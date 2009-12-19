Million Dollar Fudge

I have had this recipe for years; it makes an especially creamy fudge. Store in a tin box.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Butter two 9x9 inch baking pans and set aside.

  • Place chocolate chips, German chocolate, marshmallow creme, and nuts into a large mixing bowl. Set aside.

  • In a 4 quart saucepan, combine sugar, salt, butter, and evaporated milk. Stir over low heat until the sugar dissolves. Bring to a boil, and cook for 6 minutes.

  • Pour boiling syrup over ingredients in bowl, beat until all chocolate is melted. Pour into prepared pans. Let stand a few hours before cutting.

