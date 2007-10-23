Salmon Patties II

The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
Directions
Editor's Note
We have determined the nutritional value of oil for frying based on a retention value of 10% after cooking. The exact amount may vary depending on cook time and temperature, ingredient density, and the specific type of oil used.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
351 calories; protein 21.8g; carbohydrates 9.4g; fat 24.8g; cholesterol 73.5mg; sodium 470.1mg. Full Nutrition
I disagree with the previous comments. We have this recipe quite frequently with nothing extra and my family loves it!!! In fact, my daughter is an extremely picky eater and she loves it as well. Thank you Del. :)
I think this recipe is great as is or to add a little spice per your flavor preference. I love that this uses the self rising flour rather than corn meal or bread crumbs. I can flatten these patties out real thin and they still puff up nicely. My Kids LOVE these. I sautéed a little onion and put in a little old bay seasoning and they were fantastic! The Kids call them “Fish Cookies” (they are 2 and 4years old). Also, don’t fret if you don’t have self rising flour, make your own. It’s a ratio; for each cup of all-purpose flour, add 1 1/2 teaspoons of baking powder and 1/2 teaspoon of salt.
this was a great tip..using the self rising flour. I used pancake mix and it worked very well.made the patties light. i did however add dill weed and chopped onion, as well as garlic and some cilantro i had on hand. thanks for the flour tip Del. I will try this with crab too!
After bing snowed in for a week, I was raiding the cupboards in search of food and found a can of salmon. I looked for a recipe that didn't call for bread crumbs or saltines, cornflakes...because I didn't have them on hand. This recipe was perfect! I did add some onion, dill, garlic salt, and pepper. I also dredged them in flour before frying and they turned out crispy on the outside-moist inside-& very flavorful! YUMMO!
Del, Thank your Dad for me!!! I had several cans of salmon in pantry & decided on your easy recipe. It was great.. Like Paula Deen, we love southern cooking!! (added a tiny bit of sauteed onion cause my husband loves onion) THANKS..
This recipe is an old fashioned Southern style one.... I love it just the way it is. If it's too bland, just add a little salt and pepper, and a dash of Worcestershire sauce. Otherwise, I love it as is.
I could not believe the reviewer who had not even tried this recipe and said it would be tasteless, and then wrote her/his own! I use a recipe with the same ingredients (but with a slight variation) and I also add onions (because we like onions!), and it is great. You get the flavor of the salmon, not a bunch of other stuff. One should not knock a recipe before trying it! If you don't think it is good just post your own!
These almost made me cry, they were so evocative of my childhood. They tasted just the way my mom and my grandma made them. My husband said the same thing about his mom, I guess these are such a part of growing up in the south. Everyone in my house loved them. I had to use bisquick instead of self-rising flour, but really, isn't it about the same? I also added a few shakes of onion powder, old bay, salt and pepper. Although they would have been fine on their own. The patties fried up brown and crispy on the outside, creamy and delicious on the inside. Everyone loved these, even the picky 8 y/o. Thank you so much for this childhood favortite!!
Proof positive that you don't have to add a bunch of vegetables and to fish to enjoy it. All I added was some garlic-flavor Mrs. Dash, and used cornmeal instead of flour. Keep it basic, and you're fine!
These turned out so good. My husband loved them. My batch made 6 big patties. I used 1/4 cup of flour and 1/4 cup panko bread crumbs, which made for a crispier crust. Everything held together without any problems. Next time, I'll add finely chopped celery for a little more texture.
I chose this recipe for salmon patties because I had all of the indgredients on hand. I will never make my old recipe again! It was super easy because you don't have to bread the patties, and the self-rising flour made them bind together perfectly. I added a little onion powder just because of personal preference, but otherwise didn't change a thing. Delicious, and my kids loved them!
When I saw only 3 ingredients I did wonder about flavor, but after reading the reviews gave this recipe a try. It is wonderful! My husband said, "why put in other ingredients to mees with the flavor of the salmon?" They were puffy, tender, crunchy . . we lloved the patties. Thanks for this recipe!
Very, very, good. My modifications: I used thawed, boneless, salmon skinless filets; I broke them up with my fingers. To that I added coarsely chopped onion. I used two eggs as well. All that ended up being a pretty sticky mixture so my patties really benefited from being dredged through more flour prior to placing them into the sunflower in my wok. Surprisingly good considering how easy they were to make. I can't wait to make them again.
This is the best and only salmon cake recipe for me. But I did add a lot of extra black pepper and some chopped onions. I served with a dill sauce which was sour cream, a little horseradish, some lemon juice and dill. I think it would work nicely with hush puppies with a little green hot sauce.
Thanks for the flour tip! I have made these for years and everyone in the family loves them and eats them hot or cold. I use saltine crackers crushed real fine with a roller, then season with salt, pepper, and garlic salt. I then fry them in olive oil. This is a recipe that the entire family will love and beg you for.-Richard
This recipe was great! I've got 2 young kids (10 & 7) that loved it & my husband gave his approval since he's the only one of us that had ever had these before. The only change I made was to add about 3 tbsp green onion. Next time I will probably add 1/4 tsp salt, just to enhance taste.
I made this patties appertizer size and served them sitting on a little spicy capsicum dip spread over a cracker, very easy and delicious. Making another batch slightly larger, giving to son for school lunch with some vegetable sticks and pita bread triangles- easy fingerfood
I have made these salmon patties several times and they are delicious! The only variation I have made to this recipe is I sprinkle some fresh ground black pepper on each patty as they are frying in the pan. If you are cooking for one, the leftover patties freeze very nicely in a ziplok freezer bag and they thaw out in no time at all. I reheat them in my toaster oven as I'm cooking tater tots as a side dish.
These are fabulous. I've been searching for a really good - but simple - salmon patties recipe because every time I make them, they fall apart. The self-rising flour is a great idea because it's much finer than regular flour and it holds the salmon and the egg together perfectly. All I added was a little salt & pepper and served them with pea sauce. If you think they're too bland (I think they're perfect as is) then simply add your own spices to taste. This simple, yet delicious recipe is a winner.
This is exactly what my DH wanted me to make. And because they are so easy and tasty I won't mind doing it regularly. I had never had salmon patties before and didn't know what to expect but I really enjoyed these. So did my two little kids. This could easily be a go-to dinner on a busy night.
My 3 year old is having seconds and my 6 year old says they are "kind of good". They finished these without a fight and that's amazing! I added 1 tsp seasoned salt, a spoonful of garlic and 3/4 tsp baking soda. Just great, thanks!
This was good. Now, I'm a southern girl so I like my food to taste like the food I'm cookin. This was perfect because there weren't a bunch of ingredients to overpower the salmon. I did add onions and used Italian Bread Crumbs instead of flour.
I followed the recipe but being from the South, I added canned shrimp and homemade breadcumbs that I whirlled in the food processer and a few shakes of Cajun Seasoning. My family fell in love!!!A real keeper.
Made two batches: one as written and one adding salt, pepper and green onion. I love green onion, but my kids don't. So even though I love adding spices and seasoning to everything, I love getting my younger kids to eat fish. 5 stars as is!!! Served with ketchup for the younger crowd, cocktail and tartar sauce for the traditionalists and a cilantro-lime mayo for me
I made these with egg replacer (since I am intolerant) and rice flour (for my son who can't eat wheat). So yummy! My family loved them. I followed some of the other reviewers and dredged in the rice flour and since rice flour is a little gritty, made it very crunchy.
This is the way my Great Grandma used to make her salmon patties and boy have I missed them! A fantastically simple Southern recipe. Now if I could just make up some biscuits to go with them :) Thanks Del and Dad!
I made gluten-free salmon patties a la Del's Dad, and used Ashley Adams' DIY self-rising flour instructions. I then added only a pinch of sea salt and pepper, Del's Daddy's patties were so delisch, I grabbed one to gnosh on while watching a DVD -- instead of a cookie!
in general, i'm not a fan of salmon patties, but had a can on hand & gave this recipe a try. hubby loved them and they were definitely better than some others i have eaten in the past. i'll fix these occasionally for my husband in the future. nice job!
A classic! I love this recipe! I grew up having the exact salmon patties. I've tried other recipes. Using bread crumbs or adding things for flavor, but out never turned out as good as these. Why fix it if it ain't broken right!?!
Like another commenter said, it seemed pretty bland so I added garlic, onion, S&P, worchestershire, and a dash of hot sauce. I also realized I had no bread crumbs or bread so I used a seafood breading/powder. I fried them in coconut oil. They were great and my 2year old even loved them! I guess this recipe just needs to be tweaked to your own liking :)
Great recipe. Four star rating due to lack of seasoning. Definitely add a simple seasoning to the salmon and it will be perfect! Even my pickiest eater (she's 9) had 4 of them!!!
This recipe was simple and easy to follow. If you like your food a bit on the plain side then make it as is. I added a bit of chopped onion and a bit of tarragon (maybe 1/2 tsp?) and I didn't need nearly that much oil. Also, a lot of salmon patties call for bread crumbs but the flour gives a finer texture. Overall this was a very good recipe.
This is a great traditional recipe for salmon patties. The only thing i add is a small amount of finely chopped onions, and some salt and pepper. I think if you added too much seasoning previous comments have suggested, that you'd ruin the flavor of them.
I will admit only made this to use up cans of salmon I had, did not expect to like it. So many possibilities for future uses and my picky 6 loved it! I will make this again loved how simple this recipe was.
Fried in coconut oil, these are awesome without any extra spices. I didn't use self-rising flour; I followed another commenter's advice and added 3/4 tsp baking powder and 1/4 tsp salt. I actually didn't use flour at all (diet preference) and they still puffed up! Cool! Because I didn't use flour, I added a glob of cream cheese to help keep them together. They were delicious but a bit dry, so I topped mine with a little more cream cheese, but they'd be great with some kind of sauce. These are so easy and versatile! Instant favorite!
very good base recipe which can be spiced up to your preference. I added some Old Bay and a little garlic and onion powder. I did like using the self-rising flour instead of cracker meal. I think it gave the exterior a better "crunch" while pan frying. I'll make this again.
I added Cayenne pepper and some onion and absolutely loved this. So did my husband. Also, I made a sauce of mayo, relish and garlic chili sauce. These would be great with a nice lettuce and tomato salad.
First time I made this I noticed the texture and taste wasn't what I was used to so I called my Mother. She told me to use half cornmeal and half flour. Turned out perfect! I also added dried onions and salt and pepper. Have added finely shredded cheese. My children and grandchildren ask me to cook it for them often.
Amazingly easy -- and the whole family liked it. I did add a few drops of Worcestershire sauce, onion powder, and a rib of finely chopped celery -- but I think if you don't have on hand, it can do without. I used Jiffy mix -- and rolled finished patties in Panko Crumbs. The panko added body and texture. We will definitely be making these again and again. Economical too!
I was as hungry as a bear when I prepared this recipe so anything would have tasted good. However these patties lack something, perhaps a little more seasoning.
I was intrigued by how simple this recipe was, and yet had so many stars. I tried it out of curiosity. YUM! This is delicious. The flavor of the salmon really stands out, you don't need anything else. I omitted the egg and they cooked up fine. Give it a try!
I am usually one to add or subtract ingredients from a recipe, but this one is great just the way it is. Admittedly, I added just a *dash* of garlic powder, dried parsley, black pepper and cayenne, but other than that, I did not deviate from the recipe (no onions, bell peppers, etc.) and I would imagine it doesn't even need my small additions. I would consider this more of a salmon croquette, due to the crispyness that the flour adds. I didn't have self-rising, so I just used cake flour with a little bit of baking powder and salt to compensate. I also halved the recipe, using leftover salmon from dinner the night before, and still included a full egg. I'm sure it is just as good with canned fish, which is what I normally use for salmon patties. Thumbs up for a super simple and tasty recipe!
This is how I grew up eating them except my dad would add diced onions. I have baked them but they are so much better fried. Add purple hull pea juice and fresh sliced tomatoes and this is a meal fit for a country king.
there are many varations to this recipe. I added basil onion and salt and pepper with mine. I served it with mashed potatoes and gravy with lemon juice as a side. Also making it with tuna is a great substatute.
This was great I used fresh salmon instead cuz that's what i had and it came out GREAT i added garlic and butter bread crumbs also. AMAZING MY HUSBAND LOVED IT and they were even great the next day. I put them in to buns and made it into a salmon burger it was DELICIOUS super easy and great!
Great, easy recipe. My 10 year old daughter made the patties, I fried them. Check your can of salmon and be sure it's a big one -- my cans were only 6oz, so I used two cans and the patties were delicious. Added a bit of salt and pepper into the batter. We made 8 patties with the recipe and served with some tartar sauce. Yummy. Thanks for a keeper :)
