be put off - if you let it sit in the 'frige as instructed, there is virtually no sauerkraut taste. Anyway, I LOVED this! I made it with a 14.5oz can of sauerkraut, and pretty much just eyeballed the rest of the ingredients. It got rather 'juicy' the next day - probably because I didn't drain the sauerkraut - but I just poured the liquid away. This salad is so crunchy and refreshing! Thanks so much, Joan!
This is a great, simple salad that makes for an excellent snack, side dish or relish. I would suggest using only 1/4 cup of oil and far less sugar though. I used about 1 cup sugar and still found it too sweet for my taste. I think it would do fine with even just 1/2 cup sugar. I also substituted red bell pepper for the pimento. The other great thing about this recipe is it keeps for ages and still tastes great! Enjoy!
This an excellent salad. Great with sandwiches. Hard to wait the 2 days but worth the wait. Good idea to cut oil and use splenda for the sugar. Pays to read reviews to get input from others who have tried the recipe. Once you try it, it won't be long till second trial.
YUM!!! I only used half the oil as suggested and a red pepper instead of pimento. This is a wonderful tasty salad! Worth the 2 day wait!
I'm not a sauerkraut person, but my husband is so I made this for him on his birthday. He loved it and so did I! I used half the oil as others suggested and I used splenda instead of sugar. This is very good!
Delicious! A great alternative for picnics because there is no mayo or dairy products. I substitued red bell pepper for the pimento, and 2/3 c Splenda instead of the sugar. Also reduced the oil by almost half and used the food processor to chop the veggies. Turned out great.
This is really good. Way too much oil though, I cut down by about half. Also used celery seeds since I did not have any mustard seeds.
I would suggest using less oil than the recipe calls for (about half). Otherwise this salad was just great!
Okay, I admit that the main reason I made this salad was because I wanted a picnic side dish that could be made in advance, and because I had a lot of sauerkraut on hand. I certainly wasn't expecting to become ADDICTED to it, but I definitely am. This salad may sound a bit odd, and may even look a bit odd, but it is wonderful stuff. I did cut the oil in half, but that was the only thing I changed. I will make this salad again and again, I'm sure.
Sounded kinda funky...but thought it would go well with the corned beef and cabbage, Irish soda bread, Irish cream chocolate cheese cake, and Irish potato candy on St Pat's day - and it did! I had to double the recipe for the crowd I was having for dinner and it went very well. Got several requests for the recipe. try it-you'll like it! :)
This is very good.Good with sandwiches or meats. It is more of a relish, than an actual salad, as one would think of salads being fresh greens.I think one could easily cut the oil down a little though, like 2/3 cup instead of one cup. The longer it sits the better it gets. I used "fresh" sauerkraut in the bag in the dairy case.
Very easy and great to serve rather than a traditional cole slaw. The second time I made this I left out the seeds and vinegar and added chopped apples for a nice twist...Everyone loved it!
Easy and fast, I made it and we ate it an hour later, it was delicious. I used slightly less sugar and oil than called for. I think you could cut the oil in half. My mother and husband both loved it, as did I. Thank you.
very good... good use of leftover sauerkraut and keeps a long time in refrigerator.
Took this to a barbeque and it was a great hit. The sauerkraut was crunchy and not overpowering. I will definitely make it again.
I love this stuff! I take it in my lunch all week and it stays nice and crunchy. I cut a couple of turkey hot dogs into bite size peices and nuke them in the microwave. Dump a cup of this salad (minus as much of the juice as possible because of all the oil and sugar) and yum-0! Lots of veggies and no bread for the weight conscious. I've had to give the recipe to co-workers.
Like everyone else I reduced the oil by half, and it was a BIG hit. Very yummy!
I was not too sure about the looks of this salad after I prepared it. Nonetheless, I waited the two recommended days before trying it. Wow! It was really good. Lots of flavor and zing. As with other reviewers, I prepared the salad with 1/2 cup of canola oil instead of the one cup recommended.
Great recipe. has wonderful flavor and wonderful BRIGHT COLORS! We ate it immediately, did not wait 2 days... ~ too much oil. i would cut the oil in half. otherwise its great.
THIS IS AN EXCELLENT SALAD AND EASY TO MAKE SALAD. I CUT THE AMOUNT OF OIL IN HALF AND IT WAS STILL GOOD. NEXT TIME I THINK I'LL ONLY USE 1/4 OF THE OIL.
Mmmmm! This is an excellent salad!! Just enough sweet, just enough tang. I didn't change a single thing. I brought it to a family get-together, and everyone just raved over it! I am positive the taste would get even better if this was refrigerated even longer than 2 days, but I won't know unless I double the recipe next time, because we had not a morsel leftover! It is now my assigned duty to bring this dish to all family events!
This is like a recipe my mother gave me. The day I needed her recipe I couldn't find it so I checked All Recipes and found this recipe. I served it at a potluck barbeque we had and had more than a few guests want a copy. This also is one most people don't think to bring for such occasions.....simple and very, very good. Barbe
Let me start by saying I love Sauerkraut! That being said this salad is a winner. I used homemade sauerkraut, half the oil as suggested in previous reviews and used 1/2 cup sauerkraut juice & 1/2 tsp Mustard seed, 1/2 tsp Celery seed & 1/4 tsp Fennel seed.
I made this salad to take to a BBQ. Those who didn't like sauerkraut were skeptical at first but after everyone else was raving about how good it was they had to try it! It was a real hit and I came home with an empty bowl.
I loved this but, just a little too sweet, next time I'm going to try knocking the sugar down to 1 cup, and as was sugggested, I only used 1/2 cup of oil.
This was excellent. I made it for a party and everyone loved it.
This is crazy, freaking good. I used 1/2 the sugar recommended, but otherwise made as directed. My significant other and I both loved it. Will make this with all leftover sauerkraut from now on.
I added a green and one red fresh garden jalapeno's to this at the end to spice it up. It was very sweet coming right out of the refridgerator. Once it sat out at room temperature it was much better.
Excellent!!!
Made this two days ago and tried some of it today. It will be much better if you cut the sugar by 1/3
This was excellent, and the longer it sat, the better it tasted- while the vegetables remained crunchy. I usually don't like overly sweet food, so I was a little worried about the amount of sugar in this recipe, but to my surprise I did not find it to be too sweet. However, every time I ate this I felt a little guilty about the amount of sugar and oil, so next time I make it I will cut down on both. Four stars instead of five because although it is delicious and unique, it could be healthier with less sugar/oil. Thanks for the recipe; this one is a keeper for sure!
this was delcious!! a nice new spring/summer salad!! i too cut down the amount of oil but otherwise followed the recipe. thanks!
Excellent! First time I had way too much dressing so I used it on leaf salad. Sec time, I cut back on the oil and sugar. Better than coleslaw!
My guests were hesitant in trying this but once the first taster declared it good, it disappeared very quickly. Very tasty. Thanks for the recipe!
My family LOOOOOVED this recipe, with the modification that I made everything according to the recipe, but as I was pouring the sugar mixture over the salad, realized that the vegetables would literally be swimming in the sugar/oil/vinegar if I used the entire amount called for. So I only used about half of the liquid. I'll probably make slightly less than half the amount next time to go over the vegetables. This was used for a few weeks as a random side dish (it makes a LOT and I prefer to eat it a little at a time).
Way less sugar, added black pepper, celery seed and dill.
Yummy! Just loved it!!!
A wonderfully tasting recipe that is well worth the wait, only problem is, it goes so fast once it's out of the refregerator that I seldom have a chance for second's.
Excellent way to get those who didn't care for Krout to enjoy it at last!
Excellent!! We changed nothing and everyone that tried this was pleasantly surprised and wanted the recipe.
This was darn close to Grandma's recipe! The original recipe appeared to have way too much sugar and oil (Grandma's was not oily at all), so I used the suggestion of another reviewer's recipe and used 1/3 c. each of oil, sugar, and vinegar. The final result was close, but just did not have the "zing" that Grandma's did, so I will play around with this and increase the sugar and vinegar a bit to see if I can capture the taste of Grandma's. Thanks for a great starting point!
This was allright. Made this on a Sunday and my fiance and I finally got around to eating it one day shy of a week later! I was planning to make Hungarian Goulash II this past week (I just started a new job and don't get home until 7ish; I had planned to slow cook a warm meal during the week, but was sick with the flu so I just made this this past weekend!) and thought this would be the perfect side dish to serve with it. My fiance didn't care for this at all (he wasn't fond of the sweet taste - and whoa is this sweet!!!); I thought this was so-so - pretty mediocre, IMHO. My fiance also felt that my "attempt" to pair sauerkraut with goulash was not a good idea lol :) All in all, I am glad I gave this a try, but because my fiance and I weren't impressed, I probably won't make it again. For those of you thinking of giving this a try, my only CRITICAL suggestion is to cut down on the sugar and oil (I cut back to 1/2 cup oil, but didn't decrease the amount of sugar called for). Thanks for sharing Dixie :-)
one of my old timey favs from the holidays that my mom used to always make.
Intresting but don't make a lot.
This was really tasty. Kind of addicting once you start eating it.
This recipe is so easy and so good. Next time I will use half the oil, but I'm keeping the sugar as is to 'care' for my sweet tooth.
I had a recipe very similar to this many years ago, delicious on it's own, and is also good on brats, dogs, and with home cooked beans! Very versatile!
I made this for my son's graduation party and got rave reviews from the relatives! They said that they liked it much better than cole slaw. Grandma said that she even liked this recipe better than the sauerkraut salad she makes.
I made this for something different for our Christmas meal, and it was a huge hit. I've shared the recipe twice now!
Whoa; I love sauerkraut but where's the bucket? I made this and waited the full 2 days. My 'fridge reeked along with every item of food in with it. My girlfriend almost yakked just whiffing it. I tossed this down the disposal.
i love sauerkraut, and this recipe was no exception.
Been making this for well over 40 years,,,Never with oil, but my style had 2 cups fresh bean sprouts added, it always adds to a meal...and great for snacks,,
This is very good but know up front that the quantity of dressing you end up with is at least double (or more) the amount you need. I hate to waste but had to pour a lot of it off. Next time I will make much less dressing. Other than that, it's a good recipe.
bleh. I love sauerkraut, but I didn't love this salad. I made it for a healthy potluck, and came home with 1/2 the container. I did 1/2 the sugar and oil. Oh well! At least 2 out of 12 people liked it, but not I sadly...Thanks for sharing, goes to show we all have different taste buds...
I have made this several times and it really does not need two days of marinating. 4 hours at room temp has seemed to be quite enough. I do recommend HIDING the bowl however, because if you leave it out on the counter you will find yourself AND YOUR FAMILY sneaking pinches of it directly from the mixing bowl. You, of course, are just checking the progress of the marination but those other bozos are just snacking because it is sooooo good. Better yet, make a double batch and keep some in the fridge.
Took this to a pig roast and people loved it. Does not taste like sauerkraut after marinating overnight. Pretty w/ all the colors too. Drain well before adding marinade. Used 1/3 c of brown sugar, 1/3 c of sugar, 1/3 c veg oil, 1/3 c of apple cider vinegar for the dressing as another suggested. I didn't have mustard seed so I used heaping tsp must powder. Delish. Btw cuisinart really helped with the chopping.
This was okay. We like sauerkraut enough to try some new approaches with it. When it comes to this recipe, we personally prefer sauerkraut as is. I don't know, perhaps I expected more zing from this salad? It seemed quite bland to me.
Delicious! I always double it!
Made this was very skeptical since it was sauerkraut...family not big fans of sauerkraut. However this was wonderful. My kids and husband liked it. Will make again and again
I cut back on oil and substituted Splenda for sugar. Great stuff!
It was good could have been better but I made a mistake will make again hopefully without mistakes.
This is a wonderful recipe. It’s now my favorite way to eat sauerkraut.
Needed to add a few more Polish spices to amp up the herbal seasoning, but overall very good!
I have made this several times and everyone who eats it raves. I gave some to my wife's hairdresser this morning and she called this evening to ask for the recipe.
I made this salad to compliment an October Fest get-together at our house this past weekend. I made a double batch and there was only enough left for a lunch. The only changes I made was using red and yellow peppers due to our preference and I added a little celery seed. Everyone loved it and this will be a favorite for our family and friends!
We really enjoyed this salad, but would use a little less sugar than called for in the recipe. It is a bit labor intensive, and the two day wait might be a challenge for some, but it is worth the time invested. Paired with some piping hot steak or chops from the grill brings a refreshing zing to the meal. We'll make this again and again through the summer.
I used the suggested 1/3 cups oil and vinegar and 2/3 cups sugar, squeeze dried my sauerkraut, and this was still a very wet salad. Tasted ok after two days, but not really something I'd make again. I'm giving it 5 stars because I did mess with the recipe. My first time using sauerkraut in a cold salad, and I guess we just prefer eating it hot with ham or pork.
I had two people take copies of this recipe on Christmas, everyone raved about it.
I really like this dish, but my husband thought it was not good at all. Being Irish, I wonder if he was just not used to sauerkraut.
My mom used to make this and stuff it in bell peppers.
I looked up a sauerkraut salad recipe on this site & picked out this one. I made it for a Christmas Meal for a garden club and all of the ladies liked it very much. I was totally surprised at the "Not Worth the wait comment". I made it exactly as it said but I did stir it several times after refrigerating it. I will admit it does make more salad dressing than you will need. Checkmate
I used half the oil and 1 cup sugar
Red bell pepper instead of pimento, definitely use less oil (I used 1/2 cup and way too strong oily taste. Would try 1/4 cup next time.)
I followed the recipe exactly but cut the oil by half. Really worth the wait. Took a taste of it the beginning of the 2nd day. Can't wait to try it on something. I think the kids are gonna like this.
I used 1 cup of honey instead of sugar which made a lot of sauce so if you’re going to use honey, cut sauce part in half or double the veggies. Came out really good!
its hard to impress me especially since im not a vinegar fan but this one did.i am also glad I took the advice of other reviewers and cut the sugar(sucralose) in half as well as the oil otherwise it would have been too much of both.i,too did not have mustard seed so used celery seed which I thought was perfect but I bought mustard seed tonight so next time I will use and see which I like best.i managed to wait 24 hours to try and now I cant stay out of it.VERY ADDICTIVE!
I made it with reduced sugar as suggested. Used 1/4 c. brown sugar and 1/4 c. white sugar. Warmed it up with vinegar. Added bell pepper, onion, celery, and carrot with the sauerkraut. I really squeezed the liquid out of it before mixing together. Set it in the frig for several hours and then had to taste. I only hope I have some left in 2 days! Too yummy to wait the two days. Really love it and will make it again.
I doubled this recipe for a bbq. Let it sit in the refridge two days, then drained off the liquid the afternoon before the bbq and covered it with aluminum foil face down (don't know if that did anything). Anyway, it was a big hit and it was not too sweet. I'm keeping this recipe :)
I made this salad because it just seemed weird but was curious what it would taste like. I designed the salad exactly as the recipe states. After 2 days in the fridge, I had to try it. It was great! For the next 7 days I ate just a little each day until it was all gone. The salad got better each day passing by. It seems the longer you leave it, the better it gets. I will definitely be making it again.... Awesome salad.
Used 3/4 vegetable oil and Splenda Granular in place of the sugar. Good. Next time will use a little less vinegar as it is very vinegary. I will save this recipe.
I only gave the 4 stars because even though I cut the sugar down to a cup it was still too sweet for us. Just before serving I added some extra juice from the sauerkraut, that helped a bit. This salad lasts in the fridge for days and everything is still crisp. It's great for outdoor BBQs, no real need for refrigeration. I will be making this again. I substituted red pepper for the pimento, but other than that and the sugar, I keep to the recipe.
Absolutely delicious! Everyone that eats it wants the recipe, including my mother-in-law!!
I made it according to the recipe and it was good - a nice complement to the Bavarian roast pork. I did find, however, it was not the texture and somewhat not the taste I was hoping for. I had it the first time ever at the Amana Colonies in SW Iowa and I remember it being just amazing. Anyway, everyone had seconds and a few even took some home (I made a double batch) so it must have hit the spot with them. I may make it again sometime, but not sure. I'm going to try to find the recipe from the AMANA Colonies if I can.
I used Amish sweet & sour dressing instead. Came out great.
I modified it a little: 1/2 cup oil, 1/2 cup apple cider vinegar and 1/2 cup sugar, and no pimentos, but I added 1 chopped garlic and 2 radishes chopped and 1 tsp pickling spice instead of mustard seeds. Tasted really great.
This salad is so good. It's a sweet and sour kind of taste which I just love. It's a crispy, refreshing salad that's a must try!
I'm so glad I choose this recipe because it's awesome !!! I couldn't stop eating ! It's totally different from what I've done before but I love this change! From now on I will make this recipe and recommend to everyone
This salad is supper yummy. I skipped the oil and cut the sugar to 1 cup. I skipped pimento but used 1 green 1 red and 1 yellow pepper. I also grated the carrots instead of chopped and i rinsed and squeezed dry the sauerkraut (it was a 2lb bag fresh). Its good as soon as its made or even better the next day. Definitely on my make again list.
Used less oil and less sugar. Delicious!
