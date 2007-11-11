Greek Baklava

A Greek favorite that makes everyone think you are a master chef and is sooo easy to make!! I taught a Greek friend how to make apple pie and she taught me this fabulous recipe. The phyllo dough for this recipe is found in the freezer section of most grocery stores. Add a little lemon zest to the sugar sauce, if desired.
It's nice recipe but baklava is a Turkish dessert not Greek.They learned it from Turks in Ottoman era.Turks make baklava in their special days.Gaziantep city's baklava very famous in the world and there are even Turkish baklava stores in Athens
A good recipe, but here are a couple of hints: Melt the butter and use a pastry brush. Cut the pastry BEFORE you bake it . Pistachios, walnuts and pecans are the best nuts for baklava. DO NOT cover after complete, and remove from baking pan so the bottom doesn't soggy.
This is a great recipe for Baklava! You have to make it. I had phyllo dough that had been in the freezer for a while and was starting to dry out, so I decided to make this recipe. Even though it was quite difficult to work with dried out dough, the end result was fabulous. Flaky & crispy on top with yummy sweet layers in the middle. I added a bit of sugar to the nut mixture (1/4 cup max) and the sugar caramelized nicely in the oven. I also added a touch of nutmeg and ground cardamom to the nut mixture (not too much, because it's really strong and you don't want it to overpower the cinnamon flavor). I also added a bit of orange zest to the syrup along with the vanilla, and it was delicious. It wasn't as sweet as store bought baklava and that made it so much better. Before putting it in the oven, I cut the baklava with a pizza cutter and that really worked well. I served it in multicolored cupcake wrappers. Yummy, yummy. One thing I noticed was that it was a bit dry for my taste. Next time, I think I'll increase the sugar/honey syrup by 1/3 to 1/2 than the recipe calls for. I had originally made this recipe to share with my extended family, but now I'm thinking of making something else to take to that party and keeping the baklava at home for us. Soooooo good! Try it, you won't regret it!
This is an excellent recipe, time consuming but not difficult. I went with several reviews that said they only used half the package and then was in a mad dash to thaw the second half when the first was clearly not enough. I think some packages of fillo come in 2 8oz packages and thus do not require cutting in half, but the recipe is right when in says it uses 16 oz. The syrup was sufficient as well but here is a hint from a Greek person for those who say it is too soggy: pour hot syrup over cool baklava or cool syrup over hot baklava to avoid it all seeping to the bottom and becoming soggy. Also for convience I used a bad of finely chopped walnuts I found in the store, they were the perfect size and saved on chopping. Everyone at our Easter table was impressed!
make sauce 1st & fridge until baklava pulled from over. (i increased sauce by 1/4, not 1/2.) mix 1.5 cups nuts, 1/3 cup sugar & 1 tsp cinnamon in small bowl & set aside. completely melt 1 cup butter & set aside in small bowl w/ basting brush. don't butter 9x13 pan, nonstick cooking spray sides/bottom - it's easier. if your 16 oz box of phyllo dough comes in 2 8 oz sealed packages, no need to cut it - fits perfectly. no need to cover dough w/ anything while working if you set up everything in advance - it won't have time to dry out. set aside 6 - 8 sheets dough for topping & start making layers as follows: 2 sheets dough, LIGHTLY brushed w/ melted butter (just enough to wet it or it will be soggy), 1-2 tbsp nut mixture sprinkled across it (yes after every 2 sheets, not just after every 8 sets of 2 sheets - hence the extra nuts/sugar). butter and nut mixture may not look like enough per layer but it is. then repeat: dough, butter, nut mixture until only 6-8 top sheets remain. top it with them. only cut 1/2 down into baklava before baking (so when sauce is added it won't run to & pool at the bottom but will soak more evenly into finished product). bake @ 325 degrees F just until top is golden/crisp. remove baklava from oven & sauce from fridge. pour cold sauce over hot baklava & let sit for 10 minutes (to let sauce soak into layers). finish cutting through & serve! cashews work great! husband's boss said he loves expensive restaurant baklava & this was better than he's ever had!
delicious! I never worked with phyllo dough before and it was NOT hard. It's ok to rip some sheets and have holes in some places so don't get frustrated if you have a hard time with it because you can't tell at all once it's baked. I brushed a very light coat of butter between every sheet as some reviewers suggested, that might've been why it turned out so good. I also used the suggestions from previous reviewers...1. use double or triple the cinnamon 2. double the honey mixture 3. chop the nuts pretty fine and add some brown sugar to them. I took this to my in-laws and my parents for a holiday and no one could believe how excellent it turned out compared to failed attempts they had over the years...seems like poor recipes is how baklava got its reputation for being so difficult to make, because this took time and patience, but was NOT hard. There was none of this left and everyone has the recipe now! The directions are a little confusing for the layers so i'll try to explain how i did it...there are 3 sections to baklava. 1. phyllo sheet, light brush of butter, phyllo sheet...(repeat till you have 10 sheets down with butter in between every layer) 2. 2-3 Tbs. nut mixture, phyllo sheet, light brush of butter, phyllo sheet, 2-3 Tbs. nut mixture...(repeat till you run out of nut mixture. 3. This section is the same as the step 1. (I used all of my remaining sheets of phyllo dough and it was just right). Don't forget to cut it prior to baking or the honey mixture will
The difference between Turkish Baklava and Greek Baklava is simply that Turks don't use honey - it's simply lighter (in taste and calorie content). A few more hints: sprinkle or spray the butter onto the sheets - you don't want them flattened out - a little air between them adds texture. After putting the mix together, place in freezer for 15 minutes, then slice before baking. A brief freeze hardens the butter and it's really simple to get good cuts!
I am originally Egyptian, and I made baklava for many years. As i tried many times to perfect Baklava making ; I have some suggestions, to make a good sugar syrup squeeze 1/2 a lemon into the water-sugar before boiling, make the sugar syrup the night before and let it cool. Add half of the syrup to the baklava first, then wait and test it, add more if needed. Also, before baking drizzle some honey from the bottle directly to the nuts between the layes in the middle part of the Baklava. In this case cut the baklava half way , as one reader suggests, so the honey does not escape to the bottom and burn. Add 1/4 tea spoon of ground cloves to the nut mixture, it gives the real greek flavor. These changes help me to make a goog tasty baklava
I can't stop eating this (not good for the diet- LOL). No problems with the phyllo dough. I got the twin pack from Walmart & used the plastic sheet they were rolled in to use as a buffer between the dough & the damp towel. Used a small chopper for the pecans halves, then transfered them to a skillet to roast. Then, I added cinnamon & 1/4 cup sugar to the pecans. Those who are confused on how to do the dough & nut steps- NOTE: do 2 sheets & butter 4 times (so there are 8 sheets total) & then do butter & sprinkle 2-3 TBSP. of pecans after laying of each 2 sheets. Do this until you have 8 sheets left & go back to just butter & dough. Cut butter (salted) to half & used that with butter spray. PERFECT. I baked it at 325 for about 40 mins. until top was golden. Those having problems with the top layer sliding off- TIP: while cutting into sqaures/diamnonds, use your fingers to press down (not to hard but still quite firmly) on the top layer as you cut along. I had no top layer falling off with me. I had made 1 1/2 of the syrup recipe & found it a bit much. I'll make the exact amount next time. I also made the syrup ahead of time & had it in the fridge even before I got started on chopping the nuts. Overall, this was so easy to make, best baklava I have ever had, & was fun to do (took me 45 mins. to do the layering, 10 for the syrup & 40 mins to cook). EXCELLENT RECIPE & thank you for posting this Donna. To the ladies who gave such helpful suggestions: YOU ROCK!
I am Greek and this recipe iiiiis mmmmm,perfect..... :) .I was reading reviews,like i always do and i read one that i wasn´t reeeally like it....this is the rev.: Nov. 11, 2007.It's nice recipe but baklava is a Turkish dessert not Greek.....and mpla mpla says much......i didnt know that we can make history rev. so i can make too......my gran-granmother,was living to Konstandinoupoli,today´s Istanbul,so i know from a fact that:baklavas,kantaifi,revani,mousakas,dolmades etc,all this they were fixing them in Istanbul FROM GREEKS.....i hope it was educational my ´history´lesson. :) I am sorry,but i am tired to hear the same s..... years now...aaah....Have a nice day..........
This recipe is awesome - and a tip for those who haven't worked with phylloh - don't try to brush butter on the dough in the baking dish. Lay it on your countertop instead and quickly and lightly brush vertically and horizontally -don't try to get ever single area - very thin amount is good. toast your nuts for 8-10 min at 350 to bring out nutty flavor and make sure to make sauce before and refrigerate. You want to pour cool sauce on hot baklava.
These are great...some things to note...Don't eat them while they are hot, be patient and wait until the next day to eat them. They are so much better. To cut them without hurting your baking pan, try using a plastic pizza cutter. Cut them first, then butter the top layer (to keep the top from sliding off). Cut the dough slightly smaller than the pan (this way it won't pile up and get dry around the edges). I made half a recipe in a 8 by 8 pan and it worked out great. I got 18 pieces out of a half recipe. Don't be afraid to try it, it is actually pretty quick to put together.
Absolutely amazing. I would rate this a 10, if I could. I am Persian, and though baklava is originally a Greek dessert, after the Greek empire expanded and took over Persia, this treat was also incorporated into Persian cuisine. My grandmother, mother, and brother were SO impressed with the outcome. I made the sauce first, and allowed it to cool as I prepared the baklava. I created the recommended 8 layers of phyllo dough at the bottom, but next time I will create a few more layers. I couldn't find our basting brush, so I applied the melted butter with my hands; however, I took care to LIGHTLY apply the butter. Don't fuss if the phyllo dough wrinkles a bit, it will only add more texture to the end result. I cut the baklava before baking; however, I did NOT cut all the way to the bottom. I also made 1.5 the amount of sauce - I may make double the sauce next time. I highly recommend allowing the sauce to penetrate the baklava overnight. All in all this recipe turned out to be AMAZING. It was better than my aunt's baklava, who has been making baklava for over twenty years.
OK, it's been sitting on the counter all night and I just had to taste! Boy, this is really good! It's not super sticky sweet like most Baklava that I've had and I love that. I cooked the sauce first with lemon zest and let it cool. I used parchment lining in the pan. I really chopped the walnuts in the food processor (did not change the nuts, walnuts are authentic Greek). I added ¼t cloves, ¼t allspice, ¼t ginger and ¼t nutmeg to the nut mixture. I also shredded the leftover phyllo and sprinkled that on top before baking. Thanks to many helpful reviews, this will be a big hit at my mother-in-law's (or Yia-Yia's) birthday party! Oh, BTW, 1lb of walnuts finely chopped equals almost 2c.
I'm giving this recipe 4 stars because it lacks some important info but as a base it is a yummy baklava recipe. You need to melt the butter and brush on with pastry brush or you even use a BBQ sauce brush. Set the butter on the warmer to keep it from hardening while you work. Also, do not put a wet towel directly onto phyllo dough! This will dampen your dough and make it gummy and gross. Always put wax paper between dough and damp cloth. I used almost 2 tsp of cinnamon but that its personal preferance. Use 3/4 cup of water instead of 1, and 1/3 cup of honey instead of 1/2 for a less soggy baklava.~~~ Also, another reviewer recommended freezing the baklava for 15 minutes, then cutting into triangles before baking. I used this method and got great results.
This recipe is incredible! I made it the first time a month ago, and again last weekend. The 2 pans I made were devoured by family and friends in 24 hours!! Note: The 2nd time, I used my food processor to chop the nuts, and it came out perfect...some were a bit bigger, and some were really finely chopped. Made it wonderful! I also added an additional 1/2 cup honey to the syrup for a great flavor, and I made it in advance (before I started the phyllo dough) and let it cool outside (40 degrees). The syrup was just thick enough that when I poured it on the baked phyllo, it really coated all the layers instead of settling all at the bottom. Then I stuck the pans outside for about 45 min, and it was great! I really liked having every layer full of that honey-syrup flavor.
I have been making baklava for about 25 years. My mom handed over our traditional Armenian baklava when I was around 8 years old. The key that I have discovered over the years is not to cover the dough itself with a damp cloth because it can make the dough soggy. Place a wet dish towel underneath a layer of wax paper. Then place the phyllo on top. I make the baklava right on top of the stove next to the sink. I then melt the butter in a saucepan while making the nut mixture. After the butter has melted I turn down the burner to the lowest setting. This way the butter stays melted and doesn't start to become hard. The key to the crispness of the pastry dough and having it saturate the baklava is this: Place the finished and uncooked baklava in the freezer for ten minutes while preheating the oven. Take out of the freezer and cut into the diamond shapes with a very sharp knife while it is frozen. It makes it much easier because the buttered dough won't stick as much to your fingers because it returns to it's mostly hardened state. I usually don't put the glaze on the baklava until right before I am going to serve it. It can even sit a day covered without any sauce. I think the reason this baklava can get soggy is because of the honey. I dont' use honey at all in mine, and use a lot less water as well. 1 cup of sugar to 3/4 cup of water and 1tbsp of lemon juice. Pour the hot sauce on the baklava making sure to pour it in the crevices, I never have excess sauce.
i've been cooking for years, and this is one of the easiest recipes for baklava ive come across. couple of pointers for this one.... when you make your cuts, dont go all the way to the bottem. this allows your syrup to absorb more evenly also, try to find phillo brand phylo dough, its all ready pre cut to the proper size for making this 13x9 recipe. if you can find it, it will shorten your prep time by quite a bit
Really great! I used toasted walnuts and added ¼ teaspoon cloves to the nut mixture. The lemon zest was added to the sauce before cooking, and the vanilla was added afterwards, so that it wouldn't evaporate. The end result was baklava that tastes MUCH better than the packaged ones sold in the stores. Several tips: Don't apply the butter too heavily, or you will run out before you get to the top sheets. Make sure you simmer, not boil, the sauce, or you won't have enough of that to adequately saturate the baked layers of phyllo. Use a measuring spoon to distribute the chopped nuts over the layers, so you have just the right amount. Pre-toasting the nuts really improves the flavor. Lastly, it is extremely important to keep the layers of phyllo covered with a damp (not wet) cloth, so it is still pliable enough to work with. I had absolutely none of the problems expressed by some of the other reviewers. I had just the right amount of nuts, and the syrup was not too sweet. In fact, it was less sweet than the store-bought. I was so glad the recipe mentioned that these should not be stored covered, as it will cause them to become sticky. I just loosely covered with a sheet of wax paper, and they didn't weep. Thank you for mentioning that, and for sharing this terrific recipe.
When attending a dinner party with my boyfriend's parents, they were bragging to their friends that I was a great baker. "She makes great desserts," they said -- "cakes, cookies ... baklava ..." I was horrified, as I'd never made it before (which they knew, and they winked at me conspiratorially), so when I learned they were bringing those same friends over to my boyfriend's home, I knew I'd need help. I found this recipe and WOW! Donna, you helped save my kitchen reputation. This is a great dessert. Thank you! A few tips ... 1) Definitely simmer that syrup the whole 20 minutes, or even longer. I made the baklava again last night (at my boyfriend's request, so his work friends could taste it) and it turned out soggier than usual, but the simmering had been cut short. 2) Try it with a pinch of cloves added to the nut mixture -- adds some more depth to the aroma. 3) Spritzing your knife with Pam before you slice through the layers helps keep the dough from sticking, if you're having trouble. 4) Definitely store uncovered, to avoid sogginess. 5) No need to chop nuts if you have a heavy freezer bag and a meat mallet nearby. Use the smooth side of the mallet and bang away -- you get the same results with a fraction of the work. -- Enjoy! And thanks again, Donna!
This recipe is amazing. I like my baklava dry and a little cinnamony, so I put three times as much cinnamon and only used half the syrup. Also, you can use butter-flavored cooking spray (like Pam) rather than painting each sheet with butter. I've made it both ways and can't tell a difference -- honestly! It saves a lot of time, calories, and fat the easier way, and no one will know the difference.
Very good! I had a little trouble with the phyllo dough but in the end it turned out amazing! And just for those of you out there wondering...the dough doesn't have to be perfect! Mine was all kinds of crazy and it still came out beautiful!
Absolutely the best baklava recipe I've ever used! I woudln't change a thing. Hint for first timers--when you do the top layer of 6-8 sheets of phyllo dough, put a layer of butter between every two. I didn't, and so the top layer was completely unconnected to the rest of the baklava.
This recipe was a little confusing to me, maybe because it was my first attempt at trying to make baklava. In the end, it turned out absolutely delicious. Thank you for the recipe. The phyllo dough that I bought fit the pan perfectly, so I didn't have to fold it in half. Here is how i ended up doing the layering: ***Bottom Layer (Repeat 4 times): 2 sheets phyllo dough- 1 layer of butter. ***Middle Layer (repeat until there are only 8 sheets of dough left in the package): 2 sheets phyllo dough- 1 layer of butter- 3 tbsp chopped pecan nuts. ***Top Layer (repeat until you finish up the sheets): 2 sheets phyllo dough 1 layer of butter. Hope this helps someone! EDIT: I have now made this many times and it is always a hit!!!
This was really good but the recipe is written in a slightly confusing way to someone who has never made baklava before. Maybe define between sheets and layering more? My dough came separated into two rolls already and each were the perfect size for my pan so I didn't have to cut it. I realized early on that the 2-3 tbsp of nuts per layer wasn't very much and gave me a very sparse layer of nuts so I used about 5 tbsp of nuts per layer which I liked much better. After I was done I stuck the whole pan in the freezer for a couple hours to flash freeze and then I wrapped each piece in plastic wrap and stuck them all in a freezer bag so I can have a single piece whenever I want one but without tempting myself to all of them at the same time- I have no will power against baklava haha. For anyone who felt the same about the directions being confusing, seeing this would have made it more helpful: Place two sheets of dough in pan, butter thoroughly. Repeat until you have 4 layers of 'dough, dough, butter'. Sprinkle 2 - 3 tablespoons of nut mixture on top. Top with two sheets of dough, then a layer of butter and nuts. Continue to layer two sheets of dough, butter and nuts until you have 6-8 sheets of dough left. Layer the remaining dough on top, 2 sheets at a time, buttering between so that the top is comprised of 6-8 butter brushed sheets etc.
I am so impressed with myself! Having never considered phyllo dough even close to my league, I decided to try this baklava based on all the rave reviews. I felt like the little engine who could--I think I can, I think I can. For those who wondered how other reviewers define "time consuming," I will answer that question! The assembly of the baklava took me 40 minutes (I'm an admitted novice and I'm sure next time I'll be a little quicker). That doesn't count the prep work before assembly--chopping, toasting nuts, melting butter, cooking sauce to let cool, etc. I didn't have problems with my phyllo tearing, but I let it sit at room temperature for two hours before use, like it said on the package. I used the back of a large spoon to spread the butter. I found I was being too generous with the butter and nut mixture in the early layers and had to be quite stingy at the end. Next time, will be more sparing with the nuts. I also had trouble with the sauce sinking right to the bottom. Perhaps it needed to simmer longer to thicken? But the taste isn't affected one bit. I'll be making this again; it's a wonderful, gourmet treat that I did all by myself! Thanks for a great recipe and thanks to all the reviewers who gave me the courage to try!
This was a pretty good recipe--not too sweet and pretty easy. I gave the recipe 4 stars because I didn't think the directions were as specific as they could be. For example, I did not know that I needed to thaw my phyllo dough before trying to unroll it. Also, I melted my butter which I assume you should do even though the directions don't call for that. I'm not totally inept in the kitchen, but I do appreciate very specific directions when I am trying something new!
I will for sure be making this again and again. This is the very first time I've ever handled phyllo dough, and I think I did pretty well! Next time I'll try to cut the layers much more evenly and will butter the sides more thoroughly; the edges were a bit dry. The middle pieces of baklava were amazing! I combined tips from multiple reviews. I didn't use the entire cup of butter. I used 1/2 cup plus 2 tbsp but next time will use slightly more. I tossed the chopped nuts (1/2 almonds, 1/2 pecans, that's all I had on hand) with 1/4 cup sugar plus the cinnamon. I did make the sauce a few hours before I needed it so it was nice and cold when I poured it on, and I did 1 1/2 times the sauce recipe which was the perfect amount! I also didn't slice all the way through when cutting the baklava before baking. When I poured the sauce on IMMEDIATELY after taking out of the oven, I let it sit overnight covered slightly (just to keep the cats away from it), then sliced all the way through in the morning. I then placed each piece on little squares of wax paper, but that's not necessary; if people don't mind getting messy they can pick up the pieces themselves. I took this to work and everyone loved it! I need to make this again soon. I'm already craving it again! Last thing: Try 325 instead of 350. I baked for 40 minutes at 350 and the tops were burnt. I had to pull the top layers off!
Really enjoyed this recipe. I used walnuts, but plan to use pistachios next time. Also, I think I made it alittle thin, so I'll do at least 8 or 9 layers next time, and I shredded some phyllo for the top. Finally, the recipe makes ALOT of syrup, I'd probably cut this in half next time.
A review from a Baklava Newb: Very Yummy! I just did a mixture of what other reviewers said and it was great. However the first time I went to make it I got a little confused on the layers and it took me a little while to figure it out. So for anyone else who might be a little confused: * Bottom layer: 8 sheets * Middle layer: 6-8 sheets w/ nuts in between * Top layer: 8 sheets Also do NOT cover! I covered some (just for a little while) to bring into work and all the ones I covered were soggy and just not nearly as good.
This recipe is amazing. I consider myself a confident cook and baker but always avoided making baklava because I thought it ranked up there with crossaints - just cheaper and easier to purchase already made. But this recipe couldn't be simpler. The one thing I would say is don't worry if the Phyllo tears - that worried me as I was making it - but you can't tell in the end as the syrup holds everything together. This is truly one amazing recipe!
I am having a little trouble with the fact that people want to use a spray bottle for the butter. It doesn't take much more time to use a kitchen brush and get the proper amount of butter on the baklava. The butter, by the way, should be clarified. In your sauce you should have lemon peel and orange peel, not zest, and discard it before pouring on the cooked baklava.
Love the recipe as is but if you add orange peel strips to the syrup while it's boiling it adds an extra spin that is SOOO good. I also leave mine sit for at least one day before serving. It's hard but worth the wait!
GREAT recipe! I used walnuts and I did use 1 1/2 times the sauce, however next time I make it I will definitely reduce the white sugar. It was much too sweet for my taste. I also, as did another reviewer, find that 350 degrees was a little too hot. I cut the baking time a little short because it was starting to get a little too dark. Next time I will bake it a 325 instead of 350. I thought this would be very time comsuming, but it was really quite easy to essemble and didn't take long at all. Thanks for the recipe!
Great recipe! For the reviewer who questions the origins of baklava, please refer to your history facts before making your statements. Baklava is a favourite in many countries and there is little documentation on the actual origin. Here's a quick summary - Assyria is believed to be first country for the prototype - 8th century B.C. Greece tweaked it 3rd century B.C. Greeks settled in Turkish empire (Hittites) 1200 BC. It became popular in Turkey in 1600s, Armenia and other countries. Didn't want to make this a political referece because the recipe is very good, but thought that the historical reference needed to be addressed.
The baklava tasted excellent! It is a bit time consuming because you have to layer the phylo dough and then bake it for nearly an hour but it was much easier than I expected. Some advice: make sure to cut the baklava all the way through using a very sharp knife BEFORE you bake it. Also, try using butter in a spray bottle or melt it before hand.
I have made it twice and it was a huge hit. I took a lot of suggestions from the other reviewers, made 1.5 times the sauce, cut the baklava 1/2 inch from the bottom and poured cold sauce on warm baklava. I also made the sauce ahead of time and refrigerated it. I used a light coat of butter for each layer of dough. This was so good! UPDATE: Made this a few more times and I barely used 1/4c butter. I toast the nuts in the microwave. I make the sauce and nuts 1 day ahead of time when I have people over, less work on the day itself!
I never made Baklava before using this recipe. I have made it three times (baby shower, wedding shower and birthday), and I always get complimented. Everyone says it is the best Baklava they have ever had (one woman who said that is from New York and said she's tried Baklava from all the ethnic bakeries!) This is a fabulously easy recipe. The hardest thing about making it is cutting it before baking. It is rather time consuming, however. It takes me about two hours all together, since you have to make the sauce while it's baking. But if you want to make an impression, this will do it. Thank you, Donna. This recipe is sublime!
I am a professional baker and I have my own shop in North Carolina. I have never baked baklava before because never really been a big fan mainly because the versions I have eaten were always overly sweet. I followed this recipe almost to the letter taking a few tips from others and it turned out great. I did add a little granulated sugar to the cinnamon nut mixture and I infused a little orange from an orange peel to the syrup. I did pour the cooled syrup over the hot baklava. I also took the advice of not cutting all the way through the baklava before baking. This end product came out great. My employees loved it and the customers as well. I am a professional however, this recipe is very simple. I also did not cover the FILO dough. If you are not intimidated by it's fragile texture you will be fine not to cover. Very good recipe.
So SWEET but so GOOD! The tips from other reviewers helped a lot! Make the sauce first, use a damp towel, butter every two layers, and make a half more of the sauce. Time consuming but not difficult. Got a lot of raves for this one!
This recipe is magnificent! I've made it a couple of times, and everyone just raves over it. It is much better and doesn't get as soggy if you let the sauce cool before pouring it over the baked pastry. I make it first so it is all the way cooled. Also, it works great to cut it a little smaller and put it in cupcake papers for easy serving.
This recipe is amazing. I've got two hints, though. Try buttering with your hands, it makes it much easier to spread. Also, try buttering the sheet while it is stil on the top of the stack and then transfer it to the pan. This is much easier for the layers that go over the nuts and I find that it keeps the other sheets from drying out because they are covered longer. All in all, a real treat (p.s. it is nearly impossible to cut the baklava without the top sheet going all over the place, so don't fret, you're just normal) Thaks a lot for the recipe!
This was fabulous. I made it for 60 people and everyone raved about it. Before I served it, I had decided that I wouldn't make it again because it was very time consuming (again making for a large crowd), however, my husband strongly requested my adding it to my regular repertoire. I tried emptying a butter spray can and using that to spray the butter (not a great idea). Next time I'll try using a regular spray can (like what you can get at the beauty store) for the butter. That might make it a much quicker process. Definitely freeze if you have leftovers. You can eat right from the freezer. If you leave it in the fridge for too long the sugar becomes a little grainy, that is why the freezer is better. I did double the syrup as others suggested. I also added more cinnamon that required. For nuts, I used a combination of pecans and walnuts and I toasted them for a richer flavor.
This was my first attempt at baklava and it was a great success! I did follow the advice to make a bigger batch of syrup and to chill the syrup before pouring it over the hot pastry, and it turned out very well.
I have found that using my bench scraper works the best for cutting the pastry before baking. You can just sink the scraper into the product and remove and reposition and repeat. You don't have to worry about your knife dragging the dough and thus disturbing the layering. I also use about 1.5 to 2 sticks of butter as well as adding a lot of cinnamon and nutmeg to the nut mixture. I too make another half batch of sauce with the original amount adding lemon and orange zests.
I couldn't make it through all the tips, but I thought it was important to point out another pointer. Be sure when you make the sauce you make it slowly! If it gets too hot and bubbly, it just becomes harder when the whole thing cools, and hard baklava is just not cool! The same thing when making rice crispy treats, if you don't do the marshmellows slow they still melt and look the same, but when you go to cut them they are rock hard!
My father is greek and said that this was the real deal! When you are cutting the the pans do not cut through the bottom layers of philo. This keeps the syrup mixture from going straight to the bottom and making it too soggy. Just cut all the way through as you serve it. This will also keep it from getting soggy if left in the pan but it normally doesn't last too long as leftovers!
Everyone who tried this said it was the best baklava they ever tasted. For easy prep, I recommend putting melted butter into a spray bottle and just spritzing on the sheets of filo as you go. It makes the prep much faster and simpler. I also recommend cooking this in stone cookware if you have it. It will make the bottom flaky and cirspy without burning it. Pre-cutting about 3/4 of the way through will also make serving this easier (and prettier). I used a combination of all the nuts I had on hand. Can't wait to make this again!
EXCELLANT EXCELLANT! First time using Fillo Dough also. Perfect results! Crispy throughout and way better than storebought! One note though, I found it needed an additional 1/2 stick (or 1/4 cup) butter because I ran out several layers shy of the top. Probably lost some due to absorption by my pastry brush. Also, I realized way too late that I was out of vanilla so I used about 1/4 tsp orange extract instead - wonderful! Otherwise I followed the recipe. Oddly, I found the Fillo dough difficult to work with until I took the moist towel off. The moist towel seemed to make the top sheet gummy and cause it to glue itself to the next sheet down. When I took the towel off they dried a bit and separated beautifully. It was easier for me to work with it dry. I'm taking this to a (lucky) Dr's office in the morning as I've been promising them a treat. The rest I intend to keep but at the rate my 15yr old son is gobbling, it'll be gone by morning! Will definately make again and again, especially for special times!
I've made this recipe a couple of times (and I'm eagerly awaiting my latest batch to come out of the oven in a few minutes) and it always turns out great. I always add some sugar in with the cinnamon and nuts as some other reviewers have suggested. It takes forever to layer the phyllo, but it's definitely worth it. So delicious.
We visited a charming Greek community in Tarpon Springs, Florida and enjoyed their authentic Baklava. This recipe is extremely close to theirs. If my memory does not fail me.... it is almost identical. My 16 year old daughter and I made this for our German family and everyone had a fit over it. I used 1/2 pistachios and 1/2 walnuts because we favor pistachios but I believe the lovely Greek use walnuts. I made extra sauce ( 1 cup of honey) and cooled it before I poured it on the Baklava. Make sure to cut the squares in diagonal before baking. I also kept this dessert uncovered for 2 days. It never became soggy or mushy. The layers remained crisp just like they should be. I made it on Friday and it was gone by Sunday night. Thank you for an amazing recipe=D Will definitely make again!!
I've made this so many times now, I don't even need to look at the recipe anymore! I only use half a box of phyllo, half the amount of butter called for, more cinnamon and the same amounts of everything else. Also, to make it quicker, I usually put three sheets of dough in the pan at a time, then butter and add nuts, etc. It's just as good, taste wise. Maybe not "authentic" but I have wowed many people with this recipe!
This looks a lot harder than it really is!!! I brushed the dough every 2 sheets and used pecans and come walnuts which i had at home. For the syrup i only had a little put of honey so i added some light corn syrup. The syrup was really thin even after simmering for 15+ min. I put it in the fridge afterwards and ladeled it over the hot baklava. Even after refigerating it for a but it was still REALLY thin. Very good recipe will def make again. I used a super sharp long serated bread knife to cut the baklava before baking.
My 12yr old made this last night, it was very easy. he did wind up with a bit of leftover butter(we had read the reviews so I had him melt the butter and brush it on) We also added about 1/2tsp more cinnamon. I should've followed the suggestion and had him make 1 1/2 sauce. He used 1/2 walnuts, 1/2 pistachioes. he's already talking about next time he makes it!
WOW 10 stars if I could! Just finished baking, poured the cooled sauce on it popped it in the fridge for 10 mins and couldn't resist! soooo good. One of the best recipes hands down, I can't believe it's not in the top 20 on here. Next time I will chop the nuts a bit smaller, add a bit more sauce. Baked at 325. I bake ALOT and this will forever become one of my favourite recipes!
Great stuff! My son and I made this for an international foods event at his school, and it got rave reviews. One teacher commented that it was better than what she usually gets at a real Greek restaurant. It was not hard to make at all, just a wee bit time consuming. We did make a couple of changes. We added a little cinnamon and sugar mixture between layers, as well as 1/2 tsp of cinnamon and a little lemon zest to the sauce while cooking. These were good suggestions given by other reviewers. It also did not need to bake quite as long in my oven, so watch it carefully after about 40 minutes.
I made these Christmas 2003, for my Turkish brother in law. I was asking him what he missed about home and what kinds of foods they eat there and he told me that he loved Baklava. I told him I might surprise him one day and make it for him, and he immediately told me it was "very difficult to make. The pastries are so thin and it takes lots of practice to make it properly." Af this point I had never even heard of Baklava, much less tasted it. But thinking it would be the "thought that counts" I decided to try it anyhow. My brother in law was SHOCKED! He said it was just like his mother used to make...and he just couldn't believe that I could make the dough. I never did tell him I used freezer Phyllo dough, lol. (I had never heard of Phyllo dough at this point either!) That being said, if I can make this without ever even have tasted it, anybody can! One other thing, personally I liked it better warm then cool. It was sticky and gooey but oh-so-good with a cup of coffee:)
Am I the only one who melted the butter first before brushing it on the pastry? I've never heard of a recipe using phyllo where you don't melt the butter. As one other reviewer stated, cut this in to bars before buttering the last layer; otherwise, it sticks to your hands & to the knife making it really messy!
First off...I have to admit that we have never had Baklava before. I have a friend who is Greek and raves about this, so I though I would try it. It is just not for us. Hubby said it was ok...but not something he would like me to continue making. He said I make better desserts than this...and shouldn't do this one again. Unfortunately I have to agree. It just didn't suit our tastes. Thanks anyway for the post.
I overcame a 30-year fear of making Baklava because of phyllo dough fear and let me tell you, this was a piece of CAKE (er, I mean Baklava...). It was very, very simple to make and tasted wonderful! I went out and got some phyllo dough and it was frozen (naturally), so let it sit in the box, overnight in the fridge and it was ready to go first thing in the morning. I followed the advice of several people and put wax paper and a very slightly dampend towel over my unrolled dough. Just a tip, make sure your damp towel isn't too wet as when your pile dwindles down, the dampness can make your dough sticky even though you have the wax paper barrier. Also, the recipe never said to butter the top layers of the dough before putting it in the oven, and I just went ahead and buttered every two sheets as I had done in the stacking process and then buttered the very top. Using your brush, "paint" in one direction and hold the edge down with your fingernail as you make your strokes and you should be fine. I also made my syrup first and put it in the fridge while I stacked and then baked the Baklava. Baked for 52 minutes at 325 degrees. It came out perfect and I'm very, very happy! Try it!
I've always been intimidated by phyllo but this couldn't be easier. The vanilla adds such a great taste! It was better than any baklava i've ever bought at a bakery. This recipe puts to rest anything you've heard about baklava being tricky to make. Loved it loved it!!!!
I am giving this five stars because it is exactly what I was looking for. I have done some background checking on Baklava and it indeed is not Greek it is Middle Eastern, from what I read, it is used for Ramadan (Islamic) Quite a bit. That being said, this is a great recipe. I did 1 and a 1/2 times the ingredients and found I still had plenty enough Phyllo dough for another half a pan. I really enjoyed making this. It was great fun. It disappeared so quickly though that I am at it again; )
Finally decided to try my hand at baklava since I love it and hubby usually gets me some at Christmas every year. First, I'm considered a pretty decent cook and enjoy it BUT, this can be daunting to those who are beginners. It took me a while to work my way through the phyllo dough which is tricky to work with. Then came the chopping of the nuts (yes I bought bags that said chopped walnuts but they were nowhere near small enough). Took others advice and made the sauce first. It had some sort of foam on it that I had to strain off (?) Did make more sauce than recipe said (about 1 and 1/2) as I like mine gooey. This was time consuming to make, probably took me an hour and a half to get it together which included chopping the nuts as well as the layering. The cutting before cooking was tricky as well as everyhting kept shifting as I cut. Now all that said-THIS WAS AWESOME. It turned out delicious. I was impressed with the flavor and the looks of this. Great recipe, will make again when I have time to spare. Thanks!
I used pecans for my nuts. This recipe was great but the phyllo dough can intimidate some people. Don't be! Simply let it thaw per the instructions on the box and then cover the dough with a VERY lightly damp piece of paper towel. Over this, I put plastic wrap to further keep in the moisture (putting the plastic first and then the paper towel didn't do anything for my dough). Also, if you want to pour the sauce hot atop the hot baklava, you should make a lot more sauce b/c mine all settled to the bottom and left the top crunchy and nutty, but not very sweet. The bottom layers were very sweet and flaky and were exactly what baklava should taste like, but the top and middle layers varied in sweetness. I definitely recommend adding 1/2 more sauce than what is stated in the recipe. Make sure to cut the shape you want BEFORE you bake it because it is difficult to cut the baklava afterwards and to maintain it's appealing flaky layers and shape. You can really cut it any way you want. This recipe allows for a lot of versatility - I used way more nuts than was suggested and I also didn't layer the dough as stated in the recipe. Regardless, it STILL turned out great! One item I suggest you have on hand is a clean paintbrush purchased specifically for brushing the butter onto the dough. I would definitely try this again! It is THE genuine article!
This is a great recipe, I have received nothing but accolades from the people who have experienced it so far. And it is actually quite a simple recipe once you get the hang of it, albeit a time consuming one at first. Just remember to thaw the phyllo pastry the day before in the fridge or on the counter as opposed to doing it in a last minute fashion in the microwave. :-) It will be very hesitant to come apart in clean sheets, and will be worthless after another freeze and thaw cycle (at least in my experience). And remember to cut the dough before baking, it may seem not important, but without doing so it becomes very messy once the Baklava dries out during the baking. Enjoy!
These are amazing! Per the suggestions of others I boosted the honey to a cup and wooo hooo it was delish...will definitely make again and again and again and wel...you get the picture ;) thanks for sharing!
Wow! So sweet and so good. What I love most about this recipe is its versatility. More or less sauce, more or less nuts, more or less cinnamon- it doesn't really matter. It really depends on the person making it and their preference. I made the recipe to a T (I used diced walnuts instead of chopped), and it turned out great. My husband loves cinnamon and honey (why we have never had Baklava 'til now, I'll never know), so I used more honey and more cinnamon in the second batch, and it was fantastic. Right now he has a batch with him, and they're on their way to be shared with a Biogeography class for a dish representing honey. I can't wait to hear the reviews!! (Oh yeah, toasting the nuts is a GREAT idea, and very, very easy-diced walnuts in a 350 degree oven for 10 min.)
This Baklava was in a word AMAZING. It was my first time making baklava and my first time using Phyllo dough ( by the way,make sure to keep the phyllo covered with a damp cloth at all times not working with it because it can get very brittle, as I found out :) ) and it was wonderful. This recipe for baklava is better than most baklava's I have had at restaurants and shops. My husband who is a baklava lover absolutely adored it. Thank you SOOOO much Donna :):):)
Scrumptious! I can only find 250g packs of Phyllo over here so I just made this in a loaf tin and it turned out beautifully. The better the honey, the stronger the honey flavour in this - I'm going to try maple syrup next time.
Snaps for Donna! This recipe is amazing. I never thought I could make this because its so complicated. I read so many reviews so I would make it right. The key is to have everything ready. Make the sauce first so it can cool, have the nuts chopped and have the butter melted. The phyllo I bought comes in a 2 pack each 9x13 so I didn't have to cut anything and its in plastic wrap so it stayed moist on its own. Take the time to coat each layer with butter. It's so worth the work. My kids never had it before and absolutely loved it! Thanks for a great recipe. A definite keeper!!!
Awesome recipe!! I followed the tips from previous reviews and my 1st attempt was a great success. As pretty as store bought baklava but taste zillion times better!!I cut down the syrup portion by half and the sweetness was just right for my family!
I've made this recipe every Christmas for the the few years, and it's always been a hit. I thought I had already reviewed it, but I guess not. I make it pretty much as the recipe calls, except I make 1.5x the sauce, and I cut the baklava within 1/4" of the bottom before baking (to keep the sauce from pooling on the bottom and making it soggy). I also added about 1/4 t ground cloves to the nuts this year, along with the cinnamon. It also helps if you only cut within 1/4" of the edge, too. It keeps the phyllo from sliding around too much. Another trick to cutting it is to use a very sharp knife and short, slow sawing motions. To keep the baklava from getting soggy, it is crucial to pour room temperature sauce on hot baklava, right out of the oven. That will allow the baklava to absorb the sauce while staying crispy on top.
Thanks for taking the fear out of making Baklava. This turned out great! I only used 1 1/2 sticks of melted butter. I also used a tangerine infused honey and mixed a dash of fresh nutmeg and 1/4 cup sugar to the nut mixture. I used pecans finely ground. Cook the sugar mixture first then let cool while you put together the baklava. By the time it comes out of the oven, the syrup will be room temp. and you pour it on the hot baklava. Let cool - uncovered and it will absorb the syrup. I did NOT make extra syrup. Came out great. Thanks!
I love this recipe and everyone who has tasted it says it's great. This makes a LOT of baklava. I cut the recipe in half and it made a perfect toaster-oven sized pan. I've also tried it with many different nuts and mixes of nuts, which are all delicious. We like it warm, chilled, or room temperature.
This recipe is extremely close to what I do when I "wing it" using the ingredients and steps my mom used for years. Here are few points, some of which others have made and which you can take or leave but they work for me: - keep the melted butter well stirred between brushing sheets. Butter is about 15% water and if you start brushing too much of that aqueous portion you'll make it soggy. You could clarify the butter but there is quite a bit of flavor in the water and dissolved solids so I don't. - I add both sugar and vanilla extract to the chopped nuts. A few tablespoons of sugar and a couple teaspoons of vanilla seem about right. - do not cut the baklava all the way to the bottom before baking. Cut down to the last solid layer of phyllo. This helps the syrup spread throughout the baklava instead of pooling on the bottom. When it is ready to serve cut all the way through. - a few notes on the syrup: I don't think this recipe calls for enough. I use about 1.5x & no honey. Add the juice of half a lemon to the syrup before boiling. Do NOT add the vanilla until the syrup is cool. Simmer the syrup until it is thick enough to coat the back of a metal spoon. You'll know it when you see it. Chill the syrup until refrigerator cold. Add vanilla and either rose or orange blossom water - a couple tablespoons is plenty - and stir in thoroughly. I use rose water. Try World Market for those. Hot bakalava + ice cold syrup OR cooled bakalava + warm syrup = not soggy.
Great recipe! This turned out perfect and delicious. I've always lived baklava, but I figured it was hard to make. This was so easy. It takes some time, but it's not difficult. Just remember to thaw your dough the night before. I will definitely be making this for our next family gathering.
I am getting ready to make this again! I made this a couple weeks ago, and EVERYONE loved it. I have a brother who is a Baklava connoisseur as well as myself. We both felt that it did need a little more syrup as other have suggested. So this next time, I too will be making a 1/2 batch extra syrup. The other thing I didn't realize til after the fact... I chopped my nuts up to like a regular chopping texture. This time around, I am going to chopped them up a little finer. Some of the Baklava servings had like, a little too big nuts in it and therefore they sorta fell out as you bit into the piece hence was a little messy. This time around I am going to make sure I chop them up a little finer with adding a tad bit more syrup, and I think It will be perfect! Other than those two adjustments, this recipe ROCKS! Don't even bother buying cheap immitators! Take the few moments out of your day and make a batch it's well worth the time!
This is the BEST baklava recipe, I don't have enough good things to say about it. It made a LOT of baklava, that lasted forever even though no one could get enough of it. Everyone raved that it was just like what you get at a gourmet bakery, and they could not believe that I had never once attempted this before. I highly reccommend reading more reviews here, because some more experienced bakers had really great tips that helped a lot, like, knowing not to cut all the way to the bottom and not oversaturate the layers with butter to prevent sogginess. I have to say, having those detailed tips made me feel very confident with this recipe, even though everyone told me baklava was one of the hardest things to make. I sincerely disagree, this recipe is proof!
This is a great recipe ! A few minor changes: I used 1/2 tsp more cinnamon, roasted and salted the nuts (I used pecans), then added a tbs of sugar to the nut/cinnamon mixture. As far as the butter...go easy. I use a cheap paint brush from Home Depot in my kitchen ($1, use it for a month, toss it...MUCH cheaper than a pastry brush). When you put the butter on the phyllo, don't brush, dab. Otherwise, you'll tear the phyllo. And every bit doesn't HAVE to be drenched in butter...it will be soggy and icky if you use too much butter. I used only a 3/4 of a cup and even that was a bit much. The goal is flaky/nutty/honey tasting, not soggy butter tasting.
Made this with my kids - super easy and fun to make. And tasted very authentic to us (we used to live in Greece). I had no idea it was so simple to make. I did make about 1.5x the syrup but everything else I made as directed. Will definitely make this again - this time we made it with pecans, but I look forward to experimenting with walnuts and pistachios.
I ALWAYS get a bunch of compliments whenever I make this, especially from one man in our church who is from Greece! It's not difficult, just a bit time consuming. Everyone should make a homemade baklava at least once in a lifetime! I don't change anything and it comes out as delicious as any I've ever had from a bakery. OH, one thing...you can now buy phyllo sheets that are precut for a 9"x13" pan. Definitely use them!!
This really is fabulous! Much better than at the deli. I didn't use much more than half the nut mixture though. The recipe was a bit unclear as to how to finish the top - I think its 6-8 layers of just dough and butter (no nuts), to give it a beautiful crispy top.
