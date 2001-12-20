Piccalilli

Growing up in England, Piccalilli was commercially available, but none were as good as my grandmother's recipe. This was always a favorite with cheese. It is a good relish to have on hand and would be tasty in a ham sandwich.

Recipe by Ruth

80
6 pounds
Ingredients

Directions

  • Dissolve the salt in the water, and add the cucumber, onions and cauliflower. Cover and leave for 24 hours. Drain the vegetables.

  • In a large pan, blend the sugar, mustard and ginger with 5 cups of vinegar. Stir in salt and vegetable mixture, bring to the boil, and simmer for 20 minutes.

  • Blend the flour and turmeric with the remaining 1 cup of vinegar and stir into the cooked vegetables. Bring to the boil and cook for 1 to 2 minutes. Pour into sterilized canning jars.

  • In a large stock pot, pour water half way to top with boiling water. Using a holder, carefully lower jars into pot. Leave a 2-inch space between jars. Add more boiling water to cover them, about 2 inches above the tops. Bring to a boil and cover, processing for 15 minutes. Remove jars from pot. Put jars on a wood or cloth surface, several inches apart and allow to cool. Jars will be sealed.

27 calories; protein 0.6g; carbohydrates 6.3g; fat 0.1g; sodium 2228.3mg. Full Nutrition
