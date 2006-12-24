Southern Boiled Custard

A wonderful winter beverage that is part custard, and part heaven. Don't be afraid to try this recipe using almond or rum flavoring instead of the traditional vanilla extract.

Recipe by Cathy

8
8 servings
Ingredients

Directions

  • Into the lower pot of a double boiler, add water. In the upper pot, add milk. Heat through over medium heat.

  • Beat eggs together until light. Add sugar and mix well. Pour a small portion of hot milk into the eggs and sugar to warm and thin this portion. Pour slowly into hot milk.

  • Cook, stirring constantly until it will coat a spoon. Do not over cook. Add vanilla extract. Chill in refrigerator before serving.

Per Serving:
216 calories; protein 7.9g; carbohydrates 30.8g; fat 7.1g; cholesterol 128.4mg; sodium 92.6mg. Full Nutrition
