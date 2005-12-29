Sugar Cookies with Buttercream Frosting

These cookies are melt-in-your-mouth delicious. They are simple to make and kids love to lick the frosting off the tops. Butter flavoring is in the buttercream for added flavor. You can find it in most supermarkets, in the baking aisle, where there are other flavorings such as vanilla.
I made the dough the night before so I could bake in morning. This I would not reccomend. This way the dough was like a rock and a little too hard to work with but I did not give up and warmed the dough up a bit and they turned out beautiful. I made 2 batches of the dough and you can double only the powdered sugar and flavorings on the frosting part to make more frosting, obviously adding more water/milk until you and your beaters feel that it is the perfect consistency for your cookies. You do not need to double the shortening. Delicious cookies, perfect cutouts. Don't let the dough scare ya!
OK, so this is like 2 recipes in one-one for the cookies and one for the frosting-If I were reviewing the cookies alone, I would give them a 4...they are light, airy, and yummy...easy to work with too, they were perfectly done after 5 min. in my oven...The frosting, though. Personally, I feel that 'buttercream' should have at least one of those two ingredients in it...it tasted like pure shortening,(and I followed the recipe to a tee) also, because it was so greasy from the shortening, I literally had to run my dishwasher 2 times to get all of the residue off of the dishes (I put the mixing bowl in the dishwasher, and everything came out greasy) On top of this, the frosting did not hold color very well- it kept seperating out...maybe it would have been better if I had used the gel color, but I probably won't make these again to see...to the reviewer who stated that they would be using this frosting for all of their cakes from now on, may I make a suggestion? If you like this, try "Rick's special buttercream" from this site...WAY BETTER, just as easy...
I wish I could give this more than 5!! I tried two other very highly rated sugar cookie recipes, and this was the only one that actually baked correctly. The cookies kept their shape - very nice! the other recipes just kind of puffed out so my stars looked almost like flowers...I made the icing recipe from Delilah's sugar cook. recipe b/c I prefer that type (dries hard) anyway, these are super great!! making more today! :)
My kids and I made this recipe the other night. It was tough to wait two hours for the dough to chill, but well worth the wait. These sugar cookies are not too sweet, which is great if you are pairing them with royal icing. This recipe is a winner. We will use it time and time again. One note: I rolled the cookies out to about 1/4 inch thickness. I prefer a thicker cookie, this way the edges don't burn when you cook them.
~This is by far one of the best sugar cookie recipes I've ever had any luck with. I normally don't have much luck w/rolled sugar cookies (as the dough is always the wrong consistency..) i followed the recipe to the letter & they turned out PERFECT!! Afer chilling the dough, it was rather hard (don't let that scare you though, after working w/it for a few minutes it was fine!) I am making these again today & will let the dough sit for 5 mins or so after chilling so that it's easier to work with. I did the xmas cut-outs..they turned out great..I did read the review on these & the frosting prior to making them & I personally loved the frosting that goes w/these! It was a little thick & very sweet (plus there was lots left over..) But i always like my sugar cookie frosting to be that way..To the other reviewer that said that these turned out like 'dry biscuits'...must've done something wrong or not frosted them..I'm not an 'expert' baker, just an 'average' one & these were by far 'bakery' style cookies. I will use these for lots of differrent occasions now!! So glad I found it!
This was an awesome cookie and frosting recipe. I had to cook the cookies a little longer than 4-6 minutes though. I like my bottoms to be light brown. Made these the week before Christmas and they stayed soft and yummy for quite a while. Frosting was the best I have ever tasted and will use on my cakes. I used clear vanilla flavoring instead of the regular vanilla extract to keep it bright white. Loved this recipe. Will use from now on.
6.10.11 ... https://www.allrecipes.com/recipe/9440/sugar-cookies-with-buttercream-frosting/ ... This one's probably a five with a little more vanilla. Reminds me of a notasrich shortbread cookie. Stable enough to handle while frosting & buttery enough to not be the typical ughsugarcookie cookie. I halved the recipe using 2/3c as half the 1 3/4c flour. Rolled it in waxed paper, refrigerated overnight & sliced a bit less than 1/4 inch. Nine minutes. No need to wait to remove from the sheet. I had leftover white cake frosting "one" (with adjustments in my review), ... https://www.allrecipes.com/recipe/7488/white-cake-frosting-i/ ... & they were a good combination. 'Had to make these again today - the next day btw :D - because they were eaten mostly unfrosted. 'Don't want to waste frosting now, do I?!? Nooooo. :D Uh-oh, not enough white flour. 'Made full recipe using 2 1/2c white flour & a cup of wheat & guess what! Good, too! Yup, good recipe. They kept their shape even better using that wheat flour, too. Nice! Note: Tendercrisp & no roll are the same recipe - exactly. Sugar Cookies V is almost the same, too; but the flour amount is a little different. One reviewer said tendercrisp are like Walmart. :l
I halved the recipe and they turned out wonderful! We used our kid-sized cookie cutters that are 1.5" and we ended up with 7 dozen cookies! I ALWAYS have bad luck with rolling them and having them stick - but these didn't. I did NOT refridgerate the dough and sprinkled confectioners sugar before rolling out the dough.
Mine were dry. Good flavor unfrosted, nice to roll out. Would not make again. Looking for the perfect, light, flaky, soft melt in your mouth rolled out cookie. I don't know what the secret ingredient is-this needs something more to be a perfect cookie.
I did not use the cookie recipe (I used the cream cheese sugar cookie recipe from this site). For the frosting I highly suggest deleting the butter flavored extract and use butter flavored crisco sticks instead of regular shortening. Butter flavor without the butter extract!!
I only made the cookies, partially because I don't have shortening and partially because I didn't want to risk the frosting with all the negative reviews I saw for it. Instead I used "Butter Icing for Sugar Cookies." I honestly wasn't planning on using any frosting but when I took a bite from the first batch of these it tasted like a sweet biscuit. Other people in my family said it tasted fine but it wasn't what I was looking for so I whipped up the frosting and they were great and much better the next day too. I'm definitely making these again.
I didn't make the buttercream frosting, so this review is only for the cookies. I made these for spiral snowman cookies, which are hand rolled then made into the shape of snowman by spiralling the roll. I just did a small test batch today; I'm going to make them with my friend and her 3 1/2 year old tomorrow. The dough is a tad crumbly and sticky, but that's easily dealt with by flour and chilling. The cookie itself is rather bland, but I'm not complaining. It will lend itself well to decorating. Thanks for the recipe!
DEEEElicious sugar cookie! I didn't make the frosting because I have my own favorite, but the cookie is definitely my new go to favorite. The dough was very easy to "cut", shaped well, and was so moist and delicious, even days later.
I'm rating the cookies only; I didn't make the frosting. However, the cookies were fabulous! I mixed them up in no time, and the dough was easy to roll. I rolled it into a rectangle and then just cut the dough into squares to avoid having any scrap dough to roll again. These cookies were not dry at all. They were tender, slightly crispy on the outsides, perfectly sweet and buttery. Remember, these were meant to be frosted, so the cookie itself isn't super, super sweet. I think they are great on their own, though. Try these! They are addictive!
I haven't found a reason to really leave feedback on recipes, but I was really displeased with this one. The dough was TOO HARD to work with after chilling for 1 hour. When it warmed up, it broke apart. These are TOO greasy for my preference. The counter was covered in the grease from this batter. My husband, who LOVES sugar cookies (or at least all the ones I've made, as I see him stuffing himself with them...) was not thrilled with this recipe. No good flavor. Never again with this one.
This recipe turned out great for me. I loved how the cookies were not too sweet. The only thing I did different was chilling the dough for only 1 hour instead of two. The recipe still turned out delicious!
I am only rating the Frosting part of the recipe. I made Michelle's soft sugar cookies from this site. I used real butter instead of shortening. Made Christmas cookie cutouts, and divided the frosting into four bowls, and added a different food colorant to each bowl. It is a really good recipe.
Unfortunately I failed with this recipe and it was my first attempt ever at making sugar cookies. Now I am discouraged :( They stuck to my cookie sheets even after I tried greasing them. Not sure how to correct this. Perhaps I made them too thin? I held one up to a ruler and it said it was just below 1/4 inch thick. Initially didn't grease cookie sheet as instructed. Didn't try the buttercream frosting but used the frosting recipe on the powdered sugar bag.
My review is for the cookies only as I did not use the frosting from this recipe. This dough was easy to work with, baked up nicely (be sure to adjust baking time depending on the size of the cookies you are baking.) Delicious, too!
This cookie recipe is out of this world. I have been searching for years and try a new one every year for Christmas cutouts. The dough is really tasty and tender. Easy to work with. I highly recommend. I would say that I got maybe 40 cookies out of a batch of dough. Also, the 4-5 minutes baking time was right on. You don't want them browning, as that makes them crunchy and not chewy. Great cookie recipe. Thanks for sharing!
I made heart cut-out cookies for Valentine's Day, and I am more pleased with this cookie recipe than with any other sugar cookie recipes I've tried. However, I won't be using this frosting recipe, instead just an original vanilla buttercream frosting made with butter instead of this shortening recipe.
I only made the cookies from this recipe, so I can only rate them, but they are delicious and I will definitely make this my go-to sugar cookie recipe. My only complaint is that the dough was super hard to roll out after it chilled, and it got dry and cracked by the time I was cutting out my last cookies. Maybe there is remedy for this that I don't know about.
Rushed through these in the middle of the night last night for them to be taken to a school function, and they turned out beautifully! Really great soft texture, exactly how I like my sugar cookies. Used my own burnt buttercream frosting instead of your recipe, and they were amazing.
I've tried other sugar cookie recipes from this site, and this one is the best (although I use only the recipe for the cookie since I have a favorite icing recipe.) I've made these for Thank You luncheons, my daughter's birthday party (all the kids decorate their own cookies), and baby showers. Easy to roll out, and cutouts come out clean. Thanks for sharing!
These are simply THE BEST sugar cookies ever. They are my go-to recipe; I make them every Valentine's, Easter, Halloween and Christmas. Follow the recipe exactly as is, and they will turn out perfectly every single time. The ONLY thing is that I am referring to the cookies specifically, not the icing. I have actually never made the icing as the idea of shortening and butter "flavoring" grosses me out, so I stick to a traditional butter cream icing, made with butter & cream!
these cookies are amazing! They become puffy once cooked but still have that pretty white color. With the frosting they taste like the cookies that you can buy in the bakery section of Wal Mart or grocery stores! Much better to make at home than buy at Wal Mart!!!
This is a very tasty recipe, but I would probably rename it to a shortbread cut-out cookie. It bakes up to the consistency and taste more like shortbread. I like it alot, but it just wasn't what I expected. So I was pleasantly surprised. I added a T of cinnamon to it to add something unique, and like other reviewers recommendations, a T of vanilla. I would also try them with almond. They are a little too crumbly when they are thin, so don't be afraid to cut them thick. They still bake nicely within 10 minutes. I added a 1/2 C of sugar and it could easily take another half without being too sweet. Next time I'll try 2 C of sugar and either 1 1/2 C of butter or maybe the equivalent of a stick of the butter crisco, just to make them a little more moist. I decorated them with my kids, so didn't use the frosting recipe. I would give the recipe a 4 as is, because it really does need a bit of tweaking. But make a few additions and they're yummy. Well worth the effort. Also note, the dough does soften quickly, so be sure to be ready to cut after sitting out for just a couple minutes. I rolled it out beforehand into manageable squares stacked between wax paper and they were ready to be cut by little hands right away! Then you can quickly press out cut dough again while baking or decorating, refrigerate for 10 minutes, and you're back in business for the next round.
Great cookies and easy to make. I used colored sugar on the frosting to add some holiday color. They have become my favorite out of all the cookies I made this year. They are sweet without being too sweet and a holiday classic.
I've tried several of the cutout recipes here and this one is the best one so far. The dough is so easy to work with and rolls perfect. (doesn't puff up too much, crack, or crumble) The cookies hold their shape. I used my own frosting recipe, so can't comment on the frosting, but the cookies are good and I'll definitely use this recipe in the future.
Excellent sugar cookie and frosting. Just made these for our annual sugar cookie Christmas party and this is THE recipe I will use from now on. The cookies have a very good flavor, easy to make & roll out. The icing is flavorful, takes color well and crusts over perfectly while still being soft when you bite into it. No complaints.
These cookies turned out great. I didn't make the frosting this time because I was making the cookies to use up some store bought frosting that I had already. Next time I'll definitely make the buttercream frosting.
Excellent sugar cookie recipe! I did not use the frosting recipe, as I did not have butter extract. I used "Sugar Cookie Frosting" from this site and these turned out excellent. I made mine quite large, so baking time had to be adjusted. Will use again, thanks!
Excuse me, I need to stand back up from my faint. I made both the cookie and the frosting. Since I never use shortening, I went ahead and used butter. Heavenly. I wish I could give this recipe 10 stars. It is that good. I also did add an extra teaspoon of vanilla as we love vanilla! This recipe is perfect.
These made the perfect sugar cookies for our Christmas baking tradition. I found the dough the perfect consistency to roll and was much easier to work with than other recipes I have tried. My 10 and 7 year old boys loved decorating them.
Excellent cookie recipe. Tasted great. I did the recipe exactly (I did add more vanilla but by accident. My bottle of Mexican vanilla has a large top so extra went in). It tasted great and the cookies were light, delicious and had a very nice texture. Thanks for the recipe. Definitely in my recipe box.
My favorite sugar cookie now!!! Thanks soooo much for sharing! I made this along side another sugar cookie recipe from this site (I only wanted to make the best sugar cookies to give as gifts to family and friends for the holidays!) and this one won by more than a mile! So, today I made 2-3 batches of this (the winning recipe)! This cookie (slightly) puffs beautifully and tastes yummy!!! I used a different frosting on the cookies though, but maybe next time I'll try the buttercream frosting too!
These sugar cookies were better than anything ive ever bought! i just made them for valentines day gifts and cut them out into heart shapes and they were so good..i almost didnt have enough to give away because i couldnt stop eating them! I used a different icing recipe from this site (Sugar Cookie Frosting) and it was amazing! i will definitely try out the buttercream frosting in the future though!~ Thanks for sharing this great recipe! i will be using it for many different occasions!
These cookies were delicious!! I made these for Halloween, with intent to frost them, but they were gone before I got the chance! My family loved them and I would definitely make these again, and hopefully get to frost them this time!! :)
These cookies are Tasty! Not too sweet, so I made my own chocolate frosting on them and they were delicious. A little difficult to cut out, so towards the end I just used a spoon to drop them out, and they turned out fine.
This is the perfect dough for cut-outs. The dough did not stick to my cookie cutters, even the vintage ones with enclosed backs. 5 minutes was a good baking time. I chilled the dough overnight and busted into smaller sections to roll out. It is very forgiving and melds into itself well when I had cracks or breaks. This is by far my new favorite sugar cookie recipe as they tasted fantastic! I did not try the frosting recipe. Instead used royal icing then decorated with "Simple & Delicious Butter Cream Frosting"
I'm giving this recipe 5 stars for taste! I couldn't roll it out but that was probably because I was very silly and used margarine instead of butter. I only realised what I was doing when it was too late! I chose not to make the frosting so we can eat more cookies without feeling too guilty... ;) And they are DELICIOUS! I can't stop eating them and I've only just got them out of the oven!!!
I love this recipe. This is the best sugar cookie recipe that I have used. Some of the reviews say the dough come out hard. Mine did not and I did not need to let it get to room tempter. I used butter flavored Crisco which made the dough easy to work with and the cookies came out nice and soft not hard like some of the recipes that I have used. I baked mine for 7 minutes and they came out perfect.
OUTSTANDING!!! Followed this recipe to a T and it came out PERFECT! Cookies were soft, yet firm enough to frost! I used a cream cheese frosting recipe of my own only because I didn't have the other ingredients. THANKS so much, out Christmas cookies were TERRIFIC!
Perfect Christmas/Holiday Cookie Recipe! They really do taste like they were store bought. I used 1tsp of Vanilla & bought cream cheese frosting. I made soft ones and crunchy ones. My family loved this cookie. I will for sure mark this as my perfect sugar cookie recipe. I had fun decorating the snowflakes & trees!
This is THE BEST cut out recipe there is on the net. I made these from my annual cookie exchange and all 11 women raved about them. To save time frosting (20 dozen take a while), I purchased buttercream icing from Sam's Club. They were a huge hit and are our family's new favorite. I will make them again at Valentine's Day. I did refrigerate the dough overnight before rolling and cutting them out. I cannot say enough about how great a recipe this is! Use real butter (salted), and refrigerate....these are THE BEST!!!!!
Not bad, but not spectacular either. I made these without the buttercream frosting (since I didn't have the butter extract) so I thought I'd give a fair rating, all things considered. I used Sugar Cookie Icing from this site. The dough was the perfect consistency and easy to work with, which was a huge plus. I just thought they were rather bland and missing something. Maybe it's the buttercream frosting :) I'll be willing to give them another try someday.
Excellent (cookie) recipe (Frosting recipe I did not follow)! Disclaimer: I ATTEMPTED to follow it exactly, however, am in Italy at the moment so I had to use the metric converter, which always seems to short change the flour (I added more until the dough seemed reasonable to roll and didn't stick like crazy to my fingers). I also had to make my own cookie cutters, which can be done easily by shaping strips of a sliced up pop can (thank you pinterest!!). Therefore, my cookies were RATHER on the small side (obsiously, less than a pop can diameter), and a half receipe turned out to make about 40 of these small little cookies. The cookies were soft and delicious! I just used butter and powdered sugar with some vanilla for the frosting, because what the heck is the point using shortening and butter flavoring!?
I couldn't really decide if I liked these cookies or not. Sigh. They are definately NOT sweet so if you're looking for something sweet these are not it. They don't taste very good w/o frosting. I didn't make the frosting to this recipe and just used canned frosting. They actually tast better after a day or so. My husband loves them.
