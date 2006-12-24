Children's Gingerbread House

I don't think I can say enough good things about this recipe. First, the gingerbread dough was really easy to work with. Like everyone else, I had to add more flour. Before adding the extra flour, my dough ball was just goo, almost like brownie batter. After adding an extra cup of flour, it still wouldn't hold in the shape of a ball. I ended up using 5 cups of flour instead of the 3 cups. After that, it was perfect! I chilled it, rolled it out on wax paper, chilled it, cut it, chilled it, flipped the wax paper cut-outs onto a parchment-lined cookie sheet, and then baked it. It didn't swell at all! Usually, when you bake gingerbread houses, you end up having to trim the cookies when they come out of the oven. I didn't have to do ANY trimming with this recipe at all! I also had more than I needed for the gingerbread house. I made all four sides, the roof, extra pieces for support, a few gingerbread cookies to eat, and I still ended up throwing away an orange-sized ball of dough that I didn't need. The frosting really does hold together like glue. Like the dough, the frosting is the PERFECT recipe for a gingerbread house. For the frosting for the construction, I was only able to get 4 cups (not 5) of powdered sugar mixed into the two beaten egg whites. It was too thick to hold any more! It held strong. I think this is the first gingerbread house I ever made that didn't have pieces falling off and driving me nuts! This recipe is a keeper.