Dawn's Candied Walnuts

656 Ratings
  • 5 567
  • 4 57
  • 3 19
  • 2 8
  • 1 5

These walnuts are a special treat for Christmas, and are well worth the time it takes to make them.

By Dawn Timmerman

prep:

prep:
10 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
16
Yield:
1 pound
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

16
16 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Spread nuts in a single layer over a baking sheet. Roast for approximately 8 to 10 minutes, or until the nuts start to turn brown and the smell of roasting nuts fills the kitchen.

  • Stir together sugar, cinnamon, salt, and milk in a medium saucepan. Cook over medium-high heat for 8 minutes, or until the mixture reaches the soft ball stage of 236 degrees F (113 degrees C). Remove from heat, and stir in vanilla immediately. .

  • Add walnuts to sugar syrup, and stir to coat well. Spoon nuts onto waxed paper, and immediately separate nuts with a fork. Cool, and store in airtight containers.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
238 calories; protein 4.5g; carbohydrates 16.9g; fat 18.6g; cholesterol 0.5mg; sodium 39.3mg. Full Nutrition
