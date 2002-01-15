Grandma Strait's Fudge
This was my Grandmother's recipe for fudge that she sold in her candy shop. It is the best fudge I have had and it is very easy to make. If pecans aren't your forte, substitute walnuts or almonds!
This fudge was great. I guess I guessed correctly that you should use POWDERED sugar, not granulated. This explains the large quantity.Read More
This is a terrible recipe for fudge! It is not descriptive enough about the cooking techniques - very bad for beginners like me! It says to heat the mixture, but it doesn't say what heat setting on your stove, and whether or not to stir it. After you remove it from heat, it doesn't say if it should cool down to room temperature before adding the marshmallow, and it doesn't say if you should let it set in the refrigerator or not. As a result, my first try at fudge came out terrible - the chocolate burned in the pan either because I had the heat too high (I had it set on the "medium" setting of my dial) or because I didn't stir and maybe I should have.Read More
This recipe has been far from rewarding for the effort and time involved. Despite my stirring constantly for 45 minutes, the sugar never really melted to give the fudge the smoothness it should have. Moreover, it got burned at the bottom, although I used the low setting on the range. After pouring the fudge in the pan, it hardened like a rock, making cutting difficult. A total waste of time and ingredients.
12 15 00 I tried this recipe today, and it turned out terrible, sugary. I think the sugar amount must be wrong compared to others on the web. I will probably throw it away. Totally disappointed. Mrs. Sheets
I don't understand why it was not specified that it required powdered sugar.
I did not use powder sugar, my dad loved it. It reminded him of his Mom's. Thanks
I wish I had read the reviews first.
Not bad... IF you use powdered sugar. SIFTED powdered sugar. Otherwise you'll get little pellets. Good flavor. Not sure if I'll use again.
I tried the recipe twice and just couldn't get it to work. I think the amount of sugar listed must be incorrect. It was very difficult to get the mixture to a boiling point, it scorched easily and the finished product was very "gritty".
I wasted prescious time in my holiday baking, I tried cane fudge and peanut butter fudge from this website that turned out much better.
I try to make this fudge a few day ago but it didnt work out to be fair this was the worst fudge I have ever try to make. I did every thing the recipe said to do and I used the best ingredients there is even the taste was griany for me it was a failure.
Amount of sugar must be wrong. I thought I would try it exactly like the recipe - terrible mess. I added evaporated milk and boiled it until the mess dissolved, then beat it at length in my kitchen aid - then put it in jars and gave it away for fudge topping for ice cream. I had also wasted 2 cups of pecans. Next time, I'll follow my cooking instincts.
I am so sorry to put a bad review on here, but here I go. YUCK!!!! This is terrible! To gritty, I wish now I had used powdered sugar, as recomended by others. I made this for Christmas, and what a disapointment!
This was the worst fudge recipe I ever tried. Either the recipe instructions were incomplete, or the wrong ingredients were listed. I wasted a lot of ingredients and am still trying to scrub out my pan.
I wore my arms out making this...it was incredibly thick to begin with and was NEVER syrupy...I really think the measurements must have been printed wrong on the recipe...4 cups of sugar??? It sounded like a lot but I trusted this recipe since it said it was used in a candy shop. As the temp. got higher it started smelling burnt and the sugar NEVER dissolved. I just wasted a bunch of money and the fudge is no good...sorry to be negative but it's pretty disappointing.
This should definitely be modified to specifically say POWDERED sugar, not regular. Mix was way to thick in the beginning and was extremely difficult to get to temperature was very grainy now adding milk in a hope to salvage. I am going back to my grandmothers way from now on, no more fake shortcut recipes.
I used SIFTED confectioner's sugar (also called icing sugar or powdered sugar). And I used a double boiler when heating the mixture just to make sure it didn't burn.
DO NOT follow this recipe! I am a "seasoned baker" and followed the recipe to a T. If the recipe is right, then use powdered sugar, not granulated--but I have not tried that version yet...taste is good, but gritty as heck, don't waste $15 in ingredients by following this!
This is either the exact recipe off of the jar of marshmallow creme, or its very similar. I can't understand why everyone had to use powdered sugar. My family has been making this for years, and its never turned out badly. Its actually the only fudge I will eat!
This was a pretty bad recipe and now I have to go buy something for the party I'm going to. The sugar never melted and I ended up with very gritty fudge. A huge waste, would not make it again.
This was very good fudge. I let it set for a day in the refrigerator then cut it up. Very good. Use powdered sugar for this recipe!
This recipe is terrible, maybe powdered sugar should of been mentioned! DO NOT USE REGULAR GRANULATED SUGAR. It will not come out as something you would want to eat. Very disappointed with this and no way would a real grandmother claim this.
This was horrible! It would have been fine if it hadn't had the sugar but it turned gritty, and tasted like someone had dumped cat litter in the batter! I did not read reviews until after I made this, a mistake I have learned from for sure!
This fudge did not work! The consistency wasn’t right and it tasted like eating chocolate chips from a bag.
It was a disaster - but- I saved it! I added a can of evaporated milk and more chocolate. Let it cook on low heat until the sugar finally melted. Turned out amazing!
So my mom made the best fudge. Always perfect, always wonderful. I remember helping her make it when I was much younger. I got a lot of her recipes, but not the one for fudge and none of my brothers or my sister have it either. This recipe is really close! I made it as it is written, using confectioners sugar of course. I had almost forgotten how much and how long you have to stir fudge! It came out tasting really, really good. Not quite moms, but really close!
