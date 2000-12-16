Homemade Creme Liqueur

protein: 5.1g 10 %
carbohydrates: 46.4g 15 %
dietary fiber: 0g
soluble fiber: 0g
insoluble fiber: 0g
sugars: 44.2g
other carbs: 2.2g
fat: 17.6g 27 %
saturated fat: 10.9g 55 %
mono fat: 5g
poly fat: 0.7g
cholesterol: 65.6mg 22 %
water: 44.9g
ash: 1.2g
vitamin a iu: 649.3IU 13 %
vitamin a re: 183.8RE
vitamin a carotenoid: 5.2RE
vitamin a retinol: 178.6RE
vitamin a carotene: 32.3mcg
vitamin b1 thiamin: 0.1mg
vitamin b2 riboflavin: 0.3mg
vitamin b3 niacin: 0.2mg
niacin equivalents: 1.3mg 7 %
vitamin b6: 0mg 2 %
vitamin b12: 0.3mcg 5 %
biotin: 2.9mcg 1 %
vitamin c: 1.7mg 3 %
vitamin e alpha equivalents: 0.4mg
vitamin e iu: 0.7IU 2 %
vitamin e mg: 0.4mg
folate: 7.5mcg 2 %
vitamin k: 1.4mcg 2 %
pantothenic acid: 0.5mg 5 %
calcium: 181.3mg 18 %
copper: 0mg 2 %
iodine: 52.1mcg 35 %
iron: 0.1mg 1 %
magnesium: 17.5mg 4 %
manganese: 0mg 1 %
molybdenum: 6.8mcg 9 %
phosphorus: 163.8mg 16 %
potassium: 238.4mg 7 %
selenium: 8.5mcg 12 %
sodium: 86.2mg 4 %
zinc: 0.6mg 4 %
40 butyric: 0.6g
60 caprioc: 0.3g
80 caprylic: 0.2g
100 capric: 0.4g
120 lauric: 0.5g
140 myristic: 1.7g
160 palmitic: 4.7g
180 stearic: 2.2g
161 palmitol: 0.4g
181 oleic: 4.4g
201 eicosen: 0g
221 erucic: 0g
182 linoleic: 0.4g
183 linolenic: 0.3g
184 stearidon: 0g
204 arachidon: 0g
205 epa: 0g
225 dpa: 0g
226 dha: 0g
omega 3 fatty acid: 0.3g
omega 6 fatty acid: 0.4g
alanine: 0.2g
arginine: 0.2g
cystine: 0g
glycine: 0.1g
histidine: 0.1g
isoleucine: 0.3g
leucine: 0.5g
lysine: 0.4g
methionine: 0.1g
phenylalanine: 0.2g
proline: 0.5g
serine: 0.3g
threonine: 0.2g
tryptophan: 0.1g
tyrosine: 0.2g
valine: 0.3g
alcohol: 8.8g
caffeine: 0mg
pyramid fat: 0
pyramid milk: 0
exchange other carbs: 0
exchange fat: 0
energy: 296.9
aspartic acid: 0.4g
glutamic acid: 1.1g
thiamin: 0.1mg 4 %
riboflavin: 0.3mg 16 %
trans fatty acid: 0g
vitamin d iu: 17.7IU 4 %
vitamin d mcg: 0.4mcg
fluoride: 1mg
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.