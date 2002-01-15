Grandma Strait's Fudge

This is a terrible recipe for fudge! It is not descriptive enough about the cooking techniques - very bad for beginners like me! It says to heat the mixture, but it doesn't say what heat setting on your stove, and whether or not to stir it. After you remove it from heat, it doesn't say if it should cool down to room temperature before adding the marshmallow, and it doesn't say if you should let it set in the refrigerator or not. As a result, my first try at fudge came out terrible - the chocolate burned in the pan either because I had the heat too high (I had it set on the "medium" setting of my dial) or because I didn't stir and maybe I should have.

