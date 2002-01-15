Grandma Strait's Fudge

This was my Grandmother's recipe for fudge that she sold in her candy shop. It is the best fudge I have had and it is very easy to make. If pecans aren't your forte, substitute walnuts or almonds!

Recipe by Mrs Shauna Dieter

Ingredients

Directions

  • Grease an 8x8 inch baking pan. Set aside.

  • In a medium saucepan combine sugar, condensed milk, butter and chocolate chips. Heat to between 234 and 240 degrees F (112 to 116 degrees C), or until a small amount of syrup dropped into cold water forms a soft ball that flattens when removed from the water and placed on a flat surface.

  • Remove chocolate mixture from heat and add marshmallow and nuts. Pour the fudge into the prepared pan, and let set.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
672 calories; protein 5.4g; carbohydrates 116.5g; fat 23.6g; cholesterol 31.4mg; sodium 109mg. Full Nutrition
