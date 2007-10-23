Salmon Patties II

I am usually one to add or subtract ingredients from a recipe, but this one is great just the way it is. Admittedly, I added just a *dash* of garlic powder, dried parsley, black pepper and cayenne, but other than that, I did not deviate from the recipe (no onions, bell peppers, etc.) and I would imagine it doesn't even need my small additions. I would consider this more of a salmon croquette, due to the crispyness that the flour adds. I didn't have self-rising, so I just used cake flour with a little bit of baking powder and salt to compensate. I also halved the recipe, using leftover salmon from dinner the night before, and still included a full egg. I'm sure it is just as good with canned fish, which is what I normally use for salmon patties. Thumbs up for a super simple and tasty recipe!