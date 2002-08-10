Chocolate Cookie Mix in a Jar

This is a great Christmas or birthday gift. Everybody loves to bake, yet no one has the time. It is a thoughtful gift for the busy person in your life. And by the way, the cookies are delicious!

By Jennifer

prep:
25 mins
total:
25 mins
Servings:
36
Yield:
3 dozen
  • Combine all-purpose flour, baking powder, baking soda, and salt. Set aside.

  • In a 1 quart wide mouth canning jar, layer dark brown sugar, white sugar, cocoa, chopped pecans, and chocolate chips. Pack everything down firmly before you add flour mixture, it will be a snug fit.

  • Attach a tag with the following instructions: Chocolate Cookie Mix in a Jar: 1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) 2. Empty cookie mix into large bowl. Thoroughly blend mixture with hands. Mix in 3/4 cup softened butter or margarine, 1 egg, slightly beaten, and 1 teaspoon vanilla. Shape into walnut size balls, and place 2 inches apart on a parchment lined baking sheet. 3. Bake for 11 to 13 minutes. Cool 5 minutes on baking sheet, then move to wire racks.

86 calories; protein 1.2g; carbohydrates 15.5g; fat 2.6g; cholesterol 0mg; sodium 63.5mg. Full Nutrition
