Blue Ribbon Whipping Cream Pound Cake

I made this easy on myself - measured out 2-1/2 c. of flour, and 1/4 c. plus 2 T. cornstarch. For some reason I have a tendency to make a lot of pound cakes and I've tried a good many of them. This recipe, while very good, is not my favorite. It's a beautiful cake in terms of texture, density and crumb. It's also very rich and moist, which was to be expected with the whipping cream and so many eggs. But it's almost TOO rich and eggy for a pound cake - 4-6 eggs, I've found, is perfect. I like that yellow "egginess" in a yellow layer cake, but didn't like it here. Also, it was a little too heavy on the vanilla for my tastes. Beware, this cake IS yellow, so keep that in mind if you're a doing a wedding cake or other cake where you want it to be more white.

