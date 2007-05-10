Creme Fraiche

27 Ratings
  • 5 14
  • 4 11
  • 3 1
  • 2 1
  • 1 0

This is very much like sour cream yet it is softer and has a little more tang. Use it to garnish anything from pies to soup. Try whipping it with a little bit of sugar for tangy whipped cream!

By Donna

Servings: 16
16
Yield:
2 cups
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

16
16 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Mix together buttermilk and heavy cream. Let sit at room temperature for six to eight hours.

  • Cover and refrigerate for at least 24 hours before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
103 calories; protein 0.7g; carbohydrates 0.9g; fat 11g; cholesterol 40.8mg; sodium 13.3mg. Full Nutrition
