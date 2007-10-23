Salmon Patties II

167 Ratings
  • 5 113
  • 4 37
  • 3 15
  • 2 0
  • 1 2

This is my Dad's recipe that he taught me years ago. Dad is in his 70's now but still cooks just as well as he ever did. Simple but great!

By Del Lockamy

Gallery
9 more images

Recipe Summary

Servings:
5
Yield:
4 to 5 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

5
Original recipe yields 5 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a medium bowl, combine salmon, egg, and flour; mix well. Form into patties.

    Advertisement

  • Heat approximately 1/4 inch oil in a fry pan over medium-high heat. Fry patties in batches until browned, turning once. Drain on paper towels, and serve.

Editor's Note

We have determined the nutritional value of oil for frying based on a retention value of 10% after cooking. The exact amount may vary depending on cook time and temperature, ingredient density, and the specific type of oil used.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
351 calories; protein 21.8g; carbohydrates 9.4g; fat 24.8g; cholesterol 73.5mg; sodium 470.1mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022