Brown Sugar Sauce

Made this for the first time today to go with DIGGETYDOG's fantastic, raisinless "Bread Pudding II" recipe on this site...it was the perfect accompaniment! I followed the cooking directions exactly with no problems & terrific results. But I changed some of the ingredients, partly based on some of the other reviewers' suggestions and partly improvising. I made this with demerara sugar, which worked great. I used 3/4 cup water & 1/4 cup cream, added 2 Tblsp. maple syrup, and when the heat was off just before serving I stirred in about 1/2 Tblsp. butter to make the sauce silkier & butterier. It was absolutely awesome! It was the perfect consistency - glossy & silky and it coated the spoon. The sauce is just as good cold over ice cream as it was hot over bread pudding. The flavor is kind of like a cross between caramel & butterscotch - very tasty! It completely blows bottled sauces off the map, and it's so easy and quick to make, I'll never again buy ice cream sauce! I could eat this sauce like soup. It was very, very good! Thank you for sharing this wonderful recipe!