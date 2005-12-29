Sugar Cookies with Buttercream Frosting

This is a very tasty recipe, but I would probably rename it to a shortbread cut-out cookie. It bakes up to the consistency and taste more like shortbread. I like it alot, but it just wasn't what I expected. So I was pleasantly surprised. I added a T of cinnamon to it to add something unique, and like other reviewers recommendations, a T of vanilla. I would also try them with almond. They are a little too crumbly when they are thin, so don't be afraid to cut them thick. They still bake nicely within 10 minutes. I added a 1/2 C of sugar and it could easily take another half without being too sweet. Next time I'll try 2 C of sugar and either 1 1/2 C of butter or maybe the equivalent of a stick of the butter crisco, just to make them a little more moist. I decorated them with my kids, so didn't use the frosting recipe. I would give the recipe a 4 as is, because it really does need a bit of tweaking. But make a few additions and they're yummy. Well worth the effort. Also note, the dough does soften quickly, so be sure to be ready to cut after sitting out for just a couple minutes. I rolled it out beforehand into manageable squares stacked between wax paper and they were ready to be cut by little hands right away! Then you can quickly press out cut dough again while baking or decorating, refrigerate for 10 minutes, and you're back in business for the next round.