Brown Sugar Sauce

64 Ratings
  • 5 38
  • 4 12
  • 3 8
  • 2 4
  • 1 2

This sauce is a wonderful concoction that complements bread pudding, cheesecake, or pancakes on Sundays. The taste of brown sugar in a sauce form is irresistible.

By Brenda Moore

Gallery

Recipe Summary

Servings:
8
Yield:
1.25 cups
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a medium saucepan, melt butter or margarine. Add flour and salt; stir until smooth.

    Advertisement

  • Stir in brown sugar. Blend thoroughly and cook over medium heat, stirring constantly, until mixture bubbles and is lightly browned, about 5 minutes. Remove from heat.

  • Stir in boiling water. Return to heat and bring to a boil, stirring constantly, until smooth and thickened. Add vanilla extract and stir until well blended. Serve hot.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
86 calories; protein 0.2g; carbohydrates 15g; fat 2.9g; cholesterol 7.6mg; sodium 97.1mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022