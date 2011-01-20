Blue Ribbon Whipping Cream Pound Cake

4.5
59 Ratings
  • 5 43
  • 4 10
  • 3 3
  • 2 1
  • 1 2

I got this recipe from another 'blue ribbon junkie' friend of mine years ago. It is very firm and very fine textured. It is the only cake I use when doing cake sculpting, and works very well in the 2 piece cake molds. The lowest ribbon it has ever worn, when entered into baking competitions is a Blue Ribbon, and it has gotten as high as Best of Show at a State Fair.

Recipe by Deirdre Dee

Recipe Summary

Servings:
16
Yield:
1 - 10 inch tube pan
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

16
Original recipe yields 16 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F(175 degrees C). Grease and flour a 10 inch tube pan. Set aside.

  • Cream together the sugar and butter until light. Continue beating and add 7 eggs, one at a time; beating well after each egg

  • In a separate bowl, mix together flour and cornstarch. Beat half of the flour mixture into the egg and sugar mixture.

  • Beat in 1/2 cup whipping cream, and then beat in the remainder of the flour mixture. Finish by beating in 1/2 cup more of whipping cream and vanilla.

  • Pour into prepared pan and bake for about 60 to 75 minutes. Cool on rack for 10 minutes before turning it out onto a serving plate.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
396 calories; protein 5.3g; carbohydrates 50.4g; fat 19.4g; cholesterol 132.3mg; sodium 118.8mg. Full Nutrition
