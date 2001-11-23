Hasty Pudding

4
12 Ratings
  • 5 6
  • 4 2
  • 3 2
  • 2 2
  • 1 0

This is a quick, yummy recipe that makes it's own hard sauce. Serve it with real cream. It's an old German recipe my family has made for many holidays.

Recipe by Mrs Shauna Dieter

Gallery

Recipe Summary

Servings:
12
Yield:
12 12 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease a 9 inch square baking dish.

    Advertisement

  • In a medium bowl, mix together brown sugar, boiling water, vanilla, and butter. Pour into prepared baking dish.

  • In a clean bowl, mix together white sugar, flour, milk, baking powder, nuts, and raisins. Drop by spoonfuls on top of the mixture in the baking dish.

  • Bake in preheated oven for 30 minutes. Serve warm.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
226 calories; protein 2.9g; carbohydrates 39.6g; fat 7.2g; cholesterol 5.9mg; sodium 54.7mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/21/2022