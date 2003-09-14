Easy Microwave Pralines

The most fantastic, EASY candy you can make... sinfully delicious and habit forming. I have only seen this fail once, and then the disaster was the most marvelous gooey pecan praline ice cream topping.

By Debbie McDonald

prep:
20 mins
cook:
13 mins
additional:
2 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
18
Yield:
3 dozen
Ingredients

18
Original recipe yields 18 servings
Directions

  • In a deep, microwave-safe bowl, mix together brown sugar, whipping cream, and corn syrup. Microwave on High for 13 minutes.

  • Mix in butter until well blended. Then stir, stir, and stir until mixture begins to cool and get creamy. Stir in chopped nuts. Drop by tablespoonfuls onto waxed paper to cool.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
239 calories; protein 1.4g; carbohydrates 28.5g; fat 14.4g; cholesterol 19.8mg; sodium 18.2mg. Full Nutrition
JCAR75023
Rating: 5 stars
09/14/2003
If you wait and add pecans after sugars have cooked, it will cool the mix too much and it will set up prematurely. I have found that you can add the nuts in the original sugar mix and cook along with the sugars and it comes out just great. Read More
Helpful
(120)
DEBORAHN
Rating: 5 stars
01/25/2004
I have used a variation of this recipe, leaving out the corn syrup, using 2 tablespoons butter instead of 1 and untoasted pecan halves. I put in everything all at once & microwave for 13 minutes. Stir until mixture starts to cool & begin dropping. If mixture gets too thick, simply put back in microwave for a minute or so & continue. Put on a pretty Christmas plate for a great teacher gift! Read More
Helpful
(108)
Janett
Rating: 5 stars
11/03/2005
Wow! I've made pralines on the stovetop many times but have never seen a microwave recipe. I was suspicious...too good to be true? These were the best I've ever made! And they are the most beautiful dark color. Yum! I made as directed but added a pinch or two of salt and then about a tsp of vanilla right before adding the (non-toasted) pecans. Also I put at least a 1/2 cup extra pecans and would've added a few more but ran out. That's just personal preference though. Oh yes and I cooked them for about 19 min rather than just 13 but I know my microwave is a bit weak. Awesome recipe...thanks! Read More
Helpful
(88)
J La
Rating: 5 stars
04/30/2008
This recipe compares with the New Orlean's pralines I've tasted. It is important to use the whipping cream though if you want to keep the creamy buttery taste that distinguishes them from just plain white fudge. Because microwaves differ using the soft ball stage to determine when it is done is important. After nine minutes just swirl a few drops of the cooked mixture into ice water. If it dissipates continue cooking until you can create a soft ball you can lift out of the water. Warning: Though good cooks taste their food don't taste this or any candy until it is ready for the pan. It will scald you. (And yes I've experienced it!) Read More
Helpful
(73)
MAINELAMMS
Rating: 4 stars
12/05/2004
The first time was a flop. Stirred too long and it turned to crumbles when I put the pecans. Second time worked great when I took someone's advice and combined all ingredients in the beginning and didn't stir as long as the first time. Very good. Read More
Helpful
(29)
SYNCOPATE123
Rating: 5 stars
01/25/2004
yep this isn't your mother's pralines! Fast delicious...and you'll definitely know if you have any cavities after one bite! Read More
Helpful
(25)
Merwinak
Rating: 5 stars
04/22/2011
Let me begin by saying that my pralines came out perfect; creamy smooth and delicious. I have a 1200 watt microwave and it took 8 minutes total cooking time. I stirred in the pecans and 1/4 tsp. of salt about mid-way through the cooking time. I also added 1 tsp. of vanilla extract after cooking. I also did the soft ball stage test in ice water. Do yourself a favor and do not even attempt to make these until you know your microwave's wattage. Look inside your microwave for a label that will have the model number. Then do a search online to see what wattage you have. I believe this recipe is geared to around a 1 000 watt microwaves. If your microwave has less than 1 000 watts you may have to cook longer. If your microwave is more than 1 000 watts you will most likely have to cook less. I'm guessing that the people who had trouble with these do not know the power of their microwaves plus they did not do the soft ball stage test. Too bad because these are incredibly delicious if cooked right. Read More
Helpful
(22)
MSMAGOO12
Rating: 5 stars
12/31/2004
I made this recipe for Christmas and my family loved it! It was delicious and very easy to make. Like other reviewers I added all ingredients at once and did not toast the pecans first. It was great! Read More
Helpful
(21)
Bonnie
Rating: 5 stars
01/25/2004
Wow! I am really impressed! These are so easy to make and came out perfect! Soooo good! Read More
Helpful
(16)
MEGHAN22
Rating: 1 stars
01/25/2004
not very good.......i think maybe i did something wrong because everyone else that reviewed liked them. They were too soft maybe?? Read More
Helpful
(6)
