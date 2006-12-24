Southern Boiled Custard
A wonderful winter beverage that is part custard, and part heaven. Don't be afraid to try this recipe using almond or rum flavoring instead of the traditional vanilla extract.
Yes, in the south this is a beverage. I make this every year around the holidays, it's very traditional. My recipe only uses 4 eggs, which I beat with the sugar to dissolve prior to combining with the milk. I also add a pinch of salt & about a teaspoon of cornstarch to stabilize it-whisk it into the sugar prior to adding to the eggs. Contrary to the name, never let it boil. The protein in the eggs will coagulate and it will be grainy, or worse, lumpy. For the same reason, use only whole milk, the fat is necessary. The thin layer of foam on top of the custard will disappear as the mixture cooks, and when the texture and color are uniform throughout, the custard is ready and will "coat the spoon". Serve with a healthy dose of good bourbon. Hope this helps.Read More
The recipe sounded good, but the "don't overcook" and "coats spoon" statements were vague. I don't live in a region where anyone knows what boiled custard is so this was my hope for the drink I grew up on at Christmas. After over an hour of constant stirring, it finally started to thicken enough to coat the spoon although it was splotchy. The next day I tried the chilled bev., disappointed that it was very eggy tasting and lumpy. An approximate time to cook (i.e. "It generally takes ME xxx min/hour to get the mixture to coat the spoon) would have been helpful. Also, what constitutes "coating"? Sticking to the spoon like honey, or just sticking to the spoon at all?Read More
Cooking the mixture too high or too long or not "tempering" properly will cause it to taste like scrambled eggs. This is not a drink...it is used as an additon to a dessert or as my great aunt used to do top Jell-O. This recipe is exactly as I remember hers. Be patient with it. "Coating" the spoon means the wooden spoon looks like it has a coat on. Another words it sticks to the back of the spoon. She calls it a winter beverage (eggnog) but boiled custard is usually used as stated above. It is DELICIOUS!
This is a nice recipe and is most definitely a drink. Those of us from the south always drink boiled custard around the holidays. I will say I had to make it twice to get it right. The first time I made scrambled egg custard which was disgusting. When the recipe says "don't over cook" that is important here. As soon as it started getting creamy I cooked it just a little longer. Its also possible to add a little cornstarch first mixed with water to give a little more creaminess. All in all it was great!!! Reminded me of home.
This is similar to my mother's recipe. Excellent flavor, but a little too sweet for me. Next time I will cut down on the sugar a little, say 3/4 cup per quart of milk. I also add a pinch of corn starch to the sugar/egg mixture. The secret (or art) to getting perfect boiled custard is to heat slowly, stirring constantly (double boiler). I continued to cook about 30 minutes after the custard reached 170 degrees F. Total cooking time was about 90 minutes.
I am a 5th generation Southern woman from Mississippi and this recipe is right on it! Yes, this is a beverage of the same consistency as eggnog. Pay attention, they even sell this next to the eggnog in the beverage section. My recipe is over 150 years old and almost identical, except we add a little "cheer" to ours (burbon).
I have a friend that grew up in the south and I made this for her this Christmas; she absoutely loved it. I cooked it just a little to long but once I put it in the blender the small chunks disappeared. The one thing about this recipe is you have to be very attentive to it while it's cooking. Thats for giving me a recipe to help my freind feel like she was at home!!
It is indeed a drink - those who think it's not are not from the south. It's traditionally served after Thanksgiving and Christmas dinner w a lil bourbon.
OK...This is an awesome boiled custard. It is not a drink...sorry Cathy. If made correctly it is like a sauce that...like the previous reviewer you put over Jell-O or a cake. The recipe is flawless if followed corretly. I loved it...just like Grandmother used to make.
Way to go, Cathy! perfect! This recipe is the basis for many favs; egg nog, all french ice creames, and my southern favorite... banana pudding! "Stir continuosly untill coats spoon" could not be more clear , or correct.
My mother used to make this for me and my friends joke that I never would share with them. Maybe a taste, but that's all I'd give up. This is the perfect recipe; first time I'd ever made boiled custard, and it is perfect. Thanks for giving me a taste of the past...and bringing back a memory of the good things my mother did for me, at Christmas and all year.
Exellent, my only change was to use half and half instead of whole milk. It made it creamier.
My mother made us make this...every single year at Christmas. The difference from this recipe is rather than add vanilla, she used imitation walnut. Yummy.
This recipe is better tasting than the grocery store kind! I only kept the full mixture in the double boiler about 5 minutes to get the "coat the spoon" effect.
Didn't work for me! Sorry.
I loved this recipe, my grandma always made boiled custard to drink and dip angel food cake in. This was my first time trying any reciepe for boiled custard and it turned out well. Two things that I realized afterward was 1. Poor the contents out of the double boiler immediatly or it will continue to cook and get thicker than desired. 2. Other recipes that I found said to strain the custard into the desired container that you will be storing it in. There can be tiny clumps that you will not notice until you strain it. It just a way to make sure the custard is perfectly creamy. It took about 15-20 min on a little over medium heat for mine but Im sure it can vary.
I must disagree with the review that stated that this is nit a drink but only a sauce. Hooey on that! I grew up drinking this lusciousness during the holidays. It just wasn't Christmas without it. My mom had a friend who swore by this as a cure all for everything. Just as sure as I'm a Southern Belle if you were sick she would appear like a fairy godmother with a quart of this. I swear it made all your sickness disappear. Now that I am grown and a grandmother I can vouch for the goodness and comfort this brings with a shot of Kahlua! Not quite Mrs. Crittenden's recipe but close enough for me. This is tasty!
Thanks so much for the recipe, Cathy...just like the DRINK I used to remember. While some people seem to feel that based on their usage, it makes it a golden rule, my great-grandmother made this as a DRINK. She did not put on cake or any other dessert. If she did use it in dessert, it was part of her recipe base for homemade ice cream. She did not like eggnog and enjoyed this as a substitute. And yeah, I grew up in the South.
This is bascially a thinner, whole egg version of Creme Anglaise, which is used as a dessert sauce. I don't drink this by itself (though it is tasty on it's own!) but make half the recipe and use it as a base for milkshakes. It keeps the shake nice and thick also keeps it from looking curdled when you blend in the ice cream. Yum!
This is very similar to the recipe I use, EXCEPT ... my grandmother's recipe, which came from my grandfather's sisters in Arkansas, calls for separating the eggs. Half the sugar is mixed with the eggs, then mixed with the hot milk , and cooked for 15 minutes. The whites, the other half of the sugar, and the vanilla is beaten until stiff peaks form. When the custard is done cooking, the meringue is added and mixed in. Obviously, it is lumpy! Living in Illinois, no one has even heard of boiled custard, so I was looking for more information ... I am surprised no one else mentioned the meringue. Maybe that is just a family preference?
Tastes just like the boiled custard my family would drink after Christmas dinner. The recipe needs to include times!! It took me about 10 minutes for the custard to set using whole milk.
My mom used to make this from the time we were little until she passed. I found this recipe and it's as good or better than what she made. I was surprised that it turned out so well. Very pleased.
When I was pregnant, I could keep nothing down. Mother made boiled custard by the quart, it was extremely comforting to my tummy, and I had a healthy, chubby baby. Last night, I tried this recipe using COCONUT MILK--not low-fat. It worked beautifully and was delicious. Thanks so much for sharing this recipe.
This is the stuff! I've just made two batches--one with 5 eggs and one with 4 eggs. The number of eggs used is simply a matter of taste. Both batches are wonderful. I read the some reviewers had difficulty with cooked egg pieces in their custard. It's very important to carefully temper the eggs, just as one would do when making pudding. It's also recommended to strain the custard. I just used the strainer from my teapot. I placed it on the mouth of the canning jar I was using (perfect fit) and poured the custard through that strainer. Even though I was careful with the tempering of the eggs, the strainer still caught small pieces of cooked egg. I read another reviewer pours this custard over other desserts. I've only had it as a beverage (with and without bourbon), but now I'm afraid I will have to try this over some pound cake. Thanks for sharing this luscious recipe!
This sounds awfully close to what I am looking for. Living in central Mississippi, I grew up having Grandmother's boiled custard at Christmas time. I am going to try this and surprise everone at our Christmas gathering. ( I will, however, add the orange peels like Grandmother did while cooking the custard.)
This is the boiled custard I remember from my childhood in southwestern Virginia. It was easy to make and I actually reduced the yield to 4 servings. Followed the directions exactly adding the warm milk (I used Half and Half) to the egg/sugar mixture to temper the eggs then mix into the milk in double boiler. Took about 7 minutes for it to thicken but it was as smooth as silk and no eggy taste as some noted. I first thought about making this last night to pour over some almost stale coconut cake I made for Christmas party. This was used as a custard ice cream base in the summertime and over cake or fruit but I don't remember drinking it. Best to store in a glass jar or covered glass bowl but not plastic container.
Having spent my Christmases in Tennessee with family each year, I already knew how this should turn out if made correctly, the consistency should be thick (almost like a shake) which makes it the perfect counterpart to dessert hour. We drink it with pies & cookies. Tips: use only 4 eggs or it will be too eggy. Stir constantly to avoid over cooking or making it "clumpy". I used just over 1/2 cup of sugar and the flavor is perfect! Let sit and cool before putting into fridge. Enjoy!!!
I am unfamiliar with custard but an apple crisp recipe suggested it as a topping so I found this recipe and gave it a try. I can't imagine drinking it personally (then again I won't drink eggnogg, either) but it made a very nice topping, rich and not overpowering in flavor but not bland either. By the way, I found out that for a stirred custard like this one you want to aim for between 180 and 190 degrees fahrenheit. Since I started using my candy thermometer my results have been a lot more consistent.
My dear Mother in Law has made this for all of the 34 years I have been in the family. My husband tells me he remembers his Grandmother making it. This is the exact recipe they both use and I now use. We add 6 marshmallows to the hot custard and stir. To serve we put whipped cream and nutmeg on top and serve with homemade teacakes. Cant imagine Christmas without it.
I have drank boiled custard for all of my 43 years,and this is the ABSOLUTE BEST recipe for this traditional southern holiday treat. Being disappointed by Purity and Goldenrod store bought custard, I started making boiled custard a few years ago and now this is the only way I will drink it. I cut out 1 egg and added just a pinch of corn starch,then followed the directions and had finished custard after 45 minutes over medium lo heat.
Excellent Recipe! Making it again for Christmas!
It came out really well. I just kept stirring till it was thickened. If you don't like the "eggy" flavor I would use 4 eggs instead of 5...but everything was great and very simple!
I did not have my glasses om I really thought I was making a custard to eat so now I added nutmeg just a pinch I wanted to surprise my King for our Anniversary tonight he always goes to the store and pick vanilla custard and never satisfied but ill try again with my eyeglasses
Great recipe. The trick is to use a thermometer . When temp of mixture reaches 270 F it is done. It will still feel thin but will thicken nicely. Also, be sure to tempura your eggs, so not to have scrambled eggs. I put my eggs in blender a slow add warmed milk and continue to add as it gets warmer , then place in mixture pan.
This may replace egg nog as my holiday drink of choice! I vaguely remember this drink from growing up in Mississippi, and I wanted to try out my double boiler. I guessed it would be too sweet for me, so I decreased the sugar by one third. It took about an hour of cooking and careful stirring, which produced a velvety smooth custard. I enjoyed drinking this warm or chilled!
It was too sweet for me, as well. I had lost my old recipe. I just adjusted this recipe by mixing a couple of eggs and cups of milk, tempering them, then adding to the cooking custard. Someone made this for my mother when she had cancer many years ago. I do the same, now, for friends undergoing chemo, those with cancer, and friends with Chron's disease. It is so nutritious and has such a nice mouth feel, my friends and their families have been quite appreciative.
I have made this recipe three times. Caution: I am not a talented cook; I can barely boil water. First time it came out perfectly. I did use Half & Half instead of milk. Second time, I may have overcooked it. It tasted great but was thick enough to be pie filling. Third time, I was careful not to overcook, but may not have cooked it long enough. It was quite thin. Any timing suggestions?
I looked up this recipe to remind myself of ingredients. I just made it with 2 cups of skim milk, 2 eggs, and less than 1/2 cup of sugar. The recipe works fine with skim milk. It is important to stir continuously and remove from heat as soon as the liquid begins to coat the spoon and perhaps the sides of the pan. Total cooking time is about 5 minutes. It is a delicious drink or a sauce. Next time I may use even less sugar. It is delicious wth vanilla or almond flavoring.
My husband’s Mom was from SW Tennessee. She passed before I met my husband but Boiled Custard was a favorite Christmas tradition. I combined this recipe with my husband memories of watching her make it. I make it just like this, but 1 gallon of milk, 12 eggs and 2 cups of sugar and a TBSP if vanilla. I don’t have a double boiler so I keep it on med to med low. I com it about 30 minutes after adding the tempered eggs. I do strain it. My husband said it is just like his memories, so I’m happy with that! Thanks Cathy for the recipe.
Fantastic!! Smooth and rich! I did half whole milk and the other part half and half. Me grandmother made boiled custard every Christmas. So many great memories flooded back with each sip.
Took FOREVER to finally heat up the milk with the double boiler technique but worth it! I also, toward end of cooking, took a few spoonfuls of the custard and mixed in 1/2 tsp of corn starch and mixed it up then pored it into the larger pot of custard to combine to thicken up the fluid and made it more egg nog consistancy. LOVE this! I'm from the south and this Boiled Custard is always available where Eggnog is sold down there,, but we live in the PNW now and no one here knows anything about this delicious drink! So glad I got to make it to get a chance to have it again!
This is the classic boiled custard my grandmother made every Christmas. Yes, to those of us in the south, it is a beverage. We had a designated punch bowl and always was accompanied by jam cake with caramel icing and pecan sandies. I made this exactly by the recipe and it was perfect. Thanks for sharing.
This is definitely a drink not just a sauce. Esp here in the south
I love this drink and make it throughout the year whenever I get a hankering for something real sweet . In addition to this recipe I also add 1 teaspoon of cornstarch in with the egg mixture and only used 4 eggs instead of 5 (just my personal preference) **Make sure to “cook” from 170-180 ****degrees only.
If you continue to boil over 190 it will turn out grainy and lumpy
I’ve made this several times. 4 ingredients ?? Perfection!
To me, this is an indulgent drink to help celebrate the Christmas holiday, but I also pour it on my morning oatmeal instead of milk. I can totally see where this could be poured over cake or anything else where sweet and vanilla would go. Yummy yummy yummy. It's all in they taste buds of the beholder! Thanks for this simple recipe, now I don't have to wait until next Christmas to savor it!
This was so easy! I watched my parents for years waste gallons of milk and dozens of eggs trying to make homemade boiled custard. I tried the first time using this recipe and successfully made my first ever boiled custard! Of course I had to brag to my daddy that I succeeded on the first try.
This is just like my mom used to make. Yes, it is a special occasion drink but I never realized until reading here that it was the same "sauce" my mom used to spoon over chocolate cake (just thicker, added cornstarch?) which was my favorite as a child. I will definitely be be making this for my kids and grandchildren next week!
Southerners use basic recipe as both a special drink and as creme anglaise in deserts. You don't have to use a double boiler, just keep on low heat. I agree that the instructions were nebulous for anyone who hasn't cooked this before. Coating the spoon means that spoon will be coated all the way back and front with a thicker and less foamy liquid. I think it uses WAY too much sugar. I would cut it in half. Add simple syrup later if not sweet enough. Boiled custard in the south is/was used for older people who are in ill health.
So tasty & so easy to make! As good as my grandma’s!
When I made this recipe it came out a bit too eggy. I'm planning to make it again using just the egg yolks rather than the whole eggs or possibly just using three eggs rather than five. Everything else -- consistency, sweetness, texture -- was all perfect, but you could definitely taste the egg.
My suggestions: cut sugar to 1/3 cup, add 1/4 teaspoon salt, and 2 teaspoons vanilla as well as 1/2 or more teaspoon almond extract, I was raised in TN where boiled custard is a stable at Christmas.
I’m from TN but live in Ontario now and no one knew what I was talking about when I would ask the dairy section for boiled custard. I usually only get to indulge in this treat when I come back home for the holidays. I love the Purity brand :) Anyhow, I made this for the first time and it was perfect. I used a little less than 1 cup of sugar, more than 3/4, I used 4 egg yolks and when my milk was just starting to scald, I whisked the sugar into my egg yolks and then tempered the eggs with the hot milk. I returned it to Med-low heat (didn’t use a double boiler) and cooked it until it was hot and uniform, but just before those first bubbles formed. I added a splash of vanilla and a pinch of nutmeg and chilled. It’s just as delicous as I remember and I’m soooo happy that I can make this any time I want now :) :) Also, it’s always a good idea to pass this through a fine meshed sieve when you are ready to bottle, I didn’t have very many egg pieces at all, but there was a very fine coat on the sieve at the end. Better for it to go there instead of the boiled custard :)
I added an extra egg yolk and tablespoon of flour..I flavor mine with 3/4 vanilla+1/4 almond extract.I also only use a scant 1/2 cup sugar.My family does not like it too sweet.In the South we treat this as a dessert drink to have with pies and cakes,cookies at the Holidays.The folks who want to also add Bourbon..I grew up drinking this instead of egg nog.The secret is to stir constantly.I have been making this boiled custard for 50 years.It is best to use a double boiler,but if you don’t have one,you may use a heavy bottomed sauce pan ,a whisk and low heat.You also need a wooden spoon to stir as well because that is how I can gauge if it is thick enough.By the way it leaves a nice thick coat on the back of the spoon.If you can pull your finger through it and it doesn’t immediately fill back in.then it is ready to come off the heat.Then strain it into a glass container.DO NOT cover it until it is fully at room temperature.You place a bit of wrap against the surface to prevent a skin from forming,but covering it completely might result in having it thin back out for some reason.(It happened to me once).I place mine in the fridge,cool it completely and then cover it tightly. I’ve made it for 50 years.
Boiled custard has been a family tradition, going back six generations on my mother's side. This recipe is spot on...delicious!
Love this recipe. I will make it again and again!
Amazing base recipe, although it lacks a pinch of salt that always makes sweets even better. I have tweaked mine by substituting half and half for the milk, and adding nutmeg and cinnamon... It turns out velvety smooth and so delicious!
