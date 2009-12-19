Million Dollar Fudge
I have had this recipe for years; it makes an especially creamy fudge. Store in a tin box.
I have had this recipe for years; it makes an especially creamy fudge. Store in a tin box.
I made this fudge last year and then again this year. It is really good, and even my stepdad who has eaten old fashioned homemade fudge loves it. I noticed that some people have had trouble with it not setting up. I have never had that problem with any of the 4 batches I have made. You have to make sure you dissolve the sugar over low head BEFORE you begin to boil it for 6 min. The dissolving stage may take some time, I think it took me about 20 min today. Use your finger to touch some of the mixture on a spoon to test for grainyness. If you feel grains, continue stirring to dissolve. Also, someone said you need 12tablespoons of butter, that is not true at all. I would think adding more butter would make it take longer to set up. It takes about 2.5-3 hours to set up. I put it in the refrigerator to set up, then it stays hard at room temperature. Also, a hint for measuring the 2 cups of marshmallow creme, just use a 7oz jar. It's about 2 cups. That will save you from the sticky mess. Hope this helps a little for those who had poor luck with this recipe.Read More
For those of you having problems with the chocolate seizing when you mix it with the sugar/milk/butter - you MUST use butter (or shortening), do NOT use margarine - it contains water and makes chocolate seize every time. Also, make sure everything you use is completely dry. I just tried this recipe and used margarine without thinking - and ended up with a huge, tough, lumpy mess that I had to throw out (what a waste of ingredients!) I'll try again with butter and re-review.Read More
I made this fudge last year and then again this year. It is really good, and even my stepdad who has eaten old fashioned homemade fudge loves it. I noticed that some people have had trouble with it not setting up. I have never had that problem with any of the 4 batches I have made. You have to make sure you dissolve the sugar over low head BEFORE you begin to boil it for 6 min. The dissolving stage may take some time, I think it took me about 20 min today. Use your finger to touch some of the mixture on a spoon to test for grainyness. If you feel grains, continue stirring to dissolve. Also, someone said you need 12tablespoons of butter, that is not true at all. I would think adding more butter would make it take longer to set up. It takes about 2.5-3 hours to set up. I put it in the refrigerator to set up, then it stays hard at room temperature. Also, a hint for measuring the 2 cups of marshmallow creme, just use a 7oz jar. It's about 2 cups. That will save you from the sticky mess. Hope this helps a little for those who had poor luck with this recipe.
Awesome! I used a candy themometer and let it reach soft ball before removing from heat; which took just over eight minutes after starting to bubble lightly. Any temp less than soft ball stage, will result in a mushier end result. Also, never scrape the sides of the pot or it will have grainy chunks in the fudge. Also, I put in a 11x13 pan and it was just the right size!
quick, easy, and was gobble up in a flash. So much easier than the boiling w/candy thermometer, watching for soft ball stage, cooling and beating in vanilla and butter. The kids (young and old) just love it!
For the last 3 years, I've been a fudge pariah. Either it wouldn't set up or it didn't taste very good. I tried the recipe with the highest rating and it just tasted like chocolate chips. This recipe was quick and easy to make, and as soon as I started dumping it into the pan, I could tell it was going to set up just perfectly. Licked the spatula and lo and behold, it even tastes good! Nice, creamy texture, and a very good taste. I will keep looking for that perfect fudge I remember from childhood, but for now, this one is my favorite recipe. Thanks!
Wow....too easy!! My first try ever making fudge, and turned out soooo good! I cut up, and added 6 Snickers candy bars, rather than the nuts. This was a complete crowd pleaser...THANKS!
This is a wonderful recipe; it makes a very creamy fudge. I used a 9 x 13 pan. I also used the same recipe for peanut butter fudge by substituting one bag of peanut butter chips and one cup of peanut butter for all of the chocolate!
This is a fantastic fudge recipe and I have used this recipe for 40 years (it used to be called Martha Washington Fudge). However, I really don't understand the complexity of the directions wanting you to pour the scalding syrup over the chips and in two pans no less. As soon as that 6 minutes of boiling stops, take it off the flame, incorporate the marshmallow creme and then throw in all the chocolate and stir to melt it all. This fudge sets up quickly as soon as the chocolate hits and the more you mess with it the less attractive it gets (it gets dull). I always use a 9x13 pan and I grease it lightly with butter. Note:dark chocolate chips work beautifully for a richer fudge and sometimes don't use the nuts. I make a pan of plain and a pound of nut and divide it up for Christmas gifts. Note the basic recipe makes a little more than 6 generous pounds of fudge. I always make it for a charity event we have where food is auctioned off and often have people bid up to $25 a pound.
Great fudge, but mine is quite stuck to the pan. Next time I think I will use parchment or wax paper to line the pan rather than just butter. Any thoughts on how to get my stuck-on fudge out of teh pan succesfully?
Excellent recipe. Very creamy. Not boiling the chocolate with the milk and sugar makes all the difference. So easy to make. Hasn't failed me yet!
If your fudge is grainy it means there was at least one sugar crystal in the mix that did not dissolve. It starts a chain reaction and turns other sugars back to crystals. To keep that from happening cook your liquid slowly and spoon the hot liquid on the sides of the pan while its cooking until you are sure all sugar crystals clinging to the side of the pan have been washed down into the liquid where they will dissolve.
For those of you having problems with the chocolate seizing when you mix it with the sugar/milk/butter - you MUST use butter (or shortening), do NOT use margarine - it contains water and makes chocolate seize every time. Also, make sure everything you use is completely dry. I just tried this recipe and used margarine without thinking - and ended up with a huge, tough, lumpy mess that I had to throw out (what a waste of ingredients!) I'll try again with butter and re-review.
So easy, so creamy, so yummy! BUT...It gets mushy too easy. Did I do something wrong??? Must be eaten straight from the fridge or it is a big pile of chocolate MUSH!
This fudge is so much creamier and better than anything you can buy at a candy shop. Best fudge I've had in years.
This is the best chocolate fudge I've ever made. It's really creamy and delicious. My family can't get enough when I make it over the holidays.
Amazing and creamy. I cooked it for 8 minutes (starting from the point where it was at a hard boil. For those of you finding it grainy, you probably aren't cooking it over the low heat for long enough. It needs to be cooked over low heat for a good 20 minutes before you bring it up to a boil. I stirred constantly throughout boiling and the sugar dissolving. It was quite a bit of work, but the end result is spectacular. 2017: use a big pot to cook! It froths up. Also marshmallows and corn syrup can be microwaved to make fluff.
FINALLY got this to work but through no fault of the recipe. I live at 5300 feet so had to make a few adjustments...as always. I first tried to just add a minute to the cook time and that was a failure; however, I should have used that as a fantastic truffle filling instead of throwing it away (shucks!). Anyhow, as we ate it off spoons, I could tell it would taste great if I could just get it to the right consistency. I threw out the timer and added a thermometer, brought it up to 230 degrees (that is the same as 240 for you low-landers...water boils at 202 here :-) and it is a hit! FYI, it took nearly twice the cook time. For those dealing with the same issue...I believe you have to adjust two degrees for every thousand feet above sea level. Thanks for the recipe, Beth!
PLEASE... I NEED HELP. I have tried to make this fudge endless times and every single time I get the same result. The end result is always grainy.. I can taste the sugar crystals in every bite! I don't understand what I am doing wrong. I have tried everything.. letting the mixture boil for only 2 minutes at medium speed to boiling it for 20 minutes at the lowest speed. I have even tried letting the mixture turn brownish.. is this right? What color should the mixture be when it needs to be removed from the heat? How can I get the sugar to melt so that I don't end up tasting it in every bite? Also, when I pour the mixture over the chocolate in the bowl.. is it supposed to be hard or really smooth. The last time I cooked it, it was almost impossible to mix it all together in the bowl because of how hard it was. Sorry, I am usually excellent at following recipes and can't quite understand why I am having such a hard time following this one. And it frustrates me further reading everyone else's comments about how easy it is to make. Someone please help :(
This recipe is fantastic, it has an amazing texture. I wasn't 100% satisfied with the taste, so I altered the recipe just slightly, not wanting to ruin the texture in any way. Instead of 12 oz of German sweet chocolate, I used 8 oz and therefore 16 oz of semisweet chocolate, then added 2 teaspoons of vanilla, it was exactly what I was hoping for tastewise. This will be my chocolate fudge recipe from now on, I don't think my family would have it any other way!
Okay, long story short, I overcooked the syrup mixture and the fudge turned out dry. I was about to toss it when I decided to experiment with trying to fix it. I cut/crumbled the dry fudge into a plastic mixing bowl and added one 14oz can sweetened condensed milk (NOT EVAPORATED MILK) and microwaved until warm, about 45 seconds. Then I stirred, and stirred and stirred until it looked creamy and smooth. Poured it into a 9x13 pan and held my breath. I can not believe that this actually worked. The end result is pretty good, though I believe some of the chocolatyness was lost in the rescue attempt, the texture is great. Beats throwing it out. I have made this recipe before as per the directions and it is a good one, just don't overcook the syrup!
It was my first attempt at fudge and the best i've ever had. I used milk chocolate instead of semi sweet (sorry bethj1!) and it is creamy and smooth and GONE! Oh yes Missy left a review which saved my butt, thank you Missy. Her advise to melt the sugar on low heat first and then start the 6min boil (yes I'm a newb) was a life saver. Enjoyed it ! Thanks bethj1
My brother-in-law loves fudge, to the point that it is what he asks for every year for Christmas. I decided to bite the bullet this year and make some for him. This recipe was very easy to follow and he loved it. He said it was the best homemade fudge he had ever eaten - so I think that means it was real good. I wanted to make sure that it was stiff enough to last the car ride to my parent's house on Christmas. I decided that I would follow some of the advice of other reviewers and cook it a little longer. I didn't have a candy thermometer, and I tried to the do the soft ball test, but that wasn't working either, so I just let it cook for about 12 minutes and it turned out perfect - not mushy and not stiff. I also stirred it with my whisk the whole time it cooked and had no problems with consistency. Great recipe! Thanks!
This fudge turned out amazing! For my first attempt at fudge I was very impressed! I made sure to completely dissolve the sugar, and there was no graininess whatsoever in the final product. It was extremely smooth and creamy. I think as far as lumpiness goes, make sure the marshmallow creme is from a new jar and isn't old... cause stiff marshmallow doesn't melt so easy and could create lumps. The only thing I changed was that I didn't add nuts. And I threw some rainbow sprinkles on it to make it a little prettier. I love this recipe and am looking forward to making it again!
This recipe is a keeper!!! This is the first time I've made fudge and it turned out great! I only used 4 cups of sugar, to cut down on the sweetness. It is pretty sweet, but isn't that how fudge is supposed to be? Some people said that it turned out gritty (sugar didn't dissolve). It needs to be cooked slowly UNTIL the sugar dissolves, then brought to a boil before pouring into the chocolate mixture. I kept taste testing it until the sugar was dissolved. One suggestion I have would be to spoon out the marshmellow cream in small amounts to separate it. That would help it melt faster. The chocolate melted very fast for me, but I had to stir and smash the marshmallow cream against the side of the bowl to get it too melt. This fudge is excellent, and I might try it next time with a dark unsweetened chocolate in place of the German. I think you can play around with different types of chocolate.
Great Recipe!!! So super easy to do even for beginners. I added marshmallows to mine to make it like a rocky road and drizzled white chocolate on top and was to die for! The original recipie is great on its own as well!! Thanks for making my christmas a little sweter BETHJ1!
So easy, So good! Followed the recipe to the letter...but added mini marshmallows to the soft fudge at the end ...AWESOME!
This was a big hit. If you are really quick you can spoon it into cupcake papers before it starts to set up and make cute little mini-fudges to give to neighbors and friends.
This is a nice and easy recipe. Turned out great the first time I tried it. Very smooth and creamy. Keep in refrigerator or fudge will get soft. Serve chilled is the best way.
This fudge turns out GREAT!! everyone loves it at work and at home!
this recipe is very creamy and smooth and it freezes very well also... i make this every year and everyone wants the recipe...thanks alot..
This was the first time making fudge at all. It was very easy and Yummy! I can not wait to share with the kids and friends! Very creamy, I did put mine in the fridge after letting it sit for about 4 hrs and it was not as mushy...I will use this from now on thank you!!!!!
This recipe was easy and delicious! The trick is to be patient when bringing the syrup mixture to a boil. cook over slow heat, stirring constantly. It takes a while...but is worth the time spent. The fudge comes out smooth and delicious. Also, I refrigerated it immediately. I waited until the next day to cut into pieces. This ensures that you get smooth cuts of the fudge. Thanks for sharing this easy and delicious recipe!!
Awesome fudge. Really creamy. Easy, easy, easy to make. My family loved it. It took several hours to set up but then it was perfect. Will use every holiday season.
This fudge alway's come's out great ! I make it every Christmas for my family . It also make's a great gift for a friend . I put nut's on top and on the inside .
THIS IS THE ONE!!! This was soooooo easy! ALmost too easy! Its the first time Ive ever made fudge & it turned out fabulous!!!!! I followed the directions to a T & it came out delicious....my husband ate some after it set, & even took some to work the next day, I shared some with my neighbor ( who used to own a diner) & she loved it & asked for the recipe! You CANT go wrong with this recipe...it tastes way better than the fudge at specialty shops & counters at the mall....theres no need to look any further for the perfect fudge recipe!!
I've been making this fudge for 40 years. It always turns out great but it was the best ever this year. I usually cooked the milk/sugar mixture in the middle of the "medium" area on the stove knob. This year I cooked it at the high end of the "medium" area & the fudge came out a little sturdier. It was still creamy but a little firmer. My version of this recipe says to stir the fudge until it starts to stiffen & by that time all the marshmallow fluff is fully incorporated...no swirls like in the photo. My sister made this fudge but used only 4 cups of sugar & she said it came out just fine. I have often given this fudge as a gift at Christmas & normally generous people suddenly get very stingy!
Excellent! I looked everywhere for "marshmallow creme" but for some reason I don't think it's available in Canada (If I'm wrong, please correct me) so I substituted it with miniature marsmallows. Squares turned out delicious.
Have used this wonderful recipe for years however I replace the German Choc. with a large Hershey bar and use dairy creamer from the milk section at grocery. The dairy creamer does not scorch. Also, save some of your fudge wrapped in foil, place in freezer and when you make a single layer chocolate cake, place the saved fudge in a bowl in microwave (cut up fudge in small pieces) and micro a few seconds until melted. Spread on cake immediately. Wonderful.
I make this every year for christmas gifts. it's decadent.
This is my favorite fudge! In a pinch, I used 2 bags of chocolate chips and 2 cups of mini marshmallows, and it still came out great. A great tip for cutting: use a plastic knife, the fudge doesn't stick!
NOT simple. Mine tasted great but did not set up. I couldnt serve it. I belileve I know what I did wrong. I also do not believe I will make this again. It is too temperamental.
It took two tries to get this right but it was worth it! The first time I tried to half the recipe and overcooked the sugar. I added the sweetened condensed milk as someone else suggested and was able to save it. Attempt 2: PERFECT! I did use a candy thermometer to reach the soft ball stage which took closers to 8 minutes, as another recipe of mine suggests. It set up beautifully. It has a great consistancy, flavor and texture. I used parchment paper (I'm a lazy cleaner). It easily lifted out of the pan and was super simple to cut with a pastry knife. TIP: When measuring marshmellow, run your measuring cup under hot water before using it. The marshmellow will slide out easily.
A bit too sweet for my taste but received many compliments from others.
Has potential and definitely less room to mess it up than the old fashioned fudge recipe I've been using. I did cook it to the soft ball stage using a thermometer and it did set up fast. Next time I would cut the chocolate up into smaller pieces so it melts faster when stirring it at the end. I think I would also seek out better quality chocolate. The final texture is great but it sort of just tastes like chocolate chips to me. I think I'll avoid the grocery store chocolate next time and get something better quality. I imagine then it will be divine. I'll also add a tsp. of vanilla next time I make it. Definitely has potential! I'll continue to play with the recipe a bit to get it where I like it but the texture is great, which is a good first step.
Wow! This is really rich and chocolaty! It sets really fast - you need to work quickly to make sure all the chocolate melts fully. One thing I found helpful was to chop up the German chocolate squares into smaller pieces so that they melted faster. Buttered parchment paper at the bottom of the pans helped a lot!
my first attempt at fudge and a total success! will definitely make again
Delicious! I left out the nuts...personal preference. I also used the smaller tubs of marshmallow fluff and simply used 2 whole small tubs-instead of the intended "2 cups marsh. creme". ALSO, this is the most important... I stirred the out of the mixture to melt the 4 1/2 cups sugar into the wet mix. I literally stood at the stove for 20 mins, by my timer. I know this makes a difference. I have had grainy fudge, no one likes grainy fudge. I gave every couple in my family a small amount of fudge for Christmas, and everyone loved it! It's creamier than I remember my Nana's!
Simply irresistable-creamy, soft fudge--and simple to make
This was ok, but not great. More marshmallow flavor than chocolate, and did not set up as well as expected. This may have had something to do with the fact that I used one 9" x 13" pan instead of two 8" square pans. Anyway, I will keep searching for the perfect fudge recipe.
Loved, loved, loved this recipe. It was easy to make and is excellent tasting. I don't ever need another fudge recipe. This is a keeper.
I don't typically like chocolate fudge but loved this! I made two batches, one as written and the second using Hersey's special dark chocolate chips in place of the German chocolate and omitting the nuts. I prefered it without the nuts and the chips version was just as good. I cooked the recipe on the second lowest setting on my stovetop for about 10 - 15 minutes, bringing it to a rolling boil. I had the Fluff and chocolate ready in my Kitchen Aid mixer, added the hot syrup and mixed on the lowest setting until well blended. This fudge is so creamy and tasty, it turned out perfect both times and will be a new addition to my recipe collection.
Last year, I tested this and two other fudge recipes and this was the WINNER! Everyone loved this recipe the most - TY for sharing.
Oh wow -- what a disappointment. Although in all fairness to the recipe, this was my first attempt at making fudge, so it's likely a problem with me and not the recipe. I had no idea if I was supposed to stir the mixture only until it boiled, or as it boiled as well. So I stirred it about every 30 seconds while it boiled. I read in another review that scraping the sides of the pot will cause the fudge to go grainy, so I didn't scrape. I ended up with brown/burnt bits in the boiled mixture. When I stirred everything together, it turned into a dry and grainy mess -- nothing at all like the smooth & creamy fudge I was expecting. So discouraging. Especially because I bought really expensive chocolate. I was making the fudge to put in my hubby's Christmas stocking and to give to some other family members in theirs. I'm sure hubby will eat it anyway, but I won't be giving it away to anyone else. I hope I can get all the burnt sugar off the bottom of my pot.....
Might be me and not the recipe, but I had a really hard time with it. I did the evaporated milk/sugar/salt/butter cook twice. The first time I was using a large broad pot. It took half an hour to start boiling. I saw another reviewer had written that you should get it to soft ball stage on your thermometer if you have one to make sure it doesn't come out mushy. Well, an hour later it still wasn't at soft ball and it wasn't looking too good. It was scorched in places and lumpy and I knew it couldn't be right. So I didn't pour it over the stuff in the bowl. I decided to try again. This time I used a smaller pot. But it was taking even longer to boil. After 38 minutes, I turned the heat to medium even though other reviewers say again and again not to do this. I was exasperated though and needed to get on with my life. It boiled after a few minutes, but once again, it was taking forever to get to soft ball stage. Since the original recipe just says to cook it 6 minutes and it was starting to seem like it was scorching, I decided to pull it off the heat at 220 degrees, about 10 minutes after it started boiling. The flavor is very good and it is creamy, not grainy, but it's mushy. Maybe I should have held out for the soft ball stage. A lot of people have had very good luck with this so it's probably my stove, which is a relic from the early 70s, that isn't giving reliable heat or something. I'm thinking I won't try this one again. I have other fudge recipes that give me r
OMG...this was awesome!! This was the first time I had made fudge, so I was worried that it wouldn't turn out. Just follow the directions and it will be the best fudge you've tasted. This will be added to my holiday goodie list!!
My husband loves this fudge. I didn't use nuts because I don't personally like nuts, but in retrospect I should have because I am giving some to my co-workers and the nuts would have given the fudge a nice texture. It's very rich and very yummy!
Very good and easy. The secret is cooking the sugar mixture on low long enough for it to dissolve. It takes a while - maybe 20 minutes - but it's worth the smooth texture of the fudge.
Delicious......easy, since I'm a first timer. Thanks to all the reviews ahead of me as far as cooking very slow until it boils and then timing for 6 minutes. I did pour into bowl with the other ingredients.
Very good!! Thanks for sharing!!
I'm notorious for making soupy fudge, but this came out flawless. Gave a ton away at the holidays.
This is the best fudge recipe. My husband says it's better then his grandma's fudge recipe.
This is really good fudge. It wasn't 5 stars but still really good.
This fudge was so easy to make. I omitted the nuts because I don't care for them in fudge. Other than that I changed nothing. I had to work quickly to get it into the pan as it started to set right away. Delicious!
It was OK but not great. Mine set up fine but wasn't as creamy as my old stand by fudge recipe. You have to make SURE that your sugar is dissolved. If you don't it will be grainy. I will keep searching. Or just go back to mine
This had to be the worst candy I have ever made... It didn't even look like fudge. I did everything as directed... what a waste of good pecans etc....
Not a bad recipe. I will definately make this again. I used a candy thermometer also and stopped at just over soft ball stage. The only downfall was I had to keep it in the fridge or it would turn all soft and mushy.
I had high expectations for this fugde and it fell short. If I could rate it a 3.5 I would. I always use a candy thermometer instead of the clock and it didn't work out with this recipe. It hardened too fast for me to even mix in the nuts (I was going to do half without and half with). I'll go back to the recipe off the back of the marchmallow creme jar because it makes better and cheaper fudge.
One word: MARVELOUS! I added 2 tsp. cinnamon to one pan, and made Mexican Chocolate fudge, which everyone loved as much as the plain fudge. Just plain delicious!
I just wanted to mention that marshmallow creme is the same as marshmallow fluff. It is usually found near the peanut butter or next to actual marshmallows and yes, they do sell this in Canada
This is a delicious and EASY fudge.
this recipe was exceptional. it is a variation of my grandmother's million dollar fudge recipe. i made, at the very least, 75 bars of fudge, and 2 days later, none we're left. it was exceptionally creamy, and had a very smooth flavor. it is one that i will definitely be making each holiday season!
not sure what happened here. Followed the recipe to the T. Not the creamy fudge recipe I was looking for.
First batch was grainy. But I made a major mistake! I used sweetened condensed milk rather than evaporated milk. For those of you experienced cooks, this must seem ridiculous. But for me, the cans look the same and were in the same area of the grocery store. So - before I threw in the towel, I bought EVAPORATED milk and tried again (I didn't use the German chocolate for the second batch as it was so expensive - next time I will!). This batch is creamy and delicious, and the recipe really is easy. I will make again! Don't give up! Check your ingredients!
Easy to make and tasted great! made 1 pan plain and added andes mint pieces to the other - both were great!
Wonderful! It stayed so moist. Enough said...
Absolutely wonderful confection. I really believe the end product depends on the type of chocolate used. A good quality chocolate will make all the difference. This being my very first attempt at making fudage I found this recipe to be simple and easy to follow. Pouring the hot creamed ingred. slowly helped the chocolate melt evenly. Also foil in the pan makes for easy removal. I stuck a pizza cutter in my freezer then used it to cut the fudge. Worked great!
WHOA! TONS of sugar in this. I didn't even put in the full amount and it was still way too much. Easy and decent recipe, good flavor but WOW. None of my family could have more than one piece at a time. Less than half of them got eaten.
What can I say that others haven't already? It just doesn't get any better than this, except maybe the Irish Creme Truffle Fudge (also on this site). But for those feeding children too... this is a definite keeper!
I used 4 cups of sugar and a 12 oz bag of hersheys special dark choc chips instead of the 1 oz squares of sweetened chocolate. It is delicious!
Ah, my mom's "secret" recipe. We used hershey bars instead of bittersweet. After she moved to Wyoming we found cooking it for 2 minutes instead of 6 worked better. Try adding raisins my husband loves this
I followed the recipe exactly but the fudge did not set up. It was very difficult to get it out of the pan and I had to keep it in the refrigerator. The flavor is pretty good, but it is too messy. There are better recipes out there.
This turned out excellent! I used another reviewers idea of chopping up the german chocolate into smaller pieces so it would melt faster. I used parchment paper in my pans that I sprayed with PAM. Made it much easier to cut and store. Definitely a keeper. Thanks so much for the recipe!
This is such a creamy, chocolatey, melt-in-your mouth fudge! Stir fast to melt everything before it gets too thick. The first time I made this yesterday, I used the wrong type of canned milk (condensed, Oops!) and I had to throw it out. This turned out perfectly this time around and this fudge is terrific!. Very easy. I used a foil lined buttered cookie sheet (1 inch deep).
I used dark chocolate in addition and wow was this yummy...
Really easy to make but tastes like you've really slaved!
Rich and creamy, the perfect fudge! Everyone at work raved about it! Thank you for sharing!
This was a great fudge recipe. I made it for Christmas and gave it to co-workers. Everyone loved it and I was even asked for the recipe. Super easy and delicious. This one is a keeper!!!
First time I've made fudge and it turned out wonderfully!
I too have been making this same recipe for years. My dad found it somewhere when I was a little girl. Back then he said the name came from the cst of the ingredients! It's the best fudge, never fails! I usually make one batch with nuts, and one without.
Easy and good. The worst part about it is a moment on the lips a lifetime on the hips. Don't make this fudge unless you plan on giving it all away. It is very hard to stay away from.. Yummmmm
Really good, it reminds me of my Mom's fudge. She actually thought it was her recipe at first! I'll definetly make this again.
This fudge is wonderful,it has a rich chocolate taste and is nice and creamy. No problems making it at all. This is a keeper.
This is outrageously delicious fudge. The best fudge ever, and I have made plenty of it. I would say, don't change a thing and it will be perfect. I will definately make again.
Wonderful. This was my first time making fudge and it turned out perfectly. I live in Upstate NY and I drink a wine called Sweet Rosie. This fudge and the wine go perfectly together. Excellent fudge.
did not get hard.
This is the best no fess fudge I've ever made. People we're fighting over the last piece!!
For AIT ANA: I've never made this version, but I make a fudge that is similar (2 1/2c sugar, 4T butter, 3/4c evaporated milk, pinch salt, 21 marshmallows, 1c. semi-sweet chocolate chips (or 1 c. peanut butter), 1 tsp vanilla) I add the marshmallows with the sugar,milk, butter and salt. I bring it to a boil and boil for 5 minutes stirring constantly. Then I add the rest of the ingredients. Maybe you could try a half batch and see if it works with this recipe! Hope that helps. If not, you might try asking your question on the 'request a recipe' part of this site.
This fudge was so easy to make and the flavor is amazing! I followed the directions to a T, and it was perfect. Do NOT change a thing. Yum!
This was the first time I made fudge and it was real easy. I didn't have enough German chocolate, so I used more chocolate chips and it turn out fine.
First of all my Partners a chef and my mother bakes from scratch so I have pretty high standards and this was fantastic!! I can screw up buscuits from a can so if I can do this anyone can!!! Glad to read so many helpful comments and tips....
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections