Hasty Pudding
This is a quick, yummy recipe that makes it's own hard sauce. Serve it with real cream. It's an old German recipe my family has made for many holidays.
We found this to be a quick and delicious recipe. I recently found this recipe in an old Mennonite cookbook. The whole family liked it!
The first time I tried this recipe, I was really disappointed. However, I made some modifications on it, tried it again and am thoroughly enjoying it as I type. I cut the water and brown sugar down to 1/3c and increased the flour a bit to make a thicker batter. Having done that, I really like the recipe!
This is a fantastic dessert. I have all the ingredients in the pantry at all times. I boil the water and butter together and mix the sauce in the pan. One pan for the dough and clean up is a snap. I add 1 tsp ground cinnamon to either the sauce or the dough (but not both!) Recommend it most highly.
It isn't worth making. We thought it had a funny texture. Just alot of useless calories for what you get.
I made this recipe for our 'Oktoberfest' celebration. It was such a hit that now I have 5 copies to send out to our friends/family. Great recipe!!
Used recipe customized for 48 and came out very runny. Have made many times and continues to be a problem. We like this very much and would like to resolve problem. I will try and reduce the water. Maybe Mrs. Dieter can reply with some ideas.
As my mom put it, the pudding tastes like cocoa, not chocolate. Not my recipe, but not bad.
Make this often. Even better the second day.
I made this recipe and served it to my friends, and they were left begging for more!!!!Best pudding ever.
We made this as a project for my son’s class. Apparently Little House on the Prairie. This was delicious. My son didn’t want nuts or raisins. I would add salt to both syrup and dough though.
Good! Tastes like something my grandmother would make. Definitely reccomend. Hasty pudding is a mushy cakey thing with a sweet vanilla/brown sugar sauce thing to go over the cake part (so plopping the dough in without mixing and having it look submerged in sauce before cooking is normal) However, I have read the comments about it being too watery and having bad texture. I followed this recipe exactly, and after 30 minutes (the time it says ) it was not done enough. I cooked it for 50-60 minutes to get the right texture.
