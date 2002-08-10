Chocolate Cookie Mix in a Jar
This is a great Christmas or birthday gift. Everybody loves to bake, yet no one has the time. It is a thoughtful gift for the busy person in your life. And by the way, the cookies are delicious!
I've made this a few times as gifts and they're always a hit. I would agree that the layering needs to be changed. I started with the flour mixture on the bottom and then alternated dark and light. I also used peanutbutter chips in exchange for the nuts, because you never know who doesn't like them. A good idea for a gift is to make a batch of the cookies to give with the cookie mix in a jar. It's immediate gratification and they will know what their batch will taste like!Read More
WARNING: If your gift recipient waits a while before using the mix, the brown-sugar layer will have hardened into a solid chunk that has to be chipped out of the jar and won't blend well with other ingredients once it is in the mixing bowl. I discovered this when I used the mix three weeks after it was made, and I ended up with a bloody finger after having to pry the brown sugar out with a knife. My suggestion is, blend the brown and white sugars together before packing into the jar, so that the brown sugar can't harden into a chunk. Perhaps not as pretty, but definitely more practical -- and more safe. I have to say, though, that I am not crazy about the idea of giving a cookie mix as a gift. I mean, if you care enough to give, why not go to the trouble to bake a batch of cookies for someone?Read More
This is a really delicious cookie. I made about 24 cookies from the mix instead of 36 (ie bigger than suggested) and cooked them for about 20 minutes. The baking soda/powder could be tasted slightly, so could be reduced, but it was not overpowering and didn't leave a bitter aftertaste. Also, I made the recipe with half choc chips and half white choc chips and it turned out great. Lastly, I made the order in the jar as follows: 1/2 flour, brown sugar, white sugar, cocoa, remaining flour (with baking powder and soda), choc chips, pecans. This gave a light, dark, light appearance to the mix in the jar. Thanks for the recipe, Jennifer - it's now one my favourites!!
This recipe is wonderful. Once the ingredients are rearranged (I put the flour, powder, soda, and salt on the bottom, then layered dark, light, dark, light and finished with the chips on the top) and the jar tied with a wide red bow, the presentation is quite festive. Because nuts are not universally loved, I substituted 3/4 C white chocolate chips and 3/4 C semi-sweet chips for the nuts and chips listed in the ingredients. They worked perfectly. Enjoy!
I dont know whos idea it was to put the flour on top but if you want flour all over when you open it, then thats the way to do it. I suggest putting the ing. in this order. Brown sugar, flour, cocoa, sugar, pecans and chocolate chips. My 3 yr. old son had a blast helping me put the ing. in the jar.
I change a couple of things with this recipe. I reverse the order of ingredients and divide the flour in between the brown sugar and cocoa when putting them in the jar. To me it looks better and the flour doesn't mix with the chocolate chips. Makes a better looking sand art design. Thanks for listening.
These cookies were really yummy. Lots of chocolate, and moist. I doubled the batch and mixed it all up, then packed it into 4 500ml (1/2 quart) jars as my own premade cookie mix. When I want cookies I mix up a jar (I use 1 egg for each jar) and I get about 15 nice sized cookies. It takes only a few minutes to prepare and we get fresh homemade cookies any night of the week.
This recipe turned out great! - both the jar and the baked cookies. I followed the suggestions of other readers regarding layering, and used M&M's rather than chocolate chips. These made great gifts!
I wanted to try this recipe before I give it as a gift. The cookies are yummy! They turn out nice and chewy. I used half white chocolate chips and half milk chocolate chips for something different and mixed up the dough using my hands, this worked better than stirring. Great recipe!
Great cookie--it does taste like a brownie in a cookie form w/choc. chips. I agree w/the suggestion to split up the brown sugar in the layering so it isn't so compressed and it makes sense that it did harden. Had no complaints about anything in this recipe and my chocolate tooth was very satisfied!
These are super easy and everyone loved them. They also turn out nice,not too flat. I subbed a new product (for me) Andes mint chocolate bits instead of the semi-sweet chips and nuts.I baked for about 8 minutes and let them cool before removing from parchment. Thanks Jennifer!
I wanted to give these jars to people for the holidays but first I wanted to try the recipe. It was GREAT!! I gave the jars to people for the holidays and everyone I gave these to loved the cookies. Some of my friends have tried other cookie jars and they said that this recipe was better than the others.
This recipe was far better than any other "cookie in a jar" recipe that I've tried so far. I did change the order the ingredients were added to the jar so that the flour was on the bottom & the chips on top. Cookies stayed moist & didn't dry out like other recipes I've tried.
I received this in a jar for Christmas. It was so easy to make and delicious too! I really appreciated receiving this from my thoughtful niece.
Makes a beatiful presentation! Kind of time consuming. It's hard to fit all of the ingredients in the jar. I even used a wide mouth one quart like the recipe called for. We'll see what kind of feedback I get after people make them.
These cookies were awesome! My husband's favorite we were given a jar as a Christmas present and I have to say it was the best present!
This is an excellent cookie recipe. I sliced the softened butter into pats and then used my hands to work it in. Added the egg and vanilla after that. I chilled the dough before baking. I used my convection oven at 300 degrees for 11-12 minutes and the cookies were perfect. The flavor is rich and the texture is chewy with a little crunch on the outside. I am going to make them again soon and will try adding some coconut and almonds instead of pecans. This is a 5-star recipe.
These cookies taste so good - almost like a brownie in a cookie form! I haven't layered it yet in a jar for a gift, but that is my intention. I highly recommend these to anyone who loves chocolate!
My wife says these cookies are INCREDIBLE. Made ours with 3/4C chocolate chips, and 3/4C white chocolate chips instead of pecans.
I found these cookies to be crunchie and chewy. With lots of chocolate, we all love that. However, I did find that I needed to increase the butter by 2 tablespoons otherwise batter was a little too dry. Maybe our Canadian flour is a tad different than USA?? Worth making again with the alterations. I gave them out as part of Christmas gifts. Thank you for the recipe. Jill Englert, Edmonton Alberta Canada
I love these cookies! Very moist and delicious. I will be making the cookies again, even if I never give the mix away in a jar!
They are easy to make and Delicious!
This was amazingly simple. The Ghirardelli chips melted like silk to make a beautiful presentation, and the flavor is excellent.
I'm new to this "gift-in-a-jar" concept, so I've been taste testing the recipes before I plan on giving them as gifts, and also to see how they layer in the jar. I LOVE this one - what a yummy cookie! I did have trouble packing it all in the jar, though, but I think I didn't pack down hard enough. I changed the order of the layering, also - flour tends to sift down into other ingredients, so a good blocker is the brown sugar. I also like to split up the ingredients more for more layers. This recipe is definitely a keeper - my family all gave it a thumbs up!
This is a great recipe! Cookies came out puffy, soft and delicious! Highly recommend! Best baked on baking stone.
Even my 8 yr. old granddaughter can make these cookies in a snap. Great taste too.
The final presentation of this was not what I was expecting. The next time I will rearrange the order of ingredients. When putting the flour on top of the choc. chips, the flour leaks down into them. I suggest putting the ingredients in this order: white sugar, pecans, brown sugar, flour, then the choc. chips.
These cookies were delicious! I don't like nuts in my cookies, but I chopped them up pretty well. I also made some changes in the layering such as : I mixed in the cocoa with the flour mixture and put it on bottom, then the brown sugar, white sugar, nuts and chips. In the ones that I made without nuts I alternated white and dark chips. Turned out great!
I made the cookies prior to putting them in a jar to be sure it was a good cookie recipe and I must say the cookies were really, really good. I highly recommend that if anyone is thinking about making a cookie in the jar to try this recipe. I followed the previous reader's advice and layered it differently than the recipe called for . Be sure to pack down each layer as you put it in the jar and all the ingredients will fit.
This is absolutely the best cookie recipe!!! Fabulous!!! My son has a friend with a nut allergy so I made another batch and substituted white chocolate chips for the pecans and it turned out really really good. So then I thought I'd try a batch with English Toffee bits (cracked up skor or Heath bar)and that turned out very tasty as well. I LOVE this recipe! Thankyou Thankyou Jennifer!
cookies tasted great. family & friends loved receiving these at xmas. only change would be order of ingredients.
Good! I tested the baked cookies and they are very good, add a little more flour if you want a less 'flat' cookie though and change directions to TWO eggs...my brother LOVES chocolate and gave this two thumbs up.
I made jars for Xmas gifts and mixed the brown and white sugars together so the brown wouldn't harden. I used a funnel to get everything into the jars at once. I used my knuckles to compress everything. Used Giant Chocolate Chunks, not chips. I may try mint or raspberry chocolate chips for lovers of flavor. Fun to make, and I hope they will be fun for receivers to BAKE ;-) Jan.22: I was just informed by one of the recipients of this jar that they made these plus WIlliams Sonoma "brownie mix in a jar" and mine was sooo much better than the store bought brownies!! nice! I'm in love with this site!!
An excellent recipe. I made the recipe and the cookies were slightly chewy and a really chocolately chocolate cookie. Excellent !
This recipe is GREAT!!! The cookies were very moist and chewy. A chocolate lovers dream! I will make this again and again!! Great gift idea!
The jar didn't hold quite enough flour. I added to put 1/4-1/2 c. of flour to mix when making. They turned out great!! Will definitely give them as gifts again...the kids made them for babysitters and teachers.
We live in Spain and have several European friends, the majority of which do not bake. My daughter and I assembled this recipe as a Christmas gift for several of our friends and each of exclaimed how absolutely wonderfully tastey these cookies were and easy to bake (especially for first timers)!!
Great cookies and I forgot to add the white sugar. Yes I did. They were plenty sweet I don't think I will be adding the white sugar the next time I cook them.
These were allright. My best friend liked them, but I didn't care for them. They were not chewy at all (baking powder makes them rise and cake-like). I'll stick with the reese's chewy chocolate cookie batter.
What a great recipe. I baked the cookies today and they turned out soooo good. A chocolate lover's dream. I mixed 50/50 white and dark chocolate chips.
Excellent. Great gifts.
Makes a wonderful gift or keep on hand for a quick batch of cookies.
Too sweet and too much soda/baking powder. Rest is really wonderfull, eg. texture.
Delicious and super simple!
i needed this recipe and i started looking thinking it was hopeless but when i found it. let me just say it was worth all the searching. thank you jennifer for submitting it. - Pamela j.
These cookies were awesome! Anyone who tried them once, asked for another.
I just tried this recipe. I did use the new nestle peanutbutter and chocolate swirl morsels instead of chocolate. They are wonderful. Can't wait to make the jars as gifts for all my friends and family.
We all loved this recipe ~ I also used half dark and half white chocolate chips ~ I added two teaspoons of warm water to help with the blending at the end with no problems thereafter. I also got 4 dozen and they were still a nice size ~ Thank you for the recipe ! Ontario,Canada ~
Wow! I like the cranberry hootycreeks cookies from this site VERY much, but these are very good too! Didn't make the jar yet. If you like nuts, you HAVE to put them in, they are so much better with them. I was surprised at the taste, even the dough alone was very yummie. Keeper.
this is really a great recipe.I made about 2 dozen of these jars as Christmas gifts.I gave this along with soup in a jar from this site,both had large festive cloth ribbon bows.I made my own recipe cards, that doubled as christmas cards and attached one to each jar. I packages both in one large gift bag , along with a shiny new soup ladle, a wooden spoon and two new handmade dish clothes .in some jars I put white chocolate chips and tiny m&m's . in others I put raisins and toffee chunks. your imagine can really soar here!
We made this as a thank you gift for our daughter's 9th birthday. We tested it first and the cookies are good. Not great, but good. Best made with hands as the recipe is a bit dry. Cookies did fall flat but still tasted good. Glad we did it.
Holy moley , those are the bomb! Used the "in the jar" part of the recipe for my teacher gifts this year and decided to make up a test batch (since I hadn't made the hubs any chocolate cookies this year - his fave) and they are delicious. Haven't tried them cooled yet - may not get a chance! They look nice in the jar, too. Thanks.
These cookies were very very good. Great gift idea. Thank you
I did not have parchment paper. For the 3/4 c. margarine I used 1/2 shortening, 1/2 margarine and baked on a non-stick cookie sheet @ 375 oven. Really easy and they came out great!
This was a delicious recipe, a big hit with the people I gifted it to. The recipe calls for a 1 quart wide mouth canning jar, but I didn't use that. When I went to buy them, they were out so I bought 4 pint sized jars instead. In one jar I put the combined flour, baking powder, baking soda, salt, and white sugar. I had to pack it down good to make it all fit. In the next jar I put the combined brown sugar and cocoa. This also helps the brown sugar to stop from hardening. Then I put the pecans in one jar and the chocolate chips in the last jar. They weren't all filled like the flour jar, but it still looked nice. I arranged the four in a basket with a tag sticking off each saying what was in them, and a card in the middle with the directions. Then I took wrapping paper and wrapped it around the basket and twisted it at the top, then tied it with a bow. It looked very nice, and it was much easier than trying to pack everything into one jar. People even said the presentation was much nicer than just receiving one jar of it.
I thought this was a great and easy gift to make and I gave it to a friend who maintains that she can't cook or bake and was so pleased when these turned out well (she invited me over to taste them). I will follow the tip from other reviewers next time and will change the layering as the flour did make a big fat white later on the top.
We made these for Holiday gift jars this year. Everyone love chocolate and these cookies are loaded with chocolate and so yummy.
Cookies tasted great. Enjoyed with white chocolate chips. Added more color to the cookies. Will expereiment with the layering of the jar ingredients.
Mmmm. Everyone raves at this one. I've made this every year at Christmas for my neighbors. The flour in the jar falls in the cracks of the chocolate chips and looks like snow is falling. A very festive jar.
This recipe was so good, I tuned my daughter in so she could make it for her chocoholic husband and kids!
This is a great recipe, and a wonderful gift for the holidays. I always make these jars up for the staff at my husband's office and they are a no-fail hit each year. I substitute more chips for the nuts, because I'm not much of a nut person. I really love doing these with the white chocolate/chocolate swirl chips. Very pretty!
I made these cookies first to see if they were worth giving...the taste is pretty good but they got hard the next day, even in an air-tight container. As for the jar, I had trouble getting all the ingredients to fit.
I made these for my husband's co workers and they went nuts over these!!! excelletny
These are great. I replaced the chocolate chips with mini Reese pieces and peanut butter chips and made chocolate peanut butter chip cookies!
I thought these were okay, they dried out really fast...I went with Cranberry Hootycreeks for my jars instead, they're delicious.
My sister gave this mix to us for Christmas...she used peanut butter chips and chocolate chunks instead of the choc. chips and pecans. I added a few extra peanut butter chips, 'cause we love them, and the cookies were great! Awesome gift, so easy to make.
These cookies were great!! The only things I did different were I used light brown sugar (I didn't have dark) and I added milk chocolate chips and peanut butter chips along with the semi-sweet chips. I can't wait to give these as gifts.
I made this mix as a gift for my mom and she loved them. I used 1/2 cup dark chips and 1/2 cup white chips. I also substituted almonds for the nuts. I'll be making this for my own family soon.
I prepared the cookie mix in a jar, and I too would probably put the chips on top of the flour. It just makes a nicer presentation. I also prepared the recipe, and these cookies are awesome! Very chocolately and moist. Love them!
These are great cookies! I used a mini tart shaper on the brown sugar, nuts, chips and flour layers to press everything down firm. It worked great and everything fit in nicely.
This is a great recipe! I used it a a personal little gift for my wedding. The cookies where amazing as well.
I have made this recipe numerous times over the years. It is terrific and makes a great gift. We just made a few jars for my son's teacher and after-school caregivers. I made a few tiny changes--we use peanut butter chips in place of the chopped pecans, and we layer it as others have--alternating white and dark. It's a sensational hit with everyone! Thanks so much~
A little expensive, and not very easy to put in the jars, but everyone liked it!
I enjoyed the cookie recipe!! The part I like the most was giving this as a Xmas gift. My friend isn't much of a cook. I know she'll enjoy this and she will have fresh home baked cookies when she wants them whether it's tomorrow or a month from now.
These were really good. They looked pretty in the jar. I mixed the sugars so the brown sugar wouldn't clump so much. Also did half the flour on the bottom layer, then sugar mixture, flour, cocoa, then white chocolate chips, semisweet chocolate chips, then peanut butter chocolate chips. Were a little crunchy the next day. I may have baked them a little too long.
Fantastic. In the jar, this recipe looks beautiful -- and I'm confident enough in the recipe that I know it's a good gift. I substituted half the semi-sweet chocolate chips and all the nuts for white chocolate chips. Delicious and beautiful. The recipe was so easy that my college-aged cousins -- including one very clueless 18-year-old boy -- were able to make these fairly successfully on campus.
These cookies were absolutely wonderful! Me and my younger sisters made them and they were the perfect gifts. They were easy to make and my whole family loved them. I recommend them!
This cookie is relly very delicious! I can recommend it to everybody. I only changed the amount of sugar, approx. to the half, and it is still very nice cholate-sweet! Thanks for the recipe 1Cookiegirl :)
This looks nice in the jar but the cookies are a bit dry and not as tasty as regular choc. chip cookies.
The only thing I changed is not adding pecans. I didn't have any. It fit perfectly in a quart jar without the pecans. Just make sure to pack everything down pretty well before adding the next ingredient. I used the 1/4 cup measuring cup to help reach it and pack it down. I'm sure you can use anything that would fit down in the jar though. I also put the flour at the bottom instead of the top. It made 40 cookies total using a rounded tablespoon to measure the dough.
Great recipe - I had a hard time getting it all in the jar but that could be my fault as I bought the right size jars, but they were not the wide mouth.
Great idea and simple to prepare. I left out the pecans because the person I gave this too doesn't like nuts in cookies but other than that, it was the same.
I went to a shower and got a jar with this recipe. These cookies are outrageous! I love them so much that I am now making jars for my best friends shower! EXCELLENT !!
Made this last year and this year! Awesome both times.
Looks great in the jar and taste great out of the oven!
Very good with almonds as well.
These are the best!! I've made them as gifts for friends and they just love them. Award winning cookies!
I tried out this recipe before giving it as a gift and I really liked it. I changed the recipe a bit: I used wheat flour (you can't really tell the difference, except maybe in texture), and decreased the amount of sugar by 1/2 cup (and ended up using all brown sugar, I think). The cookies turned out fine. They were sweet enough to my tastes. The one bad thing is that my cookies turned hard afterwhile, but I think that is because I baked them a bit too long and didn't put them away fast enough. I will make this recipe again.
I first made this recipe to give as a Christmas gift to co-workers. Later, I tried it. My whole family LOVED it!! That was 5 years ago and we have enjoyed these cookies every Christmas since then! We love it!
I used cooking cocoa which made cookies bland. Definitely will try regular cocoa next time
I really loved how these cookies came out! Mixing it with my hands made it all the more fun, and the dough was just right :) One thing I did different was I added 1 TBS instant coffee granules because I love the mocha flavor (and I left out the pecans). It tasted great, Thank you!
I didn't make it and put it in a jar for a gift, I just made the cookies without the nuts (my bf hates nuts in cookies!). They were DELICIOUS! All of my friends/family loved them. I have always had a problem with chocolate cookies with chocolate chips being overly chocolaty, which I can't stand, but these were perfect. Even after they cooled, they were still soft and chewy. This is now one of my top things to bake :) Thank you SO much Jennifer!!!
This couldn't be easier! Fun, thoughtful gifts that anyone can enjoy. Directions are so simple, even children can help.
Easy, delicious, chocolate chocolate cookie. Changes: used 3/4 c. white chocolate chips and 3/4 c. semi-sweet chocolate chips instead of the pecan and semi-sweet ingredient measures. Chewy and rich! I mixed all the dry ingredients together and then put them in mason jars for gifts.
Not too rich for those who love chocolate. It may be a bit much for everyone else, but it's a great mix!
My family loves this recipe! We made these jars for Christmas and sold them to raise money for our favorite charity. Everyone who bought them said that they were the best cookies they have ever had! It is now the recipe we use when we want cookies in our house, we just skip the jar!
I received this recipe in a jar for Christmas and did not want to bake it. I love the way they look on the counter...BUT, after baking them, they are great...I can't wait to make them again.
Very chocolatey and wonderful if you are a chocolate person. Make sure to have a cold glass of milk on hand!
