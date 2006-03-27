Diane's Dill Dip

4.4
75 Ratings
  • 5 46
  • 4 21
  • 3 7
  • 2 0
  • 1 1

A sure classic for a crowd. This dip is creamy with pretty flecks of green dill. Serve this with a range of crudite such as carrot sticks, celery, radishes, or cauliflower.

Servings:
48
Yield:
4 cups
  • In a medium bowl, mix together mayonnaise, sour cream, chopped onion, seasoning salt, dill weed, and white sugar. Refrigerate for at least 8 hours before serving to blend flavors.

Per Serving:
88 calories; protein 0.4g; carbohydrates 1.1g; fat 9.3g; cholesterol 7.7mg; sodium 76.4mg. Full Nutrition
