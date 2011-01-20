Blue Ribbon Whipping Cream Pound Cake

I got this recipe from another 'blue ribbon junkie' friend of mine years ago. It is very firm and very fine textured. It is the only cake I use when doing cake sculpting, and works very well in the 2 piece cake molds. The lowest ribbon it has ever worn, when entered into baking competitions is a Blue Ribbon, and it has gotten as high as Best of Show at a State Fair.
naples34102
Rating: 4 stars
01/20/2011
I made this easy on myself - measured out 2-1/2 c. of flour, and 1/4 c. plus 2 T. cornstarch. For some reason I have a tendency to make a lot of pound cakes and I've tried a good many of them. This recipe, while very good, is not my favorite. It's a beautiful cake in terms of texture, density and crumb. It's also very rich and moist, which was to be expected with the whipping cream and so many eggs. But it's almost TOO rich and eggy for a pound cake - 4-6 eggs, I've found, is perfect. I like that yellow "egginess" in a yellow layer cake, but didn't like it here. Also, it was a little too heavy on the vanilla for my tastes. Beware, this cake IS yellow, so keep that in mind if you're a doing a wedding cake or other cake where you want it to be more white.
This cake was alright. It was easy to make. My only complaint was that it tasted a bit like eggs. I won't make this one again I don't think. I think it might be quite good with a good buttercream or something of the like.
Made this cake the other day. My family just loved this cake. Dense,firm, and the crumb was very fine. Easy and tasty what a great combination. I wasn't sure about the amount of vanilla but I am sure glad I used the full amount a really nice vanilla flavor. I made the recipe Strawberry fluff (All Recipes) to go with it I didn't frost the cake but I added a spoon to each slice how pretty and delicious.
I made this pound cake yesterday and was very pleased with the results. I followed the recipe exactly, making no substitutions or changes. If you like an old fashioned, dense, moist, and flavorful pound cake, then this is the cake for you. Like other reviewers I was nervous about the amount of vanilla called for, but I am so glad that I used the full amount. It gives great flavor without being over powering. This pound cake is clearly deserving of more than 5 stars. Thank you for a truly WONDERFUL recipe - one that I will look forward to making again and again.
EXCELLENT cake. Perfect texture, dense, moist, held up well for a sculpted wedding cake. I creamed the butter and sugar mixture for a good 6-7 minutes in my stand mixer, then beat the butter/sugar/egg mixture for another 4-5 minutes before adding the remaining ingredients. I also added a scant teaspoon of almond extract. Since this cake is so deliciously rich, I'm not sure I'd want to serve it with a typical amount of buttercream frosting. I covered the cake with a very thin layer of buttercream and fondant; any more than that would've been too much, to me.
I was looking for a sculpted-cake recipe and this one is terrific! Very dense crumb that holds up well to sculpting... and a wonderful flavor. (I didn't change the recipe one bit, aside from baking it in 4 small oval layers for about 35 minutes.) Came out very moist and yummy!
Great cake, and easy to make. I baked in a bundt pan, and it was almost too much batter, but it worked. Glazed with Satiny Chocolate Glaze, from this site. I added a teaspoon of almond extract along with the vanilla, but next time I'd add less almond. I made this for my hubby's birthday, and it was perfect!!
This was wonderful and easy. I used 2 cups of sugar instead of 2 and a half cups. It was so moist. Just be careful not to overbake. Good with flavored whipped cream or just by itself. I will make this again and again.
Wow! I've been on the hunt for the perfect pound cake and... this is it! The smell is delightful, the taste is wonderful, and most importantly, the texture is HEAVENLY. Follow the recipe! The method is important. The taste of the raw batter was reminiscent of Angel food cake. The baked cake was light, spongy, and dense all at the same time. Absolutely wonderful! It made the best strawberry shortcake we've ever had. Thank you so much for this recipe. We'll be using it over and over.
I needed a cake recipe for a sculpted cake, which I've never done before and found this one. I agree, it's dry without something else, and definitely watch it in the oven, don't overbake. But with a good buttercream frosting it worked very well. Perfect for sculpting cakes. Thanks.
I made this cake but I cut back on the eggs because other reviewers said that it was too eggy. I used four eggs and I am glad that I did. This cake was too dense for my taste but definitely a cake for molding. It taste good but I like a moist, soft cake. If you like cake that are extremely dense then this is the cake for you. I had to have a glass of milk to put it down. I wont make this again.
I made this in two loaf pans and added a little salt because of other reviewers' suggestions. It's not terribly moist, but not dry, either. It's very tasty and the dense crumb was very easy to sculpt for my son's birthday cake.
This is very simple and easy recipe. The batter was light and fluffy. With no leavening, I was wondering how it would turn out. I made one in a stainless steel Binet pan and one in a stone bundt pan. Both looked and smelled wonderful. I baked for one hour. I removed one after 10 minutes and the other I left in but the result was the same. I took the two cakes to a party for my guinea pigs to try and they all loved it. Someone else commented that it was a bit eggy as well. As for myself, I thought it was too eggy, dry and dense. I give it a 4*based on my friends' opinion, not necessarily what I would rate it at.
Rating: 5 stars
11/13/2004
this cake is AWESOME. i LOVE it. i half the recipe and add 1/4 tsp. salt, 1 tsp. lemon extract, and 1/2 tsp. almond extract to the recipe because i'm crazy.
Rating: 5 stars
01/08/2003
This recipe is not a quick one, but it is great. I made it for my husband's Christmas office party and it was a hugh hit. I will definitely make it again. Thanks!
Very good cake and worked great for sculpting! I added 1 less egg based on other reviews. Also be carful not to over cook it. It will get hard very fast! I also used almond extract instead of vanilla and it was very good.
Pretty good...I used this recipe for cupcakes and they came out very moist. I usually add a little salt, but I forgot this time - made a big difference...Needs salt to bring out the sweetness...Didn't have cake flour - used 7/8 c. flour + 2 T. cornstarch for each cup cake flour...I'm planning to frost them - hopefully that will help with the sweetness...Didn't use almond extract, just extra vanilla (LOVE vanilla extract!). Also used 2/3 c. heavy cream + 1/3 c. vanilla caramel coffee-mate. Overall, a good recipe, just need to tweak (sp?) it a little bit.
I get a TON of compliments on this every time I make it. Absolutely fantastic. Once I tried to use whole wheat four...not a good idea. I once halved the bleached flour and whole wheat.. that wasn't bad. But the original is the best.
Just what a pound cake should be! We had some heavy whipping cream that needed to be used up so I chose this recipe. Not too sweet and not too dense. We intended to add strawberries to the top but it was so delicious that we gobbled it up without the berries.
I needed a good recipe for this Teddy Bear cake. Read other reviews and used 4 whole eggs, 3 egg whites and added 1/2 tsp of lemon flavoring and salt. Baked up perfect! Carved perfect, tasted amazing. It stayed moist and tender even after freezing. Cake was a success! Will most definitely use again.
Love this cake!! I did make a couple of changes though after reading some reviews. I only used 5 eggs and since I'm gluten free/wheat free I used Bob Red Mill all purpose flour and 1/2 tsp of xanthem gum for the binding agent. It turned out super moist, no one could tell it was gf/wf and there was none left at the end of the BBQ :0)
This cake had so many reviews for sculpting that I just had to try it. So far so great! The first two tiers are really holding their own weight, even without any interior structure besides a center skewer for alignment. My only complaint is that my hubby requested that I throw out the scraps after learning about the calories per serving! We had to throw them out because we'd each devoured a full serving before the carving even started. The only recommendation I have is for the baking time of a sheet cake with three flower nails (to avoid doming): 45 min at 325 degrees.
Pros: Density, Texture, and Small Crumb are perfect for carving. Because of density it holds up things well ie: a perched Gumpaste/Fondant Plane perched nicely without indentation. Doesn't compress when fondant is placed on, no settling which can make pooches in your fondant. Cons: Flavor: leans on the eggy side which is fine for me because it's reminiscent of pastry cream but not to everyones taste. IMPORTANT: Definitely requires the addition of salt. I added 1/2 tsp of salt which did the trick. Recommendation's to improve flavoring..I used lemon extract instead of vanilla which made it resemble cheesecake flavoring. I would recommend other flavors that play well with egg like cream cheese flavored bakery emulsion, orange extract, chocolate extract.
Rating: 5 stars
04/22/2003
My wife baked this cake last Friday night. We managed to give away four slices but by lunch time Saturday she and I had devoured the whole cake! EXCELLENT!!!
Stellar. This is divine. It has a lovely texture as well as flavor. I followed the recipe as is. A large recipe, I will repeat this and freeze portions to have on hand for shortcake, unexpected guests, etc.
Rating: 5 stars
01/17/2003
This is the best pound cake I have ever made. It is wonderful!
Good firm cake. I washed & patted dry a handful of blueberries & folded them in last. I also added 1/2 tsp of salt. I think it helps the flavor. Used the lemon cream chese frosting from this site. Very good for a special occasion.
This is a solid pound cake recipe. It is excellent if you need a cake recipe for a 3D cake mold - this is very sturdy and will hold its shape. The cake was just a tad dry, but the flavor was good. I did not find it to be too eggy like other reviewers.
I was attracted to this recipe from the description that it always won awards. So, I made it exactly as written even though I do not like almond flavored foods. It came out lovely with a nice dense texture. It did smell like almond which put me off, but my husband LOVED it. We had it with strawberries and whipped heavy cream, and it was delicious. I could not go the almond, though and my husband got to eat the rest all by himself. I made it, again, for my DIL and grandkids to eat with strawberries and whipped cream. This time no almond made it perfect for me. The husband lamented the absence of almond, but everybody loved it. I will def make this again whenever I need a pound cake or just a good tasting cake!
This was okay. It turned out dry for me, but great for carving. I sculpted the hills for my son's 1st birthday car cake. Probably would use this again, but may use an extra bit of something to make it more moist, without wanting to grab a glass of milk :-(. Hoping freezing it increases the moisture and it's a good leftover cake.
Ok, I made this pound cake recipe, this afternoon. I only made one change. After reading many of the reviews and seeing that some people were saying the cake came out a bit eggy, I used 1 whole jumbo egg and 6 egg whites from 6 jumbo eggs. I threw away the yolk. And that's the only change I made. My husband loves this cake. It has the perfect amount of sweetness and just the right amount of crumb. I will definitely be making this again.
