The recipe produces an excellent tasting end result. I agree with other reviewers that it should be thicker, and I roughly doubled the flour before deciding to wait and see how it turned out when it had cooled. I also agree with the reviewer who suggested that the cucumber not be peeled. When I make it again, I might add a half a small cabbage, shredded. Continuing to agree with other reviewers, I only cooked it about ten minutes before processing in jars. With all of that, it cooks quite a while beyond the stove top cooking. As I like the taste of the AMORA brand piccalilli that we bought in France (basically their regular mustard with the veggies added), I will probably double up on the mustard next time. I don't want to take away from this excellent recipe, but as many cooks do, I'll modify it to my own tastes moving forward, and I am delighted that Ruth shared it with us.