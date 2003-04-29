Cream Cheese Mints

These seem to be everyone's favorite holiday candy recipe. Could be the melt in your mouth texture, or perhaps the sweet peppermint taste. Could also be the fact that this is the easiest candy recipe around! If stored in airtight container, these can be frozen for a couple months. These can also be made into pretty shapes by rolling in granulated sugar, pressing into candy molds, and dropping them out.
Made about 500 of these for a wedding reception. Talk about yum-yum-yummy! HIGHLY RECOMMENDED!! My tips: Use 4 oz. cream cheese instead of 3, use 1/2 tsp. peppermint oil, and use 5 drops food coloring (that made about 100 mints). I mixed all ingredients (except powdered sugar) with mixer, then added the powdered sugar and mixed by hand. I tore off little nibblets of the dough, tossed in granulated sugar, and pressed into candy molds. To allow mints to set up, I dried them on a cookie sheet, lined with waxed-paper (also, it helps to sprinkle granulated sugared all over the waxed-paper to keep mints from sticking) for about 2 hours, then transferred to freezer in sealed containers. Thawed in fridge the day before serving. Turned out better than any mints I've ever had! Thanks for the recipe!!
These just taste like minty creamcheese icing to me, so I wasn't that impressed. I just made them into small flatened circles so I think I'm going to dip them in mint chocolate now to make them salvageable. Also had to keep adding icing sugar to make them easy to handle. I will see what they are like after I dip them in chocolate, but as is I won't be making them again. Ok...Update....I dipped them in mint chocolate, and they taste amazing, almost like the york peppermint patties, just much smaller, but that's not a bad thing at x-mas, smaller is better. So I will be making them again, but only dipped in mint chocolate.
Very very good BUT this recipe calls for a 3oz package of cream cheese! USE AN 8oz! They're relatively quick and easy and they taste terrific! One more suggestion: I add a little bit more peppermint to a recipe this size.
These little mints are wonderful! They just melt in your mouth! I used a tiny heart cookie cutter and made heart mints for Valentine's Day. The only thing is that I added the red food coloring last and it was very hard to get a consistent color. They ended up having a pink and white marble look, which was fine. But next time I would put the food coloring in before adding the powdered sugar. I think it would mix in better that way. My 3-year-old even liked these! They're addicting!! NOTE: I also tried this recipe with fat free cream cheese. You need to increase the powdered sugar in order to make the dough workable. (Just keep adding it until the consistency is right to roll out.) I then used tiny circle cookie cutters to cut the dough. After they dried for 2 hours, I dipped them in semi-sweet chocolate that I had melted in a double boiler and refrigerated them. They taste like little York peppermint patties and are low in fat! (Use real butter, not low fat spread, or they won't firm up enough). Just can't say enough about these - they're a favorite at my house!
The instant I saw this recipe I called my mom to the computer, my family has been making these as long as I can remember To those that say its too sticky, my mom says the recipe isn't calling for nearly enough powder sugar. If it is too sticky, simply add more of the p.sugar. If it is too minty for you, don't use the oil, use extract, or simply cut back on the oil. I made these last year & realized I only had Torani Peppermint syrup & used that instead, still came out great. Always, always a big hit!
I made these for my son's wedding. I used 8 oz cream cheese instead of 3 oz. 8 1/2 cups of powered sugar. 2 T + 2 1/2 t of butter and 3/4 t peppermint extract. Use less for a tamer mint flavor. Beat this mix well to give a smooth creamy mint. I used my mixer. This made approx 200 mints. (Used heart and rose bud molds) Be sure to roll your balls in sugar well before putting them into the molds. This will prevent sticking. I also used sugar crystals at the bottom of the molds that gave my mints a very elegant look that is perfect for a wedding. I had to let these dry on wax paper all day before they were hard enough to put in freezer bags to freeze. Hope this helps others that are making large quantities for special events.
I made these for Christmas but am just getting around to writing the review, because I'm going to make them again for Easter. They were extremely simple to make (my 3 yr old twins helped). I agree that you have to adjust the peppermint extract (it *has* to be extract, not imitation flavoring) to taste; I added more because I like a stronger mint flavor. We tinted them green and red, rolled the balls in sugar and pressed them with a cork into penny-sized mints -- good size, as any larger could be overly sweet. They dried just fine on waxed paper (maybe because of the small size) and they were a great and welcomed addition to every cookie tray I made. For Easter, we're making them the same size but tinting them pastel colors. These freeze extremely well and the texture remains the same -- creamy and smooth. Great recipe I'll keep on hand for something I need quickly for a fancy occasion or party.
Wonderful, but I will use more cream cheese next time. I used pure peppermint extract (1/4 tsp) but I think I will also use a little more of that, in the next batch. The kids had a blast with this. Nothing hot, but we sure had a lot of powdered sugar on us when we were done! :) We dipped a shot glass in decorator sugars and flattened some of the mints that way too. Yummy!
I made these for Christmas this year, just to be a little different, and EVERYONE loved them. My dog actually ate an entire tray that was waiting to be refrigerated before I caught her . . . so she must have like them, too . . . and her breath certainly freshened up. I also tried to use the candy molds, as another reviewer suggested, but that didn't work at all. It just made a mess, and I wasted perfectly good mints. I also dipped the bottom of mine in melted Ghirardelli chocolate, turning them into what everyone thought were the best peppermint patties EVER created. Thank you so much for the recipe!
My sister and I made these mints for a wedding. We used molds that we found at a kitchen store, one was a leaf and the other a rose. We colored the leaves a pale green and left the roses their natural off white. They were very elegant and received many compliments. The recipe is perfect-all you need is a little patience and lots of room in your refrigerator!
WOW--so quick and easy to make! They were gone in mintues. I made them with 4 oz of cream cheese. Divided the mixture and add 3 teasp. of lemon extract to half and 3 teasp. of mint to the rest. Had to add a little more confectioner's sugar as it was too sticky to handle. Then it handled so well. I made them small, one or two bites. Added melted chocolate to half of the mints and they tasted great. Will be making these and giving as gifts.
These were the talk of the party! So pretty, yummy, and easy to make. I rolled the mixture into small balls and then rolled them in granulated sugar before flattening them with a fork. Gave a slight sparkle and kept the fork from sticking. People actually thought I had purchased them. Especially good when dipped in melted dark chocolate!!!!! Better than a York! Just be sure to refrigerate them well so they are nice and cold before dipping. Otherwise, they will lose their shape. FYI: I did not use the butter as my recipe (given to me by a friend) did not call for it. Definitely not necessary. I used an 8 oz. package of cream cheese, 8 cups of powdered sugar and 1/4 tsp of peppermint OIL. Perfect!!!!!!
Easy and tasty. I used peppermint extract instead of oil (a little over 1/4 tsp.) and they turned out wonderfully. I rolled mine and snipped with scissors to save time. My husband said they look just like restaurant mints!
I made these mints for both my wedding and my friends. I get a little creative with the flavoring and use candy oils other than peppermint, such as cream de menthe, cheesecake, pralines n cream, and butter rum. They are all so good. I personally wasn't a big fan of the cheesecake- I thought they tasted too sweet but the lady that sold me the oil at the candy store says it is the most popular flavor for these mints! I also use candy molds- my wedding was at Christmas time and so I did molds of doves, gifts, bells, and christmas trees (so cute- I used green coloring and the white sugar looked like snow!) It is important to roll them in granulated sugar before putting them in the molds and then pop them out onto a wax paper-lined tray or they will stick. I also let them dry out overnight.
What a great base recipe - perfect for an Easter treat! I needed to double the recipe since i was making them for a crowd and made them in my food processor which was SO EASY! I used more icing sugar than was called for - possibly even double what it called for. I just added until I had a workable dough-like texture in a ball. Then after taking the dough out, I weighed it, divided it into 5 equal parts and mixed each part in the food processor in a snap. I did the colors in order so it wouldn't matter to the next color.... ie. yellow, green, blue, violet, and then pink. I experimented with rolling "snakes" and cutting them, but I had to shape them that way too.... in the end it worked well to roll out the dough and cut with a small circle cookie cutter. Mine were a little larger than a dime. I dusted them with powdered sugar and will let them sit out on drying racks for a few hours before refrigerating them.** I didn't have any peppermint oil so for a double batch I used 3 tsp of extract.** Just made these again for a kids cooking class and they were so much fun to make. Lots of great ways to use them too.... bridal or baby shower... teacher gifts... Easter... Christmas... fun & easy as long as you make sure that you KEEP ADDING POWDERED SUGAR UNTIL YOU GET A SMOOTH BALL.
Quick, easy recipe that impresses people! I just made these for a baby shower--did two double batches: one pink and peppermint, one blue and coconut. With the pink batch I added 1 1/2 to 2 cups less sugar and loaded to goopy pink stuff into my "Easy Accent Decorator" gun and put the star tip on, rolled out some wax paper and "shot" out several pretty mints. With the blue mints I followed the recipe except I did coconut extract...which I think is better than the peppermint. Next batch I'm going to do yellow with some butter rum. This recipe was so easy, my 8 and 9 year old made the blue batch so they could have a stash of mints for their little tea parties.
I put "the Best" because I've never had anything like these before. They are SUPER and sooo creamy. First, the amount of peppermint oil you should use depends on your taste or what you are looking for. I'm not one that really likes peppermint a lot, and two drops is plenty for me. My husband likes 5 or 6 drops in his, and so does everyone else that really likes peppermint. I always add powdered sugar until it comes together and is not sticky. That way the balls are easy to roll. This recipe can be played around with a little. Add more cream cheese if you like, but just add more sugar, too, so you get a rollable or moldable "dough." Also, you can add any flavor oil. Food grade oil is cheap and easy to find on ebay, too.
These mints are fabulous! I made them for a family 4th of July party by dividing the dough into 3 parts and coloring one part red, one blue, and leaving the other white. I finished them as usual, and arranged them as a flag. One problem I did have (having done this in the middle of summer) was having the mints start to melt while they were sitting on the table, but that was easily solved by throwing gel ice packs in a square decorative basket, covering them with a towel, and arranging the mints on top of that! I can't wait to experiment more with these neat little candies, they are a total crowd pleaser.
These are really good! I can't believe I've never made them before. They're very simple to make, even though forming the individual mints IS a little time consuming. I didn't have peppermint oil or paste food colors, so I used peppermint extract (3/4 tsp) and liquid food colors (5 drops in half a batch of candy). Because of this extra liquid, I did have to work some additional powdered sugar in to get a manageable dough. I rolled the dough into pencil-thick ropes and pinched off individual mints with the back of a knife so they would somewhat resemble butter mints. Thanks for a great recipe!
I just finished making these, i didnt have any of the problems that some ladies had. I used 4 oz of cream cheese , i softened it in the nuker for 8 sec. and softend the tablespoon of butter for 5 sec. put them in the bowl of my kitchenaid mixer . Added the peppermint Extract of which i was only going to use 1/4 teaspoon then said oh what the heck and added another 1/4 Which was purrfect for our taste. I mixed cheese and butter and extract (and i used wiltons gel color which was added to this before the sugar) til it was nice and creamy ... adding 1 C of p sugar at a time ,mixing til it became smooth again then adding another cup of the sugar .. creamed this then added the last cup ~ Came out perfectly... I want to coat them in chocolate ... Would i do this right after the drying process or after they come out of the freezer
I cannot rate this recipe as of yet(that explains the one star), I didn't try it. But, I've been making these mints for years. Tips: try different flavored extracts. Lemon is a good one. Vanilla is kinda bland. After mixing all ingredients (except extracts) split some up and knead in any flavor extract. See which one tickles your fancy. If mix is sticky, just add more P.sugar or let it sit in the frig for a bit.
This was incredibly easy! They are so light, they melt in your mouth. I followed directions exactly except adding more peppermint extract (I didn't have oil). I also added the coloring before adding the powdered sugar like someone suggested. Turned out perfectly!! I can't wait to give this out with my other goodies. I know its going to be a hit!
NOTE: the recipe calls for peppermint OIL. I see reviews where folks are stating that the dough was too sticky and they are using EXTRACT. big difference between two drops and a tsp or so of something that you are mixing into powdered sugar. I didn't have oil so used extract and just adjusted accordingly by adding a bit more confectioner's sugar. I doubled the batch and also sifted the sugar to avoid any small pea-size lumps. I also let mine dry overnight and turned them over half way through the drying process. The 'dough' works beautifully to put it through a cookie press using the star disc and adding a stripe of red or green. They are creamy and mallow yet they stay together nicely. The key I think is to adjust the amt. of sugar if you are using extract instead of oil. thank you for this nice addition to my holiday treats.
I use an entire 8 oz package of cream cheese and almost an entire bag of powdered sugar. I also substitute 2 teaspoons of peppermint extract for the peppermint oil. I use a half teaspoon to make rounded mints instead of flattening them out with a fork. They are so delicious and easy to make. People can't believe how easy the recipe is and they can't get enough of these mints!
These are delicious. My Gramma made these for my wedding and this recipe is just like hers. I made them for Christmas, used red and green food coloring to make them look like individual red and green gift packages (from a Christmas mold I got at Walmart--the less detailed the mold, the better for this candy). I keep these in the freezer and take them out right before serving them (they don't freeze hard)- the colder they are the better!
Wow, so delicious and fun! I made these for a Christmas party that I'm going to, and they are amazing! I did use 4 ounces of cream cheese instead of three for this recipe. I used 5-6 drops of food coloring per batch. I used rubber candy molds in the shape of a Christmas tree and jingle bells to shape them, which was time consuming but very fun, and they look so cute. The key to using the candy molds: refrigerate dough for a bit, then fill the candy mold with granulated sugar, then dump out the sugar (you want the inside of the mold to have a layer of sugar). Make marble sized balls out of the dough, then roll them in granulated sugar and press into mold. Remove the candy from the mold by just putting it over the cookie sheet lined with wax paper(sprinkled with sugar)and press it out. After a few, they will start to just fall out. I made the original recipe with peppermint and also made some using cinnamon oil. . . it is hard to pick a favorite, but my mom LOVED the cinnamon! Definitely worth the time!
These are tasty, fun, and pretty easy to make!! I used 4oz of cream cheese, 1 tbsp butter, 1/4 tsp pure vanilla extract, 1/2 tsp pure mint extract, then after creaming those together, just added powdered sugar until I got the right consistency to mold. Loved it!
These mints are totally yummy, but I did find that I had to add more peppermint oil than the recipe called for. I also shaped them into patties and dipped them in dark chocolate Wilton candy melts. The texture is exactly like York Peppermint Patties. You may want to use unsalted butter because the cream cheese does make them slightly salty.
I've been making cream cheese mints for years and just tried adding the butter this recipe calls for, yummmmm! Adds just a little more depth to it and makes it easier to work I think. I'm making mints for my daughter's baby shower and instead of molding them I bought mini cookie cutters (bottle, bib and onsie) and just cut them out like sugar cookies! How simple! I wish I would've found that out sooner cuz molding takes FOREVER! Just sprinkle sugar on your surface after kneading the mix so it's smooth and roll it out. If any stick you can just throw them back in the remaining mix (or in your mouth in my case!) Thanks for a great recipe!
These are delicious little bites of heaven; however, they were VERY sticky to work with. Next time I plan to increase the powdered sugar by at least a cup! And I might dip some in chocolate for some excellent chocolate mints! Thanks for the recipe!!!
Very quick and easy. I used my cookie press to make various shapes after mixing in a little red food coloring so they came out pink striped. Very cute and delicious. I used 8 drops of peppermint oil. Tried making first batch with imitation peppermint - not nearly as good and took 1/2 the bottle.
These are excellent! I had people ask to take these home from my party! I read several reviews before making, and the reviews are very mixed. I think it needs to be noted that the amount of powder sugar depends on 2 factors. One: whether or not you soften the cream cheese in the microwave, or set out on the counter to be softened...Two: If you are molding the mints you may need extra powdered sugar so it is not to sticky to roll into balls. Personally I did add more powdered sugar. IF YOU ARE using a mold you need to roll in granulated sugar before placing in the molds, so they don't stick!! Excellent Mint! Thankyou!
Made three double batches for a friends' wedding. Easy and fabulous. The outsides 'crisped' up while the center stayed fabulous cream-cheese smooth! If you double the recipe, you will need to add up to an additional cup of powdered sugar to get the mixture smooth enough to handle.
Haven't made these yet but hint they r as good as what my mom used to make - she used an icing bag with a star tip and made small stars and dried them well - we froze some and the rest went into a candy dish - gone within days usually - we always made flavored ones in matching colors- cherry - orange - lemon and more - always a huge hit!!!!
I could not get these out of the candy molds that I put them in. They were very good though ,just rolled and cut and dried. Just a note, this recipe needs about a half teaspoon salt really brings out the flavors. Thanks
These are fantastic! I made mine using peppermint extract AND about a tsp of butter flavoring to really get that butter mint taste. I kept them white, put them through a cookie press... beautiful and delicious!
I made these into the size of large chocolate chips. I used just my finger to get them out of the bowl, however I think when I make them again, I will roll small sections into ropes and cut them. I think that would be easier. However very tasty and addictive! Thanks for sharing!
I decided to roll the candies in crushed candy canes instead of adding the food coloring to them and they turned out great! Added a nice touch to a wonderful recipe! I also recommend adding much more peppermint extract that what the recipe calls for in order to get a nice mint flavor.
4 stars from me only because the recipe is so simple. I just made two batches for Christmas, one pink and one light green. I mixed the "dough" in my little Oskar and I used my cookie press star disk. They look professional! Instant gratification. For the pink batch, I followed the recipe precisely except for my substitution of peppermint extract for oil. That batch was very stiff and hard to press and would be best for hand shaping. The green, second batch I kept a little less stiff (@2-1/2 cu sugar) and it made all the difference in the pressing designs. I dusted them with more confectioners sugar to make it look snowy. I am delighted with this project! I'll definitely make these again. If I can figure out how to post pictures, I'll definitely post one of these.
I tried this recipe and there is no way they can be considered a candy. I followed the recipe and i had to pipe them as there was no way i could roll this. they have been drying for over 3 hours and i still can't pick them up. i am going to try to salvage them by dipping them in chocolate but will probably have to freeze them first to handle them. This recipe needs a lot of adjusting to get right so that doesn't make it a good recipe for me.
These are nice and easy to make. Be careful, as they dry out a little quicker than two hours. I used 1/2 teaspoon of peppermint extract instead of the oil (just the right amount!), and I found that using the food color drops (red and green) did not mix with it and made very cool Christmas speckles in the mints. They turned out so great, I think I'm going to make them like this again and again.
Love this recipe. I used peppermint extract like another reviewer recommended. I just roll it out like a snake (think playdough) and make little slices. I always get tons of mints and everyone thinks I bought them from a restaurant. Some of my friends thought I purchased these mints from Lionhouse restaurant.
These are great! Let the cream cheese soften and it makes it easier to stir everything. I didnt have molds so I just rolled them out and used tiny cookie cutters. Will be making these as gifts for Christmas!
This recipe was great!! I used 1/4 tsp pure peppermint extract instead of peppermint oil and I even used low fat cream cheese - they turned out great!! There weren't any left after the party!!
this was so easy to make, and so yummy.. I doubled up on the mint, the mints were wonderful and the house smelt like mint for hours.. :)
Very easy to make, as long as you roll them into balls and press with a fork. I tried to make them in candy molds, but decided it was more trouble than it was worth. They are so good that they don't need to be in a fancy shape to be appealing, anyway. I made them to give as gifts in holiday tins.
This truly was easy and yummy! I rolled mine in little balls then rolled the balls in powdered sugar and pressed them with my thumb. As they dried, the powdered sugar made a swirled effect, making them look more like starlight peppermints. The ones that I didn't eat and actually made it to the recipents of my Christmas gifts loved these!!
These was a great recipe. I doubled the recipe and colored 1/3red the other 1/3 green and left the last portion white. I also rolled my dough into ropes and cut them with a butter knife then tossed them on powdered Sugar. Yum!
First of all it is worth your time to read the other reviews, they are very helpful, and give great ideas. Like using the bottom of a shot glass dipped in sugar to press the mixture into the mold. I did find that if I sprinkled a little sugar into the mold first, this helped the mixture fall right out. Make sure you have plenty of time when doing this recipe, but they are worth it.
These are the best peppermint patties you'll ever have. Their smooth, not grainy, like the boughten ones I've had. It doesn't matter what fancy store you buy yours from, these will beat any other, hands down. Their easy to make, fast and fun. I dipped them in melted chocolate and froze. Delish!
Stick with the recipe. Do not use 8 oz of cream cheese. If you do, you need to double the amount of confectioner's sugar. Works well to roll into balls and roll in sugar then roll into candy molds. Made cute baby shower mints.
So good! I couldn't find peppermint oil any where so I used a 1/2 tsp of peppermint extract and it worked perfectly. I also added just a little bit of vanilla extract to offset a little of the mint. It was delicious. Suggestion for coloring: I had trouble mixing the color in last so I think next time I will color the powdered sugar, food coloring seems to work better with dry thigns.
I made these for Christmas and tinted them with green food coloring. Instead of rolling into balls, I rolled them out on waxed paper and cut out the mints with miniature holly shaped cookie cutters. They are delicious and beautiful and just melt in your mouth. My kids can't keep out of them!
All I can say about these mints are Wow! They were unbelieveable, melt in your mouth. Everyone loved them. I ate about half of them before anyone else had a chance. The only complaint is this recipie doesn't make nearly enough. I'd try the 8 oz. cream cheese. Thanks for the recipie!
When I made this recipe, I omitted the butter, used fat-free cream cheese, and substituted peppermint extract for the peppermint oil. I rolled out the dough and cut it into little squares. They were delicious, and I'll definitely be making them again.
Yum! I made these last weekend for our daughter's baptism. I used 4 oz of Cream Cheese as another user suggested. I used 3 drops of red food coloring to make them a beautiful baby girl pink. I rolled them in granulated sugar for a fancier texture. Everyone loved them. They were easy to make (my 4 yr old son helped!) and very yummy. Thanks for the recipe.
Absolutely EASY and fabulous! I made these for Christmas "goodie boxes" that I am sending out. I doubled the recipe (mistake!) and had far toooo many! I rolled the "dough" into small "snakes" and cut it with a knife and made them just like you buy in the stores. I did separate it into different batches and colored them with different Christmas colors. I'm keeping this SUPER EASY recipe! I did not have peppermint oil, so instead I used peppermint extract (1/4 teaspoon) and it was just fine!
These are great! Have made them for numerous weddings and they are always a hit. I like the flavoring stronger also and use more. Also like someone else mentioned it helps to dry them on cookie sheet for a few hours to a day and then freeze if needed. Take out a few hours to a day ahead of when needed. Make sure and roll in fine sugar before molding. Yummy!
Very impressed with this recipe. Made a couple of changes. I used 4oz of cream cheese, and about 4 cups of icing sugar. I also used 1/2 tsp of peppermint extract. I blended all the ingredients together before adding the icing sugar. I divided the batch in two, and coloured one green and one red. As one reviewer said she got "sparkles" when she dyed her batch of mints, I added the food colouring onto the bowl, and NOT onto the dough. I then blended everything with a mixer and got a nice consistent colour throughout. Will be adding this to my recipe book!
I am rating this one a 4 because I had to tweak it a bit to suit my needs and tastes but still think it a great starter recipe. I made these and used a mold for shaping them. To do that I needed to add 1/2 c to 1 full cup more powdered sugar for a less sticky and more cohesive consistency. I also added more peppermint extract, and I recommend rolling the balls into powdered sugar before pressing them into a mold so they remove more easily and you don't have the crunch of granulated sugar. They tasted great!
We make these mints for graduations, weddings, showers, first communions, and other special occasions. You can also use rum extract, almond extract, lemon extract, etc. We usually have three or four different flavors on each plate. Divide the dough into sections and flavor each section, or if you are making more than one batch, flavor each batch with a different extract.
Incredible! Just like mom used to make. Using my Kitchenaid stand mixer with the paddle attachment made this a piece of cake. The dough comes out a bit crumbly, but if you knead it a couple of times, it shapes up nicely. I'll definitely be making these again and again!
yummy and easy and great for a baby shower, i made them blue and pink.
Not worth all the time it takes to roll into little mints... They tasted just like cream cheese icing and were too sweet for most people. I used an 8 ounce package of cream cheese, so I had to add a lot more icing sugar to make it easier to work with. I would rather just buy store bought mints and won't make these again.
This recipe is pretty close to the one I use. I don't add the butter, and I use extract (1/2 tsp) in place of the oil. It helps to chill the dough for a while, overnight even, to make it easier to work with.
These are absolutely phenomenal. My mom's cousin, a wedding coordinator, used to make these for all of her weddings when I was a kid. I could never get enough of them! Now I guess I won't have to...they're so easy. I dressed mine up with Kisses and Hugs because the snowballs looked so plain and I don't have any candy molds. It's fine if they're not still frozen when you bite into them.
The first time I made these I could not figure out why they never got hard. I figured out what I did wrong. I used a whole block of cream cheese. I just 'assumed' it was the amount needed. (Considering I have never seen a 3 oz package of cream cheese) I made these again tonight with the 3 oz and they turned out pretty good. I did have to add quite a bit more mint and I still could have added more. Over all pretty good.
I was pretty disappointed on how these turned out. The mixture was a lot like the consistency of cake batter and it was hard to form little balls, even with adding tons more sugar than in the recipe. Then I tried piping them witha star tip and they were pretty, so I stuck with that technique. I COULD NOT GET THEM TO BE MINTS!!! I waited a long time and put them in the refridgerator and they were altogether too mushy. I would have given this 1 star, but they tasted good, even though they were messy, time-consuming and NOT pleasing. I wish these turned out better! : (
yummy! Used stand mixer, and about 4 oz. of cream cheese and 4 cups of sugar. Mixed food coloring in before sugar and got a nice even color. We rolled them and then cut them like in the picture, but excited about all kinds of ways to form them.
We love these mints. I did end up having to work the dough with my hands to get it mixed well, and making double recipe was A LOT of mints and powdered sugar. I know now that smaller batches are probably wise. Like another reviewer, I rolled them into ropes and cut them with a dull knife. I recommend that anyone making these have extra powdered sugar on hand, just in case... I had to go out and buy more in the middle of my batch.
Perfection. I used all 3 cups of powdered sugar and that was just right. I used extract because I didn't have the oil and that worked just fine. I did use the paste colors as they make for a more vibrant color. These were pretty simple to make I squished some into my candy molds and cut some from ropes.
Mmmmm! I love peppermint! I was a bit concerned at first, as the dough was quite crumbly. First I tried to mix it with a spatula...then I abandoned that for my handheld mixer. In the end, I just got in there with my hands. I popped it in the fridge for about 10 minutes, in the hopes that it would roll a tad easier, and it did seem to help. I found it to be quite fun rolling them out, and I didn't bother trying to make them too uniform...I think it is a hallmark of homemade candy to have a few misfits in the bunch :) This was very simple, and quite good. Thank you, Diane, for sharing the recipe :)
This was a hit!!! For one it is very easy. I made these to add to my Christmas gift baskets and everyone loved them. I didn't use molds this year but I think I will try that next time. The dough is very easy to work with and I think it will hold up in a mold quite nicely.
Very tasty! I made a half batch just to test this recipe and they came very good. I didn't bother to measure the confectioners sugar and just kept adding more to get the dryer consistancy that allowed me to work with it. I took about a 2" piece of it and dusted wax paper with the sugar and rolled it like a snake and cut them into 1/2 pieces. They dried quickly and I let my neighbor taste them and she really liked them so now I'm going to make a full batch to take with me to her party tomorrow.
This recipe was awesome. I used peppermint extract instead of oil. When I rolled them into balls, I also rolled them in chocolate and them let the chocolate dry. After they cooled, I individually raped them in aluminum foil and decorated them with winter shapes to give to my family and friends.
I made these for a fundraiser. Pressed them into small molds and packaged them by the dozen in small clear plastic bags tied with crinkle ribbon. They sold for $1 per bag. I made a double batch that yielded about 100 per recipe. Although it is time consuming because each piece of candy has to be formed individually, they are easy to work with. If the candy is sticky, just continue to add powdered sugar, about 1/4 c. at a time, until it is a workable, non-sticky consistency. Using molds takes no longer than pressing with a fork and gives a more professional look. I used about 3/4 tsp. peppermint extract per batch and that seemed to be about right.
They didnt become hard at all and no one liked them. Dont recomment this recipe.
I paid a baker for mints just like these for a shower a few a years ago. I tried this recipe and I swear it is the same. These are so creamy and refreshing and very easy to make. Try these!!! Thanks Diane!
