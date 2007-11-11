Greek Baklava

This recipe is extremely close to what I do when I "wing it" using the ingredients and steps my mom used for years. Here are few points, some of which others have made and which you can take or leave but they work for me: - keep the melted butter well stirred between brushing sheets. Butter is about 15% water and if you start brushing too much of that aqueous portion you'll make it soggy. You could clarify the butter but there is quite a bit of flavor in the water and dissolved solids so I don't. - I add both sugar and vanilla extract to the chopped nuts. A few tablespoons of sugar and a couple teaspoons of vanilla seem about right. - do not cut the baklava all the way to the bottom before baking. Cut down to the last solid layer of phyllo. This helps the syrup spread throughout the baklava instead of pooling on the bottom. When it is ready to serve cut all the way through. - a few notes on the syrup: I don't think this recipe calls for enough. I use about 1.5x & no honey. Add the juice of half a lemon to the syrup before boiling. Do NOT add the vanilla until the syrup is cool. Simmer the syrup until it is thick enough to coat the back of a metal spoon. You'll know it when you see it. Chill the syrup until refrigerator cold. Add vanilla and either rose or orange blossom water - a couple tablespoons is plenty - and stir in thoroughly. I use rose water. Try World Market for those. Hot bakalava + ice cold syrup OR cooled bakalava + warm syrup = not soggy.