Voodoo Punch
A delicious zesty punch that has a twist of vodka, rum and fruit juices. This would be the ideal drink to have on a very hot day. Once you dip in to this punch you'll be itching for more.
A delicious zesty punch that has a twist of vodka, rum and fruit juices. This would be the ideal drink to have on a very hot day. Once you dip in to this punch you'll be itching for more.
I make the mix the night before and put it in bottles labeled Zombie blood. I then mix for a party, adding some gummy body parts and dry ice for effect, and everyone loved it! For the rum, try using a Demerara (like El Dorado) and it adds an additional depth of flavor.Read More
My family and I got together for dinner and we all tried the Voodoo Punch. It was a waste of good alcohol. It had a bad odor and the brown sugar was over whelming. Most of it went down the kitchen sink. Thankfully we had wine.Read More
My family and I got together for dinner and we all tried the Voodoo Punch. It was a waste of good alcohol. It had a bad odor and the brown sugar was over whelming. Most of it went down the kitchen sink. Thankfully we had wine.
I make the mix the night before and put it in bottles labeled Zombie blood. I then mix for a party, adding some gummy body parts and dry ice for effect, and everyone loved it! For the rum, try using a Demerara (like El Dorado) and it adds an additional depth of flavor.
Cxv b b m?zgA case cattyThe. !
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections