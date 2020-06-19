Voodoo Punch

A delicious zesty punch that has a twist of vodka, rum and fruit juices. This would be the ideal drink to have on a very hot day. Once you dip in to this punch you'll be itching for more.

By splash035

Ingredients

Directions

  • Bring the water, brown sugar, white sugar, ginger, peppercorns, allspice, and cinnamon sticks to a boil in a saucepan. Reduce heat to medium-low, cover, and simmer 30 minutes. Strain the liquid into a heatproof container, and discard the spices. Refrigerate overnight to cool.

  • Pour the chilled spice mixture into a large punchbowl. Stir in the vodka, rum, orange juice, pineapple juice, and crushed ice. Garnish with lemon slices to serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
481 calories; protein 1.2g; carbohydrates 42.1g; fat 0.4g; cholesterol 0mg; sodium 18.7mg. Full Nutrition
