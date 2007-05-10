Creme Fraiche
This is very much like sour cream yet it is softer and has a little more tang. Use it to garnish anything from pies to soup. Try whipping it with a little bit of sugar for tangy whipped cream!
This is the same recipe I got from the chef where I work. You can also use sour cream instead of buttermilk if you don't have it on hand.Read More
For best results, instead of storing in the refrigerator, place on top of a counter. Place a piece of cheese cloth over the top of the bowl and secure it with a rubber band or piece of string. When you are ready to use, add a half teaspoon of sugar and blend with a spoon until the texture is consistent, as some liquid will usually accumulate in the bowl during the curing period. Buttermilk is usually the preferred culture, but sour cream works better, in my opinion.Read More
This works just as well with half and half with less calories.
I make mine with equal parts whipping cream & sour cream (8 oz ea). Mix together & leave all day on countertop. I make mine into a horseradish dip for prime rib. I just add some horseradish & salt to taste (after it's spent all day thickening). Everyone raves. I'm sure it would be equally wonderful to add sugar to taste & then use on berries. I'm getting hungry.
I haven't tried this recipe yet, but i have read that when making creme fraiche to avoid buying ultra-pasturized whipping cream because it take much longer to thicken. I thought this might help since some people feel it comes out too thin. Also, many people choose to heat the cream to about 104 degrees, remove from heat, and then add the buttermilk, and stir everyone 5 hours when storing at room temp.
It will be less runny if you use a yogurt maker or put it in the oven at about 100 degrees for five hours or even overnight. Just keep an eye on it so it doesn't start to take on a cheese-like quality.
Followed the directions explicitly, this creme fraiche is very runny. I expected it to congeale, but it never did. Same consistency a day and a half later as when I first combined the buttermilk and cream.
This is a good recipe. However, I prefer to let mine cure on a shelf in my kitchen and not the refrigerator. Mine comes out thicker than this.
The creme fraiche was good, but didnt really thicken up the way I hoped... however I whipped it with the mixer and it came out just fine. Prob not the texture you would expect, but served its purpose!
the trick to getting it thick and creamy is to whip it with a wisk like whiped cream. this the same as i have used for years. the only thing its missing is the cooking part. pour cream and buttermilk in a pot and gently bring to 110 degrees f remove from heat bring to room temp then cover with plastic wrap for at least 8 hours then whip and then you can ceep it in the fridge for up to a week.
I made this 2 days ago with a minor modification. I only had plain yogurt so I used that instead of buttermilk. Left it sit on the top of the fridge for warmth for 24 hrs, shook it gently every 8hrs and then put it in the fridge for 24hrs. It is super creamy, has very nice flavor and is really thick (ie: not quite as thick as ice cream)
I've looked for a recipe for creme fraiche for a long time. Thank you so much!!
This is a wonderful recipe! If you can find unpastuized cream it is really the best! I also leave it sitting out between 24-48 hours before refrigeration. I have also made it with heavy cream and Greek yogurt! Yummy...
I originally got this recipe from (The Farm Journal's) "Freezing & Canning Cookbook" & have used it for many years. They called it "HOMEMADE SOUR CREAM", if memory serves. Combine the heavy cream & buttermilk in a sterile jar, cover & shake or turn over several times to mix. Loosen the lid and let stand in a warm place until it becomes thick, approximately 24-48 hours. I use the top of my water heater.* Stir well. Refrigerate for several hours before serving. It's wonderful on Strawberry Waffles, baked potatoes, etc. It seems to be interchangeable with commercial sour cream, except that it has a bit thinner consistency. The original recipe said the sour cream can be whipped-just be careful not to overwhip it. This could make it 'thicker'. * Note that the time to let it 'cure' is longer than recommended here.
I typically use 1 part buttermilk to 2 parts heavy cream. Leave it on the counter for 24 hrs. Then place in fridge.
This wasn't exactly how I remembered creme fraiche, but it was good nonetheless. Thanks!
I did this backwards, left it on the counter for about 14 hours then in the fridge for about 6 before using.
I use this all the time. Its so easy and delicious!
So easy to make. No more buying store bought for me!
I added 2 T sour cream, as the reviews suggested. I began curing the creme fraiche on my counter but finished it up under my sink. I then put it in the fridge. It thickened really nicely for me, but I attribute that to the extra sour cream. I also mixed this very well before placing in the jar. I can tell it will be fantastic. I plan to use this in a quiche :)
Some have posted it was runny or not as thick as sour cream. If it doesn't turn out THICKER than sour cream, it is probably because you had a buttermilk that did not contain live cultures. This is a living food. You can't use a buttermilk that has been pasteurized after it was made as it kills the culture that makes the creme fraiche. Look for a buttermilk that says live on the label.
I loved this! I used 1 tablespoon buttermilk and 1 cup ultra-pasteurized whipping cream. I shook them together in a mason jar, then left out on the counter for 30 hours. It cultured perfectly into a thick, smooth cream like soft sour cream. After chilling the jar overnight in the refrigerator it had the exact consistency of sour cream and was so delicious!
It turned out out to be the best thing I have ever made on allrecipes !
Great recipe to whip up a creamy, tart topping to go with fruit, your favorite dessert and even breakfast. I served mine (after whipping with a hand blender) with raspberries.
I will definitely make this again. I used half-and-half (all I had on hand) the suggested two cups, but used 3 TBSP of buttermilk. Covered my container with cheesecloth and an elastic band and set it on top of my fridge (you could also use a coffee filter!)I baked bread and buttermilk biscuits through the day for my kids so my kitchen was nice and warm, come the next morning it was solid. (I let it sit for 24 hours at room temp) I then refrigerated it for another 24 hours. It's absolutely perfect!!!
