Southern Fried Green Beans

Rating: 5 stars This is my families favorite veggie recipe but after the bacon gets crisp I add 1/2 a diced onion, cook 5 minutes then add fresh green beans (about a pound or two). My neice loves them better when I add 1/2 pound of new potatoes. Yum.

Rating: 5 stars This has been served in our family for years. It is the only way I can get my husband to eat green beans! Canned green beans is the only way to go with this recipe, and I usually add 1/2 diced sweet yellow onion. Fantastic!

Rating: 4 stars This is a very good way to cook green beans. However, I do have a couple suggestions based upon the way I make them myself. For anyone who hasn't ever had beans cooked in this, or a similar type manner, I would first suggest that you begin with ONLY a TEASPOON of sugar, and increase the amount of sugar based upon your own family's personal taste. Like some other reveiwers have mentioned, another really good addition is a bit of diced onion. One final addition that really seems to tie all of this together & really takes this dish 'over the top' is to add a splash or so of some apple cider vinegar. Again, the amount that you add should be done to taste & based upon the taste preferences of your own family. Don't worry, a splash or two of vinegar will NOT make your beans taste vinegary in the least, it only enhances & ties together all of the other flavors in your dish & makes it a much more vibrant & flavorful way of cooking traditional green beans. (Even if you do end up making a mistake and add too much vinegar for your taste you can always cut any sharpness by adding just a bit more sugar. Another way is to just increase your cooking time a little bit more. By doing that, you'll 'cook off' any of the unwanted excess vinegar, and your dish will 'mellow' itself right back out. Plus you'll get the added benefit of your beans becoming even more tender for you with any entended cooking time you might add.) Hope this helps!

Rating: 5 stars This is a wonderful way to make green beans! I omit the sugar and add 1/2 of a medium red onion to the pan and then add 1 tablespoon of butter at the end to finish it off.....fabulous!

Rating: 4 stars O. Wow. These beans are sooo yummy. I grew up with mama growing & canning our beans, and now my husband and I do the same, so my entire life I've eaten green beans at least once a week :) I dont know why it's taken me this long--I'm 27--to figure out this is the best way to make them! I gave it four stars for the changes I made, but it got my wheels turning and is a great recipe by itself. I cook the bacon, put it aside to drain (then I drain off some fat depending on how much is left), cook very thinly sliced onion in the bacon fat for a few minutes. THEN I add the sugar--Brown Sugar! I let it cook and caramelize a bit, then I add the green beans, partially drained and the bacon that I've crumbled. I like it in still fairly large pieces. Really...these are awesome, and I make them very very often. My husband and I struggled to eat a jar before...often I would throw half out. Now, we eat it ALL!

Rating: 5 stars Great recipe! After the bacon was done, I add diced onion and garlic. I also cut the sugar in half.

Rating: 5 stars Delicious! Didn't change anything!!

Rating: 5 stars I love the sweetness the sugar gives mixed with the smokey flavor of the bacon. This recipe is a keeper.

Rating: 5 stars I have friends and family that only like canned green beans. This is a wonderful way to dress up the ho-hum! Suggestion: Cut back a little bit on the sugar and use smoked thick sliced peppered bacon. The sweet/spicy thing is great!