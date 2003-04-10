Dawn's Candied Walnuts

These are very very good! I own a candy thermometer...that I have never used until now. I am a beginner and these were very easy to make. I did check out my thermometer in boiling water to make sure is measured accurately. I used my enameled cast iron pot which was perfect because it heats evenly with out any 'hot spots'. (2 qt pot) I made two batches today. On the first batch they boiled for more than 8 min with out reaching the soft ball stage on my thermometer. On the second batch I turned up the heat just a bit and had not problem reaching the soft ball stage. Both batches turned out great, however the second batch looked nicer- better color and a little better crunch. These will be great gifts for Christmas. Somthing about the walnuts in this recipe is perfect. I am not a big walnut fan- but they are great in this recipe.