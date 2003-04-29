Cream Cheese Mints

What a great base recipe - perfect for an Easter treat! I needed to double the recipe since i was making them for a crowd and made them in my food processor which was SO EASY! I used more icing sugar than was called for - possibly even double what it called for. I just added until I had a workable dough-like texture in a ball. Then after taking the dough out, I weighed it, divided it into 5 equal parts and mixed each part in the food processor in a snap. I did the colors in order so it wouldn't matter to the next color.... ie. yellow, green, blue, violet, and then pink. I experimented with rolling "snakes" and cutting them, but I had to shape them that way too.... in the end it worked well to roll out the dough and cut with a small circle cookie cutter. Mine were a little larger than a dime. I dusted them with powdered sugar and will let them sit out on drying racks for a few hours before refrigerating them.** I didn't have any peppermint oil so for a double batch I used 3 tsp of extract.** Just made these again for a kids cooking class and they were so much fun to make. Lots of great ways to use them too.... bridal or baby shower... teacher gifts... Easter... Christmas... fun & easy as long as you make sure that you KEEP ADDING POWDERED SUGAR UNTIL YOU GET A SMOOTH BALL.