High Temperature Eye-of-Round Roast

Well, I couldn't resist buying a 6 lb. eye of round roast as the Giant by me had a big sale on them. Now, I love roasts but never know what cut is what, so I went looking online where I came across this recipe. I read reviews and saw that although they were mixed at times, they were overwhelmingly good so I decided to give it a try. My version - In the bottom of the roaster I put two onions sliced thick, two turnips, carrots, & parsnips. I rubbed the roast with chopped garlic, salt, pepper, rubbed sage, and thyme then placed it on top of the veggies. The roast had a thin layer of fat on one side but still I drizzled a little olive oil over the top and gave it a pat and inserted a thermometer that can be read outside the oven. I cooked it 42 min. - 7 min./lb, as stated in the directions. I shut off the oven a bit nervous that it wouldn't turn out. About two hours later the thermometer/timer screamed that the meat was at temperature. I was astonished. I took the meat out and let it rest on the cutting board as I gave the veggies another 20 minutes at 475 to get good and caramelized. My husband and I had been salivating the whole time it cooked. As the first cut was taken we saw the beauty of a perfectly cooked roast. So moist inside! And for us, there was a good amount of juices in the pan that I made a gravy from (for the mashed potatoes cause goodness knows the meat didn't need it!). We both agreed the recipe was a keeper and are savoring leftovers! Thanks so much!