Diane's Dill Dip

I got an invite to a thanksgiving celebration with another family (I already celebrated with mine, not to worry, had to do it early due to my daughter being an essential worker) and the other family asked if I knew how to make a rye boat. So off to the store to get the rye bread (which they had plenty of) and I wanted this dip for it but Knorr didn’t have a “dill soup” for it. So I went to AllRecipe’s hoping to find this and it was very easy to make. It’s been chilling since 11 pm yesterday so it will easily have the required 8 hours and I couldn’t resist a taste test - perfect! Thank you so much for posting this and now I’ve saved it as one of my essential recipes.