Sugar Cookies with Buttercream Frosting

These cookies are melt-in-your-mouth delicious. They are simple to make and kids love to lick the frosting off the tops. Butter flavoring is in the buttercream for added flavor. You can find it in most supermarkets, in the baking aisle, where there are other flavorings such as vanilla.

Recipe by Diane

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
5 mins
additional:
2 hrs
total:
2 hrs 20 mins
Servings:
60
Yield:
5 dozen
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

60
Original recipe yields 60 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a large bowl, mix together butter, sugar, eggs, and vanilla with an electric mixer until light and fluffy. Combine the flour, baking powder, baking soda, and salt; gradually stir flour mixture into butter mixture until well blended using a sturdy spoon. Chill dough for 2 hours.

  • Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C). On a lightly floured surface, roll out the dough to 1/4 inch thickness. Cut into desired shapes using cookie cutters. Place cookies 2 inches apart onto ungreased cookie sheets.

  • Bake for 4 to 6 minutes in the preheated oven. Remove cookies from pan and cool on wire racks.

  • Using an electric mixer, beat shortening, confectioners sugar, water, salt, vanilla extract, and butter flavoring until fluffy. Frost cookies after they have cooled completely.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
112 calories; protein 0.9g; carbohydrates 16.1g; fat 5g; cholesterol 14.3mg; sodium 68mg. Full Nutrition
