Dawn's Candied Walnuts
These walnuts are a special treat for Christmas, and are well worth the time it takes to make them.
Wow! This took almost no time at all and are definitely addictive! Watch the sugar mixture carefully, because mine reached the soft ball stage after just 3-4 minutes at medium-low (I turned the flame down because I was using a small 2qt pot). If you're not sure how to tell when it's done, check out www.exploratorium.edu/cooking/candy/sugar-stages.html. It has short videos of the different candy making stages and has been a lifesaver for me. These nuts are so crispy and delicious -- I'll bet pecans would be terrific too!Read More
These are definitely overated and were such a mess. Not worth the time and trouble.Read More
Thank you so much for this perfect recipe!!!! My family LOVES these. If you don't boil the syrup enough, the nuts come out cloudy and the sugar forms crystals that are kind of powdery but they still taste good. Try using pecans and substituting a 1/2 teaspoon of cardamom or Chinese five spice powder instead of 1/2 teaspoon of the cinnamon. Also, I dump the nuts out on a SILPAT or on parchment paper to "dry". Last time I made them I must have not boiled the syrup enough, and I didn't think they were ever going to set, but I left them out on the parchment paper overnight, and they turned out perfectly. Thanks again.
First of all I want to say this recipe is great! I used pecans since I'm using them to decorate a butter pecan cake. I do want to warn some people that try to make this though. The first time I tried it my candy thermometer DID NOT read "soft ball" stage so I continued to cook it. It suddenly became so hard I couldn't even stir it. The second time around, I set the timer for 8 minutes exactly, per directions, and it did the same thing. The third time I cooked it I set a bowl of very cold water next to the pan and kept testing it until it reached the "soft ball" stage and it ended up perfect...only ending up cooking it about 4 1/2 minutes total. They taste awesome and my husband, who HATES nuts, said "wow, I could eat a whole lot more of those!"
I love candied walnuts but the calories are way too much! Since this recipe seemed easy enough, I used Splenda in place of the cup of sugar. They came out great! I served them up to people and they gobbled them up without any hesitation! I will definitely make again, change the spices slightly as I like a little more zip than the cinnamon alone provided.
It was quick and easy, even for a non-cook like me. I did not measure temp, just let the sugar mix cook for 8 min. I did add a little more cinnamon for added flavor. This recipe will be one of my "regulars".
These are wonderful. I have made them with the walnuts, also with almond and pecans, all were great. You would have to be NUTS not to like these.
These are delicious!!! Not only are they great by themselves, but I also put them in salad w/ raspberry vinaigrette dressing. I will definitely make them at Christmas to share with my family & friends! Even if you aren't a nut lover, you will love these because they are more like a candy.
Yum! I must have done something wrong b/c mine were soo wet and sticky but they tasted great! I did not have a candy thermo so perhaps that has something to do with it..but I plan on practicing this one more. My hub said it's the best thing I've ever made... go figure.
Reminiscent of the candied roasted almonds available at the county fair...delicious and addictive! This recipe also works with almonds and pecan halves. YUM!
These are so good, BUT you can even make these easier. I put the sugar, water, cinnamon a little salt, BUT I add cayenne pepper, no milk or vanilla...and do in a cast iron skillet on th stove....Way faster and just as good with a bit of a 'bite'...YUM>>>>took me no time at all. Going to garnish my Waldorf salad with these wonderful walnuts. Happy Summer
These are delicious. The second time I made them I put all the ingredients in a sauce pan and brought it to boiling stirring frequently. Then I added the nuts and continued boiling til all liquid was evaporated and nuts are all coated. Pour them on to parchment paper and let them cool for 15 mins. Be patient and dont remove from stove until all liquid is gone, much easier and much faster and just as delicious.
Great recipe! I made this as Valentines Day gifts and people loved it. A few comments: 1) I doubled the recipe, but I wouldn't make much more than that at one time unless you have a very big bowl -- you need space in the bowl to mix. 2) I made this with both walnuts and pecans. Both were great, but I really really loved the pecans. 3) The recipe says to add the nuts to the syrup, but in that case you'd be making a small amount of syrup in a very large pot, which is difficult. I put the nuts in a large bowl and added the syrup to the bowl to mix.
I have been trying to eat ultra healthy for a long time now, so sweets are not a normal part of my diet. I just made these with some healthy modifications, and they are SO DELICIOUS. Instead of milk, I used plain, unsweetened rice milk ( same measurements ). Instead of sugar, I used erythritol ( again, same measurements ). You get all the flavor, and no dairy or sugar. This recipe is a real winner, and the times listed are perfect!!!
I have made this recipe several times and it has turned out perfect every time. Besides tasting great, they also make you house smell wonderful while preparing. I made a large batch so I would always have on hand. Also made them for Christmas to add to my cookie trays.
I've tried making candied walnuts several times and always failed, but this was so easy and sooo tasty! I have a marginal candy thermometer but still managed this easily! Thank you for the recipe!
I have never attempted anything like this before, and it was so simple and the results were great. I did find out that 4 c are in one pound, because I halved it and needed to know. I used my candy thermometer and had no problems getting it to soft ball stage. You have to work rather quickly to seperate the nuts, but that's easy peasy. My husband gobbled them up!
Yum!
Easy and delicious! My family loved them!
SUPER EASY!!!!......Came out perfect!
Easy and delicious!
A friend of mine made me a salad that had these as well as raisins, blue cheese and a raspberry balsamic vinaigrette dressing. It was so good, and I had to find out how to make the candied walnuts. Thanks so much for the recipe! I'd also like to try them with Splenda and cinnamon, as suggested by another reviewer.
These are great! If you'd like a little extra boost of taste, try "Pumpkin Pie Spice" it makes them even YUMMIER!!! ?
Love these, great Christmas treat to take to work.
Super easy to make and tasted pretty good.
These are the best ever! So easy to make and just delicious. Thanks for sharing this.
Amazing!
These are so easy and so addicting! I used these on a holiday salad of spinach, craisins, bleu cheese, and raspberry vinegairette.
Quick, easy and delicious! This is definitely a keeper recipe that I'll make over and over again. Not only will these be great over the holidays, but I made this initial batch to use in salads. Wonderful!
I actually used a candle thermometer AND the 8 minute guide AND the cold water test for cooking the sugar mixture. Everything worked out perfectly. I brought it to a boil and turned it on medium since I was nervous about burning it. I kept using the cold water test before the 8 min time and before the thermometer showed the right heat "just in case" my sugar mixture was cooked enough before then. But everything came together perfectly at once: temp 230-ish degrees; cooking time 8 min buzzer, drop was softball-ish in cold water. My husband liked this recipe for the cinnamon flavor compared to the ones we got from a friend w/o it. I will definitely make this again. Thank you!
These walnuts are fantastic and so easy to make! I used them in a salad with dried cranberries, clementines and baby greens topped with a white balsamic vinegarette dressing.
I made them today, and the walnuts came out perfect. It was a cinch to make. Parchment paper works very well. I didn't have a candy thermometer, either. But I just followed the directions--no problem. Even though it's after Christmas, I plan on serving them on New Year's Eve. Healthy treat, too, since walnuts give us the good fatty acids.
These were absolutely amazing! My brother's wife made them for Christmas and I have a confession.... I ate mine and also started to get into my fiances they were so good! I couldn't help myself. Fabulous!
My two year old and I can't stop eating these. They are so good. I wasn't even sure about the candy stages, but I just cooked the mixture about 8 minutes and called it good. I love these in salads too!
excellent. easy. for those who burn sugar easily (like me) I just stayed glued to the pot and stirred unceasingly and quickly. I also did it on medium rather than medium high and it seemed to work fine
These are AWESOME--and so easy! I used some peanuts instead of walnuts; it took me less than 20 minutes from start to finish. They look wonderful and tasted delicious. Heh--I think I know what everyone is getting for Christmas this year!
So easy!! I don't have a candy thermometer, so I trusted other reviewers who said that the 8 minutes was accurate. I forgot to add the vanilla, but they still turned out great! I'll definitely use this recipe again, and like others mentioned, I'll try pecans too!!
These were easy and fantastic! I used mostly walnuts, but also added some almonds and pecans. I also added a dash of allspice and grated in some nutmeg as well to give it a little extra fall flavor. I made them to snack on at work and I'm not sure they are going to make it to the office. I will definitely use this recipe again and again! Update: I thought that these turned out just as intended, but after reading reviews, the sugar on mine is a bit crystalized and powdery. Instead of using the thermometer next time, I'm going to try the cold water/soft ball test to really make sure I get it right. Even if I can't figure out how to make the soft ball stage, I'll still continue making these because they are that good.
Great recipe. Just like the ones you get at the craft fairs (That I usually spend $8 for a small bag). I forgot to add the vanilla and turns out it doesn't really need it. I would make that an optional ingredient.
These turned out great! Great taste, quick and easy to make.
These are addicting! Only thing I would mention is that 1 lb of nuts is too much for the recipe. I found that I had to make 2 batches of the sugar recipe to properly coat 1 lb of walnuts. Other than that a GREAT recipe!
Fabulous! It tasted so good. Next time, I'd probably double the caramel next time. I love the gooey sweet goodness.
Super easy and very good!
These are wonderful! I was making them for family and for my coworkers, and I had to bag them very quickly so I didn't keep eating them! I didn't have to change a thing! I assume they'd be great with pecans as well. Thanks so much
Fantastic! I roasted the walnuts for about 15 minutes because I like them a little crunchier and more toasty, but this recipe is wonderful. I used to slave over candied nuts at Christmas time, but this will now be my go-to recipe. Thanks you!
Just tried this and it was very easy and quick. The nuts tasted great and I will definitely make these again.
This turned out to be a great holiday snack!
WOW ! Easy, fast and FABULOUS. I'm making candied nuts for my father-in-law and I've been testing lots of recipes on this site. THIS IS IT! Thanks for sharing. AND Thanks to all for sharing your soft ball and sugar tips.
these are so yummy!! easy to make but be careful, as someone else posted they are addictive! my husband and I grab some everytime we walk by.
These are really, really good. Hard to stay away from them so I suggest you make a few batches for the rest of your family.
Used Almonds, the smell in my house is AMAZING right now! Super easy and UMMMM so good. Thanks Dawn :D
This recipe is easy to make and is sooooo delicious! I ran out of sugar, so I used 1/2 white and 1/2 brown sugar - even better! The nuts tasted like the goo used on the pecanbons at Cinnabon. Yummy!
These nuts are excellent! Very easy recipe to follow, just don't forget the vanilla!! Everyone loved them. When measuring the nuts, use exactly what the recipe calls for or less because there may not be enough syrup to cover them all. Good luck!
Ohmygoodness these are SO DELICIOUS!! I tripled the recipe for my Costco 1.36 kg bag of almonds, and I had to cook the syrup for about 12 minutes, and it turned out perfectly, so simple to make. My whole family LOVES this recipe, we have a new family favorite!
I made these as Christmas presents this year, and my boss and coworkers loved them! Thanks Dawn!!! These are Great!
Excellent. Bet you can't eat just one.
amazing. Tastes like Christmas! Great for salads too.
This recipe is all that it claims. Wonderful candied walnuts for every occasion. I prepared them to go with a salad, and they were easy to prepare, all around. As I have a convection oven, I limited the roasting for the walnuts to about 7 minutes. I timed this to correspond with the preparation of the sugar mixture, which I heated to about 220 F. Then, mixing them while still hot, and when fully coated, spread them on a cool baking sheet lined with parchment paper, allowed separation of the nuts without sticking together. And to top it off, they tasted great!
I cannot make them fast enough for my husband. I made them for my co-workers for Christmas and my husband was mad at me because he didn't want to share them. I also have tried using other nuts (cashews & pecans). They turned out really awesome as well but there is something about the walnuts that make them my favorite. DO NOT forget to toast the nuts 1st. The flavor you get from doing that is probably one of the most important things. My husband & I thank you for sharing this recipe!
i took this to work & had more raves than anything i had brought in the past. Thank you!
great recipe, the smell of the roasted walnuts and the vanilla in the syrup reminds me of the streets of Uruguay!
Super quick to make and the perfect snack when you get a sweet tooth craving.
The recipe was easy to follow and fast. The nuts tasted terrific, and everyone loved them. Make sure to have a glass of milk handy!
these made my day :) I originally made them for a strawberry spinach salad, now I'm thinking ice cream, and we're even enjoying them plain! I roasted the walnuts in my toaster oven because it's really hot, so I had to do them in 2 batches, but it worked really well.
I needed a quick snack to take to a church parents' fellowship...made with Splenda and got many compliments!
Good recipe. The only thing I did not like was the look/texture of the coating. It had a cloudy/granular look to it. I wanted a special "Zip" to them by adding 1/4 teaspoon of cayenne powder, and reduced the cinnamon to 1 teaspoon. This made them the perfect flavor for salads.
These make great christmas gifts . I have made these with pecans and almonds . They always turn out good .
I have these cooling on wax paper right now! These came out awesome! I don't have a candy thermometer, but I do have a digital liquid thermometer which I used to achieve the 236F. The sauce is the PERFECT amount for 1lb of walnuts. These are sure to be a hit and this recipe couldn't be ANY easier.
I thought other reviewers were too hard on this recipe. I rated it 5 stars hands down. I have never made any type of nuts before and everyone loved these. It was like I had been doing it for years! I thought it was very simple and delicious. Thank you so much!
Very good taste. I actually spiced it up with some added cloves and instead of one teaspoon of vanilla, I did one tablespoon, which I know sounds like a lot, but I like vanilla and the walnuts are so good. Next time I think I would do less cinnamon...maybe a half a teaspoon less would tone it down a little. All in all, I really appreciated the recipe. Thanks!
These were easy to make and a huge hit at the holidays. I had many requests for the recipe! Next time I will try with almonds.
Yummy and easy! I used pecans instead of walnuts but did everything else the same. My "testers" at work gave them rave reviews!
Very addictive!! No thermometers required which made it very easy.
The only problem is they are too good and makes you want to eat all of them without sharing.
Excellent! SO easy. I didn't use a thermometer- I just kept stirring with a whisk until it resembled a dark caramel, dumped the walnuts in (which i just lightly toasted in a frying pan on low heat), and then immediately dumped the mix out on wax paper and separated. These are perfect on their own or added to a mixed green salad with feta, cranberries, and pears. yummm!
These are amazing and so simple to make. I, like several other reviewers, found that the sugar mix only need to boil for about 4.5 minutes. I have varied it a bit with several batches. My favorite was adding a teaspoon of allspice.
These are SO quick and easy & very addictive! The aroma comng from the stove is woooooonderful. They're even better after they set a few days. A must for the holidays!
Just finished making these and I don't know if they will make it to the party! SO good! One piece of advice. Once you add the walnuts to the syrup stir fast!
This recipe is SOOOOO easy...I used chopped walnuts because that's all i had but I have made some cute and yummy clusters of candied pecans!!!!
I only had half a pound of chopped walnuts so I baked those half the cooking time. (so 325° for 4 min) and followed the recipe exactly. I followed another reviewers advice and lightly salted (with sea salt) the candied walnuts as they cooled. VERY YUMMY!! I will always have a bowl of candied walnuts within reach from now on! This recipe is so easy and very versatile, next time I'm using pecans!
This is the best reciepe I have found for candied nuts. I have made them several way feel this is the best tasting. I add two teasp of cloves and one teasp of chili powder for spice. They are very good in salad as small packet for gifts.
These are sweet and nice with the cinnamon flavor but I was looking for something with more of clear glaze.
I used roasted pecans and almonds, as well as dry roasted peanuts. Great flavor, a real hit with my husband!
These are very very good! I own a candy thermometer...that I have never used until now. I am a beginner and these were very easy to make. I did check out my thermometer in boiling water to make sure is measured accurately. I used my enameled cast iron pot which was perfect because it heats evenly with out any 'hot spots'. (2 qt pot) I made two batches today. On the first batch they boiled for more than 8 min with out reaching the soft ball stage on my thermometer. On the second batch I turned up the heat just a bit and had not problem reaching the soft ball stage. Both batches turned out great, however the second batch looked nicer- better color and a little better crunch. These will be great gifts for Christmas. Somthing about the walnuts in this recipe is perfect. I am not a big walnut fan- but they are great in this recipe.
Very easy and very tasty. I think I would like this just as well or more using pecans instead of walnuts. Hard to eat just one!!
Thank You for the great recipe!!! I took this recipe with me to Germany in December. I am always baking something new for them. They DEVOURED them. I could not make enough. I was making new batches every other day. In the four weeks I was there I made over five pounds.
It was really easy to make this! And they tasted amazing. I'm putting them in our salad. I added some cumin to it in addition to the cinnamon to give them some more flavor! GREAT RECIPE
Make it a 5 by shaking them in a paper bag with powdered sugar while still a lil tacky!!!
This is an awesome recipe!! Any nuts leftover at the end of this baking season are going to end up candied with this recipe. I used a candy thermometer to take the mixture exactly to the softball stage and when mixed with the toasted nuts the mixture starting to harden immediately. They could be eaten in about 10 minutes. I think next time I will make a little more of the candy mixture as this just barely covered one pound of nuts (which according to my kitchen scale was close to 4 cups) I also think I will incorporate pecans, and almonds and other nuts as well as maybe try more spices such as some nutmeg. Thanks for a great recipe.
I'm a beginner in the cooking/baking world and was happily surprise to find that even I could make this recipe. The walnuts taste great and I even used almonds and pecans on my next attempt. All turned out delicious. This will probably become a regular Christmas recipe for our family.
Awesome! Anyone looking for that special walnut recipe... this is it! I followed the recipe exactly and the walnuts turned out PERFECT! My picky eater even ate them. Thanks alot Dawn! P.S. This is one of those few recipes that turn out just as hoped!
These were so easy to make and taste wonderful! Everyone who ate them LOVED them!
Amazing!!!
I like a little more bite but these were still tasty. Think these would go over well at a holiday party or as a gift for a nut lover especially since they are easy to make.
AWESOME! thanks for the QUICK, EASY, PAINLESS recipe. Used with an endive, roasted pear and stilton salad.
These are really, really good and addictive to boot.
I doubled the syrup to make sure all the walnuts got a good coating.
It's so delicious!!!
The only reason I didn't give this a perfect rating is that my picky eater is standing over my shoulder saying "Give it a four!" This is a six from anybody else.
