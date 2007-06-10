Sauerkraut Salad

This was allright. Made this on a Sunday and my fiance and I finally got around to eating it one day shy of a week later! I was planning to make Hungarian Goulash II this past week (I just started a new job and don't get home until 7ish; I had planned to slow cook a warm meal during the week, but was sick with the flu so I just made this this past weekend!) and thought this would be the perfect side dish to serve with it. My fiance didn't care for this at all (he wasn't fond of the sweet taste - and whoa is this sweet!!!); I thought this was so-so - pretty mediocre, IMHO. My fiance also felt that my "attempt" to pair sauerkraut with goulash was not a good idea lol :) All in all, I am glad I gave this a try, but because my fiance and I weren't impressed, I probably won't make it again. For those of you thinking of giving this a try, my only CRITICAL suggestion is to cut down on the sugar and oil (I cut back to 1/2 cup oil, but didn't decrease the amount of sugar called for). Thanks for sharing Dixie :-)