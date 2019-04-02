High Temperature Eye-of-Round Roast

Eye of round roast is roasted at 500 degrees F. This recipe takes a very tough piece of meat and makes it so tender and delicious. Feel free to improvise with the seasonings and use garlic salt in place of regular salt. The easiest roast you'll ever cook!

By Lyn N Barbour

prep:
5 mins
cook:
3 hrs
total:
3 hrs 5 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 500 degrees F (260 degrees C). Season the roast with salt and pepper and place in a roasting pan or baking dish. Do not cover or add water.

  • Place the roast in the preheated oven. Reduce the temperature to 475 degrees F (245 degrees C). Roast for 21 minutes (seven minutes per pound) then turn off the oven and let the roast sit in the hot oven for 2 1/2 hours. Do not open the door at all during this time!

  • Remove the roast from the oven, the internal temperature should have reached at least 145 degrees F (65 degrees C). Carve into thin slices to serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
227 calories; protein 26.6g; fat 12.6g; cholesterol 71.4mg; sodium 58.5mg. Full Nutrition
