Brown Sugar Sauce
This sauce is a wonderful concoction that complements bread pudding, cheesecake, or pancakes on Sundays. The taste of brown sugar in a sauce form is irresistible.
I was pleasantly surprised by this sauce, not only was it extrememly easy to make, it had a wonderful caramel flavor that was subtle yet very sweet, perfect for bread pudding! To address the scorched smell concerns that earlier posters experienced, I think the problem may be due to overcooking the brown sugar? I thought the brown sugar would be a syrup by the time I added the water . However, the sugar was bubbling and browning, but still in a somewhat solid state when I cooked it. No burned smell and the resulting sauce was so good!
I thought this sauce was excellent. I served it over pancakes. I can't wait to try it over cheesecake! I would recommend cooking this over a lower heat than the submitter suggests, and it is important to stir constantly. Sugar will burn very easily so be careful.
Excellent. Made an addition of a couple tbsp of whipping cream when cooking brown sugar, before adding boiling water for extra richness. It was good.
It actually turned out better than I thought! I had made a applesauce spice cake & was looking for a simple sauce. It was not too thin or thick but was darker than expected.Might try a little cream with it next time.Overall a good sauce!
this is a really yummy, easy, caramel type sauce. i give it 5 stars, for flavor and origionality. though it turned a little weird, which was my fault, because i poured it over ice cream and promptly put it in the freezer - it got kind of a puddinglike consistancy which was funky, so i dont advise doing that! great flavor though! quick fix when you dont have alot of ingredients!
This sauce has the perfect consistency for bread pudding, and even tho i forgot to add the vanilla, it had a delicious caramel taste! I did have to cook & stir much longer than five minutes, but it takes time to make a great sauce!
Simple and tasty with Ellen's Bread Pudding II. Maybe too much for one batch. Reheats not the same as fresh.
I liked the flavor of this sauce. I made it to serve with bread pudding and it worked wonderfully. However, I don't know what I was doing wrong, but the first time I made it, when I took it off the heat and added water to it, the sugar mixture gave off a strongly burned odor. I threw that batch out and tried it again. This time, I didn't cook the sugar mixture that much but when I added the water, it still gave off a slightly burned odor. However, when I tasted it, it tasted pretty good. I don't know what I did wrong, but I am still going to try this recipe again and serve it over vanilla ice cream. It kind of tastes like butterscotch sauce.
I need to try this recipe again. It seems like it could be great. Wanted it for a pancake syrup. Beware when adding hot water. It really steamed and spit when adding boiling water! The color was darker than I expected and I was wanting a lighter taste and appearance. Mine also seemed to have a slight burnt flavor. Don't need to cook for 5 minutes! I agree that adding some heavy cream would make it richer. I also added Cinnamon Plus from Pampered Chef's spice collection and added chopped apples. Those were nice additions. Next time I will reduce cooking time and try again.
This sauce is excellent. I actually omitted the vanilla because I didn't want it to be too sweet because I poured it over peas to serve with dinner. The sauce did a good job of clinging to the peas (so it didn't run all over the plate) and it even went really well when (accidentally) mixed with the mashed potatoes.
I added cinammon and nutmeg and poured it over Apple Fritters (also found on this site). DELICIOUS!!! Thanks for the recipe!
Made this for the first time today to go with DIGGETYDOG's fantastic, raisinless "Bread Pudding II" recipe on this site...it was the perfect accompaniment! I followed the cooking directions exactly with no problems & terrific results. But I changed some of the ingredients, partly based on some of the other reviewers' suggestions and partly improvising. I made this with demerara sugar, which worked great. I used 3/4 cup water & 1/4 cup cream, added 2 Tblsp. maple syrup, and when the heat was off just before serving I stirred in about 1/2 Tblsp. butter to make the sauce silkier & butterier. It was absolutely awesome! It was the perfect consistency - glossy & silky and it coated the spoon. The sauce is just as good cold over ice cream as it was hot over bread pudding. The flavor is kind of like a cross between caramel & butterscotch - very tasty! It completely blows bottled sauces off the map, and it's so easy and quick to make, I'll never again buy ice cream sauce! I could eat this sauce like soup. It was very, very good! Thank you for sharing this wonderful recipe!
This recipe was simple, easy to do, and tasted great. When I tried it on the stive, I eliminated the burnt smell by adding cooler water to the mixture when it itself was cooler. I also tried thie recipe in the microwave and it worked fine.
This was good, but mine did have the "burnt" taste to it, even though I was faithfully stirring the entire time. I give it 3 because my kids liked it, and with ice cream it was still good enough to eat :) I wouldn't serve it otherwise.
Wow, thank you so much for this recipe! I had no idea that caramel sauce was so easy. The flavor was wonderful, and it was a breeze to make. I might play with it to make it a little thicker, but it's great as-is. Thanks so much!
Delicious and perfect over bread pudding.
Very good, I had trouble not eating it straight out of the pan. It isn't an overly strong flavoured recipe, but goes very well with bread pudding. I needed to add more butter to make a soft paste, and I only used a very low heat. Try and use your heaviest sauce pan so as not to burn it.
This sauce is SO easy and tastes SO good!! I made it for a holiday brunch I had, to go along with the French Toast Souffle (which I also found here on allrecipes.com) and it was a HUGE hit! I will be keeping this sauce around instead of Maple Syrup!
I used this over the "Good Old Fashioned Pancakes" this morning and thought that it was tasty. It's certainly more of a complement and I could taste it going better with a sweeter dish, like bread pudding. I'm going to make it again, for sure, the next time I make something sweeter than pancakes and need a great sauce.
This is wonderful! Anything is good with this spooned on top of it. It was sooo easy to make a was fabulous on top of the apple coffee cake also found on this site. Thanks so much! I can't wait to find other things to eat it on!
Was looking for a non-alcoholic version of a bread pudding sauce and this was so easy and tasted wonderful!
We love this I add cinnamon to it for flavor. My husband loves it on ice cream. We mainly use it on Veronicas Apple Pancakes from this site.
I find that I prefered making this recipe with molasses rather than brown sugar. I would substitute 1 cup of mild molasses & 1 cup of granulated sugar.
Very good. I served it with bread pudding and the whole family loved it.
I've made this recipe before and l loved it but it's been a while. I followed recipe but it turned out burnt....maybe someone can see where I went wrong. When I added the boiling water it's where it seemed to happen...it steamed and when crazy hot when I did this....as I stirred I could smell it burnt. End result was perfect texture...just tasted burnt.
No changes. Will make over and over
Made this to accompany my bread pudding... very nice. Will use this sauce again and again :)
I found this to be pretty mediocre. It tasted like slightly caramelized simple syrup, which I guess it kind of is. It might be a little better with some heavy cream or extra butter but I won't be trying it again.
very good, especially with the bread pudding II recipe from this site!
I used this sauce over bread pudding and it was great!
Pretty good. I heeded the warnings about the sugar burning, so I cooked on MEDIUM-LOW (closer to low), and this never bubbled for me... EVER. With that, I had some consistency problems, but has a great sweet caramelly flavor. If I use this recipe again, I'd make sure to add in some heavy cream and boil for a few minutes, just to give it that extra "OOMPH!"
The sauce was good..but I used this recipe to pour over another recipe found on this site for Apple Fritters as submitters as suggested and the result was a sloppy soggy mess. The flavor was good though..so I suppose it depends on what you are pouring it on.
What a great, quick sauce! Buttery and sweet - a perfect dessert topping.
I made this for the first time today to pour over my blueberry cake for an added treat. At first I didn't think that it was turning out right as it was very very thick(like a glue paste) so I just added a little more water and a touch more vanilla and it turned out excellent! I will add the warning that I read in other reviews about the water spitting and splashing when you add it and to be careful doing so but I didn't at all have the burnt smell that others reported. I added this recipe to my recipe box and Will use it again. Thanks :)
I've tried this sauce times now and I was only able to get it the first time I tried it. The past few times the sugar turned HARD when I poured the boiling water over it. I returned it to the stove and some of the hard sugar did melt but then it had a burnt smell to it. I'm going to keep looking for another recipe. I won't be trying this one again.
Turned out jelly like, would not make again.
This sauce was excellent! I had it on crepes, but it would be great on pancakes or cake or cheesecake too! Was easy to make too! To reheat the leftovers, I simply added a little water and put in the microwave! Thanks for a great recipe!
Good basic sauce! However I was looking for a brown sugar sauce to go over my baked ham steak and what I did was substitute orange juice for the water (just half cup) then added a can of drained pineapple tidbits then poured over the hamsteak (already cooking and drained of excess water) and popped in the oven. Instead of salt I put just 2 drops of liquid smoke. The sauce had the buttery sweet tang I was looking for!
This sauce was perfect. It has a nice, delicate flavor that goes wonderfully with bread pudding. Just watch over it carefully. It almost reminds me of a caramel sauce, but not as strong or sticky.
My family thought it tasted like roasted marshmellows. If you like roasted marshmellows on your pancakes then you would enjoy this recipe. We personally don't.....
This was great over bread pudding and vanilla ice cream!
I made the recipe according to the directions and found the brown sugar/butter/flour mixture clumped when the water was added and it took a while to dissolve. The final taste wasn't nearly sweet enough compared to other recipes I've tried, so I dissolved another 1/3-1/2 cup of brown sugar in about 1/4 cup of hot water and added it to the original sauce and it was perfect! The sauce was still plenty thick to go on the cake I served it with, everyone loved it!
i had a horrible time making this sauce. i did not even get to try it. once i added in the water the junk boiled up and crackled then burnt. i have no idea what happened. the brown sugar ended up hardening inside the sauce pan and i had to boil water in it to clean it out. hope no one else had this problem, it was one heck of a mess! and a bad smell too. i will try it again some time, but i gave this a three because i did follow the directions as written and this was not a good outcome.
I've looked off and on for a recipe for a brown sugar sauce like my favorite restaurant serves sweet potato fries with--the only condiment suitable for them. This recipe makes a wonderful, simple, rich sauce. I used dark brown sugar making it even richer. Delicious!
With double layer pumpkin cheesecake, this is a new family favorite. I placed all of sauce over baked cheesecake, then cool whip layer.
This was a recipe I had been looking for! Tasted just like the sauce my Aunt used to make for Christmas pudding. It even got the thumbs up from her when we had it with our pudding on Christmas Day. Made exactly as written.
delicious!!!!!
I loved this and so did my family!!! We all thought it tasted like caramel. I served this over chunky monkey pancakes also from this site and put the leftover sauce in a mason jar in the refrigerator. My son wants to eat this with apple slices.
Great for vegetables too. Added some cinnamon along with the brown sugar and left out the vanilla. Made a fantastic sauce for oven baked acorn squash.
