Chocolate Cookie Mix in a Jar

This was a delicious recipe, a big hit with the people I gifted it to. The recipe calls for a 1 quart wide mouth canning jar, but I didn't use that. When I went to buy them, they were out so I bought 4 pint sized jars instead. In one jar I put the combined flour, baking powder, baking soda, salt, and white sugar. I had to pack it down good to make it all fit. In the next jar I put the combined brown sugar and cocoa. This also helps the brown sugar to stop from hardening. Then I put the pecans in one jar and the chocolate chips in the last jar. They weren't all filled like the flour jar, but it still looked nice. I arranged the four in a basket with a tag sticking off each saying what was in them, and a card in the middle with the directions. Then I took wrapping paper and wrapped it around the basket and twisted it at the top, then tied it with a bow. It looked very nice, and it was much easier than trying to pack everything into one jar. People even said the presentation was much nicer than just receiving one jar of it.