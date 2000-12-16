Homemade Creme Liqueur

5
3 Ratings
  • 5 3
  • 4 0
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

Strictly for grown ups, this recipe smooth and creamy beverage is made with either almond or coffee liqueur.

Recipe by Diane

Gallery

Recipe Summary

Servings:
7
Yield:
6 to 8 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

7
Original recipe yields 7 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Combine condensed milk, liqueur, cream, and eggs in a blender, and whip until smooth. Serve over ice, if desired.

    Advertisement

Editor's Note:

This recipe contains raw egg. We recommend that pregnant women, young children, the elderly, and the infirm do not consume raw egg. Learn more about egg safety from our article, How to Make Your Eggs Safe.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
417 calories; protein 5.1g; carbohydrates 46.4g; fat 17.6g; cholesterol 65.6mg; sodium 86.2mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022