Diane's Dill Dip
A sure classic for a crowd. This dip is creamy with pretty flecks of green dill. Serve this with a range of crudite such as carrot sticks, celery, radishes, or cauliflower.
With some modifications, this dip is 5 star. I decreased the mayo by 1/4 c. and increased the sour cream by 1/4 c., decreased sugar to scant 1 tsp., and added to taste: lemon juice, Italian Seasoning, fresh minced garlic, garlic powder, and garlic salt. This makes a fantastic salad dressing or veggie dip.Read More
It was a little too mayonnaisy for me at first...I ended up adding about 1 cup more sour cream and more dill and onion. In the end it was good.Read More
I cut the mayonnaise and sour cream in half BUT I kept the seasonings the same. I also used reduced fat mayonnaise/sour cream. This dip was good but not our favorite. This would make a great base for tartar sauce.
More memories...... My mother use to make this a lot. Reduce the sugar & you can't go wrong with this crowd pleaser dip! I add cavenders greek seasoning to my sour cream as well Fantastic!
My family really loves this dip. I have made it several times. I thought it was too sweet with the sugar, but when I tried to omit the sugar the second time I made it my oldest daughter told me she wouldn't change a thing. The kids eat it with everything.
This was really good. I did add a little bit of garlic powder. Needed something a little healthier to snack on....and this was good. Thanks for the post.
This recipe deserves nothing less than 5 stars! This is the best dip I have ever tasted. It took me 3 minutes to make and tasted wonderful even before refrigerating. Bravo Diane!
This is excellent. I too, cut back on the sugar and used more sour cream than mayo. I also gave it a bit of hot & spicy seasoned salt. Yum. This is great even right after it's made, But does get better after a few hours in the fridge.
This dill dip is awesome. I did cut the mayo to 1.5 cups just for my own preference, but this was great! If you can, use the Tastefully Simple brand of seasoning salt, it's worth getting it just for this dip!
the Best! I also ommited the sugar but kept the rest of the recipe intacted. Everyone loved it. Thanks
I've now made this twice and both times I've received lots of compliments. I'll never buy another carton at the store, that's for sure. I did follow some other posters advice to cut back slightly on the mayo (by about a 1/4 cup) and that seemed to work well. The first time I made it with the onions and the second time without. I liked it both ways. This dip definitately tastes better if it's refridgerated for 8+ hours. Thanks for sharing this lovely dip recipe!
This is an easy recipie to make...I didn't have regular seasoning salt so I used "Cavender's Greek Seasoning" and it was quite good. I think I would reduce the sugar a bit, though.
I use this recipe all the time EXCEPT I use 1 Tablespoon Beau Monde instead of seasoning salt and 3 Tablespoons dill weed. You can also use onion flakes if you don't want to chop your own. My family loves it with veggies, on baked potatoes, or for chip dip!
Could not have been easier- this got rave reviews from everyone. My husband said it tasted like his mom's. :) Great easy and classic! Thank you! I did cut the mayo though (preference) and used more sour cream.
Yummy! I had been buying this from the deli at the supermarket for $2.50 per cup. Tastes the same and so much cheaper. The recipe did make too much for my needs though. 2 cups of each of mayo and sour cream makes a full quart! Halve the recipe if you just need some. I also added more onion and a bit more dill (to finish my jar) and it was heavenly! Thanks so much!
Classic, delicious and simple. A new addition to my recipe box.
This is delicious! Have made it about 5 times and get raves every time. Try hollowing out a pumpernickel round and putting the dip inside and serving the bread chunks to dip with - works great and looks like it came straight from a caterer! Thank you for a wonderful staple to my appetizer lineup!
Pretty great. Used Honey instead of sugar, added a bit of lemon juice and some garlic powder. We used this as a dip for hot wings and it was delicious.
I omitted the sugar (as I used Miracle Whip) and used fresh dill instead of dried. I served this with a variety of veggies at a luncheon for my co-workers and from the amount remaining, I'd say everyone liked it.
My mom has made this since I was a child as well. Her recipe doesn't use sugar or seasoned salt, but does add 1 tsp of lemon juice (with 1 cup mayo and 1 cup of sour cream), so guess that would be 2 tsps of lemon juice with this recipe.
This was pretty good. I did like most reviewers did and only used 1-1/2 cups of mayonnaise and my husband still said he tasted too much of it. Instead of chopped onion i used onion powder. Next time I will probably just use sour cream and a packet of hidden valley ranch.
end result is very good... but it makes a bigger batch than you might need if it is just for your family... I will cut everything in half next time...
I'm not a fan of mayo so I replaced the mayo with greek yogurt. I'm not sure if that altered the taste much or not. I did like it with the greek yogurt. I used it for some fresh veggies on the first day and as a tartar for some salmon on the second day. It worked well with both.
Very good! Used green onions, fresh dill, and omitted sugar. Turned out really well!!!
WOW! this is a great recipe. My sister wanted to buy pre-made I told her that I am making the dill dip. The store bought doesn't compare. Another keeper....
this is so easy and so delicious. I made a few changes...added one clove of finely chopped garlic; reduced the sugar by half; used light sour cream and light mayo. it's so flavorful that the light ingredients go unnoticed. I will definitely make this again and again!
This is perfect!
I ended up adding some garlic, and some really good EVOO, just for some nice flavour. Pretty good, not my fave, but yummy just the same :)
I cut this recipe down a bit since I didn't need so much and used less mayo than sour cream like some suggested (about 1/2 as much) also cut the sugar in half. I used green onion instead of regular because that was all I had. The dip was excellent though and got better as it sat and the flavors came together.
This is a refreshing dip I served with vegetables for a neighborhood happy hour. Total hit! Like many reviewers, I used less mayo than sour cream. I also used garlic powder instead of chopped onions and just a pinch of sugar. Very tasty!
This was great!!! I used only 1/2 tsp salt as other reviewers suggested, I thought that was a perfect amount. I made the full recipe and I won't do that again. I made it as a dip for veggies for a huge party and not even half went! A full recipe is way to much 1/2 is the way to go. Plus make it the night before, easier that way and it tastes lots better!
i will never buy dill dip again! the only reason i made it 4 stars and not 5 is becos i didnt follow it exactly. i listened to other reviewers and reduced the mayo by 1/4 cup. also i just did a pinch of sugar and added a little bit of lemon juice. we had it at a super bowl party and brought it with a tray of carrots, celery, and french bread. oh my it was so good! and it went fast! it makes a generous portion so unless its for a big group you will have leftovers. yumm!
I have just one thing to say about this: Yummmmmmmmmmmmmmm!!!
This is the best dip recipe I've tried so far. It makes a lot! I cut it in half and it was still plenty to serve at a party with my veggie tray. I read the reviews ahead of time and decided to skip the sugar but otherwise I stuck to the recipe. I would make this again.
Simple to make. Wonderful taste. No need to buy store bought dip again. I did use 1.5 cups mayo, did not add sugar and added some garlic salt to taste. Perfect.
Delicious recipe! The only thing I didn't do was add the sugar and didn't miss it one bit.
easy to make and pretty good. i tasted too much mayo, though.
I didn't need a whole batch, so I only used 1/2 cup of sour cream, 1/2 cup mayo, and 2 tsps of sugar. Like another reviewer, I also used a bit of garlic powder. I used fresh dill and onions from our garden, which made it even better :) I do think reducing the mayo and the sugar overall would be a good idea - it would be a much healthier dip and based on the original recipe I think a few healthier modifications would still leave a fine tasting dip. Next time I might try substituting some of the mayo with some greek yogurt.
I'm using fresh dill instead of dried. It doesn't seem to work no matter how much dill I add. Going to try to add something else
I made this to dip asparagus wrapped in crescent rolls. I used freeze dried chopped onions instead of fresh. Made it the night before to rehydrate the onions and meld flavors. It was a big hit.
Thank you for a good but simple recipe that uses what I have on hand. I followed some suggestions by decreasing the mayo, increasing the sour cream, and using just a sprinkle of sugar. Also used purple onion since that was what I had. Hubby raved about it and wanted to know where I found such a great recipe! This is definitely a keeper.
So easy and good!!!
This is my new favorite dip!
Also made this with half the amount of sour cream and mayo but full amount of onions & dill. Used 1/2 the salt and sugar portions and added 1/2 teaspoon of garlic powder.
So tasty. My new best friend. Forgot how much I love dill dip. Used for carrots, hubby used for chips. Followed recipe to the "T", no changes, won't use any other version!!
I made this recipe for a family gathering. Everyone enjoyed the dip and my husband asked why I never made this at home! I have added it to our favorite recipes. It tastes great!
I make this as written except I cut the recipe in half. We have a small family and we just don't need the larger quantity. We love the taste. This is better than the one I used to purchase. I serve it with a round, hollowed out loaf of rye bread with the bread pieces on the side. We live in a very small town where that is not always available and in that case we eat carrots, celery and potato chips with it. I also just love this as a Wedge Salad dressing!
This dip is a go-to party appetizer for me! Served with veggies it's delicious- also very good with baked potato chips. I use a whole white onion, triple the dill recommendation, and add celery salt and ground mustard.
I used lower fat mayo and sour cream and cut them in half, but kept the seasonings the same, and only 1/3 teaspoon of sugar. This is so much better than store bought dip!
I followed the advice of other reviewers and cut both the mayo and the sour cream in half and I kept the spices the same. It had great flavor and my family loved this as an appetizer with veggies. Thanks for the recipe!--very simple and delicious.
I got an invite to a thanksgiving celebration with another family (I already celebrated with mine, not to worry, had to do it early due to my daughter being an essential worker) and the other family asked if I knew how to make a rye boat. So off to the store to get the rye bread (which they had plenty of) and I wanted this dip for it but Knorr didn’t have a “dill soup” for it. So I went to AllRecipe’s hoping to find this and it was very easy to make. It’s been chilling since 11 pm yesterday so it will easily have the required 8 hours and I couldn’t resist a taste test - perfect! Thank you so much for posting this and now I’ve saved it as one of my essential recipes.
frThis was pretty basic. I added more garlic powder, onion powder, lots of fresh dill,fresh chives, apple cider vinegar, cayenne pepper, and a packet of Splenda instead of the sugar.I also used a cup less of the mayo.
This recipe is amazing. Delicious. The only changes I made was using Splenda instead of sugar due to diabetes in the family, and I doubled the dill. I only made 1/2 the recipe and it was still a lot of dip. Used it with salmon. Perfect. Then the following day, I served it with raw vegetables. Would be perfect for a large crowd to use with the raw vegetables. Plan to make the recipe for our reunion. I highly recommend this recipe.
I made this for Thanks giving tomorrow. After reading some of the reviews I didn't use as much Mayo and used a little extra sour cream and didn't add any sugar. It is good!
I am pre-rating due to the previous ratings. I plan to make this to go with my spinach balls for a 4th of July party. I've never made a dip to go with them before but always thought dill would go good. I'll post results after the 4th :)
I will probably add more dill next time.
