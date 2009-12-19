Million Dollar Fudge

Might be me and not the recipe, but I had a really hard time with it. I did the evaporated milk/sugar/salt/butter cook twice. The first time I was using a large broad pot. It took half an hour to start boiling. I saw another reviewer had written that you should get it to soft ball stage on your thermometer if you have one to make sure it doesn't come out mushy. Well, an hour later it still wasn't at soft ball and it wasn't looking too good. It was scorched in places and lumpy and I knew it couldn't be right. So I didn't pour it over the stuff in the bowl. I decided to try again. This time I used a smaller pot. But it was taking even longer to boil. After 38 minutes, I turned the heat to medium even though other reviewers say again and again not to do this. I was exasperated though and needed to get on with my life. It boiled after a few minutes, but once again, it was taking forever to get to soft ball stage. Since the original recipe just says to cook it 6 minutes and it was starting to seem like it was scorching, I decided to pull it off the heat at 220 degrees, about 10 minutes after it started boiling. The flavor is very good and it is creamy, not grainy, but it's mushy. Maybe I should have held out for the soft ball stage. A lot of people have had very good luck with this so it's probably my stove, which is a relic from the early 70s, that isn't giving reliable heat or something. I'm thinking I won't try this one again. I have other fudge recipes that give me r