Southern Boiled Custard

I’m from TN but live in Ontario now and no one knew what I was talking about when I would ask the dairy section for boiled custard. I usually only get to indulge in this treat when I come back home for the holidays. I love the Purity brand :) Anyhow, I made this for the first time and it was perfect. I used a little less than 1 cup of sugar, more than 3/4, I used 4 egg yolks and when my milk was just starting to scald, I whisked the sugar into my egg yolks and then tempered the eggs with the hot milk. I returned it to Med-low heat (didn’t use a double boiler) and cooked it until it was hot and uniform, but just before those first bubbles formed. I added a splash of vanilla and a pinch of nutmeg and chilled. It’s just as delicous as I remember and I’m soooo happy that I can make this any time I want now :) :) Also, it’s always a good idea to pass this through a fine meshed sieve when you are ready to bottle, I didn’t have very many egg pieces at all, but there was a very fine coat on the sieve at the end. Better for it to go there instead of the boiled custard :)