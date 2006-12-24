Children's Gingerbread House

This easy gingerbread house recipe is one my mum in England used to make when we were kids. It was always the biggest hit every year. Use your imagination and a variety of candies to make doors, windows, pathways, and a garden. Note, this gingerbread house takes 2 to 3 days to complete. You can buy a variety of candies for decoration.
This review is for the ICING and assembly tips only, as I used a different recipe for the actual cookies (Gingerbread Men): This icing is easy to make and holds like GLUE! It's perfect, and hardens well enough to keep decorating in 2 hours (at least in my low humidity area). I'm so happy with how our first ever gingerbread house turned out that I'm submitting my pictures. I did not use any frame, I simply glued the cookies together as directed in this recipe, walls first, wait one hour til dry, then roof added, wait another hour or two, then decorate in two steps. I did make the cookies 3 days in advance, not because they needed to dry that long, just because I got busy and the house had to wait. It turned out great though! I plan to keep this icing recipe on hand for anytime I need an easy to use and very sturdy icing for decorating.
This could have been a 5 star. I agree with other's comments.. I had to add about 1 1/4 cup of flour for the dough to work properly. Once I had workable dough it was good from that point. I used another Royal Icing recipe (from this site)after reading others comments. I didn't want to chance that part. Cookie tasted great and my girls had a great time putting together our first gingerbread houses. (Had to make 2 so no fighting would happen) Will make again with adjustments to recipe. I know next time will be a 5 star!
This review is for the ICING and assembly tips only, as I used a different recipe for the actual cookies (Gingerbread Men): This icing is easy to make and holds like GLUE! It's perfect, and hardens well enough to keep decorating in 2 hours (at least in my low humidity area). I'm so happy with how our first ever gingerbread house turned out that I'm submitting my pictures. I did not use any frame, I simply glued the cookies together as directed in this recipe, walls first, wait one hour til dry, then roof added, wait another hour or two, then decorate in two steps. I did make the cookies 3 days in advance, not because they needed to dry that long, just because I got busy and the house had to wait. It turned out great though! I plan to keep this icing recipe on hand for anytime I need an easy to use and very sturdy icing for decorating.
This could have been a 5 star. I agree with other's comments.. I had to add about 1 1/4 cup of flour for the dough to work properly. Once I had workable dough it was good from that point. I used another Royal Icing recipe (from this site)after reading others comments. I didn't want to chance that part. Cookie tasted great and my girls had a great time putting together our first gingerbread houses. (Had to make 2 so no fighting would happen) Will make again with adjustments to recipe. I know next time will be a 5 star!
I really enjoyed this recipe. I had a lot of fun making the gingerbread house. At first, I thought I did something wrong with the dough because it was so soft and moist, but once I started adding some flour and began working with it, the dough was great! I recommend using wax paper for the cutouts. It was easier to get the shapes I wanted. Thanks for the recipe!
What a great recipe! I've never done gingerbread before, and it turned out great -- both tasty and a wonderful building material. I made houses, cookie cutter cookies, and freeform dough shapes (the letters of my honey's name, specifically). I followed other reviewers' advice and added quite a bit of flour, and wasn't shy with kneading more flour in prior to rolling. (In fact, the more flour that ended up in the dough as I kept rolling it out, the better it turned out.) I used Royal Icing I, which was okay, and I used a "kid-sized" elf house pattern for the building plans. Didn't use cardboard backing, either. I posted a photo of my cookies and the initial stages of our very-sloppy gingerbread houses in my Cook's Photos if anybody's curious. Just remember... we've never done this before!!! Next time I might trim my cookies before gluing them together for a better fit. Or I'll cut the dough straighter in the first place!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 3 stars
12/17/2002
This was a very nice tasty cookie, however it needed quite a bit of extra flour to make it workable. My family likes nutmeg, so we also added some fresh ground nutmeg. With the extra flour added, we made free form dough figures for the gingerbread house, like fences and animals. A good idea for trees surrounding the house: use 4 or 5 round cookies in diminishing sizes to make a multi-tiered tree, alternating cookies and icing, and green sprinkles to finish!
This was great. We had a lot of fun decorating the house. The gingerbread walls were very firm. Next time I am going to create my own design, but the instructions given make a very good "first" house. Thanks a bunch! Kate
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 2 stars
12/09/2005
The recipe is tasty, however I have found that I needed to DOUBLE the flour to make it work.
Only giving it four stars because the recipe for the royal icing doesn't work as is and had to add flour to the gingerbread. **Use 3 egg whites (not 2) to 5 cups of powdered sugar and also add 1/2 teaspoon cream of tartar. It will come out perfect for piping out of a bag and will dry hard as a rock. **I used honey in place of the molasses simply because I do not like molasses. **On advice of other reviews I also added a full 1 1/2 cups of flour. Gingerbread was exactly the perfect consistency for building. **For anyone who wants to use this for other projects, roll your dough to about the same height as a graham cracker. **Roll dough and score your shapes BEFORE you refridgerate. It is easier to work with while it is still room temp and you will only have to chill it for about 15-20 minutes.
This was a very easy recipe (very basic ingredients) to put together and follow. I cut out the cardboard pieces using approx. the same dimensions (made the pitch of the roof more steep though) Once the dough was rolled out, just placed my 'templates' on the dough, traced and cut. I rolled all the dough out on separate parchment paper which made it easy to transfer to the baking sheet without 'skewing' the 'walls'. I cut out windows, before baking and added crushed candy cane which melted into our 'window glass'. I let the pieces harden overnight before starting assembly. Instead of using the icing recipe here, I used two tubs of ready-made chocolate icing and added 1 16 oz package of confectioners sugar which made a very stiff 'glue'. I assembled the walls as directed, then covered them in the icing, I 'lined' the walls to make it look like logs. I then added the roof. I used Hersheys Cookies n Creme bars to make 'shutters', Kit Kat for the front door, I halved Reeses Peanut Butter cups to make 'flower boxes, Snickers sliced in thin pieces for a 'rock' foundation, and Chocolate Frosted Mini Wheats for the roof 'shingles'. Super fun project! Great recipe, husband and kids loved the flavor of this recipe!
This turned out so good and so fun for my kids. I made 2 batches for our 3 houses. The first batch I made exactly as written and it turned out perfect! The 2nd batch, I left out the baking powder and of course, it gave me a flatter cookie, but this way I did NOT have to trim the cookie after it came out of the oven, it was a little flatter and more crisp and I actually liked it a little better. Both were great,and my girls and I had a blast decorating them!
If you are hesitant to make an icing/glue with raw eggs in it, I suggest picking up some meringue powder (local craft stores usually carry it, and it can be bought online). To make royal icing with meringue powder, you use 3 TBS meringue powder, 1 pound sifted confectioners' sugar, and 4-5 TBS warm water... Mix 5-10 minutes until it forms peaks. :)
This is a really great recipe. Time consuming but well worth your efforts! I had to use bread flour but if you're not going to eat the house after you build it, it works just fine. (Remember to use 2 tablespoons less per cup if you have to use bread flour!)
I don't think I can say enough good things about this recipe. First, the gingerbread dough was really easy to work with. Like everyone else, I had to add more flour. Before adding the extra flour, my dough ball was just goo, almost like brownie batter. After adding an extra cup of flour, it still wouldn't hold in the shape of a ball. I ended up using 5 cups of flour instead of the 3 cups. After that, it was perfect! I chilled it, rolled it out on wax paper, chilled it, cut it, chilled it, flipped the wax paper cut-outs onto a parchment-lined cookie sheet, and then baked it. It didn't swell at all! Usually, when you bake gingerbread houses, you end up having to trim the cookies when they come out of the oven. I didn't have to do ANY trimming with this recipe at all! I also had more than I needed for the gingerbread house. I made all four sides, the roof, extra pieces for support, a few gingerbread cookies to eat, and I still ended up throwing away an orange-sized ball of dough that I didn't need. The frosting really does hold together like glue. Like the dough, the frosting is the PERFECT recipe for a gingerbread house. For the frosting for the construction, I was only able to get 4 cups (not 5) of powdered sugar mixed into the two beaten egg whites. It was too thick to hold any more! It held strong. I think this is the first gingerbread house I ever made that didn't have pieces falling off and driving me nuts! This recipe is a keeper.
The gingerbread recipe itself is ok. I ended up having to add at least another cup of flower to make the dough workable. I would not suggest using the included icing recipe. It came out awful. It was impossible to work with and didn't stick very well to the gingerbread.
I am so glad I found this recipe! I don't believe Christmas comes in a box and that's what I resorted to after a few failed attempts at the perfect ginger bread house. Everything worked out great, thank you for a recipe that I can pass down to my children...
I'm only rating the icing. I had a gingerbread house kit but no icing. I used your recipe. This was the easiest icing. I made 2 versions. Thick for gluing on the candies and the holding the house together and a thinner version to paint on the base and walls, as this one started to dry in the bag and get thicker I also used it for ice cicles. Thank you for a great recipe.
This was a disappointment. The dough was too stretchy. Once I cut the pieces out, I could not tranfer them to the baking sheet as the pieces would stretch out of shape. So I had to roll out the dough directly on the sheet and cut the shape out there, thus being able to bake just one piece at a time. The icing is a mess. It is very thick and only wants to stick to itself, not to the gingerbread house. After using A LOT of it, we were able to get the house together but that much icing really detracts from the house.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
12/19/2003
This recipe tastes great! But use a form for the house since the cookies are very heavy.
Good recipe; held together well. The royal icing recipe is very strong mortar and couldn't be more simple to make. We crumbled butterscotch candies and filled the window openings prior to cooking; this made very realistic looking windows. For high altitude cooking--increase baking time by at least 4 minutes and for the icing; it was 3 egg whites to 5 cups of powdered sugar. Please see uploaded photo/girl with blue shirt on right side of photo.
This needed more spice for both flavor and color. The second time I added cinnamon and a little ground cloves and thought it tasted better. This is a very rich dough for something that will likely be eaten before it goes stale. I think I'll search for one with less butter. Wanted to add that a large turkey pan liner bag is good for protecting the house overnight. Also, a battery operated tea light or mini light string can be put in if you leave a door or window big enough.
I made this for a Kris Kringle present just before Christmas and it turned out great. I should say that I live in rented accomodation with a poorly stocked kitchen so while baking it had no weighing scales, no sieve, no electric whisk (no whisk of any kind actually - I used a fork), no rolling pin, no baking trays (used a silcone baking sheet), only one shelf in the oven, no wire rack to cool it on and no cake board. So I made an educated guess as to the amounts, smoothed it out by patting tinfoil over it, and improvised a cake board with a piece of thick cardboard and more tinfoil. I went out and bought an icing syringe, which for €2.50 did the job of decorating nicely. Despite the lack of normal kitchen implements this recipe still turned out great so I couldn't give it anything less than 5 stars :-) Oh, like other reviewers I did use almost twice as much flour as the recipe called for so that is one little alteration. I've made the recipe again since using the specified amount of flour though, and it worked too. The spice came through stronger which was nice. And I found that if you have biscuit molds the dough holds the shape really well.
I made this with my granddaughter. It turned out great! Right consistency, directions were perfect. I might try different designs now and then, but the gingerbread itself worked very well and they did eat it after we left, and said it tasted good! Thought I had a photo, but haven't found it.
This recipe is AMAZING! I could not stop eating the batter! I don't usually love gingerbread men, but these are heaven, just out of the oven. I didn't use this recipe for my gingerbread house, but will always use this for my men and piecrust for pumpkin pie (gingerbread crust is great for that). Thanks for the recipe!
Not the right recipe for a sturdy gingerbread house. Too much butter, not enough flour, too much powder, should be be honey instead of molasses for hard walls. Would have liked more instruction on how thick to roll out dough. Had to search other sites for better instructions and dough recipe.
I have made this house two years in a row (for Valentine's Day instead of Xmas) and I think it's a great recipe. One year I needed to add flour, the other year I didn't, so just plan accordingly. The icing is amazing and holds the pieces together perfectly. I make tall houses and don't need a frame. I am worried about the raw eggs however and may try another recipe next year because my young children really want to eat it.
Used as a 'building' activity for Destination ImagiNation (1st graders). They learned a lot. Even the girl that doesn't like gingerbread ate a piece afterwards! I made a batch and a half (which made two sheets), and I used Watkins' Lemon Extract instead of lemon zest (thumbs way up on taste!) The team & I learned that fresh gingerbread is too crumbly - you DO need to wait more than one hour after baking to assemble:). But, my aim was also to have them cooperate and figure out a way to cut their own shapes without wasting much gingerbread - mission accomplished. And the other teams were very excited to eat our leftovers. Definitely will use this recipe over and over again.
The gingerbread itself is tasty but was very very sticky to have to try and roll out I had to add more flour to it. Im not sure what is with the icing recipe but the one that is listed there is not a good one. It doesnt work. I used a different royal icing recipe from this site
I made this with my 3 year old son. I firmly believe that a gingerbread house should be EATEN. Which we did, after about a day and a half. Please allow yourself the childish pleasure of taking a big bit out of the roof!! I added a bit more spices, but otherwise a perfect recipe. Remember to trim!!
Very flavorful for a gingerbread man; but I do not recommend it for a gingerbread house. The dough was very sticky and difficult to roll so we added almost an additional cup of flour. The cookies rise unevenly, therefore the house pieces were not flat and unsuitable for construction. We made 4 batches of this dough for a class project before we changed to a food network recipe.
I don't usually write reviews, but I wanted to for this recipe. I made this on Christmas Eve, following the directions exactly and it was a complete success. The gingerbread tasted great, and the kids had so much fun decorating it. The only problem I had was that the butter was too soft when I added it, so the dough did not firm up enough to cut even after refrigeration. I solved this by rolling the dough on the cookie sheet and cutting just after I took it out of the oven. All dimensions were perfect and assembly was so easy. THANK YOU for this recipe!
I've never been a fan of gingerbread. I never really cared for the taste or texture. This was a wonderful recipe in its own right, but I needed to add another cup of flour for the right consistency. I'm rating it 4 stars BEFORE my adding the extra cup of flour. Very flavorful and enjoyable to work with and eat!
njoynbakin
Rating: 4 stars
12/16/2012
This gingerbread house turned out really well and it looks really cute! The dough after it hardens overnight is of a strong consistency so you're not afraid it won't hold up for the building process. Definitely would recommend you add 1 or 1 and 1/4 cups additional flour to the dough recipe before attempting to roll it out, or it'll be one sticky mess. And plenty of dough on the rolling board/roller is a must. Roll the dough to 1/4" thick or slightly thinner. Make sure that the cut-out gingerbread house pieces are matching up with the cardboard cut-outs AFTER placing them on the baking sheet. I did this, & mine didn't need to be trimmed at all after baking. And with the gingerbread dough left over, I was able to get 5 little gingerbread boys using my cookie cutter & an extra end wall (spare in case one didn't hold). Now the powdered sugar called for (4 16 oz. bags) is a little too much- had 2 full cups of sifted powdered sugar left over & if I'd tried adding all of it to my icing for the house decorating, it would have broken my mixer. The gingerbread is pretty good tasting, though it's main function is as a building material. This would be a great Christmas project for you to work on with your kids, especially putting all the candies on. Thanks for sharing this recipe, Ruth!
I found the dough to be impossible to shape and cut before baking, and ended up cutting after it came out of the oven. It did make a great gingerbread house, although the part we ate I thought was very bland.
great recipe! i didnt need much extra flour, and i tried rly hard to get this done in one day since thats all i had. i did but i used extra structural support. my hockey team loved it, and some of my coaches couldnt stop eating it hahaha
I, also, had to knead in at least another cup of flour to get a workable dough, but once it was workable the rest went smoothly. I used a different recipe for the frosting to avoid the raw eggs: 1 cup powdered sugar to 1 and 1/2 tablespoons milk, made as needed. I put it in a bag and cut the corner off to prevent it from drying out while I worked with it and so I could squeeze it out onto the pieces.
It turned out pretty good, the last gingerbread house I made fell apart upon completion and tasted too wicked for me. But this recipe is pretty tasty. I did make a few changes, but it was mainly becsuse I ran out or didnt have ingredients. First, I 1 1/2 the recipe so I'd have some for cookies too. I only had a tablespoon of ginger instead of 1.5 for my adjustment. And I did not have a lemon to zest, but did have lemon juice, so I added just the adjusted amount. I added some cinnamon and nutmeg to make up for the missing ginger, and I did have to add a good amount of flour, as everyone else mentioned. I baked the house pieces for 20 minutes to stiffen them up but the cookies for only 10. Surprisingly though, the house is still quite soft after being out for several days and is starting to get eaten now that the cookies are gone. I did use a different frosting recipe (2 egg whites, 1/3 tsp. cream of tarter, and 3 cup powdered sugar), only because I've used it before with great results. The recipe as is I'd give 4 stars, but after my tweaks, I'll definitely make it again.
Hmm. You could find a better recipe. It was way too wet--I'm sure something is skewed in the flour amount, as others have said. And the design of the house is simple and works fine, but it could use much more particular instructions for first-time home-makers. I also got a few bubbles in the slabs of baking gingerbread, which I had to pierce, and had trouble getting the whole thing crisp without the edges being burnt.
I made 5 gingerbread houses this year from scratch following this recipe. I added 1 1/2 cups more flour as other reviews suggested. The gingerbread is amazing (and I'm not a big gingerbread fan) It was easy to construct the houses. My kids all had a ton of fun decorating them. I will use this recipe for years to come. :-)
This recipe was a lot of fun. Make sure you give yourself a few days to get it done. It doesn't pay to rush it. It also helps if you have a second pair of hands. The frosting is definitely as good as glue!
This was a fabulous experience for myself and two children to enjoy. Here we were in Australia with a temperature in the low 40s C and we were making little cottages with pretend snow adornments. Finding the molasses took days then we were away. The recipe was followed to the letter and it worked out perfectly for us first timers. We did frame the houses, we made two, in the heat the construction and decoration just followed on as it all dried so quickly. Thank you for sharing this recipe and we are planning to make it each year.
It would be really helpful to first time makers here such as myself, as to how thin to roll the dough. I ended up with not enough to make a second sidewall. Regarding the ICING. First batch to 'glue' the piece together was the perfect consistency with 2 egg whites and 5 cups of sugar (I added about 2 tablespoons of water to get it just right). The second batch to decorate the house was so incredibly thin that I added about 5 - 6 cups of sugar to get it right. There is no way you can have 4 egg whites and remaining sugar to get it thick. "Remaining sugar" from what? 5 cups? The recipe needs re-writing perhaps.
Absolutely delicious gingerbread, though I omitted the lemon zest and juice and used mace and cinnamon in place of the allspice. I have my dough refridgerating right now, however I made a few drop cookies as testers and they were GONE in less than 2 minutes. Wonderful recipe!
I didn't do lemon zest and I used my own recipe for the icing. I'd just like to say, I don't think it's fair to complain about a recipe when the instructions were clearly not followed if you needed to add anything extra. The dough was easy to work with since I allowed it to set in the fridge for an hour like the recipe says. I know it would have needed way more flour had I not done that. Sifting the flour after measuring it probably helped as well. I baked mine for 7 minutes, then trimmed the walls and roof back to the correct shape(I also cut out doors and windows half way through baking), and baked it for another 7 minutes. I assembled the house after about 45 minutes of setting and it was just fine(probably because I overcooked it but I was in a bit of a hurry so that was intentional). You can roll it out fairly thin (I wish I had rolled mine thinner) because it raises quite a bit and it's a very sturdy cookie. This was an all day project so if you plan on doing this with young kids the house should be constructed and ready to decorate ahead of time. I made mine with my 7 year old from start to finish and we decorated it right after sticking it together because I didn't want her to have to wait. I admit that was risky.
This recipe was pretty good. I definitely added extra flour, but not until I had refrigerated the dough for an hour. After finding the dough was still quite sticky, I kneaded in three quarter cups of flour. Otherwise it worked out well.
This was my first gingerbread house and turned out great. My daughter was so happy to decorate it. and she told at least 100 thanks. As other reviewers told, I also added 1 more cup of flour to get the consistency.
The dough worked great! I made a Halloween gingerbread house, which I'll redecorate for Christmas using lots of white icing. I also used meringue powder instead of raw egg whites for the royal icing. No matter what you use, be sure to let everything cool off or dry up between steps. It's worth taking the extra time so your house doesn't fall apart if you try to rush the process. Ask me how I know. ;-)
Overall, this is a good recipe. I've used this recipe 2 years in a row, but I'm not totally satisfied with it. I always omit the baking soda/powder to prevent the pieces from expanding and changing shapes. I still get some bubbling though. I'm still on the lookout for a better, more structurely sound recipe to build the large detailed "houses" that my husband and I have made a tradition in our home. I have never followed these directions for the house, so I cannot comment on them. Thanks for sharing the recipe.
Wonderful flavour! The texture is great as well. We are still nibbling from the house, and it it two weeks old. I found that I needed to add flour, but as with all recipes, each kitchen needs to adjust the ingredients to their own needs. We really loved it. This recipe is a keeper!!
The dough really didn't work. It took me an hour and a half to get them cut out and on the trey, because they were so sticky and soft. It needs much more flour. I did the same thing as many did, I added a lot of more flour. Over all it was pretty good :)
This is an easy and fun recipe. I don't consider myself a cook at all, but I did enjoy this recipe and my children had so much fun making this house. They are only 6 so the house came out like it came out, but they are currently tearing it apart now that Christmas is over and eating it. The gingerbread is tasty.
I'm sorry, I just didn't like this recipe. I made this as written. I really didn't like the flavour. Also, I don't think construction gingerbread should have leavening agents and it should be low water content to limit the formation of steam, which means no eggs.
THANK YOU for the reviewers who said to add 1 1/4 cup of flour. That saved me so much stress. I had a wet mix until adding the flour. This recipe works great otherwise. I did make a different royal icing recipe.
Our family had so much fun making this gingerbread house. Making a homemade gingerbread house from scratch and decorating it, is so much more fun and exciting compared to the store bought houses. We made it last year for the first time, but we saved the cut outs and we're ready to make the magic happen once again. Thank you for this recipe and our new family tradition.
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.