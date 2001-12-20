Piccalilli
Growing up in England, Piccalilli was commercially available, but none were as good as my grandmother's recipe. This was always a favorite with cheese. It is a good relish to have on hand and would be tasty in a ham sandwich.
Great! I grew up in the UK and missed this, since it not generally available in the US. I did a small trial batch (12 servings) and am really pleased. I tastes just the way I remember it.Read More
I live in England so have an easy comparison. This is very runny and way too salty. i would recommend doubling the flour and halving the salt. Picalilli in England is quite thick, and not at all salty. I would also leave the skins on the cucumbers for a more "authentic" look.Read More
Another British opinion: The taste seems very good and authentic to me; not too salty. But I agree that the mixture needs extra thickening and the vegetables should not be simmered that long, perhaps 15 min for the onions, 10 min for the cauliflower and 2-3 min for the cucumber; or else 5-10 for all if that's too fiddly.
This is not a good recipe! Unless you like mushy pickled vegetables! After buying the califlower, onions, spices, and using the cucumbers from my garden, then chopping everything, the whole thing turned to "mush" after simmering for 20 minutes. I thru everything out!!! It didn't even taste that good either. Yuk!! Not a good recipe to try!!
Hi Everyone - Another English review - To stop the veg from going muchy I put all of the fresh cut vegetables in a colinder and then sprincle a good pinch of salt over them - pop this over a bowl and then cover with a tea towl - set this aside over night - then the day after the water should have drawn out of the veg and be int he bowl below! then quickly rince off but not too much as to rehidrate the vegetables - this process keeps the veg crunchy. But I woould not make this again. I too found it far too salty and also far too thin.
The recipe produces an excellent tasting end result. I agree with other reviewers that it should be thicker, and I roughly doubled the flour before deciding to wait and see how it turned out when it had cooled. I also agree with the reviewer who suggested that the cucumber not be peeled. When I make it again, I might add a half a small cabbage, shredded. Continuing to agree with other reviewers, I only cooked it about ten minutes before processing in jars. With all of that, it cooks quite a while beyond the stove top cooking. As I like the taste of the AMORA brand piccalilli that we bought in France (basically their regular mustard with the veggies added), I will probably double up on the mustard next time. I don't want to take away from this excellent recipe, but as many cooks do, I'll modify it to my own tastes moving forward, and I am delighted that Ruth shared it with us.
Another British opinion! It's been quite a while since I had store-bought Piccalilli, and this was not how I remember it. This wasn't revolting or anything, but it was quite salty and sour, and had an unappealing mushy consistency. Thanks anyway.
i just made this recipe & i think its okay but it is runny , & i added more flour. it is a bit sour but then again this isnt't sweet piccallili. i do remember that my nan's recipe had to stand for 5 mths perhaps this is why its seems runny.
Easy and fast to make, everyone enjoyed it with Easter dinner of ham and turkey.
All I can say is what happened to Piccalilli (picallili, picalilli??) with green tomatoes and cabbage?
Doesn't make sense. Way too much salt. Also, the salt in the brine is more than enough to pickle vegetables overnight. No need to salt it again (it also says to add salt to the recipe when mixing vegetables. Simmering time is way too long. I followed the reviews instead of fthe recipe. 10 min instead of 20min. Taste it first to make your own opinion. It is always easier to add than to try to take out ingredients. Double flour quantity, otherwise, too runny.
Absolutely delicious! My kids go crazy for this :) just making my third huge batch... The only thing I’d recommend doing is chopping the veg small. That way you can cut a slice of cheese and dollop it on top and it sits there nicely :) I might also add some whey so it will ferment...
Excellent. I did read all the comments and halved the salt and doubled the flour. It tastes great but the sauce is still thin even after doubling the flour. I hope it will thicken more after being in the jars a while. I did leave the skins on the cucumber but Next time I will remove the seeds. This is my first time “canning” and I enjoyed it. BTW, I am also a Brit by birth and haven’t eaten this delicious condiment for many years! Just like I remembered.
I used this beautiful recipe to start from and the Picalilly I made was wonderfull! Just use the info and cook for yourself! The taste with the ginger and mustard is Far more better than all tese recipes that use curry. Simply, one big hurray for Grandmother!
